IslamLib – Setelah Muktamar Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) ke-30 tahun 2004 lalu, banyak kalangan menengarai bahwa bandul gerakan NU akan semakin bergeser ke kanan. Hal itu antara lain ditandai dengan semakin menguatnya arus konservatif dalam tubuh NU dan semakin jauhnya kader-kader kritis NU dari arus struktur NU.
Ketika mendapat kritikan itu, Hasyim Muzadi (HM), Ketua Umum PB NU, menjawab secara diplomatis: bukan NU bergeser ke kanan, tapi karena selama ini terlalu lama berada di kiri, sehingga bergeser ke tengah dianggap ke kanan.
Ketika mendengar itu, meski dengan berat hati saya masih bisa menerima. Saya berpandangan ini cara HM untuk membuat keseimbangan baru di tubuh NU. Harus diakui, ketika HM menjadi Ketua Umum PB NU sejak 1999, pengaruh Gus Dur sangat kuat. Pelan-pelan dia mulai menggeser pengaruh Gus Dur di tingkat pengurus cabang dan wilayah NU. HM cukup sukses melakukan ini.
Bukan hanya menggeser orang-orang yang dianggap Gus Dur-ian, tapi juga meminggirkan anasir-anasir pemikiran Gus Dur. Sekarang, di tingkat pengurus cabang dan wilayah NU, pengaruh HM cukup kuat, menggeser pengaruh Gus Dur. Hal ini antara lain bisa dilihat dari kuatnya dukungan pengurus cabang dan wilayah pada HM dalam Muktamar ke-30 lalu.
Setelah berhasil menggeser pengaruh Gus Dur, HM mulai berani beroposisi secara terbuka dengan Gus Dur. Dalam berbagai isu-isu penting, HM dan Gus Dur nyaris selalu berbeda pendapat. Bahkan, ada yang berkomentar, HM sudah sampai pada taraf “asal beda” dengan Gus Dur.
Dalam konteks kebangsaan, mereka berdua memang masih dalam satu suara tentang finalnya NKRI dengan Pancasila sebagai dasar negara. Tidak ada keharusan mendirikan negara Islam di Indonesia. Namun, derivasi dari masalah kebangsaan ini masing-masing punya cara pandang sendiri.
Dalam kaitan itu, tulisan ini ingin memokuskan pada isu penting, yaitu soal penyikapan atas isu-isu keagamaan mutakhir, terutama menyangkut kekerasan atas nama agama. Sikap atas tragedi Monas bisa menjadi titik masuk.
Kekerasan Agama. Eksemplar terbaik untuk mengulas masalah ini adalah penyikapan atas tragedi Monas 1 Juni lalu. Dalam kasus ini Gus Dur dapat disebut sebagai tokoh terdepan dalam melawan anarkisme Front Pembela Islam (FPI). Bahkan Gus Dur berteriak kencang agar keberadaan organisasi ini ditinjau ulang. Gus Dur juga mengutuk keras aksi kekerasan di Monas yang juga membuat beberapa putra terbaik NU menjadi korban.
Karena sikap Gus Dur ini, Rizieq Sihab, pemimpin FPI, mengeluarkan “lidah api”-nya dalam sebuah dialog di tv swasta dengan mengatakan Gus Dur tidak tahu apa-apa karena dia buta mata dan buta hati (3/6/08). Karena ucapan ini, kantong-kantong NU yang masih setia kepada Gus Dur bergerak mendesak agar FPI dibubarkan.
Karena itu, kalau boleh saya simplifikasi, penyikapan atas tragedi Monas bisa menjadi sedemikian massif, terutama di wilayah Jawa, setidaknya karena dua hal. Pertama, karena yang menjadi korban sebagian adalah aktivis-aktivis muda NU. Kedua, karena faktor Gus Dur, terutama ucapan Rizieq Sihab yang menyakitkan itu. Saya yakin, kalau tidak ada faktor ini, tidak akan ada gerakan di kantong-kantong NU melawan FPI.
Hal yang paling menarik di tengah situasi itu adalah sikap HM. Dalam konferensi pers beberapa hari setelah tragedi Monas, dia mengatakan agar korban tragedi Monas tidak dikait-kaitkan dengan warga NU.
Dia juga minta agar warga NU tidak dijadikan umpan untuk berkonfrontasi langsung melawan FPI. Alih-alih memberi simpati kepada warga NU yang menjadi korban dan menghujat FPI, HM dalam pernyataan-pernyataannya justru lebih condong memberi dukungan kepada FPI. Pernyataan demikian berulang kali dia ucapkan dalam berbagai kesempatan.
Bahkan, dalam sebuah situs internet diberitakan PB NU mengirim tim yang tergabung dalam Lembaga Penyuluhan dan Bantuan Hukum (LPBH) NU untuk membela Rizieq Sihab. “LPBH-NU ikut sebagai bagian tim hukum yang sudah ada untuk mendampingi dan membela Habib dalam perkaranya,” kata Ketua LPBH NU Sholeh Amin saat menjenguk Rizieq di Rutan Narkoba, Polda Metro Jaya (http://www.detik.com 9/6/2008).
Sejauh ini belum ada bantahan atas berita tersebut, meskipun lewat SMS saya mendapat informasi bahwa HM meminta Sholeh Amin agar menjadi pembela Rizieq atas nama pribadi, bukan atas nama NU.
Akibat sikap HM ini, sikap masyarakat NU yang sudah geram terhadap FPI akibat tindakan-tindakan anarkisnya pun mulai terbelah. Sebagian besar pengurus struktural NU mulai termakan oleh ucapan HM. Tragedi Monas dianggap sebagai skenario kelompok sosialis untuk membenturkan NU dengan FPI.
Karena mendapat angin dari HM, FPI di Jatim yang sudah tertekan merasa mendapat angin. Bahkan, FPI Jember yang sudah membubarkan diri dihidupkan lagi dan mendapat support dari seorang tokoh NU Jakarta yang sengaja datang ke Jember. Demikian juga dengan FPI Madura yang justru semakin berani “menantang” karena angin HM ini.
Sikap ini sungguh sulit diterima akal sehat. Saya tidak melihat alasan apapun dari sikap HM ini kecuali hanya sekadar ingin berbeda dengan Gus Dur. Anak-anak muda NU yang menjadi korban tragedi Monas dikenal sebagai aktivis yang dekat dengan pemikiran Gus Dur.
Harus diakui juga, gerakan massif di berbagai daerah adalah kantong-kantong pendukung Gus Dur. Sebelum simpati terhadap Gus Dur menggelinding semakin besar, tidak ada pilihan lain bagi HM kecuali harus menghambatnya. Daripada sejalan dengan Gus Dur, HM lebih memilih bersimpati dan “mendukung” FPI.
Menurut saya, kasus ini merupakan degradasi sikap ke-NU-an yang luar biasa atas kelompok yang gemar mengumbar kekerasan. HM telah mendevaluasi kehormatan NU sebagai organisasi sosial keagamaan yang dikenal moderat.
Klaim Islam moderat dan rahmatan lil alamin yang dikampanyekan HM di banyak forum nasional maupun internasional seolah runtuh karena sikapnya ini. Posisinya sebagai Presiden World Conference on Religion and Peace (WCRP) sama sekali tidak tercermin.
Menjaga Keseimbangan. Bukan hanya soal tragedi Monas, dalam isu-isu lain seperti soal Ahmadiyah, RUU Anti Pornografi dan lainnya, NU di bawah HM juga seolah menari dalam irama yang ditabuh “Islam kanan” yang dikomando MUI.
NU menjadi sering dijadikan legitimasi gerakan kelompok-kelompok fundamentalis. Tidak bisa diingkari, dalam tragedi Monas ini, PB NU tampak setali tiga uang dengan kelompok fundamentalis Islam. Justru Muhammadiyah yang terlihat lebih moderat.
Situasi demikian tidak bisa dibiarkan. Harus dipikirkan bagaimana menjaga kesimbangan NU, bukan hanya dalam pemikiran, tapi juga dalam gerakan praksis-nya. Dalam konteks ini ada beberapa hal yang bisa dilakukan. Pertama, NU harus meneguhkan kembali sikapnya sebagai Islam moderat dan antikekerasan. Bukan hanya dalam retorika, tapi harus dibuktikan secara konkrit.
Kedua, pemimpin NU harus menjauhkan diri dari sikap “asal beda” dengan orang yang dianggap sebagai lawannya. Sikap asal beda ini sebenarnya menunjukkan bagaimana kualitas kepemimpinan seseorang, dan kita sulit mempercayai seorang pemimpin yang mempunyai karakter demikian. Ketiga, sudah saatnya, kader-kader NU di berbagai lapisan mulai memikirkan mencari figur pemimpin yang berani “pasang badan” untuk menjaga kehormatan NU, juga kebhinekaan Indonesia.
You must participate in a contest for one of the best blogs on the web. I’ll advocate this web site!
You have brought up a very excellent details , appreciate it for the post.
You are my aspiration, I have few web logs and often run out from to brand : (.
Pretty nice post. I simply stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to say that I’ve truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. In any case I’ll be subscribing in your feed and I’m hoping you write once more soon!
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
Hi, Neat post. There is a problem with your website in internet explorer, would test this… IE still is the market leader and a big portion of people will miss your great writing due to this problem.
I happen to be writing to make you be aware of of the fabulous experience our daughter developed going through your webblog. She discovered a wide variety of issues, most notably what it’s like to possess an excellent giving style to let certain people quite simply understand specified specialized matters. You truly exceeded readers’ expected results. I appreciate you for delivering such important, healthy, explanatory and as well as cool guidance on the topic to Tanya.
Some truly wonderful info , Sword lily I found this. “If you haven’t forgiven yourself something, how can you forgive others” by Dolores Huerta.
Hey there just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a few of the images aren’t loading correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both show the same results.
Good site! I truly love how it is simple on my eyes and the data are well written. I’m wondering how I could be notified when a new post has been made. I’ve subscribed to your RSS feed which must do the trick! Have a great day!
Hi there! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any trouble with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing many months of hard work due to no backup. Do you have any solutions to protect against hackers?
Hi just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a few of the pictures aren’t loading properly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both show the same results.
After study a number of of the weblog posts on your web site now, and I truly like your method of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark website checklist and shall be checking back soon. Pls check out my web site as well and let me know what you think.
It is the best time to make some plans for the longer term and it is time to be happy. I have learn this submit and if I could I want to counsel you some fascinating issues or suggestions. Perhaps you can write next articles referring to this article. I want to read more issues approximately it!
I went over this website and I conceive you have a lot of fantastic info , saved to fav (:.
You can certainly see your skills in the work you write. The sector hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. At all times follow your heart.
That is the precise blog for anyone who wants to seek out out about this topic. You realize a lot its almost arduous to argue with you (not that I really would need…HaHa). You undoubtedly put a new spin on a topic thats been written about for years. Great stuff, simply great!
With havin so much written content do you ever run into any issues of plagorism
or copyright infringement? My website has a lot of unique
content I’ve either created myself or outsourced
but it appears a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my permission. Do you know any methods to help reduce content from being stolen? I’d definitely appreciate it.
I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thank you again
My spouse and I absolutely love your blog and find most of your post’s to be
exactly what I’m looking for. Do you offer guest writers to write content in your case?
I wouldn’t mind composing a post or elaborating on most
of the subjects you write with regards to here. Again, awesome
blog!
I’ve been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this blog. Thanks, I will try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your website?
What¦s Taking place i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I have discovered It absolutely helpful and it has aided me out loads. I hope to contribute & help other users like its helped me. Good job.
Great beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your website, how could i subscribe for a blog web site? The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear concept
I have not checked in here for a while since I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are great quality so I guess I will add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
I as well conceive so , perfectly written post! .
Hello.This article was really motivating, particularly because I was investigating for thoughts on this matter last Thursday.
Outstanding post, I conceive people should acquire a lot from this blog its really user pleasant.
WONDERFUL Post.thanks for share..more wait .. …
Some genuinely interesting points you have written.Assisted me a lot, just what I was searching for : D.
Great line up. We will be linking to this great article on our site. Keep up the good writing.
Hi, Neat post. There’s a problem with your site in internet explorer, would check this… IE still is the market leader and a huge portion of people will miss your great writing because of this problem.
Some times its a pain in the ass to read what website owners wrote but this site is very user pleasant! .
Hello my friend! I want to say that this article is amazing, nice written and include almost all important infos. I would like to look more posts like this .
Regards for helping out, fantastic information. “In case of dissension, never dare to judge till you’ve heard the other side.” by Euripides.
It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d certainly donate to this excellent blog! I suppose for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to new updates and will talk about this site with my Facebook group. Talk soon!
Thanks for helping out, wonderful information.
I’d need to check with you here. Which isn’t one thing I usually do! I take pleasure in reading a post that will make people think. Additionally, thanks for permitting me to remark!
Thanks for this wondrous post, I am glad I observed this web site on yahoo.
Hiya, I am really glad I’ve found this info. Nowadays bloggers publish only about gossips and web and this is actually frustrating. A good web site with interesting content, this is what I need. Thank you for keeping this web-site, I’ll be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can’t find it.
I’ve read several good stuff here. Definitely worth bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how much effort you put to make such a fantastic informative site.
Article writing is also a fun, if you be acquainted with after that you can write otherwise it is difficult to write.
It’s laborious to search out knowledgeable individuals on this topic, but you sound like you already know what you’re talking about! Thanks
Thanks for any other excellent article. The place else could anyone get that kind of info in such an ideal way of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am on the search for such info.
Great wordpress blog here.. It’s hard to find quality writing like yours these days. I really appreciate people like you! take care
you’ve got a fantastic blog right here! would you wish to make some invite posts on my blog?
continuously i used to read smaller articles which also clear their
motive, and that is also happening with this paragraph which I am reading at this
place.
Hello there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it’s really informative.
I am going to watch out for brussels. I’ll be grateful if you continue this in future.
Lots of people will be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It if truth be
told was a leisure account it. Glance advanced to far delivered agreeable from you!
By the way, how could we keep in touch?
Greetings! Very helpful advice within this article!
It is the little changes that produce the most important changes.
Thanks a lot for sharing!
Aw, this was an exceptionally good post. Spending some
time and actual effort to produce a good article… but what can I say… I put things off a lot and never manage to get nearly anything done.
wonderful publish, very informative. I ponder why
the opposite experts of this sector don’t notice this.
You should continue your writing. I am confident, you’ve a great
readers’ base already!
I always used to read article in news papers but now as
I am a user of net thus from now I am using net for content, thanks to web.
Hello colleagues, how is all, and what you would like to say concerning this post, in my view its truly amazing for me.
Hi! This is kind of off topic but I need some advice from an established blog.
Is it tough to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal
but I can figure things out pretty quick. I’m thinking about making my own but I’m not sure where to begin.
Do you have any ideas or suggestions? Many thanks
Magnificent beat ! I wish to apprentice at the same time
as you amend your website, how can i subscribe for a blog website?
The account helped me a appropriate deal. I had been a little bit familiar of this your broadcast offered vivid transparent concept
What¦s Going down i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve discovered It absolutely helpful and it has helped me out loads. I hope to give a contribution & help different customers like its helped me. Great job.
I was able to find good information from your blog posts.
With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright infringement? My website has a lot of completely unique content I’ve either authored myself or outsourced but it looks like a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my agreement. Do you know any solutions to help protect against content from being stolen? I’d definitely appreciate it.
hello!,I like your writing so a lot! percentage we keep up a correspondence extra about your article on AOL? I require a specialist in this area to resolve my problem. Maybe that’s you! Looking forward to see you.
I dugg some of you post as I cogitated they were extremely helpful extremely helpful
I am really loving the theme/design of your web site.
Do you ever run into any browser compatibility issues?
A few of my blog visitors have complained about my blog not working correctly
in Explorer but looks great in Firefox. Do you have any solutions to help fix this issue?
This article provides clear idea in support of the new users of blogging, that actually how
to do blogging.
Lovely just what I was searching for.Thanks to the author for taking his time on this one.
We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your website offered us with valuable info to work on. You’ve done a formidable job and our entire community will be thankful to you.
I just could not depart your web site before suggesting that I really enjoyed the standard information a person provide for your visitors? Is going to be back often to check up on new posts
Excellent blog here! Also your web site loads up very fast!
What web host are you using? Can I get your
affiliate link to your host? I wish my site loaded up as fast as yours lol
Helpful info. Lucky me I discovered your website by accident, and I’m stunned
why this accident didn’t took place earlier!
I bookmarked it.
I got this web page from my friend who shared with me regarding this web page and now this time I
am visiting this website and reading very informative posts here.
I think what you composed made a bunch of sense.
But, think about this, what if you added a little content?
I ain’t suggesting your information isn’t solid, but what if you added
a title that makes people desire more? I mean Menjaga Keseimbangan NU | IslamLib is kinda
vanilla. You ought to peek at Yahoo’s front page and watch how they create post titles to get people to open the
links. You might try adding a video or a pic or two to grab readers excited about everything’ve got to say.
Just my opinion, it could make your posts a little bit more interesting.
I am really loving the theme/design of your website.
Do you ever run into any internet browser compatibility problems?
A number of my blog visitors have complained about my blog not operating correctly in Explorer
but looks great in Opera. Do you have any solutions to help fix this problem?
you’re truly a good webmaster. The web site loading pace is incredible.
It kind of feels that you’re doing any unique trick.
Furthermore, The contents are masterpiece. you have done a excellent job in this matter!
Wohh exactly what I was searching for, regards for posting.
Heya this is kind of of off topic but I was wondering if blogs
use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML.
I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding
know-how so I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience.
Any help would be greatly appreciated!