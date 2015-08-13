Muhammadiyah dan Islam yang Menggembirakan

IslamLib – Salah satu pepatah Arab yang selalu saya kenang sejak masa muda di pesantren adalah ungkapan ini: laitsa al-khabar ka al-mu’ayanah. Artinya, kabar tak selamanya cocok dengan kenyataan. Itulah yang saya alami tatkala berjumpa dengan Prof. Yunahar Ilyas, kemarin malam (12/8/2015).
Selama ini, saya sering mendengar kalau beliau adalah salah seorang tokoh yang paling konservatif di lingkungan Muhammadiyah. Seberapa konservatif, saya tak terlalu tahu. Tapi sebagai komandan Majelis Tarjih dan Tajdid di Muhammadiyah, Pak Yunahar sering dianggap sebagai sosok yang kerap menahan laju terobosan-terobosan pemikiran yang dikembangkan oleh kawan-kawan muda Muhammadiyah.
Karena itu, Pak Yunahar bukanlah sosok yang dielu-elukan sebagai pembela tajdid atau pembaruan, tapi justru disesalkan sebagai pembela tajdib alias kemunduran. Calon terkuat di Muktamar ke-47 Muhammadiyah kemarin ini ibarat rem yang menahan laju pemikiran Muhammadiyah, bukan gas yang memacu adrenalin kawula mudanya seperti sosok Buya Syafii Maarif atau Ketua Umum Muhammadiyah yang baru, Haedar Nashir.
Namun tatkala saya mewawancarai beliau tentang Islam Berkemajuan di KBR dan TV-Tempo kemarin itu, saya justru terkesan oleh Pak Yunahar. Bagi saya, beliau adalah tokoh yang agak langka di Muhammadiyah. Alumni Timur Tengah, seorang dai, pandai berdalil dengan mengutip Quran, hadis, dan kitab-kitab; sesuatu yang sangat diperlukan untuk menjaga gawang Muhammadiyah, terutama dalam menghadapi infiltrasi berbagai kelompok Islam yang lebih garang.
Kalau boleh berimajinasi, saya membayangkan posisi beliau seperti gelandang bertahan Arsenal, Francis Coquelin, atau pun gelandang elegan dari Barcelona, Sergio Busquets. Jadi agak sulit membayangkan beliau akan membuat terobosan dan menciptakan peluang-peluang seperti dilakukan Mesut Özil ataupun Andreas Iniesta. Tapi yakinlah, “gelandang bertahan” Muhammadiyah yang pernah lama berguru di Universitas Islam Imam Muhammad bin Saud di Riyadh ini sungguh diperlukan.
Itu yang saya simpulkan setelah mendengar uraian beliau tentang konsep Islam Berkemajuan yang menjadi tagline Muktamar ke-47 Muhammadiyah di Makassar kemarin. Dalam rumusan Pak Yunahar, Islam Berkemajuan adalah konsep yang tidak terikat ruang dan tempat sebagaimana Islam Nusantara, tagline unggulan Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) di Muktamar mereka ke-33.
Berkemajuan adalah etos atau kehendak yang melekat di dalam Islam yang dipercayai Muhammadiyah. Ini mengandaikan Muhammadiyah sebagai pengusung jargon itu, untuk terus maju, selangkah di depan dalam terobosan-terobosan pendidikan maupun pelayanan sosial.
Namun demikian, Pak Yunahar meletakkan fondasi bagi konsep berkemajuan itu dengan apa yang dia sebut lima fondasi. Pertama adalah landasan pemurnian tauhid. Kedua, semangat kembali kepada Quran dan Sunnah. Ketiga, ketidakterikatan kepada suatu mazhab. Keempat, bersifat moderat. Dan kelima berupaya menjadi modernis atau berorientasi ke masa depan.
Dalam pandangan saya, 3 fondasi pertama yang beliau kemukakan tidaklah terlalu spesial karena membuat Muhammadiyah beririsan belaka dengan gerakan-gerakan puritanisme Islam di tempat lain seperti Wahhabisme, Ikhwanul Muslimin, ataupun Hizbut Tahrir. Namun uraian-uraian Pak Yunahar membuat wawasan saya lebih terbuka, terutama soal slogan kembali kepada Quran dan Sunnah.
Jika suatu perkara agama ditanyakan, kata beliau, maka Muhammadiyah tidak perlu merujuk ke kitab-kitab tertentu, tapi langsung mencari rujukan ke Quran dan Sunnah. Lalu mereka memeriksa asbabun nuzul dan maknanya, serta mencari pendapat-pendapat terbaik ulama seputar persoalan yang sedang dipertanyakan. Jadi tidak terpaku pada pendapat ulama tertentu.
Pada titik inilah saya menangkap spirit pembebasan Muhammadiyah: unsur ketidakterpakuan pada satu rujukan saja dalam perkara sosial agama. Itulah yang membedakan Muhammadiyah dari Ikhwanul Muslimin yang lama tersandera oleh doktrim Sayyid Quthb, atau Wahhabisme yang melulu merujuk ke Muhammad Ibnu Abdil Wahhab, atau Hizbut Tahrir yang lagi-lagi membaca an-Nabhani.
Tapi tunggu dulu. Bukankah doktrin pemurnian tauhid itu juga berpotensi menyeret Muslim untuk menjadi sosok-sosok yang anti-sosial-kebudayaan dan secara fatal bisa juga tergiring ke pelukan ideologi salafi-jihadi? Penjelasan Pak Yunahar soal pentingnya moderasi dan kemoderanan membuat saya lega.
Benteng Muhammadiyah, tandas beliau, terlalu kokoh untuk ditembus oleh ideologi-ideologi keagamaan yang ekstrem dan radikal. Namun beliau mengakui, beberapa unsur Muhammadiyah memang punya kecenderungan ke sana.
Dari Pak Yunahar, saya menangkap kesan: walau dalam paradigma keagamaanya Muhammadiyah bisa saja serupa dengan gerakan-gerakan Islam lainnya, tapi Muhammadiyah tetaplah Muhammadiyah. Walau terus berdiri di atas tiga fondasi pertama tadi (pemurnian tauhid, kembali ke Quran dan Sunnah, ketidakterikatan kepada satu mazhab), tokoh Muhammadiyah yang dianggap paling konservatif sekalipun akan tetap terikat oleh landasan moderasi dan dorongan untuk menjadi manusia modern.
Jadi, agak sulit membayangkan ormas terbesar kedua di Indonesia ini akan menjadi kaum radikal dan ekstrem laiknya Wahhabi-Saudi, Taliban Pakistan dan Afghanistan, atau kelompok ekstremis lainnya. Sejarah mungkin telah “mengutuk” Muhammadiyah untuk moderat dan terdorong untuk selangkah lebih maju di berbagai bidang.
Dan “kutukan” itu—menurut Fajar Riza Ul Haq, Direktur Maarif Institute—sudah termaktub di dalam Anggaran Dasar Muhammadiyah tahun 1914 yang menggariskan maksud berdirinya persyarikatan ini untuk antara lain “memajukan dan menggembirakan pengajaran dan pelajaran agama di Hindia Belanda”. Jadi, ya akhi, bukanlah hal yang muluk-muluk jika kita berharap akan merasakan nuansa Islam nan maju dan gembira dari Muhammadiyah.
Ya, Islam yang maju dan gembira!
Dan di malam itu, Pak Yunahar pun mengeluarkan dalil bagi terselenggaranya Islam yang maju dan gembira itu. Bassyiru wala tu’assiru, tandas Pak Yunahar mengutip pesan Nabi tentang pentingnya menyelenggarakan watak Islam yang menggembirakan itu. Hadis riwayat Bukhari itu lengkapnya berbunyi: yassiru wala tu’assiru, wa bassyiru wala tunaffiru! Artinya, buatlah mudah, jangan suka membuat susah. Buatlah orang-orang gembira, jangan membuat mereka berpaling muka!
Pesan Nabi ini terasa begitu kontras dengan kelakuan kelompok-kelompok takfiri yang ikut dikeluhkan di dalam poin-poin rekomendasi Muktamar Muhammadiyah pekan lalu. Menurut Pak Yunahar, kelompok-kelompok takfiri yang suka mengkafir-kafirkan ini bukanlah duta-duta terbaik Islam, tapi justru ja’u wa farraqu. Mereka ada untuk membelah, bukan untuk memajukan, jauh dari menggembirakan!
Amma ba’du. Malam itu saya sungguh gembira berjumpa Pak Yunahar dan sempat mendengar landasan yang kokoh untuk Islam yang gembira. Banyak hal yang sebetulnya masih ingin saya tanyakan, namun apa daya waktu tak banyak. Saya berharap, kelak kami dapat berjumpa lagi, saya menulis lagi, semoga hadirat pembaca mendapatkan kabar gembira, lalu kian yakin dalam mengamalkan ajaran-ajaran Islam yang menggembirakan. Takbir!
I conceive this site has very good composed articles articles.
F*ckin’ amazing issues here. I’m very glad to see your article. Thank you a lot and i’m looking ahead to touch you. Will you please drop me a e-mail?
I am glad that I discovered this site, exactly the right information that I was searching for! .
Yay google is my world beater helped me to find this great website ! .
Of course, what a magnificent website and educative posts, I definitely will bookmark your blog.All the Best!
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
he blog was how do i say it… relevant, finally something that helped me. Thanks
I would like to thank you for the efforts you have put in writing this web site. I am hoping the same high-grade blog post from you in the upcoming also. In fact your creative writing abilities has encouraged me to get my own website now. Actually the blogging is spreading its wings fast. Your write up is a great example of it.
of course like your web-site however you need to check the spelling on quite a few of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling issues and I to find it very troublesome to inform the reality then again I¦ll definitely come back again.
As I website owner I believe the articles here is rattling great, thankyou for your efforts.
Hi, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, fantastic blog!
Thanks for the sensible critique. Me and my neighbor were just preparing to do some research on this. We got a grab a book from our local library but I think I learned more clear from this post. I am very glad to see such magnificent info being shared freely out there.
Hi, i believe i noticed you visited my blog so i got here to return back the choose?.I’m
trying to in locating things to enhance my web site!I assume its adequate to work with some of your ideas!!
I got what you mean , regards for putting up.Woh I am delighted to find this website through google.
I love reading and I conceive this website got some really useful stuff on it! .
If you are planning for finest contents like I actually do, simply
pay a visit this web site everyday as it presents feature contents, thanks
Heya! I realize this is sort of off-topic however I had to
ask. Does operating a well-established blog like yours require a large amount of work?
I am completely new to writing a blog however I do write in my journal on a daily basis.
I’d like to start a blog so I can easily share
my experience and thoughts online. Please let me know if
you have any suggestions or tips for brand new aspiring bloggers.
Thankyou!
Hey! I understand this is sort of off-topic
but I needed to ask. Does building a well-established blog such as
yours require a large amount of work? I am completely new to running a blog however I do
write in my journal daily. I’d like to start a blog so I can share my experience
and views online. Please let me know if you have any suggestions or tips for new aspiring blog owners.
Appreciate it!
I really appreciate this post. I¦ve been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thx again
Pretty! This was a really wonderful article.
Thanks for providing this info.
I have been browsing on-line greater than three hours nowadays, yet I by no means found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty price sufficient for me. In my view, if all site owners and bloggers made just right content as you did, the internet shall be a lot more helpful than ever before.
What i do not understood is actually how you’re not really much more well-liked than you might be now. You’re so intelligent. You realize thus considerably relating to this subject, made me personally consider it from a lot of varied angles. Its like women and men aren’t fascinated unless it is one thing to do with Lady gaga! Your own stuffs nice. Always maintain it up!
Great article. I am going to be dealing with many of these issues
at the same time..
I just could not depart your website before suggesting that I actually loved the standard information an individual supply in your visitors? Is gonna be back often to check out new posts
This is really attention-grabbing, You are an excessively skilled
blogger. I’ve joined your feed and look forward to in the hunt for extra of your excellent post.
Additionally, I’ve shared your website in my social networks
Nice post. I was checking continuously this blog and I am impressed! Very useful info specially the last part 🙂 I care for such info a lot. I was looking for this certain information for a long time. Thank you and good luck.
Wow! Thank you! I constantly wanted to write on my blog something like that. Can I take a portion of your post to my blog?
Good day very cool website!! Man .. Beautiful .. Wonderful .. I will bookmark your site and take the feeds also…I’m happy to seek out numerous useful information right here within the post, we want work out extra techniques in this regard, thanks for sharing.
I am really impressed with the writing skills in addition to with all the layout on your weblog.
Is it a paid theme or would you modify it yourself? Anyway maintain the excellent quality writing, it’s rare to view a
great blog such as this one currently.
I on a regular basis employed to read part
of writing in news papers however right now as I am a user of web so from now I am just using net for
posts, thanks to web.
Should you desire to grow your know-how only keep visiting this web site and stay updated using
the hottest news posted here.
I’d need to check with you here. Which isn’t one thing I normally do! I get pleasure from reading a post that may make individuals think. Also, thanks for allowing me to remark!
Simply desire to say your article is as astonishing. The clarity on your submit is simply nice and that i can think you are knowledgeable in this subject. Well together with your permission let me to clutch your feed to keep updated with impending post. Thank you 1,000,000 and please keep up the gratifying work.
Nice response in return of this difficulty with solid arguments and telling all about that.
Simply desire to say your article is as astounding.
The clearness in your post is simply spectacular and i can assume you are an expert on this subject.
Fine with your permission let me to grab your feed
to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and
please keep up the enjoyable work.
obviously like your website but you need to check the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Many of them are rife with spelling problems and I to find it very troublesome to tell the reality then again I will certainly come again again.
After looking over a few of the articles on your own blog,
I truly appreciate your technique of writing your blog. I saved as a favorite it to my bookmark site
list and will also be checking back anytime soon. Please visit
my website too and let me know what you think.
I love the efforts you have put in this, thanks for all the great blog posts.
I have to to thanks for this fantastic read!!
I certainly enjoyed every amount of it. I’ve got you saved being a favorite to check
out new stuff you post
Yeah bookmaking this wasn’t a high risk conclusion outstanding post! .
Hi my family member! I wish to say that this article is amazing, nice written and include almost all significant infos. I?¦d like to look extra posts like this .
Its good as your other articles : D, regards for putting up. “So, rather than appear foolish afterward, I renounce seeming clever now.” by William of Baskerville.
Wow! Thank you! I permanently needed to write on my site something like that. Can I implement a part of your post to my site?
I was wondering if you ever considered changing the layout of your respective blog?
Its adequately written; I like what youve have got to
say. But maybe you could a little bit more in the form of content so
people could get in touch with it better. Youve got an awful
lot of text for only having one or 2 pictures.
Perhaps you could space it all out better?
Hello! Someone during my Myspace group shared this site around thus i arrived at take a peek.
I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this
to my followers! Wonderful blog and superb style and design.
This is a good tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere.
Short but very accurate information Thanks
a lot for sharing this. Absolutely essential read article!
Superb blog you have here but I was curious if you knew of any message boards that cover the same topics discussed here? I’d really love to be a part of online community where I can get feedback from other experienced individuals that share the same interest. If you have any suggestions, please let me know. Many thanks!
These are typically truly impressive ideas in regarding blogging.
You may have touched some nice factors here. In whatever way continue wrinting.
I actually have been browsing online more than 2 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
It really is pretty worth enough to me. Personally, if all site owners and bloggers made good content as you may did,
the web will likely be a lot more useful
than ever before.
When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added”
checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four e-mails with the
same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that service?
Cheers!
Pretty! This has been an incredibly wonderful article.
Thank you for supplying this info.
Have you contemplated publishing an e-book or guest authoring on other websites?
I actually have a blog based about the same topics you discuss and would love to obtain you share some stories/information. I am aware my
readers would value your job. If you might be even remotely interested,
feel free to shoot me an e mail.
I am truly delighted to read this internet site posts which contains plenty of valuable information, many
thanks for providing these information.
Hey there would you mind stating which blog platform you’re working with? I’m going to start my own blog soon but I’m having a hard time deciding between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your layout seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique. P.S Sorry for being off-topic but I had to ask!
Hello. fantastic job. I did not imagine this. This is a impressive story. Thanks!
Hello, Neat post. There’s an issue with your site
in internet explorer, would test this? IE nonetheless will be the
marketplace chief and a good component to other folks will leave out
your great writing because of this concern.
Link exchange is absolutely nothing else except it really is just placing other person’s weblog link in your page at proper place and
also other person will likely do same in support of you.
I got good info from your blog
Link exchange is nothing else except it really is just placing another person’s webpage link on your own page
at suitable place and also other person will
also do similar to opt for you.
The following time I read a weblog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as much as this one. I imply, I know it was my option to learn, but I actually thought youd have something attention-grabbing to say. All I hear is a bunch of whining about something that you can repair in case you werent too busy searching for attention.
I am impressed with this web site, real I am a big fan .
You need to be a part of a contest for one from the greatest sites on the net.
I am going to strongly suggest this blog!
I got what you intend, regards for posting.Woh I am lucky to find this website through google.
You could definitely see your enthusiasm within the paintings you write. The world hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. At all times go after your heart. “If the grass is greener in the other fellow’s yard – let him worry about cutting it.” by Fred Allen.
I couldn’t resist commenting
My spouse and i ended up being now peaceful when Peter could complete his investigations through the precious recommendations he made out of the site. It is now and again perplexing just to possibly be giving for free tips and tricks other people may have been making money from. So we already know we have the blog owner to give thanks to for this. All of the explanations you have made, the easy website menu, the friendships you can make it easier to promote – it’s everything incredible, and it is facilitating our son and the family believe that the matter is interesting, and that’s rather pressing. Thank you for everything!
Greetings, have tried to subscribe to this websites rss feed but I am having a bit of a problem. Can anyone kindly tell me what to do?’
I am genuinely glad to read this web site posts which contains plenty of useful information, thanks for providing these kinds of data.
Pretty nice post. I just found your blog and
wished to say that I actually have really enjoyed browsing your
blog posts. After all I am going to be subscribing
inside your feed and I’m hoping you write again soon!
It is appropriate time to make a few plans for the future
and it’s time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I may just I
want to recommend you few fascinating things or tips. Perhaps you could
write subsequent articles relating to this
article. I desire to learn more issues about it!
My brother suggested I might like this website. He was totally right.
This post truly made my day. You cann’t imagine just how much time I had spent for this info!
Thanks!
I pay a visit every day a few web pages and information sites to read articles, except this webpage gives quality based content.
Excellent blog right here! Additionally your web site quite a
bit up fast! What host are you using? Can I get your associate link for your host?
I desire my website loaded up as fast as yours lol
Great post. I was checking continuously this web site and I am impressed!
Very useful info specially the very last part 🙂
I care for such information a great deal. I found myself looking for this particular information for any long time.
Many thanks and have a great time.
Howdy can you mind letting me know which hosting company you’re utilizing?
I’ve loaded your blog site in 3 different browsers and
I have to admit this website loads a good deal faster then most.
Can you recommend an effective web hosting provider at a fair price?
Thanks a lot, I appreciate it!
It’s in point of fact a nice and useful piece of information. I’m glad that you shared this useful information with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here.
The sketch is tasteful, your authored material stylish. nonetheless, you command get got an edginess
over that you wish be delivering the following.
unwell unquestionably come further formerly again since exactly the
same nearly very often inside case you shield this hike.
Hi there to every one, it’s genuinely a pleasant for me to visit this web page, it includes priceless Information.
Hello there! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against hackers?
I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any tips?
Thank you for another informative website. The place else could
I am getting that type of information written in such a perfect
way? I have a mission that I am just now operating on, and I’ve been at the look out for such information.
Hi Dear, are you genuinely visiting this website on a regular basis, if so then you will absolutely get nice knowledge.
obviously like your website however you have to take a look at the spelling on quite a few of your posts.
Several of them are rife with spelling problems and I to find
it very bothersome to inform the reality however I’ll surely come again again.
I am regular visitor, how are you everybody? This piece of writing posted at this web site
is in fact fastidious.
Heya i am just for the primary time here. I found this board and that
i find It truly helpful & it helped me to out a whole lot.
I am just hoping to offer one important thing back and help others like you helped me.
Many thanks for the good writeup. It in reality was really
a amusement account it. Look advanced to more added agreeable of your stuff!
However, how could we communicate?
Excellent post. I used to be checking continuously this web
site and I am just impressed! Very helpful info particularly the last part 🙂
I care for such info a good deal. I was seeking this certain info for any
long time. Many thanks and best of luck.