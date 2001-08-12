Kegagalan Islam Politik: Kasus PKB-NU

Pada segi lain, pelengseran Abdurrahman Wahid merupakan realitas politik yang amat pahit bagi “Islam politik”, dalam hal ini, tegasnya bagi Partai Kebangkitan Bangsa (PKB) dan agaknya juga bagi NU secara keseluruhan. Kini, kepahitan itu berlipatganda dengan perpecahan yang timbul dalam PKB antara Matori Abdul Djalil dan Abdulkhaliq Ahmad yang dipecat dengan para pimpinan PKB lainnya. Ketua Dewan Syura PKB, Abdurrahman Wahid, bisa diduga, memilih berpihak kepada kelompok terakhir dengan mengukuhkan pemecatan kedua nama tadi.
Mengingat kelekatan manuver-manuver politik PKB dengan NU, khususnya Ketua Umum Tanfidziyah, KH Hasyim Muzadi dan sejumlah “political-oriented kiyai” lain, kini tidak hanya PKB yang harus menelan pit pahit. NU secara keseluruhan, sedikit banyak juga terkena imbas.
Masih syukur, Ketua Syuriah NU, KH Ahmad Sahal Mahfudz dapat melakukan “political disengagement”, misalnya, dengan tidak ikut serta dalam “istigatsah kubra” di Lapangan Parkir Senayan menjelang keluarnya Memorandum II DPR, dan tidak mengeluarkan pernyataan-pernyataan politik partisan.
Memang, PKB didirikan Abdurrahman Wahid dan tokoh-tokoh NU lain sebagai partai “terbuka”, inklusif yang menampung tidak hanya warga Nahdliyyin, tetapi juga non-Nahdliyyin, bahkan non-Muslim. Tetapi, pada prakteknya, PKB tetap merupakan parpol NU par-excellence. Bahkan dalam istilah Wahid sendiri, jika NU diibaratkan “induk ayam”, maka PKB adalah “telur emas”-nya, sedangkan parpol-parpol Nahdliyyin lain hanyalah “kotoran” belaka.
Kelekatan NU dengan PKB, dengan demikian, sejak awal telah dikukuhkan, bukan hanya pada tingkat massa, tetapi juga pada tingkat wacana. Dengan wacana, seperti ungkapan Wahid di atas, maka jelas kelekatan NU dengan PKB menjadi semakin terkukuhkan.
Kedekatan NU dengan PKB bahkan semakin sulit dipersoalkan ketika Abdurrahman Wahid yang mendirikan PKB ketika ia masih menjabat Ketua Umum Tanfidziyyah NU kemudian menjadi Ketua Dewan Syura PKB. Posisi sangat penting yang bukan tidak mirip dengan posisi Presiden Soeharto sebagai “Ketua Dewan Pembina” Golkar masa lalu membuat Wahid sangat kuat vis-a-vis warga Nahdliyyin umumnya.
Dengan posisi ini Wahid tidak lagi sekedar bertumpu pada kharisma pribadinya sebagai mantan Ketua Umum PB NU, tetapi juga pada kerangka organisasional PKB untuk mengendalikan dan mengarahkan aktualisasi politik warga Nahdliyyin.
Bagi PKB kelekatan dengan NU merupakan keniscayaan jika ingin tampil secara signifikan dalam kancah politik Indonesia. Hampir bisa dipastikan, tanpa dukungan NU, warga Nahdliyyin juga memberikan suaranya secara lebih banyak dalam Pemilu 1999 lalu kepada parpol-parpol Nahdliyyin lain, seperti Partai Nahdlatul Ummah (PNU), Partai Kebangkitan Umat (PKU), atau bahkan kepada Partai SUNI.
Bagi NU sendiri kelekatan yang begitu dekat dengan PKB memunculkan banyak masalah. Pertama, yang paling pokok adalah bahwa NU kembali terseret apakah langsung maupun tidak langsung ke dalam politik praktis. Padahal, pada segi lain, NU sejak 1984 telah bertekad untuk kembali ke “Khittah 1926” dengan memfungsikan diri kembali sebagai “jam`iyyah” sosial-keagamaan. Euforia politik di kalangan pemimpin dan warga Nahdliyyin sejak 1998 sekali lagi membuat NU menjauh dari harapan untuk kembali ke “Khittah 1926”.
Kedua, dengan terseretnya NU ke dalam politik PKB, maka “political-oriented kiyai” mendapatkan momentumnya, yang pada gilirannya mengorbankan sebagian kiyai-kiyai lain yang berusaha memelihara NU pada relnya yang benar sebagai organisasi sosial keagamaan sesuai dengan Khittah 1926.
Kiyai-kiyai berorientasi politik kelihatan cukup sadar tentang hubungan yang erat antara knowledge and power, bahwa ilmu—apalagi ilmu agama—yang memiliki aura ilahiah—dapat diaktualisasikan ke dalam politik dan kekuasaan. Reformasi dan liberalisasi politik merupakan momentum yang sangat baik bagi para kiyai berorientasi politik untuk tampil kembali.
Sementara itu, kiyai-kiyai yang berusaha menjaga NU agar tetap dalam khittahnya ini sering tidak dapat berbuat banyak, karena kiyai-kiyai berorientasi politik cenderung lebih mendapat perhatian publik dan media massa. Sehingga pada gilirannya sulit dihindari, visi dan kiprah kiyai-kiyai berorientasi politik bagi banyak kalangan masyarakat hampir diidentikkan dengan sikap NU secara keseluruhan.
Dalam kasus terakhir, rekomendasi (taushiyyah) sebagian kiyai NU berorientasi politik agar Presiden Abdurrahman Wahid mengeluarkan dekrit pembekuan DPR dan MPR seolah-olah menjadi sama sebangun dengan sikap NU.
Harus diakui, sepanjang sejarah NU selalu terjadi tarik menarik di antara kiyai-kiyai “Khittah 1926” dengan kiyai-kiyai berorientasi politik. Dalam tarik menarik ini, kiyai-kiyai “Khittah 1926” cenderung “terpinggirkan”; sebaliknya kiyai-kiyai yang memiliki orientasi politik bersama politisi NU praktis memegang kendali organisasi.
Meski kiyai-kiyai memiliki posisi tertinggi dalam organisasi melalui lembaga Syuriah, pengelolaan NU sehari-hari berada di tangan non-kiyai yang sebagian besarnya adalah politisi atau aktivis. Dan, sebaliknya, kiyai-kiyai “Khittah 1926” tetap lebih berkonsentrasi pada dunia keagamaan dan kepesantrenan, dan terus menjaga jarak dengan politik.
NU dengan tradisi inklusivisme dan bahkan “liberalisme”nya yang terlihat sangat menonjol pada dasawarsa 1990, dengan jujur harus dikatakan, telah menjadi korban dari kiprah sayap politik NU, tegasnya PKB. Pengalaman PKB sendiri sekali lagi menunjukkan kegagalan Islam politik. Bahkan “fatwa” dan taushiyyah ulama berorientasi politik di lingkungan NU sekalipun gagal menyelamatkan Abdurrahman Wahid dan PKB. Wallahua`lam bish shawab.
