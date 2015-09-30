Ahmadiyah dan Khilafah Spiritual

IslamLib – Hari ini, saya diundang untuk memberikan ceramah di depan jamaah Ahmadiyah untuk memperingati satu abad gerakan ini. Suatu kehormatan yang benar-benar tak saya sangka. Saya bukan pengikut Ahmadiyah, meski saya punya simpati yang besar pada gerakan itu. Posisi saya mirip dengan Bung Karno. Seperti tampak dalam surat-surat yang ia tulis dari pengasingan, Bung Karno memiliki apresiasi yang besar pada Ahmadiyah, meski bukan pengikut gerakan itu.
Gerakan Ahmadiyah memiliki daya tarik tersendiri buat saya. Ada sesuatu yang istimewa pada gerakan ini yang tak saya jumpai pada gerakan-gerakan Islam yang lain. Menurut saya, ada banyak hal positif yang bisa dipelajari dari gerakan ini. Sayang sekali, kebencian sebagian kalangan Islam terhadap kelompok ini membuat mereka terhalang untuk melihat hal-hal yang positif di dalamnya.
Ciri pada Ahmadiyah yang jarang kita jumpai pada gerakan Islam yang lain ialah ketaatan yang nyaris total kepada sebuah otoritas pusat yang tunggal. Di dalam Ahmadiyah kita jumpai konsep mengenai khilafah atau kepemimpinan terpusat. Seluruh anggota Ahmadiyah yang konon jumlahnya sekitar 200 juta orang (jauh lebih banyak dari orang Wahabi, saya kira!) dan tersebar di seluruh dunia, tunduk pada khalifah tunggal.
Hanya saja, konsep khilafah Ahmadiyah bukan bersifat politik. Ini yang membedakan Ahmadiyah dengan gerakan Hizbut Tahrir (HT) yang juga mengusung konsep serupa. Tetapi yang diusung oleh HT adalah khilafah politik. Perbedaan pokok antara dua khilafah itu sangat mendasar. Khilafah politik mengandaikan adanya suatu teritori, wilayah yang jelas, yang dijaga dengan pasukan bersenjata.
Khilafah spiritual berbeda sama sekali. Anggota Ahmadiyah bisa tinggal di mana saja, dan tunduk kepada pemerintahan negeri-negeri di mana mereka tinggal. Tetapi, hati dan rohani mereka tunduk kepada kekuasaan spiritual, yaitu khalifah tunggal yang sekarang tinggal di London. Khilafah spiritual tak membutuhkan teritori. Yang dibutuhkan adalah hati yang mau tunduk dan taat kepada sebuah otoritas.
Khilafah politik berkuasa di tanah. Sementara khilafah spiritual berkuasa atas hati dan pikiran. Menciptakan khilafah spiritual tak mengandung resiko yang berat, karena tak ada keharusan untuk merebut kekuasaan politik yang berdarah-darah. Perjuangan khilafah spiritual bukan merebut kekuasaan duniawi, tetapi simpati hati dan pikiran publik. Khilafah Ahmadiyah adalah sejenis “Kingdom of heart“, sementara khilafah politik ala HT adalah “Kingdom of the body“.
Dalam hal ini, Ahmadiyah memiliki ciri-ciri yang mirip dengan Gereja Katolik. Dalam gereja Katolik kita kenal juga ketaatan yang nyaris tanpa “reserve” kepada otoritas tunggal yang berpusat di Vatikan. Kekuasaan Paus tak membutuhkan wilayah teritorial yang jelas batas-batasnya. Umat Katolik tersebar di seluruh dunia, tetapi mereka, dengan hati dan pikiran, tunduk kepada seorang “khalifah” tunggal.
Adakah kesamaan antara Ahmadiyah dengan Syiah? Bukankah dalam Syiah dikenal juga semacam otoritas yang disebut dengan marja’ dini atau rujukan keagamaan? Dalam Syiah memang ada otoritas yang ditaati oleh seluruh umat Syiah. Tetapi, tidak seperti dalam Ahmadiyah, marja’ di Syiah tidaklah tunggal, melainkan banyak. Meskipun keragaman otoritas dalam Syiah tidak seekstrim dalam masyarakat Sunni.
Dalam masyarakat Sunni, seperti yang terjadi di Indonesia, ada masalah dengan soal otoritas ini. Di era ketika otoritas tradisional dalam sosok kiai atau ustaz hancur karena perubahan struktur sosial yang berubah dalam masyarakat perkotaan, yang muncul adalah semacam anarki otoritas. Siapapun sekarang bisa menjadi “ustaz” tanpa kualifikasi yang jelas. Ini yang menjelaskan kenapa muncul da’i selebriti yang bisa mendadak populer berkat media televisi.
Hal seperti ini tak akan mungkin terjadi dalam Ahmadiyah. Sebab semua hal yang berkaitan dengan kehidupan spiritual ada di bawah otoritas tunggal seorang khalifah. Kehidupan umat Ahmadiyah, tidak seperti umat Sunni, tak banyak goncangan dan turbulensi. Mereka menikmati stabilitas rohaniah berkat adanya otoritas tunggal itu.
Implikasi dari unifikasi otoritas ini sangat penting. Tidak seperti dalam masyarakat Sunni, gerakan Ahmadiyah benar-benar hidup berdasarkan pendanaan yang sepenuhnya independen. Saya pernah bertemu dengan seorang da’i Ahmadiyah yang berkisah bahwa ia ditawari bantuan sosial oleh instansi pemerintah. Mereka, dengan halus, menolak bantuan itu. Sebab, segala hal dalam gerakan ini “self financed“, didanai secara mandiri oleh jamaah. Anda tak akan pernah menengar anggota jamaah Ahmadiah mengajukan proposal untuk pembangunan masjid mereka.
Banyak diskusi yang saya ikuti di kalangan umat Islam mengenai pentingnya kemandirian finansial untuk menjaga otonomi organisasi. Sebetulnya mereka tak perlu pergi jauh. Di halaman rumah mereka sendiri ada contoh yang bisa mereka jadikan perbandingan. Contoh itu ada dalam gerakan Ahmadiyah.
Gerakan ini bisa melakukan mobilisasi dana yang demikian besar karena, saya kira, adanya ketaatan yang mutlak kepada seorang khalifah itu. Ketataan yang sukarela dan menyentuh komitmen terdalam itulah yang membuat anggota Ahmadiyah membiayai organisasi mereka dengan sepenuh hati. Dengan kata lain, ada daya/kekuatan intrinsik yang menggerakkan anggota Ahmadiyah untuk bersedekah. Daya itu berasal dari ketaatan pada otoritas tunggal.
Hal terakhir yang menarik saya adalah berikut ini: Ahmadiyah mungkin bisa saya sebut sebagai satu-satunya gerakan Islam dengan cakupan global yang dengan sengaja meninggalkan konsep penyatuan din (agama) dan daulah (negara). Gerakan ini, sampai kapanpun, tak akan memiliki proyek mendirikan negara. Ahmadiyah adalah gerakan yang sepenuhnya spiritual dan keagamaan.
Menurut saya, ini salah satu sumbangan penting Ahmadiyah dalam gerakan Islam modern. Kelompok-kelompok Islam yang lain masih punya ambisi, baik langsung atau tidak, untuk menguasai negara. Ahmadiyah sama sekali tidak. Mereka sudah memutuskan dari sejak menit pertama untuk menjatuhkan talak tiga pada “state project” — proyek mendirikan negara.
Kemampuan Ahmadiyah untuk memotong sama sekali “state project” ini mempunyai implikasi penting. Orang Ahmadiyah tak memiliki kesulitan apapun untuk mengembangkan jaringan gerakan mereka di negeri-negeri non-Muslim. Sebab Ahmadiyah memiliki prinsip “politik” yang penting: di manapun orang Ahmadiyah tinggal, dia harus taat pada hukum nasioanl di negeri itu. Prinsip ini membuat negeri-negeri Barat tak menaruh curiga apapun terhadap gerakan ini.
Anda tak akan pernah melihat anggota Ahmadiyah yang berjuang untuk pelaksanaan syariat Islam, baik di dunia Islam sendiri, atau –apalagi– di Barat. Sebab hukum yang berlaku buat anggota Ahmadiyah adalah hukum nasional di negeri bersangkutan.
Menurut saya, untuk untuk sementara umat Islam harus membuang jauh-jauh kecurigaan dan kebencian mereka kepada Ahmadiyah. Sebab banyak hal dalam gerakan ini yang patut dijadikan sebagai bahan pelajaran untuk memperbaiki model gerakan dalam masyarakat Islam, terutama masyarakat Sunni yang sekarang ini mengalami problem dengan “anarki otoritas”.[]
