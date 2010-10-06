Muslim Ahmadiyah Cisalada

IslamLib – Di Cisalada, 1 Oktober 2010, Pancasila tidak menunjukkan kesaktiannya. Sekelompok orang dengan sengaja menginjak-injak wibawa dasar negara. Mereka dengan semena-mena melakukan aksi kekerasan atas nama kebencian terhadap kelompok Muslim Ahmadiyah. Tuah Pancasila sebagai perekat kemajemukan tiba-tiba terasa hambar oleh kebengisan sekelompok warga.
Aparat keamanan, yang semestinya menjadi garda depan pengawal kewibawaan Pancasila, tidak mampu—mungkin tidak mau—berbuat banyak. Mereka datang ke lokasi kejadian satu setengah jam setelah memperoleh laporan dari warga Muslim Ahmadiyah.
Aparat keamanan bahkan terlihat sangat lemah ketika langkah mereka melakukan pengamanan dihadang warga penyerang. Satu masjid, lima rumah, satu mobil dan dua sepeda motor dibakar. 17 rumah warga lainnya dirusak dan dijarah. Warga Muslim Ahmadiyah yang rumahnya rusak dan terbakar terpaksa mengungsi.
Kekerasan terhadap jemaat Muslim Ahmadiyah sudah berulang kali terjadi. Di desa Manislor, Kuningan, Jawa Barat, tiga ribu warga Ahmadiyah terus waspada atas ancaman serangan yang bisa terjadi setiap saat. Di Mataram, Nusa Tenggara Barat, sudah sejak lama ratusan warga Ahmadiyah mengungsi. Rumah dan tempat ibadah mereka berkali-kali dirusak dan dibakar. Mereka dilarang kembali ke kampung tempat lahir mereka.
Kekhawatiran warga Muslim Ahmadiyah atas ancaman tindak kekerasan sangat beralasan. Hampir semua serangan yang mereka alami tidak memperoleh penanganan yang serius dari aparat negara. Di Manislor dan Bogor, warga Ahmadiyah mesti mempertahankan sendiri nyawa dan harta bendanya yang terancam. Sementara penyerang selalu sangat leluasa mengorganisir diri melakukan aksi.
Aksi kekerasan yang dilakukan kepada jemaat Muslim Ahmadiyah tidak pernah dilakukan secara spontan. Ada proses pengumpulan massa dan provokasi. Aparat negara mestinya bisa mencegah kekerasan sejak dini, yakni membubarkan pengumpulan massa yang bertujuan memprovokasi tindak kekerasan.
Dalam semua pengumpulan massa untuk membubarkan Muslim Ahmadiyah, selalu terjadi kampanye kebencian dan permusuhan terhadap jemaat tersebut. Undang-undang PNPS tahun 1965 secara tegas menyatakan bahwa kampanye kebencian dan permusuhan terhadap satu kelompok masyarakat dilarang. Para pelakunya mesti ditangkap dan dikenai sanksi hukuman maksimal 5 tahun penjara sesuai KUHP Pasal 156 A.
Alih-alih mencegah potensi kekerasan dengan menangkap dan membubarkan kampanye kebencian dan permusuhan, aparat negara justru sangat sering mengkriminalkan korban. Masjid-masjid dan sarana pendidikan Muslim Ahmadiyah disegel. Mereka dilarang menyebarkan dakwah kebaikan.
Setidaknya ada dua prasyarat utama untuk menyelesaikan persoalan kekerasan yang tak berkesudahan ini. Pertama, masyarakat yang toleran. Kedua, adanya efektifitas dan kemampuan negara dalam melindungi setiap warga. Sayang sekali kita tidak punya keduanya.
