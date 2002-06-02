Pemberdayaan Perempuan Berbasis Pesantren

Women Crisis Center, biasa disingkat WCC, menjadi eksperimen menarik ketika berbasis pada pesantren. Maklum, selama ini kita tahu WCC lebih banyak berbasis di perkotaan. Dengan berbasis pesantren, maka WCC menjadi mengakar kuat ke masyarakat, sehingga program pemberdayaan dan penanganan perempuan korban kekerasan menjadi efektif dan sistemik.
Jika lembaga seperti Perhimpunan Pengembangan Pesantren dan Masyarakat (P3M) dan Rahima lebih memperkuat aspek penguatan wacana keadilan dan kesetaraan jender di lingkungan pesantren, maka Puan Amal Hayati yang diprakarsai Hj. Sinta Nuriyah, isteri KH. Abdurrahman Wahid, dan kawan-kawan sudah satu langkah lebih maju: menjadikan pesantren sebagai Pusat Pemberdayaan Perempuan (WCC). Lalu, kita bertanya, mengapa pesantren?
Pertama, dari segi jumlah, pesantren ada dan tersebar di seluruh Indonesia. Maka, jika kesadaran memberdayakan perempuan sudah mendarah daging (built-in) di kalangan kyai, nyai, santri, mubaligh, dan segenap komunitas pesantren, berarti sudah separuh lebih usaha memberdayakan masyarakat Indonesia menjadi lebih mandiri.
Kata Mansour Fakih (2002), pesantren merupakan lembaga pemberdayaan, pembebasan, dan pendampingan kaum marjinal dengan membuka peluang dan refleksi untuk tegaknya masyarakat adil, sejahtera dan bermoral.
Kedua, dari segi SDM, komunitas pesantren sarat dengan tenaga kerja yang siap diberdayakan menjadi agen pemberdayaan masyarakat. Para kyai, nyai, mubaligh, santri dan lingkungan komunitas pesantren yang selama ini mengabdikan hidup dan perjuangannya untuk amar makruf nahy munkar, belakangan ini mulai terlibat aktif dalam pemberdayaan perempuan, sejak pergulatan wacana hak-hak perempuan sampai bagaimana mengadvokasi perempuan korban kekerasan dengan piranti Islam yang berperspektif keadilan jender.
Memecah Konservatisme Wacana
Salah satu hambatan berat untuk mengakarkan WCC berbasis pesantren dalam rangka mewujudkan keadilan hak-hak perempuan dan laki-laki adalah mapannya steotipe-stereotipe yang kurang bersahabat terhadap perempuan.
Beragam stereotipe itu selama puluhan tahun sudah membeku ke dalam teks-teks keagamaan akibat penafsiran yang bias jender dan berideologi patriarkhi. Salah satunya termaktub dalam kitab Syarh ‘Uqud al-Lujjayn fi Bayan Huqûq al-Zawjayn karya Muhammad Ibn Umar al-Banteny al-Jawy (1230/1813-1316/1898).
Kitab ini sarat nuansa ketidakadilan jender, terutama dalam pola relasi suami istri. Padahal, kitab ini diajarkan dan ditransmisikan secara kontinu dalam pesantren selama puluhan tahun, sehingga semakin melanggengkan pola ketidakadilan jender dalam hubungan suami-istri.
Nah, agenda mengakarkan WCC ke pesantren, didahului dengan mendekonstruksi teks-teks keagamaan yang kurang bersahabat terhadap perempuan. Hj. Sinta Nuriyah Wahid dan kawan-kawan misalnya melalui lembaga Puan Amal Hayati dan FK3 (Forum Kajian Kitab Kuning) berhasil mempersoalkan secara kritis-argumentatif teks-teks melalui metode ta’liq wa takrij al-hadis terhadap hadis-hadis yang penuh misoginis (kebencian) terhadap perempuan seperti termaktub dalam kitab ‘Uqud al-Lujjayn.
Dari takhrij al-hadits, ditemukan 26 hadits lemah (dla’if) dan 35 hadits palsu (maudlu’) dari sekitar 120-an hadits dalam kitab ‘Uqud al-Lujjayn. Dalam ilmu hadits, hadits-hadits yang tidak ada sumbernya, dianggap sama dengan hadits palsu (maudlu’) dalam hal ketidakbolehannya dijadikan argumen agama.
Menyikapi hadits-hadits lemah, palsu dan tidak ada sumbernya di atas yang menjadi argumen teologis untuk subordinatif dan diskriminatif terhadap perempuan, mereka kemudian melakukan ta’liq: suatu metode berpikir dan berkomentar secara kritis-argumentatif terhadap pemikiran Syaikh Nawawi, pengarang kitab ‘Uqud al-Lujjayn yang dinilai kurang memiliki sensitifitas jender.
Ta’liq juga, terutama dilakukan terhadap hadits-hadits yang sanadnya dinilai sahih, tetapi matannya dianggap bisa memunculkan pemikiran yang diskriminatif terhadap perempuan, dengan cara mengungkapkan hadits-hadits shahih lain yang isinya lebih adil jender, termasuk ayat-ayat al-Qur’an, analisis kebahasaan, dan fakta-fakta sejarah yang menunjukkan kesalah pahaman terhadap perempuan.
Hasil kajian kritis dan tajam terhadap kitab ‘Uqud al-Lujjayn karya Syaikh Nawawi, dituangkan Sinta Nuriyah dkk melalui dua karya konkret: Pertama, edisi bahasa Arab berjudul, Ta’liq wa Takhrij ‘ala Syarh ‘Uqud al-Lujjayn fi Bayân Huqûq al-Zawjayn, diterbitkah oleh FK3, Jakarta, 2000; Kedua, edisi bahasa Indonesia, Wajah Baru Relasi Suami-Istri : Telaah Kitab ‘Uqûd al-Lujjayn, diterbitkan oleh LKiS bekerjasama dengan The Ford Foundation dan FK3, 2001.
Itulah dua kitab/buku yang belakangan seringkali disosialisasikan ke pesantren-pesantren. Hal ini tidak saja untuk memperkuat wacana keadilan hak-hak perempuan dan laki-laki terutama dalam lingkungan pesantren, melainkan juga sebagai piranti lunak pengakaran WCC ke pesantren.
WCC Berbasis Pesantren
WCC berbasis pesantren bertumpu pada pesantren sebagai basis dan pusat jaringan pemberdayaan perempuan. Program WCC berbasis di Pesantren, dengan mengoptimalkan ruang untuk konseling, ruang untuk shelter [rumah singgah sementara untuk korban] dan madrasah untuk pendidikan anak-anak korban.
Konseling menggunakan perspektif spiritual-keislaman berkeadilan jender, dengan menjadikan kyai dan nyai sebagai ujung tombak utama yang selama ini punya wibawa moral-sosial-keagamaan di lingkungan sekitarnya. Sementara ustadz, santri, mubaligh, dan tokoh masyarakat menjadi komunitas pesantren yang mengorganisasi program WCC sebagai basis dan sekaligus pusat pemberdayaan perempuan korban kekerasan.
Di sini, WCC berbasis pesantren menggunakan jaringan kerja (jaker) dalam pemberdayaan perempuan, agar lebih efektif dan strategis dalam penanganan korban. Jaker WCC berbasis pesantren terjalin dengan LBH setempat untuk bantuan dan pelayanan hukum; rumah sakit untuk korban yang terluka parah dan apalagi berdarah-darah; kepolisian untuk penegakan hukum; Pemda untuk perlindungan warga; dan LSM-LSM setempat yang menaruh perhatian pada penanganan perempuan korban kekerasan.
Dengan jaringan yang sistemik ini, WCC berbasis pesantren menjadi strategis. Keadilan, pemberdayaan, dan pembebasan kaum marjinal dan lemah yang umumnya diderita perempuan, dapat kembali menjadi gerakan pesantren. Jika saat ini perempuan termarjinalisasi, tak berdaya, dan menjadi korban kebiadaban struktural dan sosial, maka disinilah WCC berbasis pesantren mengambil perannya dengan membebaskan dan sekaligus memberdayakan yang lemah, marjinal, dan tertindas.
