Optimalisasi Gerakan Kultural NU-Muhammadiyah

Inilah sebuah koinsidensi historis menarik yang terjadi awal tahun 2002 ini. Pertanyaannya kemudian, apakah sesuatu yang menarik itu juga merupakan hal penting dan signifikan. Jawabannya bisa dua, “ya” dan “tidak”.
Kalau dipandang dari dimensi “teks”nya semata, maka jelas koinsidensi historis itu merupakan peristiwa biasa yang normal terjadi, karena ia berlangsung secara kebetulan dan natural, tanpa ada disain dan rekayasa. Dengan demikian, tidak ada yang bisa diharapkan darinya.
Namun, jika ditelaah dari sudut konteksnya, maka koinsidensi historis itu bisa diberi makna yang lebih strategis dan penting. Dan agaknya cukup tepat memaknai koinsidensi historis itu dari sudut pandang kontekstual ini.
NU dan Muhammadiyah adalah dua organisasi Islam terbesar di Indonesia dengan mengantongi jumlah massa masing-masing puluhan juta. Keduanya mempunyai pengalaman kesejarahan amat kaya. Dan proses kristalisasi sejarah semakin mengutuhkan NU dan Muhammadiyah sebagai dua sosok organisasi sosial keagamaan yang disegani.
Yang pertama sering disebut oleh para pengamat sejarah sebagi sebuah organisasi yang mewakili golongan Muslim tradisional, sedang yang kedua sering dikatakan sebagai sebuah perkumpulan yang mewakili kelompok Muslim modernis. Kalau NU lahir pada 31 Januari 1926, maka Muhammadiyah lahir lebih awal empat belas tahun, yaitu pada 18 Nopember 1912.
Melihat kematangan usianya yang telah melebihi usia kemerdekaan Republik Indonesia, keduanya jelas memiliki pengalaman interaksi dengan lanskap sejarah keindonesiaan yang lengkap dan utuh. Keduanya, meminjam istilah Mas Surya Paloh, merupakan organisasi tujuh zaman.
Keduanya sama-sama pernah menjalani masa penjajahan Belanda, pendudukan Jepang, revolusi kemerdekaan, Demokrasi Parlementer, Demokrasi Terpimpin, Orde Baru, dan sekarang era Reformasi.
Dilihat dari sudut historisitasnya, keduanya telah berperan cukup besar bagi kelangsungan eksistensi Indonesia, tentunya dengan mengecualikan fase-fase tertentu dimana langit-langit politik memang tak memberikan peluang bagi keduanya untuk tampil sebagai pemain garda depan. Dan dengan tipologi yang dimiliki masing-masing, keduanya telah memberikan kontribusi yang tidak sedikit dalam pengisian nilai-nilai religius ke dalam lokus keindonesiaan.
Pada optik itulah, koinsidensi historis NU-Muhammadiyah yang terjadi ini memiliki makna penting. Setelah melalui perjalanan panjang dengan segala suka dukanya, maka kebersamaan waktu antara Sidang Tanwir Muhammadiyah dan ulang tahun NU ke-76 inipun bisa dijadikan sebagai titik pijak untuk mengoptimalkan secara serius (bukan semu) peran keduanya dalam konteks sosio-kultural. NU dan Muhammadiyah kini perlu untuk memfokuskan dan mengorientasikan diri pada kerja-kerja kultural secara lebih maksimal.
Optimalisasi kerja kultural itu dapat dilakukan sekurang-kurangnya dalam lima bentuk. Pertama, baik NU maupun Muhammadiyah secara kelembagaan tidak perlu lagi menempatkan politik sebagai kepentingan tujuan yang dominan.
NU dengan kredonya “Kembali ke Khithah 1926” dan Muhammadiyah dengan slogannya “High Politics” atau “Politik Luhur”, perlu semakin dimantapkan sebagai visi dan cita pergerakan kultural, tanpa perlu terjebak pada pemenuhan kepentingan-kepentingan politik yang bersifat jangka pendek, tentatif, dan sesaat.
Keduanya mesti mengkonsentrasikan gerakannya pada penggarapan masalah sosial keagamaan, yang beberapa waktu lalu sempat terhenti akibat gonjang-ganjing politik nasional yang telah memecah konsentrasi sebagian besar para petinggi kedua organisasi ini. Sekarang tiba saatnya bagi keduanya untuk bisa bekerja sama dalam jalur-jalur pergerakan kultural.
Untuk sampai ke arah itu, diperlukanlah keberanian moral untuk mengakhiri dan menyudahi polarisasi politik antara NU dan Muhammadiyah yang selama ini terjadi. Dalam konstelasi yang paling kontemporer, misalnya, masing-masing perlu menarik garis demarkasi yang tegas antara NU dengan PKB, dan Muhammadiyah dengan PAN.
Ini penting dikemukakan, karena walaupun secara formal-institusional antara NU dengan PKB dan Muhammadiyah dengan PAN tidak mempunyai hubungan, namun pertengkaran yang pernah terjadi antara Abdurrahman Wahid (PKB) dan Amin Rais (PAN) bagaimanapun telah menyebabkan NU dan Muhammadiyah berada dalam ketegangan dan hubungan yang tidak mesra.
Dalam konteks itu, penegasan kembali oleh Syafi’ie Ma’arif dalam Sidang Tanwir di Denpasar Bali bahwa Muhammadiyah tidak memiliki hubungan organisasitoris dengan partai manapun, dan Muhammadiyah tidak akan memasuki wilayah kekuasaan (Kompas, 28/1/2002) perlu mendapatkan apresiasi yang cukup.
