Belajar Ilmu “Alat” di Pesantren

IslamLib – Tumbuh dalam lingkungan keluarga kiai yang mengelola pondok pesantren, sejak belia saya “dipaksa” untuk belajar ilmu nahwu dan sharaf yang kami (para santri) lazim menyebutnya sebagai ilmu alat. Di samping ayah, kakek saya adalah orang yang paling gigih mengajari saya ilmu nahwu-sharaf.
Ketika duduk di bangku kelas 5 SD, kakek menyuruh saya menghafal kitab Jurumiyah, Milhatul I’rab dan Nazham Imrithi yang saat itu tak bisa saya serap secara penuh maksud teks-teks Arab itu.
Tak jarang, jika saya tak mampu menghafal Nazham Imrithi sesuai dengan batas yang telah ditetapkan, maka jalan “kekerasan” akan dilakukan. Takut menghadapi sanksi yang akan dijatuhkan kakek, maka ketika duduk di bangku kelas 6 SD saya sudah hafal tiga kitab itu.
Untuk merawat hafalan, saya selalu mewiridkan tiga kitab itu secara terus menerus. Ketika malam telah cukup larut, saya bersama beberapa santri sering merapalkan nazham-nazham Imrithi. Tak puas dengan itu, kelas 1 SMP saya disuruh menghafal kitab Alfiyah yang seribu bait itu. Namun, saya baru betul-betul hafal kitab Alfiyah ketika saya duduk di bangku SMA kelas 2.
Menurut kakek dan ayah, “wajib hukumnya bagi saya untuk menguasai ilmu nahwu dan sharaf, karena besarnya manfaat yang akan diperoleh jika saya menguasai dua ilmu itu”. Demikian pentingnya dua ilmu itu, secara ekstrem ayah pernah melarang saya untuk membaca buku-buku fikih dan sejarah.
Tak ayal lagi, jika nilai mata pelajaran nahwu-sharaf saya di madrasah cukup tinggi, maka tidak demikian halnya dengan nilai fikih, tarikh, dan tauhid. Dari hari ke hari, nilai mata pelajaran saya yang non-nahwu sharaf itu terus merosot.
Walau nilai mata pelajaran yang non-nahwu sharaf itu menurun, ayah tak gelisah. Ayah selalu berkata, “nanti kalau sudah bisa baca kitab kuning, kitab-kitab fikih itu baca sendiri saja”.
Berbagai cara ditempuh para orang tua agar saya bisa membaca kitab kuning. Saya ingat, ketika masih umur 10 tahun ayah membacakan saja kitab Syarah Jurumiyah tanpa diartikan. Setiap selesai membaca satu maqra’, ayah meminta saya mengulanginya berkali-kali hingga tak dijumpai satu pun bacaan yang salah.
Padahal, sekalipun bacaan saya benar, tak semua kata dan kalimat dalam kitab itu saya ketahui kedudukannya berdasarkan ilmu nahwu; apakah ia menjadi “hal” “tamyiz”, “maf’ul muthlaq”, atau yang lain.
Setelah berkali-kali membaca Syarah Jurumiyah tanpa salah, maka tahap berikutnya ayah membacakan Kitab al-Asymawi dengan pola yang sama; dibacakan tanpa diartikan, lalu dibaca ulang hingga tak dijumpai kesalahan. Pelan tapi pasti, kelas 2 SMP saya merasa mulai menguasai ilmu nahwu-sharaf dasar, sudah mengerti asal usul kata hingga kedudukan sebuah kata dalam suatu kalimat.
Dari kitab Jurumiyah, Izzi, dan Mutammimah, kakek kemudian menaikkan saya pada jenjang kitab berikutnya; dengan mengajarkan Ibnu Aqil, ditambah dengan kitab-kitab lain seperti Fathul Qarib, Kasyifatus Saja, Mirqatu Shu’udi al-Tashdiq (bidang fikih), Maraqi al-`Ubidiyah dan Kifayah al-atqiya’ (bidang tasawuf), Syarah Ta’lim al-Muta’allim (bidang akhlaq).
Yang menarik, walau mengaji fikih, tasawuf, dan akhlaq, saya tak mendapatkan kedalaman bahasan ilmu-ilmu itu. Sebab, walau yang diajarkan kitab fikih, tasawuf, dan akhlaq, justru kakek lebih suka membahas kedudukan dan asal usul kata dan kalimat dalam teks-teks kitab itu menurut ilmu nahwu-sharaf.
Pembahasan kata dan kalimat itu akan kian panjang sekiranya pembacaan saya yang dilakukan sebelum pengajian itu salah. Dari ini, saya ingin mengatakan bahwa proses saya untuk “bisa” menguasai ilmu gramatika bahasa Arab bukan hanya membutuhkan waktu lama tapi juga jerih payah yang keras.
Rupanya saya tak sendirian. Saya juga mendengar kisah-kisah yang sama yang dituturkan teman-teman segenerasi yang kini dikenal sebagai para pemikir Islam; bahwa kisah mempelajari kitab kuning adalah kisah kepahitan yang manisnya bisa diteguk kemudian.
Karena itu, para santri yang tak punya kesabaran untuk menapaki kerumitan proses mempelajari ilmu alat biasanya akan kedodoran di awal; putus asa lalu pergi menjauh dari kitab kuning. Kesabaran adalah “ingredient” utama dalam mempelajari ilmu alat di era yang nir-metodologi pembelajaran yang canggih seperti sekarang.
Ini karena saya dan orang-orang yang segenerasi dengan saya mempelajari kitab kuning dalam era yang jauh sebelum ditemukannya metode-metode singkat-ringkas untuk bisa membaca kitab kuning, seperti metode amtsilati yang muncul belakangan. Saya menyambut baik dicetuskannya upaya-upaya rintisan untuk kian memudahkan para pelajar Islam menguasai kitab kuning.
Jika metode-metode yang memudahkan penguasaan kitab kuning itu tak dicetuskan, maka kitab kuning yang tak berparagraf dan tak bertitik-koma itu tak akan diminati banyak orang karena susah ditaklukkan. Jika itu terjadi, maka kitab kuning akan menjadi artefak kuno dalam sebuah museum yang hanya menarik bagi para wisatawan untuk difoto atau dipotret, tapi tak menarik untuk dikaji dan ditelaah lebih lanjut.
