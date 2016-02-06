Pada dekade ini, organisasi Nahdlatu Ulama (NU) telah memasuki umur sembilan puluh tahun. Sepanjang 90 tahun itu pula NU berkhidmat dan berdedikasi pada umat, bangsa dan Negara. Bahkan, dalam usia yang terbilang senja itu, NU masih eksis dalam mentranformasikan nilai-niali ajaran ahlussunah wal jamaah (Aswaja).
Namun, pada saat yang sama, upaya untuk melemahkan NU terus dilakukan oleh kelompok-kelompok anti NU. Persoalan ini kian mengkhawatirkan dengan adanya polarisasi di kalangan NU sendiri seperti munculnya fenomena “NU Garis Lurus”.
Gerakan yang mengatasnamakan NU Garis Lurus tersebut, belakangan ini intens mengkritik dan menyerang petinggi-petinggi NU mulai dari Rois Am PBNU, Ketum PBNU dan petinggi-petinggi NU lainnya.
Kondisi ini tentu sangat mengkhawatirkan bahkan menyedihkan. Sebagai anak muda NU saya merasa sedih melihat para petinggi NU bertikai satu sama lain, sementara pada saat yang sama kelompok-kelompok Islam radikal semakin gigih menjalankan aksinya.
Dengan menguatnya radikalisme tersebut, tentu saja saya tidak mengkhawatirkan NU secara institusional, karena saya berkeyakinan selama masih ada ulama-ulama, kiai dan Pesantren NU akan tetap kokoh.
Namun, lambat laun NU akan lemah apabila warganya atau umatnya banyak yang menyeberang ke aliran lain. Atas dasar inilah saya mengkhawatirka warga NU yang masih awam pemahaman keagamaannya. Mereka-mereka inilah yang rentan dimasuki dan dipengaruhi.
Selain lemahanya pemahaman terhadap ajaran Islam yang Aswaja, keterdesakan ekonomi juga bisa menjadi faktor mereka menyeberang ke aliran lain. Sebab, sudah bukan rahasia umum, bahwa belakangan ini banyak orang yang berani menggadaikan aqidah karena keterdesakan ekonomi.
Fenomena ini diperparah dengan kebijakan ekonomi pemerintah yang masih timpang dan tidak merata. Sehingga kesenjangan ekonomi terjadi dimana-mana, kemiskinan dan pengangguran grafiknya terus naik setiap tahun.
Di tengah kesenjangan ekonomi ini, praktek korupsi di kalangan elit pemerintah semakin marak. Akibatnya, rakyat semakin sengsara di era globalisasi yang sudah pasti menempatkan ekonomi sebagai elemen penting dalam kehidupan manusia. Dalam kondisi ekonomi yang carut marut itulah aliran-aliran keagamaan yang radikal terus beraksi mencari massa ke daerah-daerah terpencil seperti pedesaan.
Dakwah melalui Pemberdayaan Ekonomi. NU adalah organisasi keagamaan dan kemasyarakatan yang getol mengkampanyekan islam moderat dan rahmatan lil alamin. Istilah rahmatan lil alamin ini kemudian diterjemahkan ke dalam berbagai program seperti, sosial keagamaan (dakwa), pendidikan, ekonomi kerakyatan dan politik kebangsaan.
Melalui program-program tersebut, NU diharapkan mampu menjadi mitra pemerintah dalam menciptakan stabiltas sosial dan kesejahteraan umat serta menjadi benteng kuat Negara Kesatuan Republik Indonesia (NKRI) melalui transformasi islam moderat dan toleran.
Menurut Yusuf Qordlowi, segala prilaku ekstrem yang terjadi di masyarakat antara lain karena: lemahnya pemahaman dan pandangan terhadap hakikat agama, kecenderungan tekstual dalam memahami nash-nash, sibuk mempertentangkan hal-hal sampingan kemudian melupakan permasalahan utama, pemahaman keliru terhadap beberapa pengertian, serta mengikuti yang tersamar dan meninggalkan yang jelas.
Karena itulah, tidak cukup hanya berdakwah dari mimbar ke mimbar, NU juga harus memberikan solusi agar warga NU dari kelas menengah ke bawah bisa keluar dari desakan ekonomi atau kemiskinan.
Hemat saya, berdakwah untuk mengajak pada kebaikan harus bersinergi dengan penyelesaian kebutuhan hidup masyarakat. Pesan-pesan taqwa kepada Allah SWT menjadi tidak bermanfaat apabila disampaikan pada masyarakat yang tengah mengalami keterdesakan ekonomi.
Oleh karena itu, pola dakwah NU harus dimodifikasi. Volume dakwah dari panggung ke panggung atau mimbar ke mimbar harus dikurangi untuk selanjutnya menggalakkan dakwah melalui pemberdayaan ekonomi masyarakat. Sebab, dakwah pemberdayaan ekonomi inilah yang paling efektif dan efesien untuk memperkuat organisasi ini.
Di samping memperkuat pemahaman ajaran ahlussunnah wal jamaah kepada warganya, dakwah bisa dilakukang sembari mendampingi masyarakat dalam mengembangkan perekonomian mereka. Dalam konteks ini, NU sebenarnya bisa memanfaatkan peluang ekonomi syariah yang saat ini sedang booming.
Dalam mengembangkan ekonomi syariah, NU bisa menggunakan instrumen pesantren dan organisasi (NU) mulai dari tingkat ranting hingga cabang. Jika NU mampu mengelola peluang ekonomi syariah ini, maka ia bisa memberikan solusi ekonomi pada umatnya. Sehingga organisasi ini semakin kokoh dan mengundang simpatik dari masyarakat yang lebih luas.
Akhirnya, di usianya yang ke-90, semoga NU tetap jaya dalam menebar lentera ahlussunnah wal Jamaah. Kepada Allah jualah kita memohon semoga dilindungi dari hal-hal yang negatif.
