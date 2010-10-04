Jiwa Besar NU untuk Muktamar Muhammadiyah

IslamLib – Menjelang Muktamar Muhammadiyah ke-46 yang sekaligus menandai seratus tahun organisasi massa Islam itu, pelbagai manuver politik mulai muncul ke permukaan. Seperti pada Muktamar NU ke-32 di Makassar, isu mengenai liberalisme dan pluralisme juga mulai mencuat menjelang Muktamar Muhammadiyah.
Isu liberalisme dan pluralisme digunakan oleh sejumlah pihak yang memiliki kepentingan politik untuk menyerang kekuatan lain. Alasan utamanya adalah bahwa liberalisme dan pluralisme adalah gagasan baru yang sangat tidak populer. Siapapun yang terstigma dengan liberalisme dan pluralisme akan ditolak oleh banyak kalangan. Semuanya adalah manuver politik dalam rangka perebutan posisi Ketua Umum.
Majalah Tabligh terbitan PP Muhammadiyah, Maret 2010, misalnya, memuat pernyataan Amien Rais tentang kerisauannya terhadap perkembangan anak-anak muda Muhammadiyah yang mulai menerima gagasan-gagasan pluralisme dan liberalisme.
Pada kasus Judicial Review UU PNPS/1965 tentang Penodaan Agama, PP Muhammadiyah juga secara tegas penolak pencabutan UU pembatasan kebebasan beragama itu. Beberapa spanduk di sekitar arena Muktamar NU juga terpampang penolakan terhadap liberalisme dan pluralisme. Bahkan berkembang isu untuk menjegal tokoh-tokoh yang disinyalir memperjuangkan gagasan-gagasan liberalisme dan pluralisme.
Pada Muktamar NU ke-32, isu anti-liberalisme dan anti-pluralisme tampak tidak banyak menuai simpati. Hal itu dibuktikan dengan komposisi perolehan suara, baik pada pemilihan Syuriah maupun Tanfidziyah, justru lebih banyak diraih oleh tokoh-tokoh yang selama ini identik dengan gerakan liberalisme dan pluralisme. KH Sahal Mahfudz yang selama ini sangat kukuh menolak formalisasi syariat Islam justru secara aklamasi kembali dinobatkan sebagai Rais Aam PBNU.
KH Said Aqil Siradj yang selama ini dikenal sebagai ahli tasawwuf yang oleh karenanya memperjuangkan pemikiran terbuka di dalam Islam justru memenangkan pemilihan Ketua Umum PBNU. Ulil Abshar-Abdalla (Gus Ulil) yang getol memperjuangkan gagasan-gagasan kebebasan sipil (civil liberties) didukung oleh 22 cabang dan wilayah NU.
Sementara tokoh konservatif KH Hasyim Muzadi yang selama ini melakukan kampanye anti-liberalisme dan pluralisme kalah dalam pemilihan Rais Aam dan hanya memperoleh enam suara pada pemilihan Ketua Umum PBNU tahap pertama.
Muktamar NU ini seharusnya menjadi pelajaran yang berharga bagi Muktamar Muhammadiyah. Liberalisme dan pluralisme adalah gagasan-gagasan yang dikembangkan oleh anak-anak muda NU dan Muhammadiyah. Menolak gagasan yang berkembang di kalangan anak-anak muda adalah pilihan yang tidak bijak.
Para pemimpin Muhammadiyah harus menyadari bahwa telah terjadi perubahan di dalam tubuh organisasi. Gagasan-gagasan yang dikembangkan oleh anak-anak muda boleh jadi jauh lebih maju dan relevan untuk pengembangan organisasi di masa depan. Gagasan-gagasan semacam keterbukaan, kemajuan dan toleransi adalah sangat penting bagi organisasi besar seperti NU dan Muhammadiyah.
Gagasan-gagasan baru yang dikembangkan oleh anak-anak muda juga tidak bisa ditolak begitu saja, karena biasanya hal itu terkait dengan gagasan umum yang sedang berkembang di kalangan ummat. Pada kasus Muktamar NU, para pengamat tentu akan dengan mudah mengidentifikasi bagaimana masyarakat NU yang hadir pada Muktamar itu mengelu-elukan tokoh-tokoh seperti KH Sahal Mahfudz, KH Maemun Zubair, KH Said Aqil Siradj dan Ulil Abshar-Abdalla.
Setiap kali nama mereka disebut sontak para hadirin meneriakkan kata “Yes” dan bersorak gembira. Hal sebaliknya terjadi ketika nama yang disebut adalah tokoh yang sejauh ini dianggap tidak ramah terhadap gagasan baru. Setiap kali nama KH Hasyim Muzadi disebut, yang terdengar adalah teriakan “huuu.” Contoh kecil ini bisa dijadikan bukti bahwa mereka yang mengusung gagasan baru sesungguhnya menampung kebutuhan masyarakat secara umum.
NU dan Muhammadiyah adalah organisasi besar dengan harapan yang sangat besar. Jika kedua organisasi ini dibiarkan stagnan dan terus-menerus mempertahankan sikap statis, maka yang akan merugi adalah seluruh bangsa.
Dengan kebesaran yang ada, kedua organisasi ini sejatinya tidak membutuhkan pengakuan dari manapun. Sehingga kampanye menjaga citra sebenarnya adalah percuma. Yang dibutuhkan dari kedua organisasi ini adalah gebrakan-gebrakan dinamis untuk transformasi sosial ke arah yang lebih baik.
Selama sepuluh tahun di bawah kepemimpinan KH Hasyim Muzadi, NU seolah adalah organisasi kecil yang butuh pengakuan. Itulah yang menjelaskan kenapa PBNU tampak enggan memberi respon tegas terhadap pelbagai persoalan bangsa.
Lima tahun di bawah kepemimpinan Din Syamsuddin, Muhammadiyah muncul sebagai organisasi kecil yang seolah harus selalu mengikuti arus konservatifisme agar ia tetap eksis. Sejatinya pilihan-pilihan kebijakan yang mengikuti arus itu tidak terlalu dibutuhkan oleh NU dan Muhammadiyah, karena pada dirinya keduanya adalah organisasi besar.
NU dan Muhammadiyah membutuhkan pemimpin-pemimpin seperti KH Abdurrahman Wahid (Gus Dur) dan Prof. Ahmad Syafi’i Ma’arif. Kedua tokoh itu memiliki kesadaran tentang betapa besar organisasi yang mereka pimpin. Dengan kesadaran semacam itu, keduanya dengan leluasa melakukan gebrakan-gebrakan dinamis. Mereka tidak takut berseberangan dengan arus konservatifisme.
Mereka dengan lantang dan tegas melakukan pembelaan terhadap kelompok minoritas yang terpinggirkan. Mereka dengan gagah berani melakukan pembelaan terhadap siapapun yang didzalimi. Mereka maju di garda depan menentang segala bentuk penyalahgunaan kekuasaan.
Sikap-sikap semacam ini hanya muncul dari tokoh yang merasa bahwa organisasi yang mereka pimpin dan kelola adalah organisasi besar, dan bukan organisasi kemarin sore yang masih harus butuh pengakuan publik.
Hasil Muktamar NU ke-32 membuktikan bahwa masyarakat NU adalah masyarakat yang cukup percaya diri. Mereka tidak terdikte oleh politik pencitraan. Mereka memiliki kesadaran sebagai organisasi besar yang oleh karenanya tidak terlalu risau terhadap gagasan-gagasan baru. Dalam setiap forum di Muktamar, para Muktamirin memperdebatkan secara terbuka dan konstruktif setiap isu.
Gagasan-gagasan baru diperbincangkan secara bergairah. Tokoh-tokoh dan pemikir-pemikir muda NU disambut dengan tangan terbuka. Tentu saja ada upaya sejumlah pihak yang hendak menghalangi berkembangnya gagasan-gagasan pembaharuan, tetapi arus besar di NU lebih menginginkan sikap terbuka ketimbang tertutup.
Masyarakat NU percaya, tanpa sikap keterbukaan, tidak akan mungkin lahir tokoh-tokoh besar semacam KH Ahmad Siddiq, KH Sahal Mahfudz, KH Abdurrahman Wahid, dan seterusnya.
Bagaimana dengan Muhammadiyah? Kita tunggu hasil Muktamar ke-46 Juli mendatang.
