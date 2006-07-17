Home » Lembaga » Nahdlatul Ulama » Berharap Pada NU
nu

Berharap Pada NU

Abdul Moqsith Ghazali 17/07/2006 102 Views

IslamLib – 27-30 Juli 2006 bertempat di Surabaya, Nahdhatul Ulama hendak menyelenggarakan acara Konbes dan Munas Alim Ulama. Banyak orang yang menggantungkan harapan pada ormas keislaman terbesar di negeri ini dalam upaya mengatasi sejumlah perkara, terutama soal-soal sosial-politik-keagamaan mutakhir.

Harapan ini bisa dipahami di tengah kekecewaan mayoritas umat Islam terhadap ormas-ormas keislaman lain yang kerap melakukan tindak kekerasan, baik fisik maupun verbal. MUI pun tak pernah bisa dipercaya, karena ia memiliki rekam jejak yang buruk.

Pada zaman Orba, MUI jelas menjadi penyambung lidah Soeharto. Dan ia memang didirikan Soeharto. Dan di era reformasi, MUI kian terkooptasi oleh agenda kelompok Islam garis keras.

Pertanyaannya, apakah harapan itu bisa ditunaikan NU? Saya tetap mengantongi optimisme. Dari sudut politik kenegaraan, NU adalah ormas keagamaan yang konsisten merawat Pancasila dan NKRI.

Pada zaman Orde Lama, NU berani menolak kehadiran “Negara Islam Indonesia” yang didirikan Kartosuwiryo. Karena yang terpenting bagi NU adalah bagaimana nilai-nilai keislaman dapat tumbuh secara kultural di dalam masyarakat. Apa artinya khilafah islamiyah atau negara Islam kalau isinya dipenuhi tindakan anarkistis, ketimpangan sosial-ekonomi, dan penindasan satu umat oleh umat lain.

Di sini NU lebih mementingkan soal implementasi nilai-nilai Islam ketimbang bentuk negara yang dhanny. Pilihan dan dukungan NU terhadap NKRI jelas menanggung risiko. Ia mendapatkan gempuran dari kelompok Islam fundamentalis. Namun, puji Tuhan, NU tetap punya energi besar dalam menghadapi hantaman tersebut dan keluar sebagai pemenang.

Ketika sebagian umat Islam mempertanyakan eksistensi Pancasila, lewat Muktamar NU ke 27, 8-12 Desember 1984, di Situbondo, NU mengukuhkan keputusan Munas Alim Ulama NU 1983 yang menerima Pancasila sebagai satu-satunya asas bernegara.

Keputusan ini mendahului kehadiran UU Nomor 8 tahun 1985 yang mengatur organisasi kemasyarakatan di negeri ini. Karena itu, penerimaan NU terhadap Pancasila lebih genuine ketimbang ormas-ormas lain yang baru menerimanya setelah diberlakukannya undang-undang keormasan.

Bagi NU, sudah terang bahwa dalam kehidupan bernegara, Pancasila adalah asas, dasar, dan falsafah. Namun, dalam bidang keagamaan, Pancasila tak bisa menggantikan Islam.

Pandangan ini secara tidak langsung sebenarnya mendukung gagasan agar agama dipisahkan dari negara. Negara tak boleh mencampuri agama. Kehadiran agama pada level negara hanya perlu menyangkut nilai-nilai moral dan bukan ketentuan legal spesifik agama.

Pandangan politik NU yang demikian tentu tidak aneh kalau kita perhatikan dari watak pemikiran NU. Sikap tawassuth, tawazun, dan i’tidal yang telah menjadi karakter utama NU, tampaknya telah membuat organisasi kaum sarungan ini mampu melakukan proses adaptasi dengan tuntutan-tuntutan negara modern.

NU bisa merespons persoalan secara lebih arif tanpa kehilangan ketegasannya. NU itu murunatun fiy al wasa`il wa tsabatun fiy al-ghayat (lentur dalam cara, dan konsisten dalam tujuan).

Saya senang mendengar NU melalui Munas ini akan menggaungkan kembali finalitas NKRI dan Pancasila sambil menepiskan arus-arus kecil yang menghendaki dimusnahkannya Pancasila. Karena itu, selamat ber-Munas para kiai!

79 comments

