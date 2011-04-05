Wahabisme: Alhamdulillah atawa Innalillah?

IslamLib – Di tengah kecenderungan masyarakat Islam yang dianggap mengidap penyakit TBC (takhayyul, bid’ah, dan khurafat), Wahabisme muncul untuk menghancurkannya. Dengan semboyan al-ruju’ ila al-Qur’an wa al-Sunnah (kembali kepada al-Qur’an dan al-Hadits) mereka berdakwah untuk mengajak umat Islam mengikuti ajaran Islam yang benar: Wahabisme.
Berpusat di Arab Saudi, Wahabisme yang didirikan oleh Muhammad ibn Abdul Wahab ibn Sulaiman al-Najdi pada abad ke-18, adalah salah satu sekte berpaham keras dalam Islam. Muhammad ibn Abdul Wahab lahir di Uyaynah, termasuk daerah Najd, bagian timur Kerajaan Saudi Arabia sekarang, tahun 1111 H/1699 M dan meninggal dunia tahun 1206 H/1791 M.
Ia belajar ke sejumlah guru terutama yang bermazhab Hanbali. Ayahandanya, Abdul Wahab, adalah seorang hakim (qadhi) pengikut Imam Ahmad ibn Hanbal.
Kelompok Wahabi mengklaim dapat mengembalikan umat Islam kepada ajaran Islam dan akidah yang murni. Mereka ingin kembali kepada al-Qur’an dalam makna yang harafiah. Al-Qur’an dianggap hanya deretan huruf yang tak berkaitan dengan konteks di sekitar. Dengan pendekatan ini, mereka menolak sejumlah tradisi (al-‘urf) yang tumbuh subur dalam masyarakat.
Semua keadaan ingin dikembalikan pada keadaan zaman Nabi Muhammad. Mereka tak setuju rasionalisme yang berkembang dalam filsafat Islam. Demi literalisme al-Qur’an, Ushul Fikih mereka acuhkan.
Literalisme kaum Wahabi terus mengungkung mereka. Wahabisme menghendaki Islam yang “murni” dan “asli” –tentu dalam pengertian mereka. Dengan semangat purifikasi ajaran Islam, mereka menampik sejarah. Wahabisme menyeleksi kemodernan.
Islam dalam pengertian Wahabisme tak boleh dijamah tangan ilmu pengetahuan. Itu sebabnya, tak aneh jika tahun 1920-an, Wahabisme mengharamkan telepon dan radio masuk Mekah. Akibatnya, pemurnian berujung di jurang kegagalan.
Wahabisme tak dikehendaki umat Islam. Sebagian ulama Sunni tak menghendaki jika Wahabisme dianggap menjadi bagian dari Ahlus Sunnah wal Jama’ah. Kakak kandung Muhammad ibn Abdul Wahab sendiri, Sulaiman ibn Abdul Wahab, menolak keras ideologi Wahabisme.
Wahabisme sebenarnya tak punya teologi yang unik. Ia hanya mendramatisasi doktrin-doktrin lama yang cenderung kaku dan rigid. Sebagaimana umumnya umat Islam lain, Wahabisme mendasarkan ajaran dan doktrinnya pada tauhid.
Jika Mu’tazilah mengkampanyekan tauhid, itu juga yang dilakukan Wahabisme. Lalu ada apa dengan konsep tauhid Wahabisme? Sejumlah pihak menilai bahwa tauhid Wahabisme adalah tauhid ekstrem.
Dengan konsep tauhidnya, Wahabisme mudah mengirimkan vonis kafir kepada kelompok-kelompok Islam yang berbeda tafsir dengan dirinya. Mereka tak menyetujui tawassul, ziarah kubur, tradisi tahlil, dan lain-lain. Ujungnya adalah penghalalan darah orang lain untuk ditumpahkan.
Walau tak mendaku sebagai pelanjut Kelompok Khawarij, Wahabisme memiliki kesamaan gerakan: menyukai kekerasan. Alkisah, makam Zaid al-Khaththab –saudara kandung Sahabat Umar ibn Khaththab– pernah dihancurkan Kelompok Wahabi. Tahun 1802, mereka menyerang Karbala.
Wahabisme kini tumbuh di Indonesia. Sejumlah ma’had atau pesantren yang mengusung ideologi Wahabisme bermunculan. Seorang teman yang sedang meriset Wahabisme di Indonesia mencatat tak kurang dari empat belas pesantren di Indonesia yang menyebarkan doktrin Wahabisme.
Dibanding data statistik pesantren di Indonesia yang ribuan jumlahnya, angka empat belas memang kecil. Tapi fenomena penyebaran doktrin Wahabisme ini sudah sangat merisaukan. Atas keadaan ini, sebagian mengucapkan Alhamdulillah, dan sebagian yang lain berkata Innalillah.
What’s up Dear, are you in fact visiting this site daily, if
so afterward you will without doubt obtain pleasant experience.
Great work! This is the kind of info that are meant to be shared across the internet.
Disgrace on Google for no longer positioning
this submit upper! Come on over and talk over with my website .
Thank you =)
Do you have a spam problem on this blog; I also am a blogger, and I was wanting
to know your situation; many of us have developed some nice procedures and we are looking
to exchange solutions with others, please shoot me an e-mail if interested.
You could certainly see your expertise in the work
you write. The arena hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid
to mention how they believe. All the time follow
your heart.
It is the best time to make some plans for the future and it’s
time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I want
to suggest you some interesting things or suggestions.
Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article.
I wish to read more things about it!
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your site
and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact
enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing to
your augment and even I achievement you access consistently quickly.
Heya! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new iphone!
Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and look forward to all your posts!
Carry on the superb work!
Hi to every single one, it’s truly a fastidious for me
to pay a visit this web site, it contains helpful Information.
Hi there very cool website!! Man .. Beautiful .. Wonderful ..
I will bookmark your site and take the feeds additionally?
I’m glad to search out so many useful information right here
in the post, we need work out extra strategies on this regard, thank you for sharing.
. . . . .
For hottest news you have to pay a quick visit world wide web and on web I found this site as a
best site for hottest updates.
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know so much about this,
like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could do with some pics to drive the message home a little bit, but instead of that,
this is great blog. An excellent read. I will definitely be back.
I visited multiple sites however the audio quality for audio songs
existing at this site is in fact excellent.
Do you mind if I quote a couple of your articles as long as I provide credit and
sources back to your site? My blog is in the exact same area of interest as yours
and my users would definitely benefit from a lot of the
information you provide here. Please let me know if this ok with you.
Thank you!
Nice blog here! Also your site loads up fast! What host are you using?
Can I get your affiliate link to your host?
I wish my site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to more added agreeable from you!
However, how can we communicate?
I blog frequently and I truly thank you for your content.
This great article has truly peaked my interest.
I’m going to book mark your blog and keep checking for
new information about once a week. I opted in for your RSS feed too.
I am sure this piece of writing has touched all the internet viewers, its really really nice post on building up new weblog.