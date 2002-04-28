Poligami dan Keadilan

Poligami adalah salah satu isu yang disorot tajam kalangan feminis, tak terkecuali feminis Islam. Tradisi menikah lebih dari satu ini (perseliran), selalu saja kontroversial, sehingga menuai subur pro dan kontra. Ada permasalahan penafsiran atas teks di sana. Dalam al-Qur’an, ada ayat yang secara eksplisit membolehkan poligami: dua, tiga atau empat orang isteri.
Ayat inilah yang selalu menjadi senjata pendukung poligami untuk membenarkannya menurut optik Islam. Tapi jangan lupa, lanjutan teks Qur’an di atas juga memuat aturan yang ketat: masalah keadilan. “…kalau kamu kuatir tidak dapat berlaku adil, maka (kawinilah) seorang perempuan saja…,” demikian Tuhan menegaskan. Di sini umat Islam perlu bertanya: mana watak perkawinan asli Islam?
Potongan pertama “ayat poligami” di Qur’an, seakan menyusun tangga jumlah keutamaan pernikahan. Di mulai dari dua, tiga, lantas empat. Yang paling reflek ditangkap logika biasa: cobalah dua dulu; kalau masih berminat, bisa tiga; jika masih ada kemauan dan kemampuan, boleh nambah menjadi genap empat.
Bahkan, sementara umat Islam, ada yang sampai hati menjumlahkan bilangan-bilangan yang disebut Tuhan di al-Quran tersebut. Dua plus tiga, plus empat, sehingga menghasilkan jumlah yang fantastis dan menguntungkan kecenderungan pernikahan seseorang.
Perbedanaan pemahaman ini tidak lepas dari permasalah hermeneutika (cara tafsir) atas ayat al-Qur’an. Masalahnya adalah, apakah penyebutan dua, tiga, empat, lantas kemudian satu, menunjukkan yang disebut pertama lebih utama (afdlal) dari yang kemudian? Kalau itu dilihat sebagai urutan keutamaan, ya poligami menjadi pilihan.
Yang sering terlupakan adalah kelanjutan “ayat poligami” ini. Justru, yang terlupakan inilah sebetulnya ruh ayat itu. Yaitu: masalah keadilan. Keadilan atas siapa? Tentu yang dimadu (perempuan). Dari sudut pandang siapa keadilan itu? Ya, jelas sudut pandang perempuan.
Sebab, yang menjadi objek poligami adalah perempuan; yang makan hati dan tahu takaran keadilan poligomos adalah perempuan itu sendiri, utamanya yang dimadu.
Dan perlu diingat, bahwa Tuhan juga menegaskan, bahwa Engkau tidak akan dapat berlaku adil, walau berusaha keras untuk itu. Ayat ini terbukti. Nabi sendiri mengakui bahwa hatinya lebih cenderung ke Aisyah ketimbang isterinya yang lain. Maklumlah, si muka merah (al-humairah), satu-satunya isteri nabi yang perawan, cerdas, manja disertai rasa cemburu sedikit tinggi.
Kalau nabi saja mengaku tidak dapat berlaku adil (khususnya dalam perihal hati) apalagi umatnya yang jelas-jelas berkualitas keadilan tidak sebanding dengan Nabi yang dijamin tidak tercela (ma’shum).
Jika semacam itu, logika kontekstual “ayat poligami”, kita perlu bertanya lagi: manakah watak asli pernikahan Islam? Kalau hal ini dipertanyakan kepada pembaru Islam abad ini seperti Muhammad Abduh, dia akan menjawab: monogami. Tidak percaya? Silahkan baca kumpulan karya lengkap Abduh: al-A’mal al-Kamilah.
Dengan berlindung di balik pendapat Abduh yang nota bene pernah menjadi Mufti Mesir inilah, “feminis yang berpenis” bernama Qasim Amin, menyuarakan monogami juga, bahkan lebih luas dari itu, melalui magnum opus-nya: Tahrir al-Mar’ah (Pembebasan Perempuan).
