Pegawai Pemerintah Kota Bekasi menyegel Masjid Ahmadiyah (Photo: jawabaratnews.com)

Kontekstualisasi Doktrin Ahmadiyah

Abdul Moqsith Ghazali 24/03/2011

IslamLib – Ahmadiyah adalah salah satu sekte baru dalam Islam. Ia datang tak bersamaan dengan kemunculan sekte-sekte Islam lama seperti Khawarij, Murji’ah, Syi’ah, Mu’tazilah, dan Ahlus Sunnah. Kehadirannya lebih awal beberapa tahun dari Sarekat Dagang Islam, Muhammadiyah, dan Nahdhatul Ulama, di nusantara. Ahmadiyah didirikan oleh Mirza Ghulam Ahmad, di anak benua India pada akhir abad ke-19.

Mirza diperkirakan lahir pada tanggal 13 Pebruari 1835 M. /14 Syawal 1250 H, di Qadian India. Sebagian orang menduga bahwa nama “Ahmadiyah” merupakan nisbat dari kata “Ahmad” yang berada di ujung nama Mirza Ghulam Ahmad. Sementara yang lain berpendapat bahwa “Ahmadiyah” merupakan bentuk modifikasi dari nama lain Muhammad SAW, yaitu Ahmad.

Lepas dari itu, jauh sebelum mendirikan Ahmadiyah, Mirza kecil tumbuh seperti umumnya anak-anak dari keluarga Islam lain. Pada usia 7 tahun, Mirza sudah belajar agama kepada seorang guru bernama Fazhl Ilahi yang bermazhab Hanafi. Ia pun belajar tata bahasa Arab, ilmu hadits, dan al-Quran. Seiring bertambahnya usia dan untuk meningkatkan derajat spiritualnya, tahun 1886 Mirza menempuh jalan ruhani dengan berkhalwat selama 40 hari.

Selang beberapa waktu, persisnya tanggal 23 Maret 1889 bertepatan dengan 20 Rajab 1306 H, Mirza mengaku mendapatkan wahyu dan segera setelah itu mendeklarasikan diri sebagai mujaddid (pembaharu Islam). Tanggal 23 Meret 1889 ini disepakati oleh jemaat Ahmadiyah sebagai tanggal berdirinya Ahmadiyah.

Tak cukup sebagai seorang pembaharu, satu tahun kemudian, persisnya tahun 1890, Mirza mengaku sebagai al-Masih yang dijanjikan akan turun di akhir zaman. Menurutnya, Imam Mahdi atau al-Masih yang diujarkan sejumlah hadits akan turun itu bukan al-Masih al-Israili (Yesus Kristus), melainkan al-Masih al-Muhammadi yang ditugaskan untuk melanjutkan dan menegakkan syariat Nabi Muhammad. Al-Masih al-Muhammadi yang dimaksud adalah diri Mirza Ghulam Ahmad sendiri.

Pada tahun 1901, Mirza mengukuhkan kembali perihal posisinya sebagai Nabi Zhilli (nabi bayangan) yang bertugas menjalankan risalah Nabi Muhammad. Agar tak hanya menjadi kesadaran spiritual yang individual, Mirza merancang sebuah gerakan untuk mengkampanyekan misinya. Untuk tujuan itu, ia menggelorakan semangat pengorbanan harta terutama untuk membeayai penyebaran (tafsir) Islamnya.

Ahmadiyah belum bergerak jauh dengan merambah negeri-negeri lain. Sementara Mirza sudah merasa bahwa dirinya tak akan lama lagi akan meninggal dunia. Tahun 1908, Mirza menulis risalah berjudul al-Washiyyat yang menyatakan bahwa masa kepergian beliau ke alam baqa sudah dekat.

Dan dia menegaskan agar para pengikutnya tunduk dan patuh kepada pimpinan atau khalifah yang akan menggantikan dirinya. Mirza meninggal dunia pada tanggal 26 Mei 1908 di Lahore, tapi dikuburkan di Qadian. Ia wafat dengan meninggalkan 80 buah karya intelektual, kelak menjadi rujukan pengikut Ahmadiyah.

Sepeninggal Mirza, kepemimpinan Ahmadiyah jatuh pada Hakim Nuruddin. Ia berhenti menjadi khalifah, karena ajal datang menjemput, tanggal 13 Maret 1914. Sepeninggal Hakim, terjadi pertentangan tentang siapa yang berhak menjadi khalifah-pengganti. Saat itu ada dua calon yang diajukan, yaitu Mirza Basharuddin Mahmud Ahmad dan Maulvi Muhammad Ali. Yang terpilih adalah Basharuddin.

Dengan kemenangan Basharuddin, pengikut Muhammad Ali menyatakan menarik diri dari Ahmadiyah pimpinan Basharuddin. Mereka mendirikan organisasi lain dengan nama Anjuman Ishaat Islam yang berpusat di Lahore. Kelompok ini kemudian dikenal dengan Ahmadiyah Lahore. Sementara pengikut Ahmadiyah pimpinan Basharuddin disebut Ahmadiyah Qadian.

Berbeda dengan Ahmadiyah Lahore yang tak berkembang pesat, maka Ahmadiyah Qadian telah tersebar ke berbagai negara. Dalam masa kepemimpinan Mirza Masroor Ahmad (khalifah ke 5), Jemaat Ahmadiyah telah merambah ke 185 negara di dunia.

Jemaat Ahmadiyah telah menyebarkan dakwah Islam di daratan Eropa, Australia, dan Amerika dengan mendirikan mesjid dan pusat-pusat dakwah di tiga benua tersebut. Bahkan, ia terus merangsek masuk ke sejumlah Negara di Asia seperti Jepang, China, Korea. Bahkan, Ahmadiyah masuk ke nusantara jauh sebelum negara bangsa Indonesia berdiri.

Alkisah, Muballig Ahmadiyah bernama Maulana Rahmat Ali yang membawa Ahmadiyah ke wilayah nusantara melalui kota Tapaktuan Aceh pada tanggal 2 Oktober 1925. Dari Tapaktuan, Jemaat Ahmadiyah berkembang ke wilayah Sumatera Barat dan pada tahun 1931 masuk ke Batavia (sekarang Jakarta).

Pada tahun 1932, Jemaat Ahmadiyah berkembang di Batavia dan Bogor. Lalu masuk ke daerah-daerah sekitar seperti Tangerang, Cianjur, Sukabumi, Bandung, Garut, Tasikmalaya, Ciamis, Karawang, dan lain-lain.

Dengan makin membesarnya Ahmadiyah, maka pada tahun 1935 Jemaat Ahmadiyah Indonesia membentuk Pengurus Besar. Dan pada tanggal 12-13 Juni 1937, diselenggarakan kongres pertama di Masjid Hidajath Jln. Balikpapan I/10 Jakarta dengan dihadiri pengurus wilayah.

Saat itu disepakati berdirinya AADI (Anjuman Ahmadiyah Departemen Indonesia) hingga kemudian diubah menjadi Jemaat Ahmadiyah Indonesia (JAI) sebagai hasil dari kongres tanggal 9-11 Desember 1949. Dari situlah, JAI terus berkembang sebagai organisasi sosial keagamaan yang diakui Negara.

