Politik Tingkat Tinggi Muktamar NU

IslamLib – Ada satu hal yang paling saya amati dari mengikuti dan mencermati dua kali Muktamar NU, baik dulu di Makasar (2010) maupun baru-baru ini di Jombang (2015): kalkulasi politik yang matang sekalipun tidak selalu matang dan akan berhasil gemilang. Tentu saya sedang bicara tentang serunya perebutan posisi Rais Aam dan Ketua Umum PBNU yang secara otomatis paling menyedot perhatian.
Dalam amatan saya yang mualaf NU ini, para muktamirin NU itu seperti belut yang diolesi oli: licin, bahkan sangat licin. Salah seorang ketua Syuriah PWNU dari Sumatera misalnya berkata: “Menginap memang di Tebuireng, tapi kami tak otomatis akan memilih calon dari pihak yang kami inapi!”
Ini artinya, betapapun kerasnya usaha calon-calon Rais Aam dan Ketua Umum NU dalam melakukan mobilisasi dan konsolidasi—sehingga nyaris menyerupai Pilkada—tak ada jaminan bahwa para pihak itu bulat-bulat akan mendapat apa yang mereka kalkulasikan.
Yang paling banyak menanam tidak selalu akan paling banyak menuai, apalagi kalau yang ditanam itu sepenuhnya investasi yang materi dan duniawi. Selalu ada faktor-faktor non-materi yang membuat muktamirin dan atau warga NU mengelak dari hitungan-hitungan politik yang rasional pragmatis itu. Saya menyimpulkan ini dari momen paling krusial dalam Muktamar NU ke-33 ini.
Misalnya, di saat pembahasan tata tertib berlarut-larut dan mengalami kebuntuan, KH Mustofa Bisri alias Gus Mus tampil mendinginkan dan mencairkan kebuntuan lewat pidatonya yang historis itu. Di situ beliau menunjukkan bahwa muktamar bukanlah ajang yang sepenuhnya dapat diciutkan sebagai soal perebutan posisi, apalagi posisi Rais Aam, sambil menegaskan bahwa ia pun hanya ketiban posisi itu karena wafatnya Rais Aam sebelumnya, KH Sahal Mahfuz.
Dengan kerendahan hati, Gus Mus pun menegaskan bahwa dia kapok dan tak ingin menjabat lagi. Saya mendapat kesan, pidato Gus Mus itu adalah momen paling syahdu dan mengesankan yang paling sering menjadi buah bibir para muktamir-in dan muktamir-out.
Namun justru penegasan ketidakbersediaannya di momen syahdu itulah yang menjadi selling point Gus Mus, sehingga 9 orang angota Ahlul Halli Wal Aqdi (AHWA) terpilih pun justu menunjuk dan meminta beliau untuk kembali memimpin Syuriah.
Bagi saya yang pengamat amatiran NU ini, itulah bentuk manuver politik tingkat tinggi yang tak pelak lagi menampar, menyadarkan, dan mungkin pula memberi pesan kepada muktamirin bahwa pihak yang paling berminat untuk menempati posisi Rais Aam bukanlah pihak yang paling maslahat bagi NU.
Akhir ceritanya pun kita tahu, Gus Mus menepati kata-katanya: dia tidak bersedia menerima posisi Rais Aam. Namun harap dicatat: posisi itu juga luput dari pihak yang paling menginginkanya! Sungguh permainan—kalau boleh disebut demikian—politik tingkat tinggi!
Permainan politik selanjutnya, dalam perebutan posisi Ketua Umum Tanfiziah, bagi saya—dan untungnya—hanya mengikuti “langgam moral” yang telah digariskan dan dikukuhkan Gus Mus belaka. Artinya, pihak yang paling terkonsolidasi secara politik dan paling siap secara logistik, tidak selamanya akan memenangkan pertarungan.
Alhamdulillah NU terbukti melampaui kalkulasi politik yang rasional itu. Kesan saya, NU is beyond politics, dan semoga begitulah seterusnya, dan Gus Mus sedikit banyak telah berhasil menarik garis pembeda antara NU sebagai jamiyyah dari partai politik yang kontestasi kepemimpinan mereka sepenuhnya mengikuti kalkulasi-kalkulasi politik yang pragmatis-rasional.
Namun ini tidak berarti kepemimpinan NU pasca-muktamar akan otomatis mengikuti langgam moral yang telah ditetapkan Gus Mus. Kita tahu, kadar keihklasan kyai pun bertingkat-tingkat dan setan penggodanya pun berpangkat tinggi.
Di antara mereka mungkin ada saja yang memang benar-benar berbuat ikhlas untuk kemaslahatan NU, umat, atau bangsa. Sebagian lain menggabungkan antara kemaslahatan organisasi dan kemaslahan pribadi. Sebagian lain mungkin juga hanya memboncengkan kemaslahatan pribadi ke dalam kereta organisasi.
Saya husnuzzan, orang-orang sekaliber Gus Mus ada di golongan pertama, sementara yang lain-lain wallahu a’lam. Harapan saya, semoga kepemimpinan NU hasil Muktamar Jombang ini terhindar dari golongan ketiga. ‘Ala hadzihin niyyah wa likulli niyyatin shalihah, alfatihah!
