IslamLib – Proses wahabisasi di Indonesia banyak memanfaatkan jalur lembaga pendidikan, terutama pesantren. Najib Burhani dalam Tadarus Ramadan JIL bertema “Pengaruh Wahabisme di Dunia Islam” menjelaskan, sejak tahun 1995-2000 puluhan pesantren Wahabi tersebar di berbagai wilayah di Indonesia, pesantren tertuanya adalah Ihya al-Sunnah di Yogyakarta.
Pesantren-pesantren Wahabi ini biasanya bersifat eksklusif, mereka tidak bersosialisasi dengan masyarakat di sekitarnya, apakah karena dikucilkan atau memang terdapat larangan dari kyai mereka sendiri, terang Najib.
Menurut Najib, ajaran-ajaran yang ditekankan di pesantren-pesantren yang berasosiasi dengan Wahabi ini pada umumnya menolak pengaruh Barat dan membenci kitab kuning. Sementara kitab-kitab yang ditulis Muhammad bin Abdul Wahab merupakan referensi utama dalam kurikulum pembelajaran mereka.
Bahkan menurut Najib, para santri diharuskan menghafal kitab tauhid Muhammad bin Abdul Wahab yang didistribusikan secara gratis oleh pemerintahan Arab Saudi, sebelum beranjak mempelajari kitab-kitab lainnya.
Pada perkembangan selanjutnya, wahabisasi di Indonesia menguat lewat Dewan Dakwah Islamiyah Indonesia (DDII) yang didirikan sejak tahun 1967. Muhammad Natsir sebagai pendiri organisasi ini bahkan pernah mendapat penghargaan dari pemerintah Arab Saudi atas jasanya dalam menyebarkan Islam juga melawan Ahmadiyah dan Syiah.
Sementara bagi Orde Baru, penyebaran wahabisme menjadi keuntungan tersendiri karena bisa dimanfaatkan untuk mengatasi gelombang komunisme. Sebab itu pergerakan kelompok ini mendapat restu dari Soeharto, bahkan mereka diberi izin untuk mendirikan lembaga pendidikan asing yang saat itu sangat sulit untuk didirikan di Indonesia.
Generasi Baru Wahabi. Penyebaran Wahabi ke Indonesia pada generasi kedua masuk melalui Lembaga Ilmu Pengetahuan Islam dan Arab (LIPIA). Dari lembaga pendidikan inilah generasi baru Wahabi bermunculan. Aktivitas dauroh dan halaqah yang dilakukan selama jeda perkuliahan, berhasil menjaring kader-kader yang potensial.
Mereka kemudian dikirim ke Arab Saudi untuk mengimpor pemahaman Wahabi. Sebelum pulang ke Indonesia, sebagaian dari kader-kader ini melakukan field work ke Afganistan dan terlibat dalam peperangan.
Najib menyebut aktivitas ini sebagai baptisme of fire, yakni pembaptisan untuk menjadikan mereka sebagai kader Wahabi dengan terlibat dalam peperangan, setelah itu mereka termaklumat sebagai generasi baru Wahabi.
Abu Nida, Ahmad Faiz Ainur Rafiq, Gufron, adalah nama-nama yang disebut Najib sebagai generasi kedua penyebar Wahabi di Indonesia. Mereka merupakan aktor intelektual yang brilian dan memiliki pemahaman cukup baik tentang Islam. Atas kegigihan para generasi kedua inilah wahabisasi berhasil merangsek ke berbagai universitas negeri di Indonesia
Selain melalui institusi pendidikan, Wahabi juga masuk melalui yayasan. Najib memaparkan bahwa yayasan yang berafiliasi dengan Wahabi tersebar cukup luas di Indonesia, salah satunya adalah As-Shafwah. Yayasan-yayasan inilah di antaranya yang menyalurkan dana bantuan untuk pembangunan mesjid-mesjid dan pesantren.
Melalui kontribusinya dalam pendanaan tersebut, mereka biasanya terlibat dalam pembentukan kepengurusan mesjid (imam, takmir, dsb.) atau dalam pembentukan kurikulum, jika yang didanai adalah pesantren atau madrasah.
Itulah proses masuknya Wahabi di Indonesia sejak tahun 1930-an hingga sekarang. Perbedaan paling mendasar antara generasi terdahulu dengan generasi sekarang adalah bagaimana kedua generasi ini berhadapan dan memperlakukan pemahamannya tentang Wahabisme.
Jika generasi pertama cukup pada tahap mengaguminya sebagai sebuah gerakan baru yang berhasil di dunia Islam, generasi kedua atau generasi baru ini, dengan sangat gigihnya menjiwai dan menyebarkan paham mereka ke berbagai pelosok Indonesia. Karena itulah bermunculan pesantren-pesantren, madrasah, bahkan universitas yang bercorak Wahabi, demikian Najib menutup penjelasannya. (Evi Rahmawati)
