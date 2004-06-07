Pesantren dan Politik

Dari beberapa tulisan selama ini hanya bicara tentang kiai dalam kiprahnya di bidang politik tidak menyorot keberadaan pesantren sebagai institusi atau lembaga. Tulisan ini bermaksud menyorot keberadaan pesantren sebagai institusi yang kadang-kadang “dimanfaatkan” pengasuhnya untuk mendukung kepentingan politiknya.
Kalau kita tilik ke belakang dan merujuk kepada isyarat al-Qur’an Surat at-Taubah: 122; maka pondok pesantren mempunyai peran sebagai lembaga pendidikan keagamaan (tafaqquh fi ad-dien) dan sebagai lembaga layanan sosial kemasyarakatan (dakwah).
Peran pesantren sebagai lembaga pendidikan yang mengajarkan ilmu keagamaan dan nilai-nilai kesantunan ini tidak begitu disorot oleh para politisi, kecuali oleh para pemerhati pendidikan. Namun peran pesantren sebagai lembaga dakwah yang berhubungan dengan kemasyarakatan, sangat menarik perhatian para politisi sebagai bidikan pengangkat “suara politiknya”.
Mengapa? Karena kiai, sebagai pengasuh pesantren, mempunyai karisma yang luar biasa di mata santri dan masyarakat sekitarnya. Dalam pengamatan Hermawan Sulistyo, kiai memegang monopoli interpretasi atas dunia di luar pesantren dan monopoli suara kolektif pesantren ke dunia luar. Dengan berbasis keagamaan santri dan masyarakat akan mendengar titah dan patuh (sam’an wa thaatan) kepada kiai. Mereka cenderung irasional.
Para politisi pun tidak akan menganggap remeh kepada pesantren besar yang berumur puluhan tahun, yang menelorkan ratusan ribu, bahkan jutaan santri yang sudah menjadi tokoh masyarakat dan memiliki pesantren. Terlebih lagi, sebagaimana penelitian Zamaksyari Dhofier, ternyata pesantren-pesantren besar di Jawa masih mempunyai hubungan kekerabatan.
Di lain pihak, kalangan pesantren dalam menjalankan perannya sebagai lembaga dakwah juga terbelah menjadi dua kelompok. Kelompok pertama, pesantren yang lebih menitikberatkan pendekatan sosio-kultural. Pesantren ini cenderung “tertutup” dan “tidak bersedia” pesantrennya dikunjungi elite politik dan pejabat pemerintahan. Umpamanya, Pondok Pesantren Sidogiri, Pasuruan. Tradisi yang dibangun para kiai pesantren ini “menutup diri” dari kancah politik, terutama politik praktis.
Kelompok kedua, pesantren yang terbuka kepada politik, bahkan ada pula yang terlibat langsung dengan politik praktis. Kelompok ini membuka pintu (lebar-lebar) kepada para elite politik atau pejabat pemerintahan. Pengasuh pesantren juga bersedia berkunjung ke kediaman mereka.
Paling tidak ada tiga alasan yang melatarbelakanginya. Pertama; alasan historis yaitu tradisi yang dirintis pendiri pesantren tersebut memang terbuka kepada siapa saja, termasuk kepada para elite politik dan pejabat teras. Misalnya; Kiai Ahmad Fawaid As’ad, pengasuh PP “Salafiyah Syafi’iyah” Sukorejo Situbondo yang meneruskan tradisi kakek dan abahnya, yang mendirikan pesantren Sukorejo.
Kiai Syamsul Arifin —kakek Kiai Fawaid— bersedia menerima kedatangan Van der Plas (Gubernur Hindia Belanda Jawa Timur), Abdul Hamid Ono (pembesar Jepang), dan Panglima Divisi VII Untung Suropati Malang-Besuki. Atau Kiai As’ad —abah Kiai Fawaid— yang menerima elite parpol dan pejabat teras, dari petinggi sampai presiden.
Kedua, alasan teologis. Sebagian kalangan pesantren menganggap politik bisa dijadikan sebagai salah satu alat perjuangan dan mempermudah dakwah mereka. Mereka berpendapat, partai politik sebagai alat perjuangan yang berlandaskan kepentingan umum (mashlahah al-’ammah), bukan kepentingan kelompok, apalagi pribadi. Bukankah politik pada hakikatnya adalah seni dalam mengambil keputusan untuk kemaslahatan publik?
Memang salah satu fungsi parpol adalah merebut kekuasaan. Kekuasaan perlu diraih untuk menciptakan kehidupan berbangsa dan bernegara yang adil, demokratis, aman, dan sejahtera. Jika tujuan tersebut tidak bisa dicapai tanpa melalui kekuasaan —yang untuk mendapatkannya harus melalui partai politik— maka mendukung partai politik menjadi penting. Dalam salah satu term fiqh dikatakan “Lilwasail hukmu al-maqashid (suatu proses status hukum, sangat tergantung kepada sasaran yang hendak dicapai)”.
Ketiga, alasan strategis-pragmatis. Agar pesantren mempunyai kekuatan dan jaringan dengan kekuasaan. Sebab pesantren yang mempunyai basis massa yang jelas dan kuat, kalau kekuatannya tidak dimanfaatkan, akan terbuang percuma begitu saja. Karena itu harus ada tawar-menawar politik dan membangun “kontrak politik” dalam pengertian yang sangat pragmatis.
Sebagai lembaga layanan masyarakat, sudah selayaknyalah bila pesantren tidak hanya puas mendengar keluh-kesah rakyat jelata. Pesantren juga dituntut menyampaikan aspirasi umat tersebut ke hadapan umara.
Sudah selayaknyalah pengasuh pesantren harus menjembatani kepentingan rakyat dan penguasa. Sehingga kehadiran pesantren membawa manfaat untuk semua pihak; oleh pemerintah, kalangan pesantren tidak dianggap sebagai “pemberontak.” Bagi umatnya, pesantren tidak dicap sebagai “antek” pemerintah.
Walaupun begitu, tidak berarti semua pengasuh pesantren harus terjun ke dunia politik, apalagi politik praktis; harus dilihat dulu kiai dan pesantrennya. Kalau kiainya sangat lugu dan tipe sufistik, alangkah baiknya tetap saja di dunia pesantren. Sehingga kelak tidak ada keluhan lagi, “Kiai sering dibujuki!” Begitu pula kalau pesantrennya dikhawatirkan terbengkalai, kiai harus membenahi dulu pesantrennya.
Walhasil, pesantren terjun atau tidak ke dunia politik (apalagi politik praktis) sepenuhnya tergantung pada pengasuhnya. Dan inilah termasuk salah satu keunikan pesantren sebagai lembaga pendidikan sekaligus sebagai lembaga layanan sosial kemasyarakatan, yang tidak kita jumpai pada lembaga pendidikan lainnya.
