NU dan Perihal Pengganti Gus Dur

IslamLib – Gus Dur telah tiada. Banyak orang merasa kehilangan atas kepergiannya. Ia pintar, karismatik, dan jenaka. Tak ada yang ragu atas keulamaan Gus Dur. Tapi, ia bukan ulama yang hanya digdaya di lingkungan Islam. Resonansi keulamaan Gus Dur juga terasa di kalangan umat agama lain.
Banyak anak-anak muda dan tokoh non-muslim yang terinspirasi dari tulisan dan pernyataan-pernyataan Gus Dur. Itu sebabnya kepergian Gus Dur ke alam baka juga ditangisi oleh tokoh-tokoh agama selain Islam. Doa lintas iman dan keyakinan untuknya dirapalkan di beberapa daerah di Indonesia.
Jelas, Gus Dur bukan hanya pemikir dan ulama yang hanya bertafsir dan berteologi dari atas menara. Ia adalah seorang aktivis yang terlibat dalam kerja-kerja advokasi terutama terhadap kelompok-kelompok yang tertindas, baik dari agama, etnis, maupun gender. Ia akan hadir misalnya ketika buruh dan pedagang kaki lima mengalami ketidakadilan.
Ia bersumpah akan terus membela hak-hak sipil kelompok Ahmadiyah tatkala hak-hak mereka itu dirampas. Ia akan datang begitu ada rumah ibadah yang dibakar. “Manusia perlu dibela, Tuhan tidak”, kata Gus Dur. Gus Dur seperti punya banyak simpanan energi untuk melakukan pembelaan demi pembelaan.
Energi Gus Dur itu kiranya tegak di atas dua kekuatan. Pertama, kapasitas intelektualnya yang mumpuni. Ia meminati banyak disiplin ilmu, mulai dari ilmu-ilmu keislaman seperti fikih, kalam, dan tafsir hingga ilmu-ilmu sekuler seperti politik, filsafat, sastra, dan film. Ia tak canggung untuk berdiskusi dengan seniman, penyair, dan filosuf. Kedua, Gus Dur memiliki basis kultural yang kuat.
Kakek dan ayahnya adalah dua figur ulama yang disegani. Sang kakek, KH Hasyim Asy’ari, adalah guru dari para kiai terutama di tanah Jawa. Rasanya tak ada pesantren di Jawa dan Madura yang tak mempunyai genealogi keilmuan dengan Tebuireng, tempat Mbah Hasyim mengajar.
Itu sebabnya dukungan terhadap Gus Dur dari kalangan pesantren cukup besar. Pernyataan-pernyataan Gus Dur yang dianggap kontroversial tak menimbulkan guncangan berarti dari para kiai dan santri.
Dengan dua kekuatan itu, Gus Dur sangat percaya diri. Ia bisa beradu argumen dengan para intelektual lain ketika ide-idenya disanggah. Gus Dur kerap terlibat polemik dengan para sejarawan, pemikir politik, sastrawan, dan budayawan.
Dan ia juga berani melawan ketika kelompok-kelompok fundamentalis radikal Islam menggunakan penggalangan massa untuk menggertaknya. Ini karena ia yakin bahwa di belakang dirinya ada ribuan mungkin jutaan orang yang siap mendukungnya. Walau kita tahu bahwa Gus Dur tak pernah mengijinkan massa pendukungnya untuk melakukan tindak kekerasan, hatta dengan alasan agama sekalipun.
Kini ketika Gus Dur wafat, tak sedikit orang yang berfikir tentang figur penggantinya. Tentu tak mudah menemukan figur yang memiliki dua kekuatan seperti Gus Dur; pintar dan punya basis massa. Dari sudut intelektualitasnya sebenarnya banyak tokoh-tokoh NU yang bisa menggantikan Gus Dur. Bahkan, argumen-argumen Gus Dur mengalami pengayaan, pendalaman, dan pencanggihan di tangan sejumlah generasi muda NU.
Namun, mungkin karena tak memiliki basis massa yang kukuh, anak-anak muda NU itu tampak kurang percaya diri. Mereka terus dihantui keraguan ketika hendak menyampaikan pemikiran-pemikiran progresifnya. Tak sedikit dari pandangan mereka yang dianggap kontroversial dicabut kembali atau dilunakkan sehingga tak lagi orisinil dan menggelegar.
Saya kira tak saatnya kita berfikir mencari figur pengganti Gus Dur. Bukan hanya karena figur seperti Gus Dur itu sudah langka, melainkan karena perjuangan yang bertunjang pada seorang figur itu kurang relevan dan rapuh. Dari kasus Gus Dur ini kita disadarkan bahwa seorang tokoh atau figur memiliki batas waktu. Sang tokoh akan sakit lalu meninggal dunia.
Terang benderang, yang dibutuhkan sekarang adalah bagaimana meninstitusionalisasikan atau melembagakan gagasan-gagasan besar Gus Dur seperti pluralisme, HAM, dan demokrasi itu.
Di kalangan anak-anak muda Islam pelanjut Gus Dur sebenarnya telah lama dirintis beberapa lembaga yang mengukuhkan gagasan-gagasan Gus Dur, seperti LKiS (Yogyakarta), LAPAR (Makasar), LK3 (Banjarmasin), YPKM (NTB), eLSA (Semarang), JIL (Jakarta), the Wahid Institute (Jakarta), dan banyak lagi yang lain.
Dengan melembagakan gagasan-gagasan besar Gus Dur, kita akan memiliki dua keuntungan sekaligus. Pertama, gerakan pluralisme, HAM dan demokrasi akan berjalan lebih sistematis dan terstruktur. Saya membayangkan sekiranya anak-anak ideologis Gus Dur itu suatu waktu memegang kendali Nahdlatul Ulama (satu ormas Islam terbesar di Indonesia), maka kiranya NU akan kembali menjadi lembaga raksasa yang mengefektifkan gerakan civil society.
NU akan menjadi LSM besar yang tak ragu mengadvokasi warga NU secara khusus dan warga bangsa Indonesia secara umum yang mengalami ketidakadilan dan penindasan. Kedua, melalui pelembagaan ini, kaderisasi bisa bergulir dengan lebih baik dan teratur.
Penguatan kapasitas individu anak-anak muda NU bisa dilakukan secara lebih massif dan berjenjang. Kader-kader muda NU yang memiliki kesadaran pluralisme dan HAM seperti Gus Dur akan tumbuh lebih banyak dari sejumlah kantong dan wilayah di Indonesia.
Jika semua ini bergerak secara sinergis, maka cita-cita Gus Dur untuk menjadikan Indonesia sebagai negara demokratis nir-kekerasan akan wujud dalam kenyataan. Selamat jalan Gus Dur, Bapak Pluralisme.
