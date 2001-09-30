Moeslim Abdurrahman: “Sweeping Bukan Jihad”

Berbagai sikap dan pandangan bermunculan seiring dengan maraknya anti-Amerika pasca pengeboman WTC. Sebagian sikap itu mendukung aksi-aksi kekerasan yang dibalut simbol-simbol agama. Tapi, sebagian lainnya keberatan dengan pendekatan kekerasan semacam itu. Nah, dalam kesempatan ini, Kajian Islam Utan Kayu menyiapkan wawancara dengan Dr. Moeslim Abdurrahman, cendikiawan Muslim yang aktif di Muhammadiyah.
Bagaimana Anda melihat kasus pengeboman WTC secara umum dan implikasinya bagi kita di tanah air?
Ini reaksi dari dunia —apakah Islam ataukah tidak Islam— adalah pertama semua orang mengutuk pengeboman tersebut karena —mengutip istilah Pak Syafi’i Ma’arif—tindakan itu adalah anti-peradaban.
Yang kedua, sebenarnya semua orang atau katakanlah kecenderungan utamanya meminta Amerika jangan melakukan kesalahan yang sama yaitu misalnya dengan menginvasi Afghanistan tanpa alasan yang jelas. Karena jika hal itu terjadi akan menimbulkan eskalasi sikap anti AS yang lebih besar dan tidak menguntungkan semua pihak.
Tapi, skala korban pengeboman WTC itu juga sangat menyedihkan yang jika dilihat dari segi apapun tidak bisa diterima?
Ya, kalau hati kita bergembira melihat tragedi tersebut, pertanyaannya di mana nurani orang yang beriman melihat “horor” berskala besar yang meminta korban besar. Semua orang akan tersentuh.
Selama ini kasus WTC dan Pentagon selalu dikaitkan dengan kebijakan luar negeri AS yang sering dikritik orang. Menurut Anda?
Saya setuju bahwa kebijakan luar negeri AS terkadang tampak arogan. Harus ada otokritik dari pihak pemerintah AS. Tapi ada yang lebih penting daripada itu, yakni bahwa pihak AS harus melakukan reedukasi kepada masyarakatnya sehingga cara menafsirkan pengeboman itu tidak dikaitkan dengan agama.
Dan juga kita, kaum muslimin dan para pemimpinnya, seperti yang diperlihatkan Pak Hasyim dan Pak Syafi’I, harus juga melakukan reedukasi kepada umatnya. Kita sebagai umat Islam, kalau mengutuk pengeboman itu dan meminta AS melakukan otokritik, maka kita harus konsisten melakukan otokritik dan komitmen untuk menegakkan hukum internasional.
Jadi tidak boleh misalnya ada warga negara AS di Indonesia kemudian dilecehkan, sebagaimana umat Islam juga gerah melihat misalnya warga muslim di AS dilecehkan oleh orang lain.
Intinya tidak boleh double standard?
Ya benar, sikap standar ganda tidak boleh menjangkiti kita. Bagi saya, ini penting, bahwa sesungguhnya jihadul akbar yang perlu diretas oleh kalangan Muslim maupun non-Muslim adalah bagaimana meretas dan membangun kerjasama untuk mewujudkan the new community of civilization.
Ada pandangan yang cukup pesimistis antara kebijakan AS di satu pihak dengan korelasi faktor agama di pihak lain, bagaimana?
Seperti telah banyak dibicarakan orang, hal itu menjadi coverage Barat yang tampak tidak proporsional dalam beberapa hal. Inilah yang membuat apa yang saya sebut dengan istilah reedukasi menemukan urgensinya. Jadi bagaimana media Barat juga melakukan reedukasi terhadap masyarakat Barat melalui performance dan tampilan beritanya.
Maksud reedukasi adalah adanya sikap yang lebih obyektif dari media dan masyarakat Barat bahwa Islam tersebut tidak identik dengan terorisme. Termasuk juga di Indonesia, kita juga harus melakukan reedukasi terhadap umat bahwa jihad itu tidak diartikan seperti sweeping terhadap warga asing dari AS. Orang-orang Islam memiliki tanggung jawab besar untuk melindungi tamunya (ikroomu al-dhuyuf: memuliakan para tamu).
Jadi ideologi jihad tidak diartikan balas dendam ya?
Harus diingat bahwa Indonesia adalah negeri berpenduduk Muslim terbesar di dunia. Meskipun dunia dalam memandang Islam selalu berkonotasi Arab Saudi dan Iran saja misalnya, tapi justru harus mendorong Indonesia untuk mengambil peran kepemimpinan yang baru. Yakni bagaimana umat Islam, khususnya Indonesia, bisa diajak untuk memulai dialog peradaban.
Kongkretnya dialog peradab itu seperti apa?
Intinya adalah kita harus menempatkan Islam bukan saja sebagai identitas, tetapi memposisikan Islam sebagai sumur peradaban yang bisa menyumbangkan air peradaban dan nilai-nilai baru yang universal terhadap masyarakat peradaban baru itu. Yakni masyarakat yang menjungjung tinggi hukum internasional dan globalized civil society.
Apakah karena dampak tragedi WTC usaha dialog peradaban menjadi hancur?
Perjumpaan Islam dan Barat untuk membangun the new community civilization selalu berantakan akibat gelombang terorisme seperti ini. Akhirnya secara psikologis menjadi hambatan, kecuali kita tetap konsisten dan tabah menghadapi tantangan terorisme internasional, persoalan lingkungan hidup yang sudah mengancam kehidupan manusia dan lain-lain.
Tidak sekadar menonjolkan identitas saja?
Harus mendefiniskan kembali sumbangan Islam dalam perjumpaan peredaban. Sayangnya, kunjungan Presiden Megawati kemarin ke AS tidak meletakkan gagasan dan visi besar seperti ini sebagai point utama. Apalagi, beliau dipahami sebagai presiden dari negeri berpenduduk Muslim terbesar yang datang ke Amerika dan menemui Bush pada saat warga AS menghadapi duka.
Seharusnya, Presiden Megawati lebih menunjukkan keinginan untuk membicarakan ide-ide kemanusiaan universal ini dibanding soal-soal teknis seperti pencabutan embargo militer, tekanan AS kepada IMF untuk mengucurkan pinjaman dan lain-lain. Menurut saya, hal-hal teknis seperti ini menjadi persoalan ad hoc saja.
Peristiwa di New York ternyata juga berimplikasi di dalam negeri, seperti munculnya dari sebagian kalangan Islam yang tidak proporsional seperti sweeping?
Kita hidup di tengah pergaulan global, yang apalagi oleh peran media komunikasi, menyebabkan manusia tidak bisa menyembunyikan diri dari identitas kelompok, ideologi dan lain-lain. Akibatnya, sikap atau perilaku chauvinistik tidak bisa disembunyikan.
Oleh karena itu, umat Islam, di Indonesia khususnya, harus menyadari posisinya sebagai bagian dari warga dunia baru yang harus menunjukkan bahwa Islam compatible dan bersifat rahmatan lil alamin. Dalam terjemahan saya, rahmatan lil alamin adalah mewujudkan the new community of civilization, bukan clash of civilization (benturan peradaban).
Ironisnya, umat Islam di Indonesia terlalu sedikit perananya dalam percaturan global dan pandangan dunia terhadap Islam di sini yang sangat kompleks dinamikanya ternyata sumir sekali. Nah kaitannya dengan sweeping, harus dicamkan bahwa etika Islam adalah pemuliaan terhadap tamu selama tamu tersebut tidak melanggar hukum.
Tampaknya sebagian masyarakat kita juga tidak bisa membedakan Amerika sebagai pemerintah dan sebagai warga biasa?
Ini kaitannya dengan perlunya reedukasi yang menurut saya menyangkut pengetahuan dan pengajaran tentang nuansa-nuansa peta keberagamaan di masyarakat. Misalnya, orang tidak bisa membedakan hubungan antara pemerintah Amerika, politik kebijakan luar negerinya dan warga Amerika yang beragama Islam diaspora yang jumlahnya tujuh juta lebih di sana.
Pengetahuan seperti ini jarang disebarkan ke masyarakat sebagai public education. Seolah-olah kita menggeneralisasi bahwa Amerika itu Kristen semua, alkoholic dan dekaden semua seperti dilihat dari tayangan film-filmnya.
Sama halnya kita tidak bisa membedakan antara kaum Taliban yang menguasai 90 persen wilayah Afghanistan dengan kaum Mujahidin di Afghanistan utara yang kembali mencuat konfliknya. Jadi ini dunia Islam yang tidak diketahui nuansa-nuansanya oleh umat Islam sendiri.
Hal itu kemudian ditanggapi sebagai pertarungan politik?
Saya khawatir, sikap phobia terhadap Barat memunculkan peneguhan identitas yang diselesaikan tidak dengan peradaban dan logika, tapi justru ditumpahkan secara emosional melalui sweeping dan lain-lain. Apakah pembakaran masjid di Australia harus dibalas juga dengan pembakaran Gereja di sini? Tidak kan.
Dalam Islam, bila ada yang mencegah pembakaran rumah ibadah sampai meninggal justru ia telah mati syahid. Etika perang (al-qitaal) Islam sangatlah tinggi sesuai dengan adagium al-Islam ya’lu wala yu’la alaihi.
