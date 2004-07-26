Godaan Politik Kaum Santri

“Permainan” para pelajar bersarung di kancah politik praktis ini merupakan sebuah fenomena yang tidak diperhitungkan dan dibayangkan sebelumnya, oleh siapa pun termasuk oleh kalangan mereka sendiri. Jangan-jangan, apa yang mereka lakukan melampaui imajinasi yang pernah terselip di pikiran mereka sendiri.
Gerakan dukung-mendukung para pelajar dari pesantren itu, paling tidak, menjelma menjadi dua bentuk. Pertama, gerakan fisik yang berbentuk sebuah organisasi gerakan. Misalnya, beberapa santri yang mengaku dari 11 pondok pesantren besar di Jawa Timur membentuk Barisan Santri Pendukung Wiranto-Gus Sholah (BSPWGS) dan Asosiasi Santri Indonesia (ASI) yang beranggotakan para santri dari 100 pondok pesantren, mendukung Mega-Hasyim.
Kedua, gerakan non fisik. Umpamanya, sebuah forum “bahtsul masail” di Pasuruan yang diikuti kaum santri dari 22 pondok pesantren se-Jawa Timur, yang menyimpulkan calon presiden perempuan haram dipilih (Kompas, 5 Juni 2004).
Gerakan santri di ranah politik praktis tersebut, mengundang beberapa pertanyaan. Misalnya, benarkah klaim mereka yang menyatakan, kelompok tersebut terdiri dari para santri pondok pesantren dan secara otomatis semua santri bersatu bulat mendukung capres-cawapres pilihan mereka?
Pertanyaan ini penting saya ajukan, sebab kadang-kadang klaim mereka berlebihan dan mengada-ada. Misalnya, BSPWGS mengklaim didukung oleh beberapa santri di ponpes besar di Jawa timur, termasuk oleh Ikatan Santri dan Alumni Salafiyah Syafiiyah (IKSASS) Situbondo. Ternyata klaim tersebut tidak benar dan dibantah oleh Pengurus Pusat IKSASS.
Begitu pula, sejauh mana efektifitas gerakan politik kaum sarungan tersebut. Mungkinkah, misalnya, mereka berani berseberangan dengan pilihan politik kiainya? Umpamanya, efektifkah seruan anggota BSPWGS yang mengaku berasal dari Ponpes Sidogiri Pasuruan kepada rekan-rekannya; sedangkan kiai mereka, KH. A. Nawawi A. Jalil —walaupun secara pribadi— menyerukan mendukung Megawati-Hasyim Muzadi?
Saya kira, gerakan tersebut tidak begitu efektif dan berpengaruh bahkan tidak ada artinya apa-apa bila bertentangan dengan “karso” sang kiai. Mengapa?Pertama, karena hubungan kiai-santri merupakan hubungan patron-client yang bersifat personal dan didukung alasan keagamaan. Kiai di mata santri dianggap sebagai bapak, guru, bahkan “tuan” yang disucikan.
Segala titah dan perintah kiai harus ditaati. Inilah salah satu kunci, bila sang santri ingin memperoleh ilmu yang barokah dan bermanfaat; sebagaimana tertuang dalam kitab Ta’llim al-Muta’allim. Kedudukan kiai di mata santri tradisional adalah setimpal dengan kedudukan mursyid di mata murid tarekat.
Bahkan secara “ekstrem” mereka mengajukan dalil dari Sayyidina Ali yang mengatakan, ia rela menjadi budaknya orang yang pernah mengajarinya, walaupun hanya mengajari satu huruf.
Kedua, komunitas santri berada di masyarakat tradisional yang bersifat paternalistik. Sikap ini, menurut Sukamto dalam “Kepemimpinan Kiai dalam Pesantren”; karena kuatnya ikatan primordial, kehidupan yang komunalistik, pengaruh adat yang kuat, kokohnya hubungan pribadi, dan adanya extended family system.
Kiai sebagai pemilik pesantren, mempunyai otoritas kekuasaan penuh dalam mewarnai pesantrennya. Karena itu, tidak ada seorang pun santri yang menentangnya. Jangan heran, bila seorang santri berani berbeda pandangan dan tindakan dengan kiainya, akan dicap sebagai “santri durhaka” yang patut disisihkan dari pergaulan sesama santri.
Hal ini kadang-kadang juga “diperparah” oleh sikap kiai yang kerap dianggap kurang demokratis di mata santrinya. Memang, potret kiai pesantren yang utuh, sebagaimana disinyalir KH. Cholil Bisri, di hadapan orang lain bisa menunjukkan sikap yang amat demoktratis, tapi di hadapan santrinya kerap bersikap doktriner dan kurang demokratis.
Ketiga, kebanyakan kaum santri yang menetap di pondok pesantren masih belia. Kaum santri yang mempunyai hak pilih di sebuah pesantren, tidak lebih dari 50%. Apalagi bila suatu pesantren tidak memiliki lembaga pendidikan SLTA dan perguruan tinggi, saya yakin, santri yang memiliki hak pilih tidak dari 30% saja.
Saya ambil contoh di Ponpes Salafiyah Syafi’iyah Situbondo, salah satu pesantren terbesar di Indonesia. Santri yang berusia 16-20 tahun sebanyak 48,7% dari 13.304 santri. Santri yang berumur 21-25 tahun sebanyak 10,6%; yang berumur 26-30 tahun sebanyak 1,3%; yang berusia 31-35 tahun sebanyak 0,2% dan yang berusia 36 tahun ke atas hanya 0,1%.
Terlebih lagi, adanya fakta yang menunjukkan kemenangan Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) dan Yusuf Kalla di Jawa Timur, paling tidak dari perhitungan sementara oleh KPU yang sudah mencapai 80% hingga saat ini atau hasil “quick count” oleh NDI dan LP3ES menunjukkan bahwa pasangan yang tidak pernah didengungkan untuk didukung para santri secara publik justru meraih simpati besar di kantong NU ini.
Kedigdayaan PKB dan Golkar pada pemilu legislatif lalu di mana kedua mesin politik besar ini mendukung pasangan Wiranto-Wahid tidak bertaji pada pemilu 5 Juli lalu. Dukungan politis para santri terhadap duet ini hanya bergaung di beberapa kabupaten di daerah tapal kuda seperti Pasuruan, Bondowoso dan Situbondo, itupun dengan selisih yang sangat tipis dengan duet SBY dan Jusuf Kalla.
Begitu pula dukungan santri terhadap duet Megawati dan Hasyim Muzadi malah menunjukkan betapa dukungan kaum santri itu tidak direspon oleh elemen masyarakat lainnya. Buktinya, lagi-lagi, duet SBY dan Jusuf Kalla yang tidak pernah mendapat dukungan politis dari kelompok santri tertentu, justru malah memenangkan pemilu di “kampung halaman” mereka sendiri.
Melihat paparan tersebut, saya kira alangkah bijaknya bila santri jangan ikut tergoda dan terjebak pada ranah politik praktis. Toh masih terdapat satu arena pembuktian lagi untuk menunjukkan netralitas mereka dari godaan politik pada pemilu putaran kedua nanti.
Kaum santri hendaknya kembali ke khittahnya —sebagaimana isyarat Alquran surat al-Taubah:122— memperdalam ilmu keagamaan (tafaqquh fi ad-diin) dan kelak, menyebarkan ilmu tersebut di tengah-tengah masyarakatnya.
Para santri memang boleh-boleh saja bermusyawarah dan bermujadalah masalah apa saja. Namun tetap diingat, jangan sampai mereka terseret dalam permainan politik praktis. Biarlah para kiai saja yang “bermain-main” dengan politik praktis. Anda cukup melihat dan merenungkan (serta menikmati) “permainan” mereka. Toh lima-sepuluh tahun lagi Anda pun akan tampil menggantikan mereka!
