Menyempitkan Ruang Tabu Pemikiran

IslamLib – Ada kejadian kecil yang cukup menarik dalam perhelatan Muktamar NU Ke-31 di Asrama Haji Donohudan Boyolali kemarin. Media massa menginformasikan aksi protes dan boikot terhadap salah satu menu makan yang disuguhkan panitia muktamar: Ayam Bakar Wong Solo, milik Puspo Wardoyo, pelaku poligami yang dulu pernah menyelenggarakan acara Poligami Award.
Tidak tanggung-tanggung, aksi itu dimotori Ibu Sinta Nuriyah Wahid yang selama ini dikenal giat memperjuangkan isu kesetaraan gender di kalangan nahdliyin. Untuk menunjukkan sikap antipoligami, mereka membuat Dapur Anti Poligami sembari mempromosikan Ayam Bakar “Bukan” Wong Solo.
Kisah lain adalah soal keresahan sebagian warga nahdliyin atas aktivitas Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL). Beberapa orang mengusulkan rekomendasi untuk menyikapi aktivitas JIL dan melarang masuk orang-orang yang terlibat JIL dalam struktur kepengurusan NU.
Naifnya, salah seorang intelektual muda NU yang sudah cukup lama berinteraksi dengan JIL, ikut mendiskreditkan JIL di forum muktamar. Menurutnya, pemikiran-pemikiran JIL antibudaya lokal, bias modernis, dan bertentangan dengan doktrin-doktrin ahlussunnah waljamaah.
Sekilas tak ada yang aneh dari kritik itu. Sejauh ini, JIL tidak pernah takut apalagi mengharamkan kritik, sepedas apapun. JIL justru hidup bersama kritik dan aktif dalam membudayakan kritik. Tapi kita dapat membedakan antara kritik konstruktif dengan tendensi untuk melenyapkan eksistensi atau membunuh karakter orang lain.
Meski tidak tepat, JIL tidak keberatan dituduh antibudaya lokal. Selama ini JIL memang tidak banyak membahas soal budaya lokal, sekalipun tidak bisa disebut anti. Dituduh bias modernis juga tidak jadi soal. Toh, JIL berpandangan bahwa isu-isu yang pernah dipikirkan kalangan modernis juga masih menjadi perhatian JIL. Selama ini, JIL beranggapan bahwa proses pembaruan pemikiran ibarat mata rantai yang tidak boleh terputus-putus.
Tapi ketika ide-ide JIL dianggap bertentangan dengan prinsip-prinsip ahlussunnah waljamaah—dan itu dilontarkan di kalangan nahdliyin—persoalannya menjadi lain. Kita tahu, ungkapan seperti itu, berimplikasi membedakan secara langsung dan diametral antara JIL dengan jantung doktrin warga NU.
Meski corak pemikiran JIL tidak selamanya sesuai dengan ahlussunnah waljamaah—karena corak Muktazilah juga dapat ditangkap di sana—tapi kritik itu lebih dari cukup untuk mengambinghitamkan JIL di kandang NU langsung. Apa itu yang dimaui intelektual muda kita itu? Wallâhu a’lam!
Dari dua kasus di atas, terdapat pelajaran penting untuk kita petik. Pada kasus pertama, kita melihat adanya pergeseran wacana ke arah yang lebih maju di kalangan NU. Kita tahu, isu poligami dan kesetaraan gender, dulu masih sangat sensitif dan relatif tabu pada mainstream nahdliyin.
Konon, salah satu pesantren NU seakan memperkenankan santrinya untuk berpikir seprogresif apapun, asal tidak menyentuh wilayah tabu itu. Kini, Ibu Sinta telah berinvestasi untuk menegosiasikan dan mempersempit wilayah tabu pemikiran tersebut.
Tapi pada kasus kedua, kita justru menyaksikan gejala sebaliknya. Intelektual muda kita seakan-akan hendak melebarkan area tabu pemikiran, dengan cara membuat rambu-rambu. Dibanding Gus Dur yang selama ini berusaha selebar-lebarnya membuka ruang kebebasan berpikir—dan karena itu dia menjadi panutan banyak intelektual muda NU—intelektual muda kita sungguh memprihatinkan.
Padahal, sebagai pembaca Arkoun, dia pasti tahu kategori-kategori “yang terpikirkan” (al-mufakkar fih), “tak terpikirkan” (allâ mufakkar fih), “mungkin dipikirkan” (al-mumkinut tafkîr fih) dan “mustahil dipikirkan” (al-mustahilut tafkîr fih) dalam pemikiran Islam.
Atas dasar kategori-kategori itulah, murid Arkoun yang setia, Hasyim Saleh, membuat rumusannya sendiri. Menurutnya, perbedaan mencolok antara masyarakat yang maju dan belum maju dapat dilihat dari perbandingan antara wilayah “yang terpikirkan” dan “boleh dipikirkan”, dengan wilayah “tak terpikirkan” dan “tabu untuk dipikirkan”.
Pada masyarakat yang maju, wilayah “yang terpikirkan” dan “boleh dipikirkan” amat luas dan lapang. Sementara pada masyarkat kurang, belum, atau tidak menghendaki kemajuan, wilayah yang “tak terpikirkan” dan “tabu pemikiran” sangat meluber, nyaris menyentuh semua perkara, baik dunia maupun akhirat (as-Syarqul Awsath, 7/12/2004).
Nah, pertanyaan kita: ke arah mana intelektual muda kita hendak menggiring biduk pemikiran Islam?
Your style is unique in comparison to other folks I have read stuff
from. Thanks for posting when you’ve got the opportunity, Guess I’ll just bookmark this blog.
Hi there, I would like to subscribe for this
weblog to get most recent updates, so where can i do it please assist.
I am actually delighted to glance at this webpage posts which carries plenty of valuable data,
thanks for providing these information.
It is not my first time to visit this web site, i am browsing this web site dailly and take pleasant data from here daily.
Do you have any video of that? I’d want to find out more details.
Howdy! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could get a captcha plugin for my comment form?
I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having problems finding one?
Thanks a lot!
This website definitely has all of the information I needed
about this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
When someone writes an article he/she retains the image of a user in his/her mind that
how a user can understand it. Therefore that’s why this post is great.
Thanks!
Hi, I would like to subscribe for this webpage to take newest
updates, thus where can i do it please help.
Very good information. Lucky me I ran across your blog by accident (stumbleupon).
I have saved it for later!
I was suggested this web site by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else
know such detailed about my difficulty. You are wonderful!
Thanks!
Whoa! This blog looks exactly like my old one!
It’s on a totally different topic but it has pretty much the
same page layout and design. Outstanding choice
of colors!
Hello! I understand this is kind of off-topic but I needed to ask.
Does running a well-established website such as yours require a large amount of work?
I am completely new to running a blog however I do write in my journal
on a daily basis. I’d like to start a blog so I can easily share
my personal experience and thoughts online. Please let me know if you have any
kind of suggestions or tips for new aspiring bloggers.
Thankyou!
What’s up to all, it’s in fact a pleasant for me to pay a visit this website, it consists
of important Information.
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here.
The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish.
nonetheless, you command get bought an nervousness over that you wish
be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again as exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield
this hike.
I like what you guys are usually up too. Such clever work and reporting!
Keep up the wonderful works guys I’ve added you guys
to my own blogroll.
Unquestionably imagine that which you stated. Your favorite
justification appeared to be at the internet the simplest factor
to consider of. I say to you, I certainly get irked whilst folks think about concerns that
they just don’t recognize about. You controlled to hit the nail upon the highest and also defined out the entire thing with no
need side-effects , folks can take a signal. Will likely be back to get more.
Thank you
It is the best time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to
be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I want to suggest you few interesting things or suggestions.
Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article.
I want to read even more things about it!
Thanks for your personal marvelous posting! I certainly enjoyed reading
it, you will be a great author.I will make sure to bookmark your blog and may
come back later on. I want to encourage one to continue
your great job, have a nice day!
Wonderful post however I was wanting to know if you could write a litte more on this topic?
I’d be very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit further.
Many thanks!
I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your blog. It’s a very easy on the eyes
which makes it much more enjoyable for me to come here and visit more often. Did
you hire out a developer to create your theme? Outstanding work!
Hi there just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know
a few of the pictures aren’t loading properly.
I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and
both show the same outcome.
These are genuinely enormous ideas in on the topic of
blogging. You have touched some pleasant points
here. Any way keep up wrinting.
Hey! I know this is kinda off topic nevertheless I’d figured I’d ask.
Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest writing a
blog post or vice-versa? My blog addresses a lot
of the same topics as yours and I believe we could greatly
benefit from each other. If you’re interested feel free to send me an email.
I look forward to hearing from you! Excellent blog by the way!
Keep on writing, great job!
Very good article. I am experiencing a few of these issues as well..
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a really well written article.
I’ll be sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful information.
Thanks for the post. I will certainly return.
Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The
words in your article seem to be running off the screen in Internet explorer.
I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with web browser compatibility but I figured
I’d post to let you know. The style and design look great though!
Hope you get the issue solved soon. Many thanks
Hey excellent blog! Does running a blog such as this take a lot
of work? I’ve very little understanding of programming but I was hoping to start
my own blog soon. Anyways, if you have any recommendations or tips for new
blog owners please share. I understand this is off subject but I just had to ask.
Cheers!
Thanks for your personal marvelous posting! I seriously enjoyed reading it, you will be a
great author.I will ensure that I bookmark your blog and will come back down the road.
I want to encourage you continue your great job, have
a nice holiday weekend!
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and
I find It truly useful & it helped me out much.
I hope to give something back and aid others like you aided me.
Pretty part of content. I simply stumbled upon your web site and in accession capital to claim that I acquire in fact loved account
your weblog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing for
your augment or even I achievement you get entry to persistently rapidly.
I absolutely love your blog and find the majority of your post’s to
be just what I’m looking for. Would you offer
guest writers to write content for you personally?
I wouldn’t mind writing a post or elaborating on a number of the subjects
you write in relation to here. Again, awesome blog!
I am not sure where you are getting your information, but great
topic. I must spend some time finding out more or figuring out
more. Thank you for excellent info I was in search of this information for my mission.
This blog was… how do I say it? Relevant!!
Finally I’ve found something which helped me. Appreciate it!
What’s up friends, how is the whole thing, and what you would like to say about this piece of writing, in my view its genuinely amazing
in favor of me.
Thank you for the good writeup. It if truth be told was once a enjoyment account it.
Glance complex to more introduced agreeable from you!
However, how could we communicate?
Hello, just wanted to say, I loved this post. It was practical.
Keep on posting!
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if
you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have
some experience with something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything.
I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward
to your new updates.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. I really appreciate your efforts and I
am waiting for your next post thanks once again.
This post will assist the internet people for creating new website or even a blog from start
to end.
Right now it looks like WordPress is the best blogging platform
out there right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re
using on your blog?
Your way of explaining all in this paragraph is in fact pleasant,
every one be capable of effortlessly be aware of
it, Thanks a lot.
Can I simply say what a comfort to discover somebody that truly knows what they’re discussing over the
internet. You certainly know how to bring
a problem to light and make it important. More people need to look at this and understand this side of your story.
I can’t believe you are not more popular because
you surely have the gift.
Nice post. I learn something totally new and challenging on websites I stumbleupon everyday.
It’s always useful to read content from other authors and use a little something from other web sites.
It is really a great and useful piece of info.
I’m glad that you just shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us informed like this.
Thanks for sharing.
Hello to every body, it’s my first go to see of this webpage; this web site contains
awesome and truly excellent material in favor of visitors.