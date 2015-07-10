IslamLib – Apakah Muhammadiyah merepresentasikan Wahabisme? Demikian pertanyaan yang kerap diungkapkan sebagian kalangan terhadap organisasi yang didirikan oleh Kyai Haji ahmad Dahlan ini.
Najib Burhani pada tadarus ramadan JIL beberapa waktu lalu mengajukan bantahan atas klaim tersebut. Ia menguraikan asal-mula mengapa timbul anggapan demikian terhadap organisasi yang dihidupinya selama ini.
Najib mengakui bahwa pada masa-masa awal berdirinya, organisasi ini sangat mengapresiasi kehadiran Wahabi di Indonesia. Jika merujuk pada buku yang ditulis Hamka: “Muhammadiyah Melalui Tiga Zaman” ataupun sejarah Imam Bonjol dan Haji Rosul, bisa terlihat bagaimana apresiasi itu mengental di kalangan mereka.
Bahkan dalam buku Hamka tersebut dikisahkan bagaimana saat Muktamar Muhammadiyah di Banjarmasin, orang-orang lokal menyambut kedatangan mereka dengan pujian sebagai orang Wahabi.
Namun itu tidak berarti bahwa Muhammadiyah serta-merta bisa diafiliasikan kepada Wahabi, bantah Najib. Lebih lanjut ia menerangkan bahwa pendiri Muhammadiyah sendiri, Kyai Haji Ahmad Dahlan, mengadopsi nama Ahmad Zaini Dahlan yang terkenal sebagai kritikus aliran Wahabisme.
Kyai Haji Ahmad Dahlan mengubah namanya dari Raden Ngabehi Muhammad Darwis sekembalinya dari ibadah haji, ungkap Najib. Lebih lanjut Najib menjelaskan bahwa dalam Muhammadiyah sendiri dapat ditemukan dua karakter yang berbeda, antara Haji Rosul yang kemudian diikuti oleh anaknya, Buya HAMKA.
Muhammadiyah Sumatera lebih teologis, dan Jawa lebih kepada social movement. Maka ada pernyataan bahwa Muhammadiyah lahir di Jawa tetapi ideologinya dibangun di Sumatera. Ini mengisyaratkan bahwa kalangan Muhammadiyah yang berbasis di daerah Jawa tidak terlibat cukup aktif dalam hal ideologi.
Mereka cenderung mengabaikan ideologi, tetapi lebih aktif dalam kegiatan sosial, demikian papar Najib. Karenanya, jika berbicara karakter, Muhammadiyah mengandung dua unsur yang berbeda, antara puritanisme dan modernisme.
Mungkin benar bahwa Muhammadiyah sedikit bersinggungan dengan Wahabisme, tetapi itu tidak melulu terletak pada persoalan-persoalan yang bersifat teologis. Efek positif Wahabisme untuk Muhammadiyah tidak fokus pada doktrin tauhid atau praktik ibadah, terang Najib, tetapi lebih kepada gerakan pembangunan sekolah, rumah sakit dan filantrofi.
Untuk karakter pemikiran, Muhammadiyah lebih berasosiasi kepada Muhammad Abduh yang mencoba mereformulasikan khazanah Islam, menekankan pada independent reasoning, ijtihad, juga mensintesiskan antara Islam dengan Barat, lanjut Najib.
Karena itu, jika melihat pada klasifikasi tentang revivalisme Islam gaya Fazlur Rahman, kriteria Muhammadiyah tidak sama dengan fundamentalisme atau neo-fundamentalism yang diasosiasikan kepada Muhammad Ibn Abdul Wahab dan Muhammad Rasyid Ridha, pungkasnya. (Evi Rahmawati)
