Bayangkan Wajah Politik Kita Tanpa HMI

Himpunan Mahasiswa Islam (HMI) menyelenggarakan Kongres ke-29 di Pekanbaru, 22-26 November 2015. Perhelatan rutin untuk merumuskan platform organisasi dan pemilihan kepengurusan baru itu tiba-tiba menjadi bahan cemoohan di media sosial akibat berita tentang beberapa kekisruhan di sekitar kongres.
Beberapa cemoohan dialamatkan mulai pada besaran anggaran kongres, peserta yang naik kapal gratis, makan gratis, kader yang protes karena tidak dapat tempat tidur, kader yang protes karena tidak dapat makan, sampai pada soal kiprah kader HMI pada politik nasional dan daerah yang dinilai bergelimang kekuasaan dan korup. Nada sinis yang memojokkan HMI bermunculan.
Saya menduga, mereka yang mencela dan melontarkan sumpah serapah pada HMI tanpa ampun ini tidak terlalu paham tentang sejarah perjuangan organisasi ini dan betapa besar jasanya untuk demokrasi kita. Tarik nafas sejenak dan jernihkan pikiran. Janganlah hanya karena satu kongres yang nampak tidak rapi dan kelakuan beberapa kader dan alumninya, kau jatuhkan tudingan berlebihan pada HMI.
HMI itu organisasi yang sangat besar. Anggotanya sangat banyak. Satu komisariat fakultas di UIN Jakarta, misalnya, bisa mencetak kader baru 100 sampai 150 orang sekali pengkaderan. Dan pengkaderan itu bisa dilakukan tiga sampai empat kali setahun. Ada lima sampai 10 komisariat dalam satu Cabang. Dan HMI sendiri memiliki cabang di semua daerah sampai ke pelosok terjauh. Organisasi ini menjangkau hampir semua universitas di Indonesia. Bayangkan berapa kader baru yang mereka cetak setiap tahun.
Di akhir Orde Lama, organisasi ini dikejar-kejar dan hendak dibubarkan oleh PKI dan Soekarno. Bersama Pelajar Islam Indonesia (PII), HMI hampir tidak punya tempat dalam negara di bawah rezim Orde Lama. Ini yang membuat HMI menjadikan komunisme dan PKI sebagai musuh ideologi utama mereka. Berhasil melewati ancaman, mereka tumbuh semakin kuat.
Walaupun mereka menganggap komunisme sebagai musuh ideologi, tokoh-tokoh HMI sebetulnya juga menaruh kagum pada gerakan komunisme. Kekaguman itu terutama pada bagaimana kader-kader komunis begitu solid dan total dalam memperjuangkan nilai-nilai politik yang mereka anut. Saat itu, kader-kader muda komunis dibekali dengan semacam buku panduan berjudul ‘Buku Kecil Marxis’ yang berisi garis-garis besar ideologi partai. Untuk itu, para kader utama HMI berusaha menciptakan suatu rumusan garis perjuangan organisasi yang jernih dan menampung semangat zaman.
Di tangan Nurcholish Madjid, HMI, yang sebelumnya dianggap sebagai organisasi mahasiswa Islam yang kolot dan terbelakang, muncul menjadi lebih modern dan berwawasan maju. Garis perjuangan organisasi dirumuskan langsung oleh sang Guru Bangsa, Nurcholish Madjid, yang sebelumnya membaca traktat yang ditulis oleh Willy Eihleir, ‘Fundamental Values and Basic Demand of Democratic Socialism.’
Menggali nilai-nilai dunia hasil bacaan dan kunjungannya ke Amerika Serikat dan beberapa negara Islam tahun 1968, Cak Nur merumuskan Nilai-nilai Dasar Perjuangan (NDP) HMI. Intinya adalah bahwa HMI memiliki visi keIndonesiaan, kemoderenan dan keIslaman sekaligus. Dengan penguasaan pada wawasan keilmuan dari pelbagai tradisi, sebetulnya visi HMI yang dirumuskan Cak Nur ini bisa disejajarkan bahkan lebih maju dari NASAKOM yang dirumuskan oleh Bung Karno.
Dalam pengkaderan-pengkaderan itu, nilai-nilai paling fundamental mengenai keislaman, politik, ekonomi, dan identitas budaya dibincang secara serius dan terbuka. Sebelum masuk ke materi NDP, para calon kader diajak berbicara dan berdebat tentang asumsi paling fundamental tentang pengetahuan melalui materi bernama ‘Filsafat Ilmu.’ Baru setelah itu, mereka akan masuk ke materi panjang ‘Nilai-nilai Dasar Perjuangan’ tadi.
Walaupun disebut nilai-nilai dasar perjuangan, tetapi penyampaian materi ini jauh dari cara-cara doktriner. Yang banyak muncul adalah dialog dan debat. Para calon kader diajak memikirkan hal-hal mendasar seputar nilai-nilai yang selama ini mungkin jarang dipikirkan atau diterima begitu saja. Karena itu, para kader tidak menghafalkan butir-butir NDP, tetapi meresapi asumsi-asumsi rasional yang mendasarinya.
Sebagai organisasi mahasiswa terbesar, HMI kemudian tumbuh menjadi penyuplai utama intelektual, aktivis, partai politik, mungkin juga birokrasi. Dari HMIlah muncul intelektual-intelektual Islam modern yang fasih berbicara demokrasi dalam bingkai ajaran Islam atau berbicara Islam dengan semangat kemodernan.
Dari sini tumbuh intelektual-intelektual Islam progressif dan liberal seperti Cak Nur, Dawam Rahardjo, Ahmad Wahib, Djohan Effendi, Azyumardi Azra, Amin Rais, Komaruddin Hidayat, Saiful Mujani, Burhanuddin Muhtadi, Lies Marcoes, Anies Baswedan, Akhmad Sahal dan seterusnya. Pada ranah aktivis Hak Azasi Manusia, muncul nama besar seperti Munir.
Pada ranah politik, HMI melahirkan banyak sekali politikus yang tersebar dan menjadi tokoh-tokoh utama di hampir semua partai, terutama Partai Golkar dan pecahannya. Ciri utama politikus jebolan HMI ini adalah nasinalis-religius. Pada tingkat tertentu, merekalah yang mewarnai corak politik Indonesia.
Di tengah gencarnya serangan kalangan Islam politik, para politikus jebolan HMI itu menjadi penjaga gawang demokrasi. Mereka fasih berbicara politik modern, tapi juga bisa diandalkan melawan argument politik Islam dari kalangan konservatif. Bayangkan kalau tidak ada HMI, mungkin parlemen kita akan dikuasai oleh politikus-politikus Islam hasil pengkaderan dakwah kampus dan semacamnya.
Karena itu, mari mengkritik HMI, tapi tak perlu keterlaluan. Organisasi ini banyak jasanya.
