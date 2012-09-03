Ironi Vonis Sesat Bagi yang Tak Sesat

IslamLib – Sudah jatuh, tertimpa tangga pula. Peribahasa itu mungkin sangat tepat untuk menggambarkan apa yang menimpa Ustadz Tajul Muluk, tokoh Islam (Syiah) di Sampang (Madura, Jawa Timur), saat ini. Desember 2011, rumah dan pondok pesantrennya diserang dan dibakar oleh massa yang menuduh sesat ajaran (Syiah) yang dianut dan didakwahkan oleh Ustadz Tajul.
Namun, ironisnya dan sungguh membingungkan, justru Ustadz Tajul-lah yang diadili pada pertengahan Juli lalu dan divonis hukuman dua tahun penjara dengan tuduhan melanggar Pasal 156 a KUHP tentang penistaan agama. Ia dituduh telah menyebarkan ajaran sesat.
Keputusan Pengadilan Negeri Sampang (Madura, Jawa Timur) itu memprihatinkan dan ternilai cacat karena, pertama, posisi Ustadz Tajul jelas-jelas adalah korban dari suatu tindak kekerasan, yakni penyerangan dan pembakaran. Bahkan, tindak kekerasan itu dilakukan secara terorganisir, terencana dan melibatkan massa terhadap sekelompok orang yang sedang menuntut ilmu di sebuah pondok pesantren.
Sehingga, seharusnya negara (dalam hal ini Pengadilan Negeri Sampang) sebagai pemegang kekuasaan, penentu sekaligus penegak hukum memberikan perlindungan terhadap Ustadz Tajul sebagai korban dan melakukan persidangan dan menghukum massa penyerang dan pembakar sebagai pelaku.
Sebab, jelas dalam kaidah hukum, segala tindak kekerasan –apapun alasan dan latar belakangnya- harus diadili dan dihukum sesuai ketentuan hukum yang berlaku. Namun, yang terjadi justru sebaliknya, korban yang menjadi tersangka dan dihukum.
Kedua, tuduhan sesat dan penistaan agama terhadap Ustadz Tajul bahwa ia telah menganut dan mendakwahkan ajaran Islam madzhab Syiah, adalah sama sekali tak berdasar dan tak ada legitimasinya, baik secara hukum maupun agama (Islam), serta baik di tingkat nasional maupun global.
Sebab, secara hukum, negara ini menjamin kebebasan rakyatnya untuk berpendapat, berpandangan dan bermadzhab, selama tidak bertentangan dengan dasar negara dan hukum yang berlaku.
Adapun dalam konteks agama (Islam), Syiah sebagai salah satu madzhab dalam Islam bukan hanya tak pernah dinyatakan sesat, namun diakui secara sah. Di tingkat nasional, Majelis Ulama Indonesia (MUI) tak pernah sekali pun menyesatkan Syiah.
Ulama dan tokoh besar Islam di Indonesia pun, seperti Said Aqil Siraj (Ketua Umum PBNU), Din Syamsudin (Ketua Umum PP Muhammadiyah), dan Umar Syihab (Ketua MUI), bukan hanya menegaskan ke-sah-an Syiah sebagai salah satu madzhab dalam Islam, namun mereka juga menghimbau masyarakat Muslim untuk saling bergandengan tangan dengan Syiah untuk membangun Islam dan Indonesia.
Adapun di tingkat global, Organisasi Konferensi Islam (OKI), berbagai lembaga tinggi Islam (seperti Universitas Al-Azhar) atau pun ulama besar Islam (misalnya, lihat “Risalah Amman” 2005, yang ditandatangani oleh lebih dari 100 ulama besar di seluruh dunia) menyebut Syiah sebagai madzhab resmi Islam.
Sehingga, salah satu tolok ukur termudah dan paling jelas, adalah kenyataan bahwa umat Islam Syiah diperbolehkan berhaji. Hanya seorang yang diterima sebagai Muslim yang diperbolehkan berhaji.
Oleh karena itu, jika tidak dilihat dan direspon secara serius –terlebih jika terjadi pembiaran- tentang apa yang menimpa Ustadz Tajul Muluk, maka yang akan ada dan berkembang, pertama, kesan bahwa di negeri ini hukum bukan lagi hanya lumpuh di depan pemegang kekuasaan atau pemegang uang, namun hukum juga tak kuasa pada tirani mayoritas (umat beragama atau bahkan bermadzhab).
Kedua, penilaian bahwa negara bukan hanya tak menjaga dan melestarikan iklim keharmonisan dan kerukunan antar umat bermadzhab (maupun beragama) yang telah ada dan berkembang menjadi bagian dan identitas luhur dari masyarakat bangsa yang damai, toleran dan rukun ini; namun, negara justru menjadi pemicu terjadi dan berkembangnya aksi kekerasan atas nama madzhab dan agama, serta perpecahan dan pertikaian antar umat beragama dan seagama.
Sebab, sejatinya sejak dulu dan selama ini umat Islam di Indonesia, khususnya antara Sunni dan Syiah, hidup berdampingan dan bergandengan tangan secara rukun. Perbedaan yang ada di antara mereka justru ‘dirayakan’ sebagai kekayaan khazanah Islam Indonesia yang plural. Terlebih masyarakat Muslim NU, di mana almarhum Abdurrahman Wahid (Gus Dur) menegaskan bahwa “NU adalah Syiah minus konsep imamah”.
Artinya, secara kultural komunitas Muslim NU menerapkan ajaran-ajaran Syiah (shalawatan, tahlil 40 hari, dll), hanya mereka tak menganut konsep imamah. Sehingga, jika kasus yang menimpa penganut Syiah di basis NU (Madura, Jawa Timur) itu dibiarkan, itu berarti negara telah merusak relasi ‘mesra’ (khususnya secara kultural) antara Muslim Syiah dan NU di sana. Dan itu berarti ‘raport merah’ bagi negara dalam kaitannya menyikapi keberagamaan rakyatnya.
Ketiga, secara kultural, para sejarawan dan antropolog telah menulis bahwa Syiah telah masuk ke Indonesia sejak awal masuknya Islam ke Indonesia (pertama kali dibawa oleh Sayyid Maulana ‘Abd al-Aziz Syah, sultan pertama di Kerajaan Peureulak (Perlak) yang berdiri pada tahun 845 M), dan mereka juga telah berkontribusi besar dalam membangun peradaban dan moral bangsa ini.
Sehingga, apa yang terjadi pada Ustadz Tajul Muluk, pengikutnya dan Muslim-Syiah di Indonesia, bukan hanya bentuk kegagalan negara dalam melindungi keamanan rakyat dan kebebasannya dalam berkeyakinan, namun juga berarti bahwa negara telah gagal dalam membalas jasa para pahlawannya.
Akhirnya, sesuai amanat UUD ’45 dan Pancasila, dalam soal kebebasan berpendapat, berpandangan dan bermadzhab (juga beragama), negara seharusnya hadir sebagai pelindung dan penjamin akan langgengnya kebebasan itu, selama tak bertentangan dengan asas negara dan regulasi hukum yang berlaku. Terlebih, jika yang diyakini adalah sebuah madzhab yang telah disepakati sebagai madzhab Islam yang sah.
Sebaliknya, ketika terjadi sebuah pelanggaran hukum, apapun latar belakangnya, terlebih jika latar belakangnya perampasan terhadap rentetan kebebasan di atas, maka negara harus hadir untuk menegakkan hukum, menangkap pelakunya dan mengadili serta menghukum sesuai hukum yang berlaku. Itulah salah satu fungsi penting negara di tengah rakyatnya.
