Mustofa Bisri: “Fatwa MUI, Refleksi Ketidakpercayaan Diri”

IslamLib – Sebelas fatwa hasil Munas Majelis Ulama Indonesia (MUI) ke-VII akhir bulan lalu masih mengandung beberapa problem. Salah satu problem yang luput dari perhatian MUI sebelum mengeluarkan fatwa adalah soal dampaknya terhadap masyarakat. Berikut perbincangan Novriantoni Kahar dari Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIl) dengan pengasuh Pondok Pesantren Raudlatut Thalibin, Rembang, KH. Mustofa Bisri, Kamis (4/8) lalu.
Gus Mus, apa kesan Anda terhadap sebelas fatwa MUI hasil Munas VII akhir bulan lalu?
Pertama, kalau tidak ada protes dari orang-orang kota, saya kira, fatwa MUI itu–seperti yang lalu-lalu—tidak akan kedengaran di bawah. Karena ada yang protes, sampai Gus Dur segala yang turun, fatwa itu lalu bergaung. Sebetulnya kan ini soal biasa saja. Banyak dan sering sekali MUI membikin fatwa-fatwa yang kontroversial. Tapi karena sekarang ada tanggapan, jadi terus bergaung.
Tapi nampaknya fatwa kali ini perlu ditanggapi. Sebab doa bersama yang wajar saja, tiba-tiba diharamkan MUI.
Memang kebetulan saya mencermati fatwa ini dari pers, jadi tidak tahu mereka menggunakan dalil apa. Yang saya baca hanya keputusan-keputusan saja. Jadi kalau saya menanggapi, ya hanya berdasarkan itu; berdasarkan keputusan-keputusan yang dimuat di ketentuan-ketentuan hukum yang mereka keluarkan tanpa dalil itu. Misalnya soal doa bersama yang tidak dibolehkan.
Apa yang dimaksud doa? Ada yang menyebut doa itu ibadah. Itu masih bisa dipertanyakan, karena semua hal yang kita sangkut-pautkan dengan Allah itu bisa bernilai ibadah. Jadi tidak hanya doa. Pertanyaan berikutnya untuk MUI: mubâhalah itu termasuk doa atau tidak?
Mubâhalah adalah memohon. Menurut Tafsir Jalâlain, mubâhalah itu bukan hanya termasuk doa, tapi tadlarru’ fid du`â atau memohon sungguh-sungguh dalam berdoa. Nah, kalau bicara soal mubâhalah seperti bisa Anda baca di Alquran surah Âli `Imrân: 61, Nabi Muhammad justru disuruh Allah untuk mengajak tokoh-tokoh Nasrani Najran untuk bermubahalah atau memohon kepada Allah secara bersama-sama. Kanjeng Nabi mengajak orang-orangnya, pemuka Nasrani mengajak orang-orangnya, dan mereka berdoa bersama.
Tapi bagi MUI itu bid’ah. Padahal seperti yang Gus Mus juga tahu, Syekh al-Azhar di Mesir juga biasa berdoa bersama dengan Pope Shenouda.
Karena itu perlu dipertanyakan dulu; mubahalah itu doa atau tidak? Kalau itu dianggap doa, Nabi toh disuruh berdoa bersama orang-orang Nasrani, sekalipun tidak terlaksana karena tokoh-tokoh Nasrani waktu itu tidak mau. Jadi, waktu itu Nasrani Najran lah yang tidak mau berdoa bersama untuk meminta kebenaran yang sejati kepada Tuhan.
Jadi menurut saya, doa itu bisa ibadah saja, bisa juga permohonan. Kalau diartikan permohonan, asal permohonannya baik kan tidak apa-apa, dan itu justru diperintahkan. Jadi kalau dalilnya seperti yang dikatakan Pak Amidhan, bahwa orang yang protes fatwa MUI hanya menggunakan akal, sedangkan MUI menggunakan Alquran dan Sunnah Rasul, bagaimana keterangannya tentang mubâhalah ini?
Tapi bagaimana dengan anggapan bahwa berdoa bersama itu akan mendangkalkan keyakinan atau mengarah pada sinkretisme agama?
Justru pemikiran yang demikian itu yang dangkal. Masak kita hanya begitu saja akan menjadi dangkal?! Ini nggak bisa. Saya pikir, hampir semua atau rata-rata fatwa yang keluar ini menunjukkan bahwa ada semacam ketidakpercayaan diri pada orang-orang Islam itu.
Artinya kalau kita kuat iman, tentu doa bersama tidak jadi soal?
Tidak jadi persoalan. Dan kita ini tidak pantas kalau rendah diri, karena kita di sini mayoritas. Presidennya beragama Islam dan seterusnya. Itu salah satu contoh fatwa MUI. Yang lain adalah soal kawin campur. MUI mengatakan bahwa perkawinan laki-laki muslim dengan wanita ahli kitab adalah haram dan tidak sah.
Sesuai dengan omongan H. Amidhan, fatwa itu berdasarkan Alquran dan Sunnah. Bagaimana dengan Alquran surah al-Mâ’idah ayat 5? Di situ jelas-jelas diperkenankan kawin dengan ahli kitab. Para sahabat Nabi banyak sekali yang kawin dengan perempuan-perempuan Nasrani berdasarkan ayat itu.
Bahkan, dalam Tafsîr Ibn Katsîr dikatakan, hanya Ibnu Abbas saja yang mengatakan bahwa yang boleh dinikahi itu adalah Nasrani yang tidak memerangi orang Islam. Selain Ibnu Abbas justru mengatakan tidak apa-apa, baik yang memerangi atau yang tidak, baik yang dzimmî atau pun harbî.
