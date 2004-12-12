Home » Lembaga » Nahdlatul Ulama » Menyempitkan Ruang Tabu Pemikiran
2877029132_c114361c9a_o

Menyempitkan Ruang Tabu Pemikiran

Novriantoni Kahar 12/12/2004 108 Views

Tolong nilai artikel ini di akhir tulisan.

IslamLib – Ada kejadian kecil yang cukup menarik dalam perhelatan Muktamar NU Ke-31 di Asrama Haji Donohudan Boyolali kemarin. Media massa menginformasikan aksi protes dan boikot terhadap salah satu menu makan yang disuguhkan panitia muktamar: Ayam Bakar Wong Solo, milik Puspo Wardoyo, pelaku poligami yang dulu pernah menyelenggarakan acara Poligami Award.

Tidak tanggung-tanggung, aksi itu dimotori Ibu Sinta Nuriyah Wahid yang selama ini dikenal giat memperjuangkan isu kesetaraan gender di kalangan nahdliyin. Untuk menunjukkan sikap antipoligami, mereka membuat Dapur Anti Poligami sembari mempromosikan Ayam Bakar “Bukan” Wong Solo.

Kisah lain adalah soal keresahan sebagian warga nahdliyin atas aktivitas Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL). Beberapa orang mengusulkan rekomendasi untuk menyikapi aktivitas JIL dan melarang masuk orang-orang yang terlibat JIL dalam struktur kepengurusan NU.

Naifnya, salah seorang intelektual muda NU yang sudah cukup lama berinteraksi dengan JIL, ikut mendiskreditkan JIL di forum muktamar. Menurutnya, pemikiran-pemikiran JIL antibudaya lokal, bias modernis, dan bertentangan dengan doktrin-doktrin ahlussunnah waljamaah.

Sekilas tak ada yang aneh dari kritik itu. Sejauh ini, JIL tidak pernah takut apalagi mengharamkan kritik, sepedas apapun. JIL justru hidup bersama kritik dan aktif dalam membudayakan kritik. Tapi kita dapat membedakan antara kritik konstruktif dengan tendensi untuk melenyapkan eksistensi atau membunuh karakter orang lain.

Meski tidak tepat, JIL tidak keberatan dituduh antibudaya lokal. Selama ini JIL memang tidak banyak membahas soal budaya lokal, sekalipun tidak bisa disebut anti. Dituduh bias modernis juga tidak jadi soal. Toh, JIL berpandangan bahwa isu-isu yang pernah dipikirkan kalangan modernis juga masih menjadi perhatian JIL. Selama ini, JIL beranggapan bahwa proses pembaruan pemikiran ibarat mata rantai yang tidak boleh terputus-putus.

Tapi ketika ide-ide JIL dianggap bertentangan dengan prinsip-prinsip ahlussunnah waljamaah—dan itu dilontarkan di kalangan nahdliyin—persoalannya menjadi lain. Kita tahu, ungkapan seperti itu, berimplikasi membedakan secara langsung dan diametral antara JIL dengan jantung doktrin warga NU.

Meski corak pemikiran JIL tidak selamanya sesuai dengan ahlussunnah waljamaah—karena corak Muktazilah juga dapat ditangkap di sana—tapi kritik itu lebih dari cukup untuk mengambinghitamkan JIL di kandang NU langsung. Apa itu yang dimaui intelektual muda kita itu? Wallâhu a’lam!

Dari dua kasus di atas, terdapat pelajaran penting untuk kita petik. Pada kasus pertama, kita melihat adanya pergeseran wacana ke arah yang lebih maju di kalangan NU. Kita tahu, isu poligami dan kesetaraan gender, dulu masih sangat sensitif dan relatif tabu pada mainstream nahdliyin.

Konon, salah satu pesantren NU seakan memperkenankan santrinya untuk berpikir seprogresif apapun, asal tidak menyentuh wilayah tabu itu. Kini, Ibu Sinta telah berinvestasi untuk menegosiasikan dan mempersempit wilayah tabu pemikiran tersebut.

Tapi pada kasus kedua, kita justru menyaksikan gejala sebaliknya. Intelektual muda kita seakan-akan hendak melebarkan area tabu pemikiran, dengan cara membuat rambu-rambu. Dibanding Gus Dur yang selama ini berusaha selebar-lebarnya membuka ruang kebebasan berpikir—dan karena itu dia menjadi panutan banyak intelektual muda NU—intelektual muda kita sungguh memprihatinkan.

Padahal, sebagai pembaca Arkoun, dia pasti tahu kategori-kategori “yang terpikirkan” (al-mufakkar fih), “tak terpikirkan” (allâ mufakkar fih), “mungkin dipikirkan” (al-mumkinut tafkîr fih) dan “mustahil dipikirkan” (al-mustahilut tafkîr fih) dalam pemikiran Islam. 

Atas dasar kategori-kategori itulah, murid Arkoun yang setia, Hasyim Saleh, membuat rumusannya sendiri. Menurutnya, perbedaan mencolok antara masyarakat yang maju dan belum maju dapat dilihat dari perbandingan antara wilayah “yang terpikirkan” dan “boleh dipikirkan”, dengan wilayah “tak terpikirkan” dan “tabu untuk dipikirkan”.

Pada masyarakat yang maju, wilayah “yang terpikirkan” dan “boleh dipikirkan” amat luas dan lapang. Sementara pada masyarkat kurang, belum, atau tidak menghendaki kemajuan, wilayah yang “tak terpikirkan” dan “tabu pemikiran” sangat meluber, nyaris menyentuh semua perkara, baik dunia maupun akhirat (as-Syarqul Awsath, 7/12/2004).

Nah, pertanyaan kita: ke arah mana intelektual muda kita hendak menggiring biduk pemikiran Islam?

Silahkan nilai tulisan ini

47 comments

  1. http://bit.ly/2hBUZfm
    28/12/2016 at 11:49 pm

    Your style is unique in comparison to other folks I have read stuff
    from. Thanks for posting when you’ve got the opportunity, Guess I’ll just bookmark this blog.

  2. Weldon
    31/12/2016 at 4:45 am

    Hi there, I would like to subscribe for this
    weblog to get most recent updates, so where can i do it please assist.

  3. Jina
    31/12/2016 at 7:06 am

    I am actually delighted to glance at this webpage posts which carries plenty of valuable data,
    thanks for providing these information.

  4. Reggie
    03/01/2017 at 3:25 pm

    It is not my first time to visit this web site, i am browsing this web site dailly and take pleasant data from here daily.

  5. Johnny
    11/01/2017 at 10:56 am

    Do you have any video of that? I’d want to find out more details.

  6. http://www.gf-project.ru/
    13/01/2017 at 2:37 pm

    Howdy! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could get a captcha plugin for my comment form?
    I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having problems finding one?
    Thanks a lot!

  7. opendom.pl
    14/01/2017 at 3:22 pm

    This website definitely has all of the information I needed
    about this subject and didn’t know who to ask.

  8. http://yogaplanet.jp/en/component/k2/itemlist/user/28987.html
    14/01/2017 at 8:49 pm

    When someone writes an article he/she retains the image of a user in his/her mind that
    how a user can understand it. Therefore that’s why this post is great.

    Thanks!

  9. http://swi-alumni.net
    15/01/2017 at 1:13 am

    Hi, I would like to subscribe for this webpage to take newest
    updates, thus where can i do it please help.

  10. http://i3nova.com/component/k2/itemlist/user/306286.feed?type=rss
    15/01/2017 at 2:53 am

    Very good information. Lucky me I ran across your blog by accident (stumbleupon).
    I have saved it for later!

  11. pimboo.com
    16/01/2017 at 12:48 am

    I was suggested this web site by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else
    know such detailed about my difficulty. You are wonderful!
    Thanks!

  12. audio books
    16/01/2017 at 2:45 pm

    Whoa! This blog looks exactly like my old one!
    It’s on a totally different topic but it has pretty much the
    same page layout and design. Outstanding choice
    of colors!

  13. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    17/01/2017 at 12:26 am

    Hello! I understand this is kind of off-topic but I needed to ask.
    Does running a well-established website such as yours require a large amount of work?

    I am completely new to running a blog however I do write in my journal
    on a daily basis. I’d like to start a blog so I can easily share
    my personal experience and thoughts online. Please let me know if you have any
    kind of suggestions or tips for new aspiring bloggers.

    Thankyou!

  14. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    17/01/2017 at 1:13 pm

    What’s up to all, it’s in fact a pleasant for me to pay a visit this website, it consists
    of important Information.

  15. spoken word audio
    17/01/2017 at 5:05 pm

    I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here.
    The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish.
    nonetheless, you command get bought an nervousness over that you wish
    be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again as exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield
    this hike.

  16. suitable financial advisor
    18/01/2017 at 7:42 am

    I like what you guys are usually up too. Such clever work and reporting!
    Keep up the wonderful works guys I’ve added you guys
    to my own blogroll.

  17. home based business
    18/01/2017 at 8:38 am

    Unquestionably imagine that which you stated. Your favorite
    justification appeared to be at the internet the simplest factor
    to consider of. I say to you, I certainly get irked whilst folks think about concerns that
    they just don’t recognize about. You controlled to hit the nail upon the highest and also defined out the entire thing with no
    need side-effects , folks can take a signal. Will likely be back to get more.
    Thank you

  18. webswiftseo.com
    18/01/2017 at 10:16 am

    It is the best time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to
    be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I want to suggest you few interesting things or suggestions.
    Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article.
    I want to read even more things about it!

  19. advisors stands
    18/01/2017 at 10:26 am

    Thanks for your personal marvelous posting! I certainly enjoyed reading
    it, you will be a great author.I will make sure to bookmark your blog and may
    come back later on. I want to encourage one to continue
    your great job, have a nice day!

  20. bioenerjisifauzmani.com
    18/01/2017 at 9:17 pm

    Wonderful post however I was wanting to know if you could write a litte more on this topic?
    I’d be very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit further.
    Many thanks!

  21. Tia
    19/01/2017 at 12:02 am

    I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your blog. It’s a very easy on the eyes
    which makes it much more enjoyable for me to come here and visit more often. Did
    you hire out a developer to create your theme? Outstanding work!

  22. Denise
    19/01/2017 at 5:10 am

    Hi there just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know
    a few of the pictures aren’t loading properly.
    I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and
    both show the same outcome.

  23. Robbie
    19/01/2017 at 9:24 am

    These are genuinely enormous ideas in on the topic of
    blogging. You have touched some pleasant points
    here. Any way keep up wrinting.

  24. Penelope
    19/01/2017 at 3:46 pm

    Hey! I know this is kinda off topic nevertheless I’d figured I’d ask.
    Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest writing a
    blog post or vice-versa? My blog addresses a lot
    of the same topics as yours and I believe we could greatly
    benefit from each other. If you’re interested feel free to send me an email.
    I look forward to hearing from you! Excellent blog by the way!

  25. Mireya
    20/01/2017 at 12:08 am

    Keep on writing, great job!

  26. sales skills discovering
    20/01/2017 at 4:21 am

    Very good article. I am experiencing a few of these issues as well..

  27. good business coach
    20/01/2017 at 8:06 pm

    Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a really well written article.
    I’ll be sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful information.
    Thanks for the post. I will certainly return.

  28. http://9458004.com/
    22/01/2017 at 3:53 pm

    Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The
    words in your article seem to be running off the screen in Internet explorer.
    I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with web browser compatibility but I figured
    I’d post to let you know. The style and design look great though!

    Hope you get the issue solved soon. Many thanks

  29. corrupt financial advisors
    23/01/2017 at 3:24 am

    Hey excellent blog! Does running a blog such as this take a lot
    of work? I’ve very little understanding of programming but I was hoping to start
    my own blog soon. Anyways, if you have any recommendations or tips for new
    blog owners please share. I understand this is off subject but I just had to ask.
    Cheers!

  30. boosting motivation
    25/01/2017 at 11:06 pm

    Thanks for your personal marvelous posting! I seriously enjoyed reading it, you will be a
    great author.I will ensure that I bookmark your blog and will come back down the road.
    I want to encourage you continue your great job, have
    a nice holiday weekend!

  31. suitable financial
    26/01/2017 at 8:12 am

    Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and
    I find It truly useful & it helped me out much.
    I hope to give something back and aid others like you aided me.

  32. credit card cost
    27/01/2017 at 1:46 am

    Pretty part of content. I simply stumbled upon your web site and in accession capital to claim that I acquire in fact loved account
    your weblog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing for
    your augment or even I achievement you get entry to persistently rapidly.

  33. pyrotechnic business
    27/01/2017 at 9:16 am

    I absolutely love your blog and find the majority of your post’s to
    be just what I’m looking for. Would you offer
    guest writers to write content for you personally?
    I wouldn’t mind writing a post or elaborating on a number of the subjects
    you write in relation to here. Again, awesome blog!

  34. professional sales skills
    27/01/2017 at 11:47 am

    I am not sure where you are getting your information, but great
    topic. I must spend some time finding out more or figuring out
    more. Thank you for excellent info I was in search of this information for my mission.

  35. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    27/01/2017 at 12:06 pm

    This blog was… how do I say it? Relevant!!
    Finally I’ve found something which helped me. Appreciate it!

  36. sales life
    28/01/2017 at 2:58 am

    What’s up friends, how is the whole thing, and what you would like to say about this piece of writing, in my view its genuinely amazing
    in favor of me.

  37. rain water tank
    28/01/2017 at 9:17 am

    Thank you for the good writeup. It if truth be told was once a enjoyment account it.

    Glance complex to more introduced agreeable from you!
    However, how could we communicate?

  38. Norine
    28/01/2017 at 3:15 pm

    Hello, just wanted to say, I loved this post. It was practical.
    Keep on posting!

  39. home based medical transcription
    28/01/2017 at 10:54 pm

    Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if
    you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.

    I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have
    some experience with something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything.

    I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward
    to your new updates.

  40. relief attorney
    30/01/2017 at 1:44 am

    Thank you for sharing your thoughts. I really appreciate your efforts and I
    am waiting for your next post thanks once again.

  41. evaporative cooling works
    30/01/2017 at 7:48 am

    This post will assist the internet people for creating new website or even a blog from start
    to end.

  42. best criminal defense attorneys
    30/01/2017 at 8:44 am

    Right now it looks like WordPress is the best blogging platform
    out there right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re
    using on your blog?

  43. advisors stands
    30/01/2017 at 5:33 pm

    Your way of explaining all in this paragraph is in fact pleasant,
    every one be capable of effortlessly be aware of
    it, Thanks a lot.

  44. credit cards
    30/01/2017 at 11:51 pm

    Can I simply say what a comfort to discover somebody that truly knows what they’re discussing over the
    internet. You certainly know how to bring
    a problem to light and make it important. More people need to look at this and understand this side of your story.
    I can’t believe you are not more popular because
    you surely have the gift.

  45. wedding receptions pa
    31/01/2017 at 1:19 am

    Nice post. I learn something totally new and challenging on websites I stumbleupon everyday.
    It’s always useful to read content from other authors and use a little something from other web sites.

  46. criminal law
    31/01/2017 at 12:30 pm

    It is really a great and useful piece of info.
    I’m glad that you just shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us informed like this.
    Thanks for sharing.

  47. refuse sales
    03/02/2017 at 11:07 am

    Hello to every body, it’s my first go to see of this webpage; this web site contains
    awesome and truly excellent material in favor of visitors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Redaksi | Naskah | Iklan |
Copyright (c) 2017 Islamlib