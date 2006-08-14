Syafiq Hasyim: “Munas Kembalikan NU ke Khittahnya”

IslamLib – Beberapa butir sikap NU dalam Musyawarah Nasional Alim Ulama akhir bulan lalu menuai kontroversi sekaligus apresiasi. Yang paling ramai dibincangkan adalah soal infotainment dan sikap NU terhadap perda-perda bernuansa syariat. Bagaimana sikap NU tersebut di mata sebagian anak muda NU? Berikut perbincangan Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL) dengan Syafiq Hasyim, dari International Center for Islam and Pluralism (ICIP), Kamis, 3/8, lalu.
Mas Syafiq, pekan lalu NU mengadakan Munas Alim Ulama. Seperti apa posisi Munas dalam keorganisasian NU?
Di dalam NU, ada dua peristiwa besar. Pertama, Muktamar. Di itu ada pemilihan Ketua Tanfidziyah dan Ketua Syuriah NU, dan beberapa keputusan hukum di dalam NU. Di situ juga dibahas beberapa persoalan yang berkaitan dengan kenegaraan. Di pertengahan antar Muktamar satu dengan Muktamar berikut yang bersela 5 tahun, NU mengadakan Musyarah Nasional (Munas) Alim Ulama dan Konferensi Besar (Konbes).
Munas adalah musyawarah para alim-ulama, sedangkan Konbes untuk pengurus tanfidziah saja. Nah, di dalam Munas inilah biasanya dibahas hal-hal yang berkaitan dengan evaluasi terhadap apa yang telah dijalankan NU selama dua tahun pertama kepengurusannya, dan juga respon atas persoalan-persoalan yang ada di masyarakat.
Dua tahun pasca-Muktamar, dinilai ada saja persoalan-persoalan dan persitiwa-peristiwa baru yang muncul; perkembangan, kemunduran, atau hal yang perlu diperbaiki untuk sisa masa kepengurusan yang akan datang. Munas dijadikan titik jeda menuju 3 tahun berikutnya. Nah, yang diputuskan dalam Munas memiliki posisi strategis bagi NU yang menjadi rujukan yang harus diperhatikan, paling tidak oleh warga NU.
Bagaimana Munas dilangsugkan sehingga menghasilkan pelbagai tausiyah?
Biasanya dibuka oleh pidato Rais Syuriah, lalu sambutan Presiden atau Wapres. Lalu ada acara yang cukup penting, yaitu bahtsul masail. Dalam bahtsul masail inilah biasanya persoalan-persoalan kontemporer yang aktual (waqi’iyah)maupun tematik (maudlu`iyah)dibahas.
Nah, persoalan seperti hukum infotainment masuk katagori persoalan kontemporer yang aktual dalam kehidupan kita sehari-hari. Hasil keputusan itu disebut taushiyah, atau rekomendasi akhir. Dan rekomendasi akhir itu biasanya diambil dari persoalan-persoalan penting yang mendasar.
Tapi, taushiyah biasanya tidak memuat keseluruhan hasil keputusan bahsul masail Munas. Keseluruhannya biasanya diterbitkan dalam buku tersendiri. Nah, sejauh yang saya dengar, masih ada persoalan-persoalan aktual yang belum selesai dibahas di dalam bahsul masail. Itu akan dibahas 2 minggu setelah Munas. Termasuk mengenai traficking atau perdagangan perempuan.
Keseluruhan keputusan yang disetujui di dalam bahsul masail akan menjadi dokumentasi yang penting untuk kalangan NU. Meski demikian, kalau pun di sana ada fatwa-fatwa tertentu, itu bukan sesuatu yang mengikat secara hukum kenegaraan. Fatwa memang pendapat hukum, tapi dia tidak menjadi sesuatu yang mengikat beserta sanksi-sanksinya. Sifatnya hanya imbauan moral.
Apa yang jadi dasar pertimbangan fatwa pengharaman infotainment?
Pengharaman itu didasarkan pada konsep Islam mengenai fitnah dan ghibah. Tapi tujuan akhirnya adalah perlindungan nilai-nilai moral masyarakat secara umum. Saya kira pertimbangan soal yang teknis, apakah fatwa itu akan berdampak pada industri infotainment tidak ada di sana. Pertimbangannya semata-mata perlindungan moralitas publik, karena selama ini infotainment dinilai sudah banyak mudaratnya dan menimbulkan beberapa persoalan krusial.
Orang yang tadinya baik-baik saja, setelah diberitakan infotainment justru berantakan. Misalnya soal isu perceraian antara dua orang selebriti. Tadinya boleh jadi kehidupan mereka memang sudah bermasalah, tapi tidak begitu gawat. Tapi ketika diberitakan dan ditayangkan secara gencar di infotainment, mereka benar-benar bercerai.
Nah, soal seperti ini kan menimbulkan sesuatu yang tidak konstruktif bagi keutuhan keluarga. Karena itu, selama infotainment mengungkapkan hal-hal yang bersifat fitnah, atau hal-hal yang tidak terjadi tapi tetap diomongkan, itu haram. Ini bukan pengharaman wadahnya, tapi pegharaman terhadap isinya.
Apakah memang sudah ada semacam penelitian dampak buruk infotainment di masyarakat sehingga menjadi dasar pengharamannya?
Ya, mungkin mereka belajar dari pengalaman nyata selama ini. Misalnya, apa yang ditayangkan infotainment tidak semuanya benar. Karena tidak semuanya benar, maka harus diluruskan. Infotainment kan sebetulnya sama dengan koran. Kalau memuat berita-berita yang berdasarkan fakta, yang memang terjadi, tentu tidak masalah. Tapi kalau koran memuat sesuatu yang tidak berdasarkan fakta, tidak dicek dan ricek, itu berarti sudah mengandung unsur ghibah (bergunjing) dan fitnah (menuduh).
Ada istilah ghibah dan fitnah. Kalau fitnah, tuduhan yang tidak faktual, sementara ghibah, faktual tapi berisi aib. Yang haram dua-duanya atau hanya fitnah?
Dua-duanya, baik ghibah maupun fitnah. Ghibah itu mengandung unsur pergunjingan tidak di depan orangnya langsung. Dan itu sudah dianggap sesuatu yang tidak objektif.
Ada pertanyaan begini: mengapa NU harus ngurusin isu ecek-ecek seperti infotainment. Kan masih banyak isu yang lebih penting…
Saya kira tidak hanya soal infotainment yang dibahas dalam Munas. Banyak sekali persoalan-persoalan yang muncul, bahkan ribuan yang telah direkomendasikan untuk dibahas, baik yang waqi’iyah maupun yang maudluiyah. Dari ribuan itulah diseleksi mana yang diangap paling urgen oleh tim seleksi. Persoalan yang lebih mendasar seperti korupsi dan pengiriman TKI ke luar negeri juga sudah ada di NU. Itu akan dibahas dua minggu setelah Munas.
Tapi mengapa soal infotainment naik ke permukaan? Itu sangat berkaitan dengan fakta bahwa infotainment memang isu yang seksi. Setiap hari banyak sekali orang yang terbiasa melihatnya; tiba-tiba ada fatwa haram. Ini ada kaitannya juga dengan industri infotainment itu sendiri. NU sebetulnya menganggap itu hal biasa. Sampai muncul beberapa persoalan yang perlu ditanggapi.
Tapi tidak hanya soal itu yang dibahas NU. Kalau kita lihat, sikap NU terhadap peraturan daerah bernuansa syariat dan kelompok-kelompok laskar, saya kira sangat progresif dan moderat. Tapi memang, kita masih akan melihat bagaimana sikap itu diwujudkan dalam kebijakan sehari-hari NU. Apa yang diputuskan Munas adalah kerangka besarnya.
Some genuinely howling work on behalf of the owner of this website , perfectly great written content.
Hello! I just would like to give a huge thumbs up for the great info you have here on this post. I will be coming back to your blog for more soon.
excellent points altogether, you simply gained a new reader. What would you suggest about your post that you made some days ago? Any positive?
You actually make it appear really easy along with your presentation however I in finding this matter to be actually something that I think I’d by no means understand. It sort of feels too complicated and very wide for me. I’m having a look forward in your subsequent post, I will attempt to get the cling of it!
Somebody essentially help to make significantly posts I might state. This is the first time I frequented your web page and so far? I surprised with the analysis you made to create this actual publish incredible. Fantastic job!
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and was wondering what all is required to get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very web smart so I’m not 100 certain. Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated. Appreciate it
It’s in reality a great and helpful piece of information. I’m glad that you just shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You obviously know what youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your blog when you could be giving us something enlightening to read?
I actually wanted to jot down a brief comment to be able to appreciate you for all the great advice you are sharing at this site. My time consuming internet search has finally been compensated with extremely good ideas to write about with my family and friends. I ‘d claim that we visitors are unquestionably blessed to live in a fine network with many awesome professionals with helpful tactics. I feel somewhat happy to have come across the website and look forward to plenty of more cool minutes reading here. Thanks again for all the details.
Hey, you used to write wonderful, but the last few posts have been kinda boring?K I miss your tremendous writings. Past few posts are just a bit out of track! come on!
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great. I don’t know who you are but definitely you are going to a famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!
Excellent read, I just passed this onto a friend who was doing a little research on that. And he actually bought me lunch since I found it for him smile Therefore let me rephrase that: Thank you for lunch! “We have two ears and one mouth so that we can listen twice as much as we speak.” by Epictetus.
Can I just say what a relief to find someone who actually knows what theyre talking about on the internet. You definitely know how to bring an issue to light and make it important. More people need to read this and understand this side of the story. I cant believe youre not more popular because you definitely have the gift.
Awesome blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere? A theme like yours with a few simple tweeks would really make my blog jump out. Please let me know where you got your theme. Thanks
I also think thus, perfectly pent post! .
What i don’t understood is actually how you are not really much more well-liked than you may be now. You are so intelligent. You realize thus considerably relating to this subject, produced me personally consider it from so many varied angles. Its like women and men aren’t fascinated unless it’s one thing to do with Lady gaga! Your own stuffs excellent. Always maintain it up!
Have you ever thought about including a little bit more than just
your articles? I mean, what you say is valuable and
all. But just imagine if you added some great visuals or videos to give your posts more, “pop”!
Your content is excellent but with images and videos, this blog
could undeniably be one of the most beneficial in its field.
Excellent blog!
Thank you for any other informative web site. The place else could I get that type of information written in such a perfect manner? I have a project that I am just now working on, and I have been on the glance out for such info.
Having read this I thought it was very informative. I appreciate you taking the time and effort to put this article together. I once again find myself spending way to much time both reading and commenting. But so what, it was still worth it!
Wow! Thank you! I continually wanted to write on my website something like that. Can I take a fragment of your post to my website?
An interesting discussion is worth comment. I think that you should write more on this topic, it might not be a taboo subject but generally people are not enough to speak on such topics. To the next. Cheers
so much wonderful information on here, : D.
I believe other website proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and excellent user pleasant design.
Well I sincerely enjoyed studying it. This tip provided by you is very constructive for good planning.
Keep working ,terrific job!
Great write-up, I¦m normal visitor of one¦s web site, maintain up the excellent operate, and It’s going to be a regular visitor for a lengthy time.
I absolutely love your blog and find nearly all of your post’s to be precisely what I’m looking for. Would you offer guest writers to write content available for you? I wouldn’t mind publishing a post or elaborating on some of the subjects you write related to here. Again, awesome website!
This website is known as a stroll-by way of for all of the info you wanted about this and didn’t know who to ask. Glimpse here, and also you’ll definitely discover it.
I have been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this site. Thank you, I’ll try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your site?
Have you ever thought about adding a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is valuable and all. However think of if you added some great visuals or videos to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with pics and clips, this website could undeniably be one of the greatest in its field. Awesome blog!
I discovered your blog site on google and check a few of your early posts. Continue to keep up the very good operate. I just additional up your RSS feed to my MSN News Reader. Seeking forward to reading more from you later on!…
Utterly written subject matter, thankyou for entropy.
I delight in, lead to I found just what I used to be taking a look for. You’ve ended my 4 day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye
I really enjoy reading through on this site, it has good blog posts. “Beauty in things exist in the mind which contemplates them.” by David Hume.
Hello.This article was extremely interesting, especially since I was searching for thoughts on this matter last Sunday.
Keep functioning ,fantastic job!
It?¦s actually a great and useful piece of info. I am glad that you simply shared this helpful information with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
Hello, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam feedback? If so how do you reduce it, any plugin or anything you can recommend? I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any support is very much appreciated.
Thanks for one’s marvelous posting! I truly enjoyed reading it, you’re a great author.I will make sure to bookmark your blog and may come back later in life. I want to encourage you to ultimately continue your great work, have a nice evening!
Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your website? My blog site is in the exact same niche as yours and my visitors would definitely benefit from a lot of the information you provide here. Please let me know if this okay with you. Many thanks!
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here.
The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish.
nonetheless, you command get got an impatience over that you wish
be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again as exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case
you shield this hike.
This post gives clear idea in support of the new people of
blogging, that actually how to do blogging.
Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all people you actually know what you are talking approximately!
Bookmarked. Please additionally visit my site =). We will have
a link change agreement between us
Unquestionably believe that which you stated. Your favorite justification seemed to be on the internet the simplest thing to be aware of.
I say to you, I definitely get irked while people consider worries that they
just do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and
also defined out the whole thing without having side-effects ,
people could take a signal. Will probably be back to get more.
Thanks
hi!,I love your writing so much! share we communicate extra approximately your article on AOL?
I need an expert on this area to resolve my problem.
May be that is you! Taking a look forward to peer you.
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my website thus i came to go back the want?.I am attempting to in finding things to enhance my web site!I suppose its good
enough to use a few of your ideas!!
Article writing is also a excitement, if you know afterward you can write otherwise it is complicated to write.
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but
I find this matter to be actually something which I think I would never understand.
It seems too complex and extremely broad for me. I am looking
forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!
Cool blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?
A design like yours with a few simple tweeks would really make my blog shine.
Please let me know where you got your design. Cheers
My family members all the time say that I am wasting
my time here at net, but I know I am getting
knowledge all the time by reading thes nice content.
Hi, after reading this remarkable paragraph i am also
delighted to share my familiarity here with friends.
Great post however I was wondering if you could write a litte
more on this topic? I’d be very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit further.
Thanks!