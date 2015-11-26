Nalar Arab dan Kemunduran Islam

IslamLib – Isu problematik epistimologi nalar Arab yang banyak menulari umat Islam adalah kecenderungan memegang kemapanan teks pada aras keagamaan. Kecenderungan tersebut seakan menegaskan semua disiplin dan pemikirannya serta ilmu fenomena alam disandarkan pada agama. Karena itu jangan heran jika para pemimpin agama tidak lagi bisa membaca fenomena alam dan gejalanya. Karena nalarnya terkontaminasi serba agama, seperti halnya konsep penyerahan segalanya kepada Tuhan dengan pemahaman yang dangkal.
Sehubungan dengan problematik epistimologi di atas, persoalan lainnya adalah pembunuhan kreatifitas atas nama agama. Ini juga selalu menjadi tantangan yang tidak ringan bagi generasi yang ingin mencoba berfikir alternatif. Ada banyak pendapat ulama yang seakan telah menjadi nash yang dianggap final dan tidak bisa dipertanyakan lagi.
Umat Islam seakan kebingungan mengenal apakah itu teks suci atau sekedar pendapat ulama. Banyak Muslim memandang pendapat ulama, apalagi yang terlembagakan, seolah sudah setara dengan teks suci itu sendiri. Umat ketakutan menjadi kafir karena telah menentang pendapat dari ulama.
Pendapat ulama dianggap mapan. Di samping itu, ada kecenderungan umum dalam tradisi pemikiran Islam yang dianggap mapan, antara lain: Pertama, dengan bersandar pada pendapat pemikiran At- Thabari tentang hermeneutika atau takwil. Bagi At-Tabari, tidak ada jalan untuk mentakwil ayat yang bermakna ambigu. Baginya untuk menjelaskan teks ambigu hanyalah kewenangan Tuhan, dan pengetahuan tentang ini tertutup bagi makhluk. Beberapa yang tidak boleh lagi dibantah antara lain menyangkut masalah nasib, jodoh, rezki, maut, ruh dan sebagainya. Dampaknya, umat Islam tidak lagi mau mempersoalkan tema-tema tersebut. Kajian tentang isu-isu tersebut menjadi tumpul dan nyaris mati.
Pemikiran At-Thabari lainnya yang masih berpengaruh kuat pada nalar umat Islam saat ini adalah menyangkut keabsahan pengetahuan. Misalnya untuk mengetahui kebenaran haruslah melalui pewahyuan dari Allah kepada nabi-Nya. Sementara, pemikiran manusia tidak memiliki kewenangan untuk mencapai kebenaran. Dan untuk mengetahui pengetahuan haruslah melalui penjelasan Nabi. Konsekuensi dari nalar ini adalah lahirnya pandangan bahwa pengetahuan yang diperoleh dengan jalan penalaran itu harus ditolak.
Kerancuan lain dari model nalar Arab yang ditularkan kepada umat Islam oleh At-Tabari yang disampaikan melalui khutbah-khutabah, yang begitu menyesatkan jika dilihat dari disiplin keilmuan kontemporer, misalnya pendapat yang menyatakan bahwa pengetahuan tentang sesuatu yang benar dari agama hanyalah dimiliki oleh ahli Bahasa.
Lebih eksplisit At-Thabari menyebut bahasa tersebut adalah Bahasa Arab. At-Thabari menegaskan pengetahuan hanya diperoleh oleh mereka yang masuk dalam kategori orang-orang yang ahli bahasa al-Qur’an. Inilah barangkali yang masih dipegang teguh oleh orang-orang pesantren.
Struktur ilmu pengetahuan yang dibangun oleh At-Thabari, yang pengaruhnya masih sangat terasa dalam kehidupan Muslim, sebenarnya kalau dilacak kembali, sangat terkait erat dengan model struktur nalar Arab yang hegemonis. Dalam nalar tersebut untuk mendapatkan ilmu, umat harus menukil atau bersandar kepada pendapat mereka. Itu sebabnya menurut nalar ini, pengkajian sosial kritis dan ilmu-ilmu rasional dianggap bid’ah bahkan sesat.
Kedua, struktur keilmuan sebagaimana disebutkan di atas, makin kokoh dan seakan menjadi sakral setelah diperkaya oleh dua ulama klasik Islam seperti Ibn Hazm dan Ibn Taimiyah. Menurut pendapat dua ulama ini, bahwa kembali kepada kemurnian Islam adalah membangun dimensi kepastian pada tekstualitas, sebab pengetahuan dan kebenaran dalam teks (al-Qur’an dan Sunnah sahih mutawatir) memiliki keistimewaan yang otoritatif mutlak.
Ibn Taimiyah misalnya amat pedas menyatakan bahwa siapa saja yang menganalisis al-Qur’an dan as-sunnah dengan nalar, maka pendapatnya itu muncul dari pendapat orang-orang sesat. Mereka yang membangun keilmuan dengan ilmu-ilmu rasional seperti filsafat dan teologi, hanya akan menimbulkan kesesatan dan kebid’ahan lainnya.
Akar problematik lainnya yang menyebabkan rusaknya sistem epistemologi Islam yang dihadapi oleh mayoritas umat Islam di Indonesia termasuk di Sumatera Barat adalah kecenderungan pada kemapanan. Pola pikir seperti ini mengandaikan kajian masa lalu yang dihasilkan umat Islam terkait ilmu-ilmu ke-Islaman sebagai suatu yang final dan sesuatu yang pasti benar.
Generasi berikutnya tidak boleh mengajukan pertanyaan kritis, apalagi melakukan kritik terhadap hasil kajian ke-Islaman generasi awal. Tugas umat Islam generasi belakangan tidak lain hanya mengikut (itiba’) dan bahkan adanya ketentuan secara tidak tertulis, bagi kelompok awam harus mengikut tanpa reserve atau taklid.
Sekali lagi, model berpikir sebagaimana terurai di atas pada dasarnya merupakan ciri khas nalar Arab, meminjam Bahasa Nasr Hamid Abu Zaid. Lebih jauh Adonis menyatakan; dengan kemapanan pemikiran tersebut menyebabkan sebagian besar umat Islam gagap merespon sesuatu yang berubah (al-mutahawil).
Efek negatif berikutnya, umat Islam sebagian besar sangat tidak kreatif dalam bertanya, mengartikulasikan, merespon dan mempersoalkan sesuatu yang berubah, karena sepanjang hidupnya cenderung tidak boleh berpikir alternatif, terutama saat bicara seputar persoalan agama.
Oleh karena itu, jangan heran jika saat ini kita menyaksikan khutbah-khutbah di masjid terasa membosankan. Selain itu juga banyak Muslim kurang mempu bertanya dengan baik serta kurang cakap berargumentasi, serta gampang mengkafirkan. Sebagian besar umat Islam belum mampu keluar dari model berpikir diametral, antara kecenderungan ortodoksi (kemapanan) dengan yang mengingkan perubahan. Tarik-menarik kepentingan dan klaim kebenaran (truth claim) yang menjadi gerak sejarah dan kebudayaan Islam sebagai hasil “kontaminasi” dari nalar Arab.
Ironisnya, kebudayaan Islam akhir-akhir ini justru semakin didominasi oleh nalar yang nyaman dengan kemapanan (al-tsabit). Saya berpendapat jika model berpikir ini terus dilanggengkan, sepertinya sulit berharap klaim besar sebagai umat terbaik akan bisa menjadi kenyataan. Dan jika umat Islam tidak segera merefleksi diri, maka sepertinya Islam juga tidak akan banyak diminati orang, kecuali pada ranah simbolik keagamaan yang telah kehilangan substansinya. Wallahu’alam bisawab.
