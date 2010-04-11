Sejumlah Paradoks dalam Pidato Hasyim Muzadi

IslamLib – Tak sedikit peserta muktamar NU ke-32 di Makassar yang terkesima dengan pidato pertanggung-jawaban Hasyim Muzadi, Ketua Umum PBNU 2004-2009, Kamis 24 Maret 2010. Namun, banyak juga yang mempertanyakan dan mempersoalkannya.
Menurut kelompok kedua ini, dalam pidato tersebut ada sejumlah pernyataan Hasyim yang paradoks, bertentangan satu dengan yang lain. Bahkan juga terkesan simplistis. Beberapa hal berikut yang digugat kelompok kedua tersebut, persis beberapa menit setelah Hasyim Muzadi berpidato.
Pertama, Hasyim mengeluhkan anak-anak muda NU yang sangat tergantung sama lembaga funding Barat. Ini, menurut Hasyim, menyebabkan anak-anak muda itu tidak independen dalam berfikir dan bertindak. Padahal, dalam waktu yang sama, dalam pidatonya dia berkata bahwa PBNU melalui kepemimpinannya mendapatkan suntikan dana dari lembaga-lembaga donor, bukan hanya dari Timur Tengah melainkan juga dari Barat, seperti USAID, Patnership, dan lain-lain.
Kelompok kontra-Hasyim itu mempertanyakan, kalau Hasyim bisa dan boleh menerima dana dari lembaga donor, mengapa anak mudanya tidak boleh. Kalau PBNU halal mendapat dana dari Barat, kenapa PP Fatayat NU menjadi haram menerimanya, misalnya. Ini unfair.
Bahkan, teman-teman muda NU di Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL) menjelaskan bahwa lima tahun terakhir tak ada dana dari lembaga donor dari Amerika Serikat dan Australia yang mengalir ke rekening JIL.
Ulil Abshar-Abdalla (pendiri JIL dan kandidat Ketum PBNU dalam muktamar itu) menjelaskan beasiswa dirinya studi di Harvard University AS diperoleh dari seorang pengusaha di lingkungan keluarga Kerajaan Arab Saudi, bukan dari Amerika Serikat apalagi Yahudi. Informasi ini mengagetkan peserta Muktamar NU.
Alih-alih menjauhi Ulil seperti kerap dipidatokan Hasyim di pelbagai forum dan kesempatan, terlampau banyak pengurus cabang NU yang simpati dengan Ulil. Anak-anak muda NU itu mengibaratkan Hasyim Muzadi sedang menepuk air di dulang, kepercik muka sendiri.
Kedua, Hasyim juga menolak sekularisme. Padahal, dalam waktu yang sama, dia juga menjelaskan penerimaan NU terhadap Pancasila, UUD 1945, dan negara bangsa Indonesia. Artinya, Indonesia ini bukan negara agama (Islam) melainkan negara Pancasila. Semua produk perundang-undangan di negeri ini tak diacukan pada argumen agama (Islam), melainkan pada UUD 1945.
Tampaknya Hasyim tidak cukup mengerti apa yang disangkalnya, sekularisme-sekularisasi. Dia tak tahu jenis-jenis sekularisasi. Ada model Perancis, Kanada, Amerika Serikat, Indonesia, dan lain-lain. Himbauan mereka, tunggal; Hasyim perlu belajar banyak teori-teori sekularisasi dan sekularisme.
Ketiga, Hasyim pun mengkritik sangat lantang pemikiran liberal Islam yang tumbuh subur di kalangan anak muda NU. Liberalisme dianggap menyimpang dari ajaran Ahlus Sunnah Waljamaah a la Nahdlatul Ulama. Sementara, dalam waktu yang bersamaan, dia melaksanakan pikiran-pikiran liberal Islam itu misalnya ketika dirinya menjadi cawapres dari Capres Megawati, dalam pemilu 2004.
Terang benderang dalam buku-buku Sunni dijelaskan larangan bagi perempuan untuk menjadi hakim (qadli) apalagi menjadi kepala negara (al-mam al-a’zham). Apakah kita bisa mempertanyakan ke-aswaja-an Hasyim Muzadi, kata mereka tandas.
Keempat, dia berkata bahwa politik NU adalah politik keumatan dan bukan politik kekuasaan. Padahal, dalam waktu yang sama, cukup kerap Hasyim Muzadi terlibat dalam permainan politik untuk sebuah kekuasaan. Tak bisa ditutupi, Hasyim bermain dalam sejumlah Pilkada; pemilihan Gubernur juga pemilihan Bupati.
Hasyim pun menjadikan NU sebagai salah satu mesin politik ketika dirinya maju sebagai cawapres. Antara kata dan perbuatan, demikian kelompok kontra Hasyim itu, jauh panggang dari api. Akhirnya mereka menyimpulkan bahwa Hasyim Muzadi gagal menjalankan pelaksanaan Khittah 1926 yang diamanatkan pada dirinya.
Inilah beberapa poin keberatan yang saya dengar dari kelompok kontra-Hasyim. Kalau ada waktu, saya juga akan melaporkan alasan peserta muktamar yang mengelu-elukan Hasyim Muzadi. Insyaallah.
