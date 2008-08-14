IslamLib – Indonesia selalu digambarkan sebagai negara dengan pemeluk agama Islam yang toleran. Toleransi juga diperlihatkan agama-agama dominan sebelum Islam, yakni Hindu dan Buddha, terhadap ajaran baru: Islam. Para ulama penyebar Islam dulunya juga bersikap toleran terhadap ajaran agama sebelumnya, bahkan menyerap beberapa unsur budayanya. Karena itu, masuknya Islam di Indonesia selalu disebut “panetration pacific”.
Toleransi itu pulalah yang tampak ketika Ahmadiyah yang lahir di Pakistan pertama kali dan disebarkan di Indonesia oleh dua mubalig Ahmadiyah aliran Lahore, Mirza Wali Ahmad Baiog dan Maulana Ahjmad, lewat kunjungan mereka ke Yogyakarta, 1924. Sementara Ahmadiyah aliran Qadian masuk ke Indonesia tahun 1925 atas undangan beberapa orang Indonesia yang pernah belajar di perguruan Ahmadiyah di Pakistan.
Masuknya Ahmadiyah di Indonesia ternyata juga disambut para pejuang pergerakan nasional, khususnya Bung Karno, karena mereka mendukung perjuangan Indonesia merdeka. Karena sambutan yang hangat itu, Bung Karno pernah dituduh telah masuk Ahmadiyah, yang kemudian dibantahnya melalui sebuah artikel. Namun ajaran-ajaran Ahmadiyah (khususnya Ahmadiyah Lahore) telah ikut memengaruhi para pemimpin pergerakan Indonesia seperti H.O.S Tjokroamninoto, Agus Salim, dan Bung Karno sendiri, melalui tafsir The Holy Qur’an, buku the Religion of Islam, dan Sejarah Nabi Muhammad Saw.
Berdirinya Ahmadiyah Pakistan yang dipimpin Mirza Ghulam Ahmad (1835-1908), dilatarbelakangi tiga faktor. Pertama, kolonialisme Inggris di benua Asia Selatan. Kedua, kemunduran kehidupan umat Islam di segala bidang. Danketiga, proses kristenisasi oleh kaum misionaris. Dari latar belakang sejarah, munculnya Ahmadiyah mirip kelahiran Muhammadiyah.
Muhammadiyah lahir antara lain untuk pemurnian akidah dan praktik ibadah Islam tradisional yang dianggap telah dirasuki “penyakit” TBC; Tachayul, Bid’ah dan Churafat (ejaan lama). Dakwah Muhammadiyah yang membawa faham Wahabisme ini lalu menimbulkan persinggungan dengan kalangan Islam tradisional, sehingga menimbulkan reaksi balik dengan berdirinya NU.
Ahmadiyah tampil dengan penafsiran Alqur’an dan Sunnah secara liberal, sekalipun tidak setuju dengan aliran modernis pimpinan Ahmad Khan yang dianggap telah ditunggangi westernisasi. Ahmadiyah yang menentang pendekatan rasional aliran Aligarh, justru bercirikan rasional dan liberal dalam penafsirannya. Tapi yang sebenarnya menjadi sasaran utama Ahmadiyah adalah kristenisasi dan westernisasi yang melanda benua India saat itu.
Di Indonesia, ajaran Muhammadiyah diterima luas masyarakat yang tertarik faham modernisasi Islam. Tapi penerimaan seperti itu tidak terjadi pada Ahmadiyah di Pakistan. Ahmadiyah justru ditentang ulama tradisional maupun modernis India. Salah satu faktor penentangannya adalah klaim Ghulam Ahmad sebagai penerima wahyu dan sebagai nabi. Islam tradisional dan modernis percaya bahwa Nabi Muhammad adalah nabi dan rasul penutup. Karena “wahyu” yang diterima Ghulam Ahmad sempat dibukukan, maka kaum Muslim umumnya menganggap Ahmadiyah mempunyai kitab suci sendiri.
Padahal bagi Ahmadiyah, nabi pungkasan tetaplah Nabi Muhammad. Status “nabi” dan “rasul” pada kasus Nabi Muhammad ditafsirkan Ahmadiyah sebagai nabi dan rasul pembawa syari’at. Ghulam Ahmad tidak pernah mengklaim diri sebagai pembawa syari’at, bahkan misi utamanya adalah “menghidupkan kembali syari’at” yang telah ada, tapi dengan penafsiran yang rasional, sehingga kemajuan Islam tidak memerlukan modernisasi, apalagi kolonialisme, karena Islam sendiri mengandung idea of progress.
Atas dasar kepercayaan bahwa Islam membawa rahmat bagi sekalian bangsa, maka Islam bagi Ahmadiyah tidak perlu disebarkan lewat perang. Karena itu, Ahmadiyah menurut Wilfred C. Smith menjelma menjadi gerakan intelektual dan konsisten melakukan “dakwah intelektual”. Inilah yang memesona Bung Karno, sekalipun ia menolak percaya bahwa Ghulam Ahmad adalah nabi. Bagi Ahmadiyah, perang adalah “jihad kecil”, sedangkan “jihad akbar” adalah menaklukkan hawa nafsu. Karena itu Ahmadiyah selalu tampil sebagai gerakan sipiritual, tapi bukan dalam bentuk yang tradisional, melainkan “spiritual modern”. Akhir-akhir ini Islam berkembang di Afrika Hitam melalui Ahmadiyah.
Karena ditentang di Pakistan, para pengikut Ahmadiyah mengalami banyak penganiayaan. Mereka dikucilkan, tidak boleh menjadi makmum dalam salat ja’maah atau salat Jum’at, masjid-masjidnya dirusak dan dibakar, bahkan mengalami pembunuhan sangat kejam dari umat Islam fanatik di Pakistan. Karena itu, gerakan Ahmadiyah hijrah ke Inggris dan menyebar ke negara-negara Eropa Barat. Orang-orang Inggris dan Eropa tertarik pada Ahmadiyah karena ajaran spiritualnya memang menyerupai Kristen, tetapi rasional.
Tak ayal lagi, berkembangnya Ahmadiyah di Inggris menimbulkan tuduhan bahwa Ahmadiyah adalah “proyek kolonialisme Inggris” untuk melanggengkan kekuasaannya di India. Ahmadiyah juga dituduh mendapat dana dari Pemerintah Inggris, padahal mereka tidak pernah menerima dana satu sen pun darinya. Ahmadiyah adalah sebuah organisasi mandiri yang swadaya dan mendapat dana dari para anggotanya. Banyak sekali jenis iuran yang berlaku di lingkungan Ahmadiyah.
Karena Ahmadiyah dikucilkan umat Islam dan tidak diakui sebagai bagian dari Islam, maka Ahmadiyah cenderung atau dirongrong menjadi komunitas tertutup. Namun, komunitas Ahmadiyah juga dikenal sebagai komunitas yang damai, karena doktrinnya mengajarkan perdamaian. Dakwah Ahmadiyah tidak pernah menyinggung, apalagi menyerang mazhab-mazhab Islam lain. Ahmadiyah juga tidak melakukan serangan balik atas para pengritiknya. Dakwah Ahmadiyah didukung program-program kemanusiaan, yang terkenal adalah program “Humanity Firs” yang menolong masyarakat tanpa pandang kepercayaan.
Ahmadiyah juga organisasi legal sejak zaman kolonial tahun 1928 (aliran Lahore) dan 1929 (aliran Qadian). Oleh Pemerintah RI, Ahmadiyah mendapat status badan hukum berdasarkan SK Menteri Kehakiman No. JA 5/23/13, tertanggal 13 Maret 1953, dan diakui sebagai organisasi kemasyarakatan melalui surat Direktorat Hubungan Kelembagaan Politik No. 75//D.I./VI/2003. Pengakuan legal itu didasarkan pada Pasal 29 ayat 1 dan 2 UUD 1945 bahwa “Negara berdasarkan Ketuhanan Yang Maha Esa” dan “Negara menjamin kemerdekaan tiap-tiap penduduk untuk memeluk agamanya masing-masing dan untuk beribadat menurut agama dan kepercayaannya itu”.
Atas dasar itu, Depag RI maupun MUI mestinya melindungi Ahmadiyah dari serangan pihak luar. Tapi pada 11 Agustus 2002, MUI yang seharusnya melindungi dan mengayomi semua golongan umat Islam, justru menyelenggarakan seminar sehari yang menampilkan pembicara-pembicara yang secara sepihak menghasut agar Ahmadiyah dibubarkan.
Inilah yang memicu tindak kekerasan umat Islam, antara lain berupa pembakaran rumah-rumah, masjid dan sekolah oleh massa di Manislor, Kuningan Jawa Barat, dan Pancor, Lombok Timur, dan terakhir pengrusakan dan teror atas pertemuan tahunan Ahmadiyah di kampus Mubarok, Parung. FPI dan Lembaga Penelitian dan Pengkajian Islam (LPPI) berada di balik teror yang melanggar HAM itu.
Sumber terorisme itu sebenarnya berasal dari Keputusan Munas MUI No. 05/Kep/Munas/MUI/1980 tentang fatwa yang menetapkan Ahmadiyah sebagai “jemaah di luar Islam, sesat dan menyesatkan”. SK MUI inilah yang “menghalalkan darah” jama’ah Ahmadiyah. Padahal Ahmadiyah menganut rukun iman dan rukun Islam sebagaimana umat Islam lain.
Tapi seandainya akidah Ahmadiyah dianggap berbeda, orang Ahmadiyah pun masih berhak “menjalankan ibadah menurut agama dan kepercayaannya itu”. Selama ini, Ahmadiyah tetap konsisten menjalankan program kemanusiaan dan menyerukan perdamaian. Mestinya, unsur Ahmadiyah justru perlu dimaksukkan ke dalam kepengurusan MUI dan tidak perlu dikucilkan. Dalam kerangka Negara Hukum RI, mereka tetap berhak memperoleh hak-hak asasi mereka, khususnya dalam menjalankan agama menurut kepercayaan mereka sendiri.
M. Dawam Rahardjo adalah mantan Rektor Unisma Bekasi.
Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am inspired! Very useful info specifically the ultimate part 🙂 I care for such info a lot. I was looking for this particular info for a long time. Thanks and good luck.
hey there and thank you for your information – I have certainly picked up anything new from right here. I did however expertise some technical issues using this web site, since I experienced to reload the web site lots of times previous to I could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if your web hosting is OK? Not that I’m complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will sometimes affect your placement in google and can damage your quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords. Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my email and could look out for much more of your respective fascinating content. Make sure you update this again soon..
I?¦ve recently started a website, the information you offer on this site has helped me greatly. Thanks for all of your time & work.
You have brought up a very excellent details, thanks for the post.
We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your web site offered us with valuable information to work on. You’ve done an impressive job and our whole community will be grateful to you.
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
I genuinely enjoy looking through on this web site, it has superb posts. “Heavier-than-air flying machines are impossible.” by Lord Kelvin.
Can I just say what a relief to find someone who actually knows what theyre talking about on the internet. You definitely know how to bring an issue to light and make it important. More people need to read this and understand this side of the story. I cant believe youre not more popular because you definitely have the gift.
Hiya, I am really glad I’ve found this info. Today bloggers publish only about gossips and web and this is actually irritating. A good web site with interesting content, that’s what I need. Thanks for keeping this web-site, I will be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can not find it.
hey there and thank you for your information – I’ve definitely picked up something new from right here. I did however expertise a few technical issues using this web site, as I experienced to reload the site a lot of times previous to I could get it to load correctly. I had been wondering if your hosting is OK? Not that I’m complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will sometimes affect your placement in google and can damage your high quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords. Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my e-mail and could look out for a lot more of your respective intriguing content. Ensure that you update this again very soon..
You completed some fine points there. I did a search on the subject and found the majority of folks will agree with your blog.
Hello.This article was really motivating, especially since I was looking for thoughts on this issue last Tuesday.
I wish to express my admiration for your kindness supporting persons who really want help on in this theme. Your special commitment to getting the solution all through had become extraordinarily advantageous and have continuously encouraged folks like me to realize their pursuits. Your new informative instruction entails much to me and even further to my colleagues. With thanks; from all of us.
I have been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this website. Thank you, I’ll try and check back more often. How frequently you update your web site?
Valuable information. Lucky me I found your web site by accident, and I am shocked why this accident did not happened earlier! I bookmarked it.
Nice read, I just passed this onto a friend who was doing some research on that. And he just bought me lunch because I found it for him smile Thus let me rephrase that: Thank you for lunch! “Curiosity will conquer fear even more than bravery will.” by James Stephens.
After examine a couple of of the weblog posts on your web site now, and I truly like your approach of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark web site listing and will likely be checking back soon. Pls take a look at my web page as effectively and let me know what you think.
Thanks for sharing excellent informations. Your website is so cool. I’m impressed by the details that you’ve on this blog. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for extra articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found just the info I already searched everywhere and simply couldn’t come across. What a perfect website.
I gotta favorite this website it seems very helpful very useful
Hi, Neat post. There’s a problem along with your site in web explorer, may test this?K IE still is the market leader and a large component of other folks will pass over your magnificent writing because of this problem.
Your style is so unique compared to many other people. Thank you for publishing when you have the opportunity,Guess I will just make this bookmarked.2
I visited a lot of website but I conceive this one contains something special in it in it
I couldn’t resist commenting
I am impressed with this internet site, very I am a fan.
Hi there! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading through this post reminds me of my previous room mate! He always kept talking about this. I will forward this article to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!
It’s laborious to seek out knowledgeable individuals on this topic, however you sound like you already know what you’re talking about! Thanks
Great blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere? A design like yours with a few simple tweeks would really make my blog jump out. Please let me know where you got your design. Kudos
Regards for helping out, great information.
Dead pent subject material, Really enjoyed studying.
I genuinely enjoy looking at on this internet site, it contains fantastic articles. “Wealth and children are the adornment of life.” by Koran.
Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this blog. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s difficult to get that “perfect balance” between superb usability and visual appearance. I must say you have done a superb job with this. Also, the blog loads very quick for me on Chrome. Outstanding Blog!
Magnificent web site. Lots of useful info here. I am sending it to some friends ans additionally sharing in delicious. And obviously, thanks on your effort!
I was very pleased to find this web-site.I wanted to thanks for your time for this wonderful read!! I definitely enjoying every little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you blog post.
I really enjoy looking through on this web site, it has wonderful blog posts. “The secret of eternal youth is arrested development.” by Alice Roosevelt Longworth.
Undeniably believe that which you said. Your favorite reason appeared to be on the web the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get irked while people consider worries that they just do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people could take a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks
Some truly interesting details you have written.Helped me a lot, just what I was looking for : D.
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my weblog thus i came to “return the favor”.I am trying to find things to improve my web site!I suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!
Hey, you used to write wonderful, but the last few posts have been kinda boring… I miss your great writings. Past several posts are just a bit out of track! come on!
I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thanks again
Great post.
Great ?V I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your website. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs and related info ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, site theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Excellent task..
What i don’t realize is actually how you are no longer actually much more smartly-favored than you might be right now. You are so intelligent. You recognize thus significantly in terms of this subject, made me in my opinion consider it from a lot of various angles. Its like men and women aren’t fascinated except it is one thing to do with Lady gaga! Your own stuffs excellent. At all times maintain it up!
Aw, this was a really nice post. In concept I want to put in writing like this moreover – taking time and actual effort to make an excellent article… however what can I say… I procrastinate alot and by no means appear to get something done.
Hello, i feel that i noticed you visited my site so i came to go
back the want?.I am trying to find issues to improve my website!I guess its adequate to make use of some of your ideas!!
I truly enjoy reading through on this website , it holds good content.
Some truly fantastic content on this website, thanks for contribution. “Always aim for achievement, and forget about success.” by Helen Hayes.
Have you ever considered creating an ebook or guest authoring on other blogs? I have a blog based upon on the same ideas you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my subscribers would appreciate your work. If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an e-mail.
Appreciate this post. Will try it out.
Hey there, You have done a great job. I’ll definitely digg it and personally suggest to my
friends. I’m confident they’ll be benefited from this web site.
Hi there! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering
which blog platform are you using for this
website? I’m getting sick and tired of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for
another platform. I would be awesome if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
Hi there, just became aware of your blog through Google,
and found that it is really informative. I am gonna watch out for
brussels. I will appreciate if you continue this in future.
Many people will be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!
Wow that was odd. I just wrote an extremely long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t show up. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyways, just wanted to say great blog!
You are my intake, I possess few blogs and sometimes run out from to brand.
Hi, I check your blogs on a regular basis. Your story-telling style is awesome, keep it up!
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to say that I have really enjoyed surfing around your blog posts.
In any case I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again very soon!
Helpful info. Lucky me I discovered your site by accident, and I’m stunned why this twist offate did not happened in advance! I bookmarked it.
PubMed See all Recommendations 56 Self-proclaimed active South Coastline dieters” (90.4 ladies, N= 2,528) reported adjustments in self-perceived acne intensity.
Aw, this was an extremely good post. Spending some time and
actual effort to make a very good article… but what can I
say… I hesitate a lot and never manage to get nearly anything done.
It’s amazing in favor of me to have a web page, which
is valuable in favor of my know-how. thanks admin
It’s an awesome article in favor of all the web people; they will obtain advantage from it
I am sure.
Please let me know if you’re looking for a author for your
blog. You have some really good articles and I feel I
would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load
off, I’d absolutely love to write some material for your blog in exchange
for a link back to mine. Please send me an email if interested.
Many thanks!
Just want to say your article is as surprising.
The clarity in your post is just nice and i can assume you’re an expert
on this subject. Fine with your permission allow me
to grab your feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post.
Thanks a million and please keep up the rewarding work.
Remarkable! Its truly awesome paragraph, I have got much clear idea regarding
from this piece of writing.
Excellent article. I am facing a few of these issues as
well..
I was looking through some of your posts on this site and I believe this site is rattling instructive! Keep on putting up.
When someone writes an post he/she keeps the plan of a
user in his/her brain that how a user can understand
it. Thus that’s why this post is outstdanding.
Thanks!
hello!,I like your writing so much! share we keep in touch extra about your post on AOL? I need a specialist on this house to resolve my problem. Maybe that is you! Looking forward to see you.
I cherished as much as you will obtain performed right here. The comic strip is attractive, your authored subject matter stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought an nervousness over that you wish be turning in the following. in poor health for sure come further previously again since precisely the same nearly a lot regularly inside of case you shield this hike.
Wow, wonderful blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is wonderful, let alone the content!
Greetings, I think your web site could be having web browser compatibility problems.
Whenever I look at your website in Safari, it
looks fine however, when opening in IE, it’s got some overlapping issues.
I simply wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other than that,
fantastic blog!
Enjoyed reading this, very good stuff, thanks.
Hey There. I discovered your weblog the use of msn. That is a really neatly written article.
I’ll make sure to bookmark it and return to learn extra of your helpful info.
Thank you for the post. I’ll certainly return.