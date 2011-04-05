Home » Mazhab » Wahabisme » Wahabisme: Alhamdulillah atawa Innalillah?
Wahabisme: Alhamdulillah atawa Innalillah?

Abdul Moqsith Ghazali 05/04/2011

IslamLib – Di tengah kecenderungan masyarakat Islam yang dianggap mengidap penyakit TBC (takhayyul, bid’ah, dan khurafat), Wahabisme muncul untuk menghancurkannya. Dengan semboyan al-ruju’ ila al-Qur’an wa al-Sunnah (kembali kepada al-Qur’an dan al-Hadits) mereka berdakwah untuk mengajak umat Islam mengikuti ajaran Islam yang benar: Wahabisme.

Berpusat di Arab Saudi, Wahabisme yang didirikan oleh Muhammad ibn Abdul Wahab ibn Sulaiman al-Najdi pada abad ke-18, adalah salah satu sekte berpaham keras dalam Islam. Muhammad ibn Abdul Wahab lahir di Uyaynah, termasuk daerah Najd, bagian timur Kerajaan Saudi Arabia sekarang, tahun 1111 H/1699 M dan meninggal dunia tahun 1206 H/1791 M.

Ia belajar ke sejumlah guru terutama yang bermazhab Hanbali. Ayahandanya, Abdul Wahab, adalah seorang hakim (qadhi) pengikut Imam Ahmad ibn Hanbal.

Kelompok Wahabi mengklaim dapat mengembalikan umat Islam kepada ajaran Islam dan akidah yang murni. Mereka ingin kembali kepada al-Qur’an dalam makna yang harafiah. Al-Qur’an dianggap hanya deretan huruf yang tak berkaitan dengan konteks di sekitar. Dengan pendekatan ini, mereka menolak sejumlah tradisi (al-‘urf) yang tumbuh subur dalam masyarakat.

Semua keadaan ingin dikembalikan pada keadaan zaman Nabi Muhammad. Mereka tak setuju rasionalisme yang berkembang dalam filsafat Islam. Demi literalisme al-Qur’an, Ushul Fikih mereka acuhkan.

Literalisme kaum Wahabi terus mengungkung mereka. Wahabisme menghendaki Islam yang “murni” dan “asli” –tentu dalam pengertian mereka. Dengan semangat purifikasi ajaran Islam, mereka menampik sejarah. Wahabisme menyeleksi kemodernan.

Islam dalam pengertian Wahabisme tak boleh dijamah tangan ilmu pengetahuan. Itu sebabnya, tak aneh jika tahun 1920-an, Wahabisme mengharamkan telepon dan radio masuk Mekah. Akibatnya, pemurnian berujung di jurang kegagalan.

Wahabisme tak dikehendaki umat Islam. Sebagian ulama Sunni tak menghendaki jika Wahabisme dianggap menjadi bagian dari Ahlus Sunnah wal Jama’ah. Kakak kandung Muhammad ibn Abdul Wahab sendiri, Sulaiman ibn Abdul Wahab, menolak keras ideologi Wahabisme.

Wahabisme sebenarnya tak punya teologi yang unik. Ia hanya mendramatisasi doktrin-doktrin lama yang cenderung kaku dan rigid. Sebagaimana umumnya umat Islam lain, Wahabisme mendasarkan ajaran dan doktrinnya pada tauhid.

Jika Mu’tazilah mengkampanyekan tauhid, itu juga yang dilakukan Wahabisme. Lalu ada apa dengan konsep tauhid Wahabisme? Sejumlah pihak menilai bahwa tauhid Wahabisme adalah tauhid ekstrem.

Dengan konsep tauhidnya, Wahabisme mudah mengirimkan vonis kafir kepada kelompok-kelompok Islam yang berbeda tafsir dengan dirinya. Mereka tak menyetujui tawassul, ziarah kubur, tradisi tahlil, dan lain-lain. Ujungnya adalah penghalalan darah orang lain untuk ditumpahkan.

Walau tak mendaku sebagai pelanjut Kelompok Khawarij, Wahabisme memiliki kesamaan gerakan: menyukai kekerasan. Alkisah, makam Zaid al-Khaththab –saudara kandung Sahabat Umar ibn Khaththab– pernah dihancurkan Kelompok Wahabi. Tahun 1802, mereka menyerang Karbala.

Wahabisme kini tumbuh di Indonesia. Sejumlah ma’had atau pesantren yang mengusung ideologi Wahabisme bermunculan. Seorang teman yang sedang meriset Wahabisme di Indonesia mencatat tak kurang dari empat belas pesantren di Indonesia yang menyebarkan doktrin Wahabisme.

Dibanding data statistik pesantren di Indonesia yang ribuan jumlahnya, angka empat belas memang kecil. Tapi fenomena penyebaran doktrin Wahabisme ini sudah sangat merisaukan. Atas keadaan ini, sebagian mengucapkan Alhamdulillah, dan sebagian yang lain berkata Innalillah.

