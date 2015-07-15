IslamLib – Penyebaran ideologi Wahabi oleh Arab Saudi tidak murni beralasan agama. Ada banyak motif, namun dorongan paling kuat sarat dengan unsur politik. Demikian disampaikan Najib Burhani saat menjadi narasumber dalam Tadarus Ramadan JIL, Rabu (01/07) lalu.
Najib yang mengisi sesi ke dua tadarus dengan tema “Pengaruh Wahabisme di Dunia Islam” menjelaskan bagaimana wahabisasi bermula dari ambisi Saudi Arabia untuk menjadi leader di seluruh dunia Islam. Terjadinya kontestasi kekhilafahan Islam saat itu, menyebabkan dinasti ini memutuskan untuk berkoalisi dengan Wahabi.
Ketika Jamal Abdul Nasir menggulirkan ide Sosialisme Arab pada tahun 50-an, segera saja Wahabisasi dilakukan lebih gencar lagi oleh pemerintahan Arab Saudi. Hal tersebut dilakukan demi mengatasi semangat sosialisme Arab yang ingin dikembangkan secara luas menjadi doktrin yang dianut bukan hanya di Mesir tetapi juga di seluruh dunia Islam.
Untuk mengkonter gagasan Jamal Abdul Nasir itu pula lima tahun setelahnya terbentuk OKI (Organisasi Konferensi Islam), disusul lima tahun kemudian dengan lahirnya Rabithah Alam Islam (Liga Dunia Muslim) yang semakin menguatkan Wahabisasi di kancah internasional.
Najib lantas menjelaskan bahwa mulanya cara Wahabi berhadapan dengan politk adalah melalui sikap yang pasif, atau biasa dikenal dengan political quietism, mereka enggan berpartisipasi aktif dalam politik. Namun dalam praktiknya, meski gerakan ini cenderung bersikap kritis terhadap rezim-rezim di luar Arab Saudi, tetapi mereka juga menghamba terhadap pemerintahan yang didukungnya, yakni Arab Saudi.
Maka doktrin hizbiyyah inilah cara berpolitik kalangan Wahabi yang diamini pemerintah Arab Saudi untuk menegaskan pengaruh dan kekuasaannya di dunia Islam. (Evi Rahmawati)
