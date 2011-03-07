Allah Maha Kasih

IslamLib – Bengis. Seribuan orang menyerbu sebuah rumah di Cikeusik, Banten. Tiga orang terbunuh. Beberapa lainnya terluka parah. Dalam gegap-gempita takbir para pembunuh beraksi. Mereka membakar, mengeroyok, menggorok, menginjak-injak tanpa ampun. Kebencian menyeruak dari pekik “Allahu Akbar.”
Lalu kita bertanya, bagaimana bisa agama memproduksi kebengisan? Pada setiap aktivitas, umat Islam dianjurkan membaca kalimat basmalah. Dengan nama Allah, Tuhan Maha Kasih, Tuhan Maha Sayang. Kalimat ini diulang-ulang sepanjang hidup sehingga acapkali muncul secara spontan seperti nafas yang dihela dan dihembuskan di luar kesadaran. Tapi apa yang terjadi di Cikeusik?
Para peneliti barangkali akan menyatakan bahwa kebengisan itu tidak memiliki akar dalam agama. Ia berasal dari hal-hal lain di luar agama. Kekerasan dan terorisme agama dianggap sebagai cara perlawanan kelompok lemah yang tidak memiliki kekuasaan.
Meminjam istilah James C. Scott, kekerasan dan terorisme adalah senjata kaum lemah (weapons of the weak). Kaum lemah dan terpinggirkan dianggap tidak memiliki hal lain di luar kekerasan untuk menyampaikan aspirasi, barangkali juga eksistensi.
Analisa semacam ini diamini oleh tidak sedikit orang, termasuk para cerdik pandai di Indonesia. Mereka menganggap bahwa akar persoalan dari kekerasan agama di Indonesia adalah kemiskinan dan ketidak-adilan. Kekerasan adalah semacam bentuk pemberontakan kaum miskin.
Tidak sedikit yang kemudian mengaitkan kekerasan dengan politik. Para pelaku kekerasan bukan hanya orang-orang miskin, tetapi juga yang bisa terbeli oleh mereka yang memiliki kepentingan politik tertentu. Kekerasan dianggap sebagai komoditas politik yang bisa diperjual-belikan. Para pelaku politik memanfaatkan situasi kisruh untuk meraup keuntungan elektoral.
Entah bagaimana menghubungkan faktor-faktor pemicu ini. Yang pasti pola yang hendak dibangun adalah kemiskinan ? politisasi ? kekerasan. Faktor materi atau ekonomi dianggap sebagai pemicu. Analisa yang sangat Marxian, bukan?
Kalau penjelasan di atas benar, pertanyaannya adalah dimana peran agama? Jika motif ekonomi dan politik dengan mudah menyulut orang berbuat bengis, dimana pengaruh basmalah yang terus-menerus diucapkan di setiap aktivitas?
Apakah “Allah Maha Kasih, Maha Sayang” yang diulang-ulang seperti tarikan nafas itu sungguh tidak memiliki jejak? Tarolah penjelasan ekonomi dan politik itu benar, sekali lagi, dimana peran dan fungsi agama?
Kita tentu sepakat bahwa agama adalah pembawa damai. “Kubawa damai bagimu.” Ia adalah rahmat bagi seluruh alam. Itu artinya, pada setiap aksi kekerasan, eksistensi agama terkikis. Pada setiap aksi kebengisan atas nama agama, agama retak. Goyah.
Tentu kita tidak sudi membiarkan agama semakin rapuh dan hancur oleh kebrutalan dan kebengisan. Mari kita rekatkan kembali dengan pesan-pesan damai, kasih, juga sayang. Biarlah Cikeusik menjadi cerita kebengisan terakhir yang pernah dialami oleh umat manusia, umat manusia beragama.
I truly appreciate this post. I¦ve been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You’ve made my day! Thank you again
This is a topic close to my heart cheers, where are your contact details though?
Way cool, some valid points! I appreciate you making this article available, the rest of the site is also high quality. Have a fun.
Hello! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back frequently!
I am really enjoying the theme/design of your site. Do you ever run into any web browser compatibility issues? A couple of my blog readers have complained about my site not working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Safari. Do you have any recommendations to help fix this issue?
Its great as your other blog posts : D, thankyou for posting.
Thank you for the sensible critique. Me and my neighbor were just preparing to do some research on this. We got a grab a book from our local library but I think I learned more from this post. I am very glad to see such fantastic information being shared freely out there.
I truly enjoy reading through on this internet site, it holds great posts.
I’m still learning from you, but I’m trying to reach my goals. I certainly liked reading all that is written on your site.Keep the tips coming. I enjoyed it!
wonderful publish, very informative. I ponder why the opposite specialists of this sector do not understand this. You should continue your writing. I am confident, you have a huge readers’ base already!
I was recommended this web site by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my difficulty. You’re incredible! Thanks!
I like what you guys are up also. Such smart work and reporting! Keep up the superb works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my site 🙂
I went over this web site and I think you have a lot of fantastic information, bookmarked (:.
Pretty great post. I simply stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to say that I have really loved browsing your weblog posts. In any case I will be subscribing on your rss feed and I am hoping you write again soon!
I was very pleased to find this web-site.I wanted to thanks for your time for this wonderful read!! I definitely enjoying every little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you blog post.
I like what you guys are up too. Such smart work and reporting! Carry on the excellent works guys I¦ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my web site 🙂
excellent points altogether, you just gained a new reader. What might you suggest about your publish that you made some days ago? Any positive?
Greetings! Very helpful advice in this particular post! It is the little changes that produce the largest changes.
Thanks a lot for sharing!
You can certainly see your skills within the work you write. The arena hopes for more passionate writers such as you who aren’t afraid to mention how they believe. All the time follow your heart. “The only way most people recognize their limits is by trespassing on them.” by Tom Morris.
obviously like your web site however you need to check the spelling on several of your posts. Many of them are rife with spelling problems and I find it very troublesome to inform the reality on the other hand I?¦ll definitely come back again.
Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your web site is so cool. I’m impressed by the details that you have on this site. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for more articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found just the info I already searched everywhere and simply couldn’t come across. What a great web site.
Your place is valueble for me. Thanks!…
Heya are using WordPress for your site platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do you require any html coding knowledge to make your own blog? Any help would be really appreciated!
Wonderful website. A lot of helpful information here. I am sending it to
a few buddies ans additionally sharing in delicious.
And certainly, thanks in your effort!
This text is invaluable. When can I find out more?
This web site is really a walk-through for all of the info you wanted about this and didn’t know who to ask. Glimpse here, and you’ll definitely discover it.
Fantastic site. Lots of useful info here. I am sending it to several buddies ans also sharing in delicious. And obviously, thank you in your effort!
Thank you for every other great article. Where else may just anyone get that kind of info in such an ideal manner of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I’m at the look for such information.
naturally like your website however you have to test the spelling on quite a few of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling issues and I in finding it very troublesome to inform the truth on the other hand I will surely come again again.
Thank you for helping out, fantastic info. “Hope is the denial of reality.” by Margaret Weis.
I have been exploring for a little for any high quality articles or weblog posts in this kind of space . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this site. Reading this info So i’m satisfied to exhibit that I’ve an incredibly just right uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed. I most for sure will make sure to do not put out of your mind this website and provides it a glance regularly.
Thanks for another great post. Where else could anybody get that type of info in such an ideal way of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I’m on the look for such information.
Hello! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site? I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform. I would be fantastic if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
I like this site so much, saved to favorites. “Nostalgia isn’t what it used to be.” by Peter De Vries.
I will right away grasp your rss as I can’t find your e-mail subscription link or newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Kindly let me understand in order that I may subscribe. Thanks.
I very glad to find this site on bing, just what I was searching for : D also bookmarked.
That is really attention-grabbing, You are a very professional blogger. I’ve joined your rss feed and look ahead to searching for more of your magnificent post. Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!
Do you mind if I quote a couple of your articles as long as I provide credit and sources back to your weblog? My website is in the very same area of interest as yours and my users would genuinely benefit from a lot of the information you provide here. Please let me know if this ok with you. Cheers!
Magnificent beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your web site, how could i subscribe for a blog website?
The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear concept
Greetings! Quick question that’s entirely off topic.
Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My blog looks weird when viewing
from my apple iphone. I’m trying to find a
theme or plugin that might be able to resolve this issue.
If you have any recommendations, please share.
Cheers!
Good way of telling, and pleasant piece of writing to take facts on the topic of my presentation focus, which i am
going to present in university.
Incredible points. Solid arguments. Keep up the amazing spirit.
I’m amazed, I have to admit. Rarely do I
come across a blog that’s both equally educative and interesting, and
without a doubt, you’ve hit the nail on the head.
The problem is something that too few folks are speaking
intelligently about. Now i’m very happy that I found this
during my search for something regarding this.
I don’t know if it’s just me or if everybody else experiencing issues with your website.
It appears as though some of the text in your posts are running off the screen. Can someone else please provide feedback and let me know if this is happening to them too?
This could be a issue with my browser because I’ve had this happen before.
Thank you
Hey, I think your website might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your blog in Safari, it looks
fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, terrific blog!
This is my first time go to see at here and i am genuinely pleassant
to read everthing at alone place.
Hi there, I discovered your blog via Google whilst looking for a similar topic, your web
site came up, it seems to be good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google
bookmarks.
Hello there, just become aware of your weblog via Google, and found that it’s really informative.
I’m going to watch out for brussels. I will appreciate in the event you
proceed this in future. A lot of other people can be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!
Hello, Neat post. There is a problem along with your web site in internet explorer, might check
this? IE still is the marketplace leader and a large portion of other folks
will leave out your wonderful writing due to this problem.
Yay google is my world beater aided me to find this great website ! .
I’ve been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or weblog
posts in this kind of house . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this web site.
Reading this info So i’m satisfied to convey that I’ve a very good uncanny feeling I discovered just what I needed.
I such a lot without a doubt will make certain to don?t put
out of your mind this web site and give it a glance on a constant basis.
I do consider all of the concepts you’ve offered to your post.
They are really convincing and will definitely work.
Still, the posts are too short for novices.
May you please prolong them a bit from subsequent time? Thanks for
the post.
What’s Taking place i am new to this, I stumbled upon this
I have found It positively helpful and it has aided me
out loads. I’m hoping to give a contribution & help different customers like its aided me.
Good job.
I have not checked in here for a while because I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are great quality so I guess I’ll add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Great delivery. Solid arguments. Keep up the
amazing spirit.
I am curious to find out what blog system you’re utilizing?
I’m having some minor security problems with my latest blog and I’d like to find
something more risk-free. Do you have any solutions?
I’m not sure why but this website is loading extremely slow for me. Is anyone else having this issue or is it a problem on my end? I’ll check back later and see if the problem still exists.
Today, I went to the beach with my kids. I found a
sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear and screamed.
There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her
ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this
is completely off topic but I had to tell someone!
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.
I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post.
Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!
Hello I am so thrilled I found your web site, I really found you by accident, while I was searching on Aol for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say kudos for a tremendous post and a all round interesting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to go through it all at the minute but I have bookmarked it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read much more, Please do keep up the awesome job.
I’m not positive where you’re getting your information, however
good topic. I must spend some time finding out much more or working out more.
Thank you for great info I was in search of this info for my mission.