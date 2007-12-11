NU, Ru’yah, dan Reformasi Penanggalan

IslamLib – NU selama ini dikenal sebagai ormas Islam yang berpegang pada metode ru’yah dalam penentuan awal dan akhir bulan Ramadan. Sementara Muhammadiyah dikenal mengikuti metode hisab. Fenomena ini agak janggal, sebab, secara logis, mestinya Muhammadiyah mengikuti metode ru’yah, karena itulah yang jelas-jelas sesuai dengan makna literal sebuah hadis yang terkenal, “shuumuu li ru’yatihi, wa afthiruu li ru’yatihi, fi in ghumma ‘alaikum fa-akmilu ‘l-‘iddata tsalaatsiina“.
Bukankah selama ini Muhammadiyah dikenal sebagai ormas yang mengumandangkan ide kembali kepada Qur’an dan Sunnah? Metode ru’yah, sebaliknya, justru diikuti oleh NU yang selama ini lebih dikenal mengikuti fikih mazhab, ketimbang kembali langsung kepada sunnah.
Tetapi, sikap NU dalam mengikuti ru’yah ini juga tak lepas dari semacam kontradiksi, atau tepatnya inkonsistensi. Penentuan awal bulan dengan ru’yah hanya diikuti oleh NU dalam kasus awal dan akhir Ramadan, tetapi tidak dalam bulan-bulan lain sepanjang tahun.
Di PBNU sendiri ada lajnah falakiyyah yang salah satu tugasnya adalah membuat penanggalan atau kalender seluruh bulan dalam setahun, tentu dengan metode hisab. Dengan kata lain, dalam kasus bulan Ramadan, NU memakai metode ru’yah, sementara untuk bulan-bulan yang lain, memakai metode hisab. Ini yang saya sebut sebagai sikap yang inkonsisten.
Selain berpatokan pada fikih mazhab, argumen NU untuk memakai metode ru’yah jelas adalah berpegangan pada hadis terkenal di atas. Secara harafiah, hadis di atas memang hanya berbicara tentang bulan Ramadan. Tetapi apakahru’yah atau melihat bulan hanya dipakai oleh Nabi dalam kasus awal Ramadan saja? Jelas jawabannya tidak. Pada masa Nabi belum ada ilmu falak untuk menentukan penanggalan dengan hisab.
Dengan kata lain, metode penanggalan dalam masa Nabi adalah ru’yah dan ini berlaku sepanjang tahun. Setiap menjelang akhir bulan, para sahabat selalu mengintip bulan di cakrawala. Jika mereka melihat bulan, maka tahulah mereka bahwa bulan baru telah tiba.
Jika tidak, mereka menyempurknakan hitungan bulan menjadi tiga puluh hari. Itulah adat yang berlaku di masyarakat Arab dan kemudian dieskplisitkan oleh Nabi melalui statemen di atas.
Tetapi, satu hal mestilah ditambahkan di sini sebagai semacam warning. Sebagaimana sudah saya sebut, metode ru’yah adalah tradisi yang berlaku dalam masyarakat Arab pada zaman itu, dan bukan sesuatu yang bersifat khas Islam.
Dengan memakai ru’yah, Nabi hanya melanjutkan tradisi yang sudah ada. Kalender Hijriyah yang berdasarkan sistem lunar atau rembulan, bukan solar atau matahari seperti dalam sistem Gregorian, adalah tradisi masyarakat Arab. Sistem lunar ini juga diikuti dalam sistem penanggalan Yahudi.
Kembali kepada soal NU dan ru’yah: mestinya, jika NU mengikuti sunnah yang diajarkan Nabi secara kurang lebih konsisten, maka sistem penanggalan harus memakai ru’yah untuk bulan-bulan sepanjang tahun, bukan hanya untuk bulan Ramadan sahaja. Kenapa NU hanya memakai ru’yah untuk bulan Ramadan saja, dan tidak bulan-bulan lain, tidak pernah jelas alasannya.
Saya sendiri tak pernah mendengar argumennya secara langsung dari para pakar falak dalam NU. Informasi mengenai ini juga tidak saya temukan dalam sebuah risalah pendek tentang ru’yah yang ditulis oleh Allah Yarham Kiai Rodli Soleh, salah satu pemikir falak dalam Lajnah Falakiyyah NU dulu. [Mohon dikoreksi, jika saya keliru].
Saya menduga, alasannya adalah berkaitan dengan kepraktisan saja. Tentu sangat mahal dan tidak praktis jika metode ru’yah dipakai sepanjang tahun. Karena penentuan awal Ramadan berkaitan dengan soal ibadah puasa, maka metode ru’yah ditempuh untuk tujuan ihtiyath, atau hati-hati, sebuah konsep yang sangat luas dikenal dalam lingkungan mazhab Syafi’i. Sementara metode hisab dipakai untuk bulan-bulan lain sebab di sana tidak ada peristiwa ritual atau peribadatan.
Yang kurang jelas bagi saya adalah bulan Dzul Hijjah atau Bulan Besar dalam istilah santri Jawa: apakah penentuan bulan itu memakai ru’yah atau tidak, sebab jelas dalam bulan itu ada peristiwa penting, yakni wuquf di Arafah dan Idul Adha, dua ritual yang sangat penting dalam Islam karena berkaitan dengan rukun atau pilar Islam yang kelima.
Setahu saya, NU sendiri jarang –untuk tak mengatakan tak pernah– menempuh ru’yah untuk penentuan awal bulan Dzul Hijjah. Dalam hal ini, alasannya juga kurang jelas, kenapa demikian.
Dugaan saya, mungkin karena even haji tidak berlangsung di Indonesia, maka tugas ru’yah kurang urgen dilakukan di negeri ini. Mungkin ru’yah dipandang sebagai tugas pemerintah Saudi ketimbang ormas-ormas atau pemerintah Islam di negeri lain.
Pada tahun-tahun awal berdirinya NU hingga beberapa dekade setelah itu, masalah ru’yah dan hisab memang menjadi bagian dari semacam politik identitas dan karena itu juga merupakan semacam titik selisih antara NU dan Muhammadiyah. Masalah ini menjadi bagian dari sejumlah masalah lain yang dipertengkarkan antara kedua ormas itu selama bertahun-tahun, antara lain soal ziarah kubur, talqin, tahlil, qunut, dll.
Setelah berlalu sekian generasi, saya melihat telah terjadi pergeseran sosial dan generasional yang cukup penting. Perbedaan antara NU dan Muhammadiyah sudah tidak tajam lagi, dan mood di lingkungan aktivis kedua ormas itu justru menunjukkan keinginan untuk saling mendekat dan membangun hubungan yang harmonis.
Corak berpikir yang dominan di dalam dua ormas itu dalam memandang masalah-masalah keagamaan, kemasyarakatan dan kenegaraan juga sama sekali tak menunjukkan perbedaan yang tajam. Dengan kata lain, garis demarkasi antara dua ormas itu tidak lagi setajam pada masa-masa lampau.
