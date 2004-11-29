Ahmad Baso: “Muktamar Perlu Menegaskan Potensi Kultural NU”

Tanggal 28 November sampai 2 Desember 2004 ini, ormas Islam terbesar di Indonesia, Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), akan menggelar Muktamar Ke-31 di Asrama Haji Donohudan, Boyolali, Solo, Jawa Tengah. Sejauh ini, isu menjelang Muktamar yang paling hangat diperbincangkan di media massa adalah soal suksesi kepemimpinan di jajaran struktural NU.
Tak heran kalau muncul kesan bahwa muktamar kali ini tak lain dari perhelatan untuk pergantian kepemimpinan di jajaran struktural NU belaka. Untuk menyoroti agenda Muktamar ini secara lebih luas, Abdul Moqsith Ghazali dan Novriantoni dari Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL) mewawancarai salah seorang intelektual muda NU, Ahmad Baso pada Kamis (25/11) kemarin. Berikut petikannya.
Bung Baso, bagaimana pengamatan singkat Anda tentang penyelenggaraan Muktamar NU ke-31 di Asrama Haji Donohudan, Boyolali, Solo (28/11 – 2/12) nanti?
Lancar-lancar saja. Hanya, yang lagi marak adalah pertarungan antar calon ketua umum nantinya. Belakangan ini, Gus Dur sudah membuat manuver guna menggulingkan Ketua Umum PBNU kini, KH Hasyim Muzadi, agar dia tidak terpilih kembali dalam muktamar nanti.
Sudah ada beberapa move yang dilakukan Gus Dur. Di antaranya mendekati dua tokoh yang sangat menentukan dalam muktamar nantinya, yaitu KH Sahal Mahfudz dan KH Mustofa Bisri. Sepertinya, Gus Dur menginkan KH Sahal Mahfudz maju (sebagai Rais Am Syuriah) dengan syarat tidak menerima terpilihnya kembali KH Hasyim Muzadi.
Nah, masalahnya: apakah Kiai Sahal akan menerima begitu saja permintaan Gus Dur itu? Selama ini belum ada statamen Kiai Sahal di muka publik yang menunjukkan kalau dia tidak setuju dengan KH Hasyim Muzadi.
Makanya, kalau ternyata Kiai Sahal tetap mendukung atau tidak mengaggap pencalonan Pak Hasyim kembali sebagai masalah, analisis kita akan berkembang lagi. Kemungkinan, Gus Gur akan mencalonkan dirinya sebagai rais am, bersaing dengan Kiai Sahal.
Apa alasan utama resistensi Gus Dur yang begitu kuat terhadap Pak Hasyim?
Pertama, karena konflik lama. Kita tahu bagaimana panasnya konflik Gus Dur-Pak Hasyim sejak dia digandeng Megawati untuk berduet sebagai cawapres. Ke dua, pertimbangan yang lebih bersifat organisasi, seperti pertanyaan: apakah Pak Hasyim dilarang berpolitik praktis atau tidak.
Gus Dur dan sejumlah kalangan di NU melihat bahwa Pak Hasyim sudah mempolitisasi NU sedemikian jauh. Ini terlihat dari aksi mobilisasi sejumlah pengurus dari tingkat pusat sampai cabang dan ranting untuk mendukung dirinya sebagai cawapres.
Tapi mengapa Muktamar NU kali ini lebih banyak meributkan soal pemimpinnya, bukan program atau agenda apa yang hendak dikerjakan lima tahun mendatang?
Itulah masalah kita. Dalam Musyawarah Besar (Mubes) warga NU di Cirebon, akhir Oktober kemarin, kita juga memprihatinkan masalah ini. Kita sempat membicarakan apa sebetulnya yang lebih relevan untuk menjadi concern NU ke depan, di samping soal politik praktis, posisi, dan sebagainya, yang lagi marak sekarang ini.
Dari situ muncul usulan bagaimana memperbarui struktur organisasi di PBNU. Ada usulan supaya tanfidziyah (eksekutif) NU dipilih langsung, ada juga yang mengusulkan dipilih oleh rais am. Tapi sebetulnya, perkembangan kita dalam lima tahun ke depan bergantung pada bagaimana supaya Pak Hasyim tidak sampai terpilih kembali.
Lagi-lagi asal bukan Hasyim Muzadi, dong!
Itu yang jadi target utama. Karena kalau Pak Hasyim terpilih kembali, itu sudah alamat terjadinya demoralisasi yang akut di tubuh NU. Demoralisasi ditunjukkan dengan munculnya ketidakpercayaan dalam diri NU sendiri, bahkan di kalangan jamaah NU terhadap organisasinya. Pertanyaannya: NU ini sebetulnya mau jadi apa?
Nice post. I learn something more challenging on different blogs everyday. It will always be stimulating to read content from other writers and practice a little something from their store. I’d prefer to use some with the content on my blog whether you don’t mind. Natually I’ll give you a link on your web blog. Thanks for sharing.
Great post. I am facing a couple of these problems.
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be actually something which I think I would never understand. It seems too complex and very broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
It’s perfect time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I want to suggest you some interesting things or suggestions. Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article. I want to read even more things about it!
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
I simply could not leave your site before suggesting that I actually loved the usual info a person provide in your guests? Is gonna be again incessantly in order to inspect new posts
We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your site offered us with valuable information to work on. You’ve done an impressive job and our entire community will be grateful to you.
Howdy! Someone in my Facebook group shared this website with us so I came to check it out. I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this to my followers! Terrific blog and superb design.
As a Newbie, I am always browsing online for articles that can benefit me. Thank you
Greetings from Carolina! I’m bored to tears at work so I decided to browse your website on my iphone during lunch break. I love the information you provide here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m surprised at how fast your blog loaded on my cell phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, awesome blog!
I have been browsing online greater than 3 hours these days, yet I never found any fascinating article like yours. It?¦s beautiful value sufficient for me. Personally, if all website owners and bloggers made excellent content as you did, the net will be much more useful than ever before.
What’s Taking place i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve found It absolutely useful and it has helped me out loads. I hope to give a contribution & assist different users like its aided me. Good job.
I was wondering if you ever thought of changing the page layout of your site? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or 2 images. Maybe you could space it out better?
Excellent website. Plenty of helpful info here. I’m sending it to a few pals ans additionally sharing in delicious. And obviously, thanks to your effort!
I have been browsing online more than 3 hours nowadays, yet I never found any attention-grabbing article like yours. It is lovely price sufficient for me. In my view, if all webmasters and bloggers made excellent content as you probably did, the internet might be much more helpful than ever before.
This is a very good tips especially to those new to blogosphere, brief and accurate information… Thanks for sharing this one. A must read article.
I think this web site has very great pent written content posts.
Can I just say what a comfort to find a person that actually knows what they’re talking about on the internet.
You actually understand how to bring an issue to light and make it important.
More people should read this and understand this side of the story.
I was surprised that you aren’t more popular because you surely have
the gift.
Very interesting points you have remarked, thanks for putting up. “These days an income is something you can’t live without–or within.” by Tom Wilson.
Thanks , I’ve just been searching for information about this subject for ages and yours is the best I’ve discovered till now. But, what about the conclusion? Are you sure about the source?
You are a very clever individual!
Very efficiently written article. It will be valuable to everyone who utilizes it, including myself. Keep doing what you are doing – for sure i will check out more posts.
If you desire to grow your know-how simply keep visiting this website and be
updated with the most up-to-date information posted here.
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great.
I don’t know who you are but certainly you are going to
a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
I’d have to examine with you here. Which is not one thing I usually do! I take pleasure in reading a post that may make folks think. Additionally, thanks for permitting me to comment!
Hmm it looks like your blog ate my first comment (it was super
long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I wrote and say, I’m thoroughly
enjoying your blog. I too am an aspiring blog blogger
but I’m still new to everything. Do you have any recommendations for inexperienced blog writers?
I’d really appreciate it.