Gus Dur di Mata Dunia

IslamLib – Ada yang menarik dari konferensi tahunan ketujuh yang diadakan oleh Globalization for the Common Good, From the Middle East to Asia Facific: Arc of Conflict or Dialogue of Cultures and Religions, 30 Juni – 3 Juli 2008, di Melbourne, Australia.
Para peserta dan pembicara yang berasal dari universitas-universitas terkemuka pelbagai Negara ini hampir selalu menyebut nama mantan presiden Republik Indonesia, Abdurrahman Wahid (Gus Dur), sebagai contoh ideal pemuka agama tradisional yang begitu gigih memperjuangkan semangat toleransi dan perdamaian.
Prof. Muddathir Abdel-Rahim (International Institute of Islamic Thought and Civilization, Malaysia) menunjuk Gus Dur sebagai sosok yang berhasil membalik prasangka banyak kalangan tentang wajah Islam yang cenderung dipersepsi tidak ramah terhadap isu-isu toleransi dan perdamaian.
Prof. Abdullah Saeed (The University of Melbourne) juga mengakui posisi penting Gus Dur dalam upaya kontekstualisasi nilai-nilai universal al-Qur’an.
Dr. Natalie Mobini Kesheh (Australian Baha’i Community) mengatakan bahwa satu-satunya pemimpin Islam dunia yang begitu akomodatif terhadap komunitas Baha’i adalah Gus Dur. Prof. James Haire (Charles Stuart University, New South Wales) berkali-kali memberi pujian kepada Gus Dur yang ia nilai paling gigih dalam memberi perlindungan terhadap kelompok minoritas.
Sementara Dr. Larry Marshal (La Trobe University, Australia) menyebut Gus Dur sebagai pemikir cemerlang yang memiliki pandangan luas. Marshal bahkan sangsi Indonesia bisa melahirkan pemikir-aktivis seperti Gus Dur dalam jangka waktu seratus tahun ke depan.
Apresiasi dan pujian dari masyarakat intelektual dunia ini bukan sekali ini saja. Gus Dur kerapkali menerima sejumlah penghargaan dari banyak lembaga internasional yang bersimpati terhadap perjuangannya selama ini.
Apresiasi semacam itu justru agak berbeda dengan situasi mutakhir di Indonesia. Belakangan ini Gus Dur tampak sedang berada pada fase-fase yang cukup sulit. Setelah tersingkir dari jabatan struktural Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), diganti oleh bekas loyalisnya, Hasyim Muzadi, kini Gus Dur harus menghadapi tekanan politik dari kemenakannya, Muhaimin Iskandar, di Partai Kebangkitan Bangsa (PKB).
Musuh-musuh ideologisnya bahkan secara terang-terangan berani memperolok-olok mantan presiden ini di depan publik. Pada sebuah acara talk show di sebuah stasiun televisi, Rizieq Shihab menyebut Gus Dur “buta mata, buta hati.” Olok-olok dan penghinaan ini kemudian diikuti oleh pengikut-pengikut Rizieq di pelbagai daerah yang tanpa sungkan membawa poster olok-olok tersebut ke jalan-jalan.
Gus Dur tidak hanya menuai tantangan dari musuh-musuh politik dan ideologisnya. Madina, sebuah majalah yang dikenal moderat dan kerapkali menampilkan gagasan-gagasan pembaruan Islam, tidak menyebut namanya dalam daftar 25 tokoh Islam damai di Indonesia.
Gus Dur tersingkir dari nama-nama beken seperti Abdullah Gymnastiar, Arifin Ilham, atau Helfy Tiana Rosa. Bahkan di kalangan kelompok moderat Indonesia sekalipun, Gus Dur tak jarang terabaikan.
Meski begitu, apa yang terjadi pada konferensi Melbourne dan forum-forum internasional lain bukan sekedar apresiasi dan pujian, melainkan harapan. Gus Dur dianggap sebagai harapan bagi masa depan perdamaian di Indonesia dan dunia Islam pada umumnya.
Melalui aktivitas pembelaan terhadap kelompok pinggiran, Gus Dur telah memberi bukti bahwa Islam juga punya semangat toleransi dan perdamaian, bahkan dalam bentuk yang paling tradisional sekalipun. Posisi Gus Dur sebagai politisi dan pejuang HAM sekaligus adalah sesuatu yang memang langka. Dan kemampuannya melakukan pembedaan secara jernih mengenai posisinya itu adalah sesuatu yang mengagumkan.
Perjuangannya untuk tetap membela hak-hak minoritas tak pernah surut kendati tampak tidak menguntungkan secara politik. Ketika kebanyakan politisi angkat tangan dan bungkam terhadap kasus minoritas Ahmadiyah, Gus Dur justru tampil di garda depan sebagai pembela hak-haknya.
Bagi Gus Dur, adalah hak pengikut Ahmadiyah untuk hidup sebagaimana rakyat Indonesia pada umumnya. Jaminannya adalah Konstitusi. Perkataan Gus Dur dalam sebuah konferensi pers mungkin akan sulit dilupakan para pejuang HAM dan demokrasi:
“Selama saya masih hidup, saya akan tetap membela keberadaan Jemaat Ahmadiyah, karena itu sesuai dengan amanat Konstitusi.” Bagi Gus Dur, hak hidup semua orang dengan latar belakang primordial apapun adalah harga mati.
Barangkali memang Gus Dur tidak sedang berada pada waktu dan tempat yang tepat. Aktivitas dan pemikirannya terlalu jauh meninggalkan zamannya. Hanya masyarakat maju dan tercerahkan yang bisa mengapresiasi perjuangannya.
Ketika Gus Dur berjibaku dengan isu-isu perdamaian bagi negeri tercinta, antusiasme masyarakat Indonesia terhadap gagasan-gagasannya justru melemah. Dalam pelbagai survey opini publik, suara Gus Dur malah anjlok ke titik terendah. Jika di dalam negeri Gus Dur dicaci dan direndahkan, untuk masyarakat internasional pecinta perdamaian, Gus Dur adalah pemimpin.
