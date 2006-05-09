Masih Tentang Ahmadiyah

IslamLib – Setelah Menag meminta Ahmadiyah membentuk agama baru, sekarang Sekjen Depag, Faisal Ismail, membela pernyataan itu, bahkan terkesan “mengancam”. Departemen Agama, sekali lagi, amat mengecewakan.
Dalam pernyataannya yang diceritakan kembali detik.com, disebutkan, “Karenanya, Faisal khawatir dengan kelompok Ahmadiyah yang menolak membentuk agama baru. Sebab kekerasan dapat saja terjadi di kemudian hari”.
Seolah-olah, jika tak membentuk agama baru, Ahmadiyah akan terus mengalami ancaman. Sekjen juga menyinggung Ahamdiyah Pakistan yang konon hidup aman karena mau menerima tawaran pemerintah untuk membentuk agama baru.
Ada sejumlah hal yang patut dipersoalkan di sini:
(1) Apakah perbedaan penafsiran atas suatu ajaran Islam (dalam kasus Ahmadiyah, perbedaan penafsiran atas isu nubuwwah atau kenabian), dengan sendirinya membuat suatu kelompok menjadi “sesat”, dan dengan dengan demikian kafir?
(2) Taruhlah, dalam standar MUI atau Depag, Ahmadiyah sesat dan kafir. Pertanyaan berikutnya: Apakah dengan sendirinya kelompok itu harus mendirikan agama baru yang terpisah dari Islam? Bukankah cara itu, mohon maaf, “lucu” dan tak masuk akal?
Dalam sejarah Islam, banyak kelompok yang dianggap sesat, bahkan dituduh kafir, tetapi mereka tidak pernah diminta mendirikan agama sendiri. Contohnya bertebaran dalam sejarah Islam.
Kelompok Qadariyyah (yang percaya akan kebebasan kehendak), dianggap kafir oleh kelompok Suni ortodoks. Kelompok Syiah juga dianggap kafir oleh sejumlah kelompok Islam. Tetapi, mereka tidak pernah diminta mendirikan agama yang terpisah dari Islam.
Kaum filsuf juga dikafirkan beberapa kelompok Islam. Imam Ghazali yang hidup pada abad 11 M, mengkafirkan ajaran dua filsuf besar Islam, Al-Farabi dan Ibn Sina dalam tiga isu teologi. Tetapi, Imam Ghazali tidak pernah meminta mereka untuk mendirikan agama sendiri yang terpisah dari Islam.
Saya ingin “mendramatisir” contoh dengan contoh lagi. Dulu, prektek-praktek keagamaan NU dianggap kelompok reformis sebagai bentuk “syirik” atau menyekutukan Tuhan. Dalam Islam, tiada dosa lebih besar dari dosa syirik.
Dus, dengan demikian, NU melalui praktek-praktek seperti itu, bisa dianggap terjatuh dalam kesesatan dan juga kekafiran. Jika logika Depag diikuti, maka NU harus mendirikan agama baru, sebab NU telah sesat dan kafir (dalam pandangan kalangan Islam lain).
(3) Tetapi, pertanyaan yang lebih serius adalah: Taruhlah Ahmadiyah mau menjadi agama sendiri (which is most unlikely) di luar Islam, apakah dengan sendirinya mereka bebas dari gangguan dan kekerasan? Apakah tidak ada kemungkinan setelah menjadi agama baru, mereka akan dipersulit untuk mendirikan masjid, seperti yang dihadapi umat Kristen sekarang?
(4) Pertanyaan yang juga perlu diajukan ke Sekjen Depag: Baiklah Pak Sekjen, Ahmadiyah bisa hidup aman di Pakistan karena mau jadi agama terpisah. Tetapi, ada kenyataan lain: Ahmadiyah juga bisa hidup aman di negeri-negeri Barat (Amerika dan Eropa), tanpa harus mengubah statusnya menjadi agama baru. Mereka bisa hidup tenang sebagai bagian dari umat Islam di negeri yang justru bukan Islam.
Apa yang salah dengan negeri Islam, atau negeri berpenduduk mayoritas Islam, sehingga tidak bisa memberi perlindungan kepada kelompok-kelompok dalam Islam sendiri?
Saya sendiri bukan orang Ahmadiyah. Tetapi, saya melihat, soal Ahmadiyah menjadi batu ujian yang krusial bagi negeri kita sekarang: apakah betul negeri ini adalah negeri plural yang menjamin dan memberikan perlindungan kepada semua warganya, tanpa melihat paham yang dianutnya?
Atau, negeri ini telah menjadi milik suatu “kelompok” yang coba memonopoli penafsiran agama berdasarkan pandangan tertentu, seraya memberangus paham dan penafsiran yang lain?
Jika umat Ahmadi tidak bisa hidup aman di Indonesia, logis kalau mereka mencari suaka ke negeri lain. Dengan demikian, mereka mengikuti teladan Nabi Muhammad. Bukankah Nabi Muhammad hijrah dari Mekah ke Madinah justru karena di tanah kelahirannya beliau tak menemukan kebebasan untuk berdakwah dan mempraktekkan agamanya sendiri?
Kalau Mekah tak menjamin kebebasan keyakinan, why not pindah ke Madinah? Kalau Indonesia tak menjamin kebebasan keyakinan, why not pindah ke Kanada atau Australia, atau lainnya?
Tapi, keputusan umat Ahmadi untuk mengajukan suaka ke negeri lain adalah tamparan “keras” buat negara, pemerintah, dan masyarakat Indonesia, sebab dengan demikian, terbukti Indonesia tak mampu menjamin kebebasan berkeyakinan warganya.
Saya percaya, kampanye untuk “menghancurkan” Ahmadiyah dilakukan kelompok-kelompok bervisi salafi-Wahabi yang punya pandangan eksklusif dan tidak toleran. Tampaknya, kampanye mereka sudah sedikit mencapai kemajuan. Jika Ahmadiyah bisa disingkirkan dari Indonesia, maka sukses itu akan mereka teruskan pada kelompok-kelompok lain yang selama ini mereka anggap sesat.
Jika pemerintah tunduk pada logika kaum salafi-Wahabi ini, maka itu jelas kemunduran luar biasa buat negara Indonesia yang berdasarkan Pancasila. Sekedar mengingatkan, barangkali ada yang sudah lupa: Negara Indonesia adalah negara Pancasila, bukan negara agama, bukan juga negara Islam. Titik.
