IslamLib – Gagasan membentuk partai alternatif di kalangan internal Muhammadiyah terus menghangat. Sidang Tanwir Muhammadiyah di Mataram, NTB, 2-5 Desember lalu, merekomendasikan agar ide tersebut diusung Muktamar Muhammadiyah ke-45 di Malang tahun depan. Gagasan ini muncul sejak Sidang Tanwir Pemuda Muhammadiyah di Banjarbaru, Kalimantan Selatan beberapa waktu lalu.
Menurut pernyataan Abdul Mu’ti, Ketua Umum Pemuda Muhammadiyah, ada sejumlah alasan yang melatarbelakangi ide tersebut. Pertama, tidak terjadinya hubungan mutualisme-positif antara Muhammadiyah dan Partai Amanat Nasional (PAN).
Kedua, keinginan Amien Rais untuk mundur dari pucuk pimpinan PAN membuat lenyapnya kader Muhammadiyah di PAN. Ketiga, PAN dinilai tak sanggup lagi mengemban amanat sebagai saluran politik warga Muhammadiyah.
Jika ditelisik lebih mendalam, gagasan ini tidak bisa dilepaskan dari konteks politik Indonesia makro, terutama pasca pemilu 2004. Gagasan ini bisa dikatakan sebagai antiklimaks, wujud kekecewaan warga Muhammadiyah atas hasil pemilu lalu.
Dalam formasi Kabinet Indonesia Bersatu, suara warga Muhammadiyah kurang terakomodir. Keberadaan Hatta Rajasa sebagai Menteri Perhubungan dan Bambang Sudibyo sebagai Menteri Pendidikan Nasional, tidak dianggap representasi warga Muhammadiyah.
Kenyataan pahit juga harus diterima warga Muhammadiyah dari hasil pemilu legislatif. Eksistensi PAN dinilai tak mampu lagi menampung dan mengakomodasi kepentingan politik warga Muhammadiyah. Bahkan muncul opini, PAN sudah dikuasai kader-kader non-Muhammadiyah yang tidak memiliki akar di Muhammadiyah.
Kader Muhammadiyah yang ada di PAN sudah sering terpinggirkan. PAN dianggap tidak memiliki ikatan emosional lagi dengan Muhammadiyah, terlebih tak lama lagi akan ditinggalkan Amien Rais.
Harus diakui, memisahkan Muhammadiyah, ormas Islam terbesar kedua di negeri ini, dari pusaran politik praktis sungguh mustahil. Secara historis, pada masa Orde Lama, embrio politik Muhammadiyah sudah terlihat tatkala turut bergabung dengan Masyumi.
Di masa pemerintahan Soeharto, Muhammadiyah aktif di Parmusi. Tatkala terjadi fusi partai politik, aspirasinya disalurkan ke Golkar, PPP dan PDI. Dan ketika Orde Baru runtuh, aspirasinya disalurkan ke PAN. Kendati PAN bukan partai Muhammadiyah, sejarah mencatat warga Muhammadiyah sebagai basis konstituen PAN terbesar.
Gagasan untuk mendirikan partai baru juga menandakan proses demokratisasi telah berjalan di lingkungan Muhammadiyah. Di negara demokratis, pembentukan partai adalah wajar dan sah-sah saja. Sebagai saluran politik, aspirasi warga Muhammadiyah yang beragam tentu perlu diakomodir dan dipandang sebagai aset berharga.
Pertanyaannya adalah: seberapa besar keuntungan dan kerugian mendirikan partai baru? Dari sisi profit, bisa jadi warga Muhammadiyah yang tidak lagi terakomodir dalam PAN mendapat ruang aktualisasi politik yang lebih kondusif.
Kader-kader Muhammadiyah yang potensial di bidang politik, bisa ikut mewarnai pentas politik dan memberi kontribusi pada jagad politik Indonesia. Sebab, sulit mengabaikan peran dan kekuatan Muhammadiyah sebagai determinan perubahan politik di negeri ini.
Tapi, kerugiannya juga penting untuk dipertimbangkan. Untuk mendirikan partai baru, dibutuhkan sumber daya manusia dan finansial yang tidak sedikit. Lebih dari itu, mind-set Muhammadiyah selama ini adalah sebagai gerakan sosial pembaharuan yang lebih menitikberatkan persoalan sosial ketimbang politik. Politik bagi Muhammadiyah banyak menghabiskan energi, lebih mudarat ketimbang maslahat.
Pemilu 2004 seharusnya menjadi pendidikan politik berharga. Ketika itu, Muhammadiyah menjadi sponsor politik dan all out mendukung Amien Rais. Semua energi dari pusat sampai ke ranting tersedot untuk mengurusi politik. Tak hanya sumber daya manusia yang terkuras, tapi juga finansial.
Makanya, alih-alih akan menambah energi untuk menyalurkan aspirasi politik warga Muhammadiyah, ide ini bisajadi justru menjadi beban yang menindih dan memberatkan langkah Muhammadiyah.
Tanpa mendirikan partai, sebenarnya aspirasi politik warga Muhammadiyah pun sudah tertampung dan tersalurkan cukup baik. Selama ini, tidak sedikit kader dan warga Muhammadiyah yang menyebar dan menyalurkan aspirasi ke partai-partai lain. Makanya, Muhammadiyah perlu kembali mengukuhkan diri sebagai gerakan sosial.
Sejak digulirkan KH Ahmad Dahlan, mind-set Muhammadiyah jelas sebagai gerakan sosial. Gerakan tajdid dan kembali ke Alqur’an dan Hadis yang dipeloporinya, dikukuhkan dengan pembacaan kritis dan teo-praksis atas surat al-Mâ`ûn demi merespons realitas dan problema sosial yang begitu kompleks. Muhammadiyah kemudian dijadikan sebagai institusi yang menyentuh dan mengikis akar problem sosial.
Jika mau konsisten pada gerakan pembaharuan sosial, Muhammadiyah tidak perlu mengambil jalur politik lagi. Jika Muhammadiyah terlalu bernafsu memilih garis politik, besar kemungkinan aktivitas dan kegiatan sosialnya bakal terbengkalai. Selain itu, politik juga berpeluang menyuburkan konflik dan tarik-menarik kepentingan demi capaian-capaian jangka pendek.
Perlu diingat, mobilitas dan perubahan sosial yang dilakukan Muhammadiyah selama ini selalu lewat jalur pendidikan. Sebagai gerakan sosial, sumbangan terbesar Muhammadiyah pada masyarakat dan bangsa tak lain berkat kesetiaan pada jalur pendidikan, bukan kekuasaan.
Lewat pendidikan, sejak TK sampai perguruan tinggi, Muhammadiyah telah membantu dan mendukung upaya pencerahan masyarakat tanpa pandang bulu. Pendirian rumah sakit dan panti asuhan adalah sumbangan konkret lainnya.
Jadi, tanpa masuk ke jalur politik praktis, Muhammadiyah tetap dapat memerankan posisi strategis sebagai ormas yang konsisten sekaligus gerakan sosial alternatif. Semua itu bisa bertahan kalau upaya reorientasi, melihat kembali peran Muhammadiyah selama ini dalam perubahan sosial selalu dilakukan.
Peran strategis yang dapat diambil Muhammadiyah adalah turut serta menggarap masalah-masalah yang timbul akibat pengabaian dan diskriminasi kebijakan publik.
Masalah yang timbul akibat ekses negatif sebuahpolicy tidak sedikit. Itu semua adalah medan garapan Muhammadiyah, selain soal pendidikan, kemiskinan, dan kesehatan. Muhammadiyah yang berada di luar jalur politik, nyatanya tetap mewarnai kebijakan politik pemerintah.
Karenanya, Muhammadiyah harus melakukan redefinisi diri dan membaca ulang konsep mustad’afin baru. Hemat saya, di sinilah Muhammadiyah dapat berperan strategis dan memberi sumbangsih konkret, ketimbang mengurus soal politik yang selalu menargetkan kepentingan sesaat.
Imam Cahyono adalah aktivis Jaringan Intelektual Muda Muhammadiyah, staf pengajar Fakultas Dakwah dan Komunikasi UIN Syarif Hidayatullah, Jakarta.
