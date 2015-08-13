Home » Lembaga » Muhammadiyah » Muhammadiyah dan Islam yang Menggembirakan
Novriantoni Kahar dan Yunahar Ilyas (Foto: IslamLib)
Novriantoni Kahar dan Yunahar Ilyas (Foto: IslamLib)

Muhammadiyah dan Islam yang Menggembirakan

Novriantoni Kahar 13/08/2015

IslamLib – Salah satu pepatah Arab yang selalu saya kenang sejak masa muda di pesantren adalah ungkapan ini: laitsa al-khabar ka al-mu’ayanah. Artinya, kabar tak selamanya cocok dengan kenyataan. Itulah yang saya alami tatkala berjumpa dengan Prof. Yunahar Ilyas, kemarin malam (12/8/2015).

Selama ini, saya sering mendengar kalau beliau adalah salah seorang tokoh yang paling konservatif di lingkungan Muhammadiyah. Seberapa konservatif, saya tak terlalu tahu. Tapi sebagai komandan Majelis Tarjih dan Tajdid di Muhammadiyah, Pak Yunahar sering dianggap sebagai sosok yang kerap menahan laju terobosan-terobosan pemikiran yang dikembangkan oleh kawan-kawan muda Muhammadiyah.

Karena itu, Pak Yunahar bukanlah sosok yang dielu-elukan sebagai pembela tajdid atau pembaruan, tapi justru disesalkan sebagai pembela tajdib alias kemunduran. Calon terkuat di Muktamar ke-47 Muhammadiyah kemarin ini ibarat rem yang menahan laju pemikiran Muhammadiyah, bukan gas yang memacu adrenalin kawula mudanya seperti sosok Buya Syafii Maarif atau Ketua Umum Muhammadiyah yang baru, Haedar Nashir.

Namun tatkala saya mewawancarai beliau tentang Islam Berkemajuan di KBR dan TV-Tempo kemarin itu, saya justru terkesan oleh Pak Yunahar. Bagi saya, beliau adalah tokoh yang agak langka di Muhammadiyah. Alumni Timur Tengah, seorang dai, pandai berdalil dengan mengutip Quran, hadis, dan kitab-kitab; sesuatu yang sangat diperlukan untuk menjaga gawang Muhammadiyah, terutama dalam menghadapi infiltrasi berbagai kelompok Islam yang lebih garang.

Kalau boleh berimajinasi, saya membayangkan posisi beliau seperti gelandang bertahan Arsenal, Francis Coquelin, atau pun gelandang elegan dari Barcelona, Sergio Busquets. Jadi agak sulit membayangkan beliau akan membuat terobosan dan menciptakan peluang-peluang seperti dilakukan Mesut Özil ataupun Andreas Iniesta. Tapi yakinlah, “gelandang bertahan” Muhammadiyah yang pernah lama berguru di Universitas Islam Imam Muhammad bin Saud di Riyadh ini sungguh diperlukan.

Itu yang saya simpulkan setelah mendengar uraian beliau tentang konsep Islam Berkemajuan yang menjadi tagline Muktamar ke-47 Muhammadiyah di Makassar kemarin. Dalam rumusan Pak Yunahar, Islam Berkemajuan adalah konsep yang tidak terikat ruang dan tempat sebagaimana Islam Nusantara, tagline unggulan Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) di Muktamar mereka ke-33.

Berkemajuan adalah etos atau kehendak yang melekat di dalam Islam yang dipercayai Muhammadiyah. Ini mengandaikan Muhammadiyah sebagai pengusung jargon itu, untuk terus maju, selangkah di depan dalam terobosan-terobosan pendidikan maupun pelayanan sosial.

Namun demikian, Pak Yunahar meletakkan fondasi bagi konsep berkemajuan itu dengan apa yang dia sebut lima fondasi. Pertama adalah landasan pemurnian tauhid. Kedua, semangat kembali kepada Quran dan Sunnah. Ketiga, ketidakterikatan kepada suatu mazhab. Keempat, bersifat moderat. Dan kelima berupaya menjadi modernis atau berorientasi ke masa depan.

Dalam pandangan saya, 3 fondasi pertama yang beliau kemukakan tidaklah terlalu spesial karena membuat Muhammadiyah beririsan belaka dengan gerakan-gerakan puritanisme Islam di tempat lain seperti Wahhabisme, Ikhwanul Muslimin, ataupun Hizbut Tahrir. Namun uraian-uraian Pak Yunahar membuat wawasan saya lebih terbuka, terutama soal slogan kembali kepada Quran dan Sunnah.

Jika suatu perkara agama ditanyakan, kata beliau, maka Muhammadiyah tidak perlu merujuk ke kitab-kitab tertentu, tapi langsung mencari rujukan ke Quran dan Sunnah. Lalu mereka memeriksa asbabun nuzul dan maknanya, serta mencari pendapat-pendapat terbaik ulama seputar persoalan yang sedang dipertanyakan. Jadi tidak terpaku pada pendapat ulama tertentu.

Pada titik inilah saya menangkap spirit pembebasan Muhammadiyah: unsur ketidakterpakuan pada satu rujukan saja dalam perkara sosial agama. Itulah yang membedakan Muhammadiyah dari Ikhwanul Muslimin yang lama tersandera oleh doktrim Sayyid Quthb, atau Wahhabisme yang melulu merujuk ke Muhammad Ibnu Abdil Wahhab, atau Hizbut Tahrir yang lagi-lagi membaca an-Nabhani.

Tapi tunggu dulu. Bukankah doktrin pemurnian tauhid itu juga berpotensi menyeret Muslim untuk menjadi sosok-sosok yang anti-sosial-kebudayaan dan secara fatal bisa juga tergiring ke pelukan ideologi salafi-jihadi? Penjelasan Pak Yunahar soal pentingnya moderasi dan kemoderanan membuat saya lega.

Benteng Muhammadiyah, tandas beliau, terlalu kokoh untuk ditembus oleh ideologi-ideologi keagamaan yang ekstrem dan radikal. Namun beliau mengakui, beberapa unsur Muhammadiyah memang punya kecenderungan ke sana.

Dari Pak Yunahar, saya menangkap kesan: walau dalam paradigma keagamaanya Muhammadiyah bisa saja serupa dengan gerakan-gerakan Islam lainnya, tapi Muhammadiyah tetaplah Muhammadiyah. Walau terus berdiri di atas tiga fondasi pertama tadi (pemurnian tauhid, kembali ke Quran dan Sunnah, ketidakterikatan kepada satu mazhab), tokoh Muhammadiyah yang dianggap paling konservatif sekalipun akan tetap terikat oleh landasan moderasi dan dorongan untuk menjadi manusia modern.

Jadi, agak sulit membayangkan ormas terbesar kedua di Indonesia ini akan menjadi kaum radikal dan ekstrem laiknya Wahhabi-Saudi, Taliban Pakistan dan Afghanistan, atau kelompok ekstremis lainnya. Sejarah mungkin telah “mengutuk” Muhammadiyah untuk moderat dan terdorong untuk selangkah lebih maju di berbagai bidang.

Dan “kutukan” itu—menurut Fajar Riza Ul Haq, Direktur Maarif Institute—sudah termaktub di dalam Anggaran Dasar Muhammadiyah tahun 1914 yang menggariskan maksud berdirinya persyarikatan ini untuk antara lain “memajukan dan menggembirakan pengajaran dan pelajaran agama di Hindia Belanda”. Jadi, ya akhi, bukanlah hal yang muluk-muluk jika kita berharap akan merasakan nuansa Islam nan maju dan gembira dari Muhammadiyah.

Ya, Islam yang maju dan gembira!

Dan di malam itu, Pak Yunahar pun mengeluarkan dalil bagi terselenggaranya Islam yang maju dan gembira itu. Bassyiru wala tu’assiru, tandas Pak Yunahar mengutip pesan Nabi tentang pentingnya menyelenggarakan watak Islam yang menggembirakan itu. Hadis riwayat Bukhari itu lengkapnya berbunyi: yassiru wala tu’assiru, wa bassyiru wala tunaffiru! Artinya, buatlah mudah, jangan suka membuat susah. Buatlah orang-orang gembira, jangan membuat mereka berpaling muka!

Pesan Nabi ini terasa begitu kontras dengan kelakuan kelompok-kelompok takfiri yang ikut dikeluhkan di dalam poin-poin rekomendasi Muktamar Muhammadiyah pekan lalu. Menurut Pak Yunahar, kelompok-kelompok takfiri yang suka mengkafir-kafirkan ini bukanlah duta-duta terbaik Islam, tapi justru ja’u wa farraqu. Mereka ada untuk membelah, bukan untuk memajukan, jauh dari menggembirakan!

Amma ba’du. Malam itu saya sungguh gembira berjumpa Pak Yunahar dan sempat mendengar landasan yang kokoh untuk Islam yang gembira. Banyak hal yang sebetulnya masih ingin saya tanyakan, namun apa daya waktu tak banyak. Saya berharap, kelak kami dapat berjumpa lagi, saya menulis lagi, semoga hadirat pembaca mendapatkan kabar gembira, lalu kian yakin dalam mengamalkan ajaran-ajaran Islam yang menggembirakan. Takbir!

Silahkan nilai tulisan ini

