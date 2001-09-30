Home » Perbincangan » Aktivis » Moeslim Abdurrahman: “Sweeping Bukan Jihad”
Dr. Moeslim Abdurrahman (Foto: kompas.com)
Dr. Moeslim Abdurrahman (Foto: kompas.com)

Moeslim Abdurrahman: “Sweeping Bukan Jihad”

IslamLib 30/09/2001 93 Views

Tolong nilai artikel ini di akhir tulisan.

Berbagai sikap dan pandangan bermunculan seiring dengan maraknya anti-Amerika pasca pengeboman WTC. Sebagian sikap itu mendukung aksi-aksi kekerasan yang dibalut simbol-simbol agama. Tapi, sebagian lainnya keberatan dengan pendekatan kekerasan semacam itu. Nah, dalam kesempatan ini, Kajian Islam Utan Kayu menyiapkan wawancara dengan Dr. Moeslim Abdurrahman, cendikiawan Muslim yang aktif di Muhammadiyah.

 

Bagaimana Anda melihat kasus pengeboman WTC secara umum dan implikasinya bagi kita di tanah air?

Ini reaksi dari dunia —apakah Islam ataukah tidak Islam— adalah pertama semua orang mengutuk pengeboman tersebut karena —mengutip istilah Pak Syafi’i Ma’arif—tindakan itu adalah anti-peradaban.

Yang kedua, sebenarnya semua orang atau katakanlah kecenderungan utamanya meminta Amerika jangan melakukan kesalahan yang sama yaitu misalnya dengan menginvasi Afghanistan tanpa alasan yang jelas. Karena jika hal itu terjadi akan menimbulkan eskalasi sikap anti AS yang lebih besar dan tidak menguntungkan semua pihak.

Tapi, skala korban pengeboman WTC itu juga sangat menyedihkan yang jika dilihat dari segi apapun tidak bisa diterima?

Ya, kalau hati kita bergembira melihat tragedi tersebut, pertanyaannya di mana nurani orang yang beriman melihat “horor” berskala besar yang meminta korban besar. Semua orang akan tersentuh.

Selama ini kasus WTC dan Pentagon selalu dikaitkan dengan kebijakan luar negeri AS yang sering dikritik orang. Menurut Anda?

Saya setuju bahwa kebijakan luar negeri AS terkadang tampak arogan. Harus ada otokritik dari pihak pemerintah AS. Tapi ada yang lebih penting daripada itu, yakni bahwa pihak AS harus melakukan reedukasi kepada masyarakatnya sehingga cara menafsirkan pengeboman itu tidak dikaitkan dengan agama.

Dan juga kita, kaum muslimin dan para pemimpinnya, seperti yang diperlihatkan Pak Hasyim dan Pak Syafi’I, harus juga melakukan reedukasi kepada umatnya. Kita sebagai umat Islam, kalau mengutuk pengeboman itu dan meminta AS melakukan otokritik, maka kita harus konsisten melakukan otokritik dan komitmen untuk menegakkan hukum internasional.

Jadi tidak boleh misalnya ada warga negara AS di Indonesia kemudian dilecehkan, sebagaimana umat Islam juga gerah melihat misalnya warga muslim di AS dilecehkan oleh orang lain.

Intinya tidak boleh double standard?

Ya benar, sikap standar ganda tidak boleh menjangkiti kita. Bagi saya, ini penting, bahwa sesungguhnya jihadul akbar yang perlu diretas oleh kalangan Muslim maupun non-Muslim adalah bagaimana meretas dan membangun kerjasama untuk mewujudkan the new community of civilization.

Ada pandangan yang cukup pesimistis antara kebijakan AS di satu pihak dengan korelasi faktor agama di pihak lain, bagaimana?

Seperti telah banyak dibicarakan orang, hal itu menjadi coverage Barat yang tampak tidak proporsional dalam beberapa hal. Inilah yang membuat apa yang saya sebut dengan istilah reedukasi menemukan urgensinya. Jadi bagaimana media Barat juga melakukan reedukasi terhadap masyarakat Barat melalui performance dan tampilan beritanya.

Maksud reedukasi adalah adanya sikap yang lebih obyektif dari media dan masyarakat Barat bahwa Islam tersebut tidak identik dengan terorisme. Termasuk juga di Indonesia, kita juga harus melakukan reedukasi terhadap umat bahwa jihad itu tidak diartikan seperti sweeping terhadap warga asing dari AS. Orang-orang Islam memiliki tanggung jawab besar untuk melindungi tamunya (ikroomu al-dhuyuf: memuliakan para tamu).

Jadi ideologi jihad tidak diartikan balas dendam ya?

Harus diingat bahwa Indonesia adalah negeri berpenduduk Muslim terbesar di dunia. Meskipun dunia dalam memandang Islam selalu berkonotasi Arab Saudi dan Iran saja misalnya, tapi justru harus mendorong Indonesia untuk mengambil peran kepemimpinan yang baru. Yakni bagaimana umat Islam, khususnya Indonesia, bisa diajak untuk memulai dialog peradaban.

Kongkretnya dialog peradab itu seperti apa?

Intinya adalah kita harus menempatkan Islam bukan saja sebagai identitas, tetapi memposisikan Islam sebagai sumur peradaban yang bisa menyumbangkan air peradaban dan nilai-nilai baru yang universal terhadap masyarakat peradaban baru itu. Yakni masyarakat yang menjungjung tinggi hukum internasional dan globalized civil society.

Apakah karena dampak tragedi WTC usaha dialog peradaban menjadi hancur?

Perjumpaan Islam dan Barat untuk membangun the new community civilization selalu berantakan akibat gelombang terorisme seperti ini. Akhirnya secara psikologis menjadi hambatan, kecuali kita tetap konsisten dan tabah menghadapi tantangan terorisme internasional, persoalan lingkungan hidup yang sudah mengancam kehidupan manusia dan lain-lain.

Tidak sekadar menonjolkan identitas saja?

Harus mendefiniskan kembali sumbangan Islam dalam perjumpaan peredaban. Sayangnya, kunjungan Presiden Megawati kemarin ke AS tidak meletakkan gagasan dan visi besar seperti ini sebagai point utama. Apalagi, beliau dipahami sebagai presiden dari negeri berpenduduk Muslim terbesar yang datang ke Amerika dan menemui Bush pada saat warga AS menghadapi duka.

Seharusnya, Presiden Megawati lebih menunjukkan keinginan untuk membicarakan ide-ide kemanusiaan universal ini dibanding soal-soal teknis seperti pencabutan embargo militer, tekanan AS kepada IMF untuk mengucurkan pinjaman dan lain-lain. Menurut saya, hal-hal teknis seperti ini menjadi persoalan ad hoc saja.

Peristiwa di New York ternyata juga berimplikasi di dalam negeri, seperti munculnya dari sebagian kalangan Islam yang tidak proporsional seperti sweeping?

Kita hidup di tengah pergaulan global, yang apalagi oleh peran media komunikasi, menyebabkan manusia tidak bisa menyembunyikan diri dari identitas kelompok, ideologi dan lain-lain. Akibatnya, sikap atau perilaku chauvinistik tidak bisa disembunyikan.

Oleh karena itu, umat Islam, di Indonesia khususnya, harus menyadari posisinya sebagai bagian dari warga dunia baru yang harus menunjukkan bahwa Islam compatible dan bersifat rahmatan lil alamin. Dalam terjemahan saya, rahmatan lil alamin adalah mewujudkan the new community of civilization, bukan clash of civilization (benturan peradaban).

Ironisnya, umat Islam di Indonesia terlalu sedikit perananya dalam percaturan global dan pandangan dunia terhadap Islam di sini yang sangat kompleks dinamikanya ternyata sumir sekali. Nah kaitannya dengan sweeping, harus dicamkan bahwa etika Islam adalah pemuliaan terhadap tamu selama tamu tersebut tidak melanggar hukum.

Tampaknya sebagian masyarakat kita juga tidak bisa membedakan Amerika sebagai pemerintah dan sebagai warga biasa?

Ini kaitannya dengan perlunya reedukasi yang menurut saya menyangkut pengetahuan dan pengajaran tentang nuansa-nuansa peta keberagamaan di masyarakat. Misalnya, orang tidak bisa membedakan hubungan antara pemerintah Amerika, politik kebijakan luar negerinya dan warga Amerika yang beragama Islam diaspora yang jumlahnya tujuh juta lebih di sana.

Pengetahuan seperti ini jarang disebarkan ke masyarakat sebagai public education. Seolah-olah kita menggeneralisasi bahwa Amerika itu Kristen semua, alkoholic dan dekaden semua seperti dilihat dari tayangan film-filmnya.

Sama halnya kita tidak bisa membedakan antara kaum Taliban yang menguasai 90 persen wilayah Afghanistan dengan kaum Mujahidin di Afghanistan utara yang kembali mencuat konfliknya. Jadi ini dunia Islam yang tidak diketahui nuansa-nuansanya oleh umat Islam sendiri.

Hal itu kemudian ditanggapi sebagai pertarungan politik?

Saya khawatir, sikap phobia terhadap Barat memunculkan peneguhan identitas yang diselesaikan tidak dengan peradaban dan logika, tapi justru ditumpahkan secara emosional melalui sweeping dan lain-lain. Apakah pembakaran masjid di Australia harus dibalas juga dengan pembakaran Gereja di sini? Tidak kan.

Dalam Islam, bila ada yang mencegah pembakaran rumah ibadah sampai meninggal justru ia telah mati syahid. Etika perang (al-qitaal) Islam sangatlah tinggi sesuai dengan adagium al-Islam ya’lu wala yu’la alaihi.

Silahkan nilai tulisan ini

124 comments

  1. chocianow
    15/12/2016 at 4:19 am

    Exceptional post but I was wondering if you could
    write a litte more on this topic? I’d be very grateful if you could
    elaborate a little bit more. Thank you!

  2. houston seo
    15/12/2016 at 2:19 pm

    Generally I do not learn post on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to check out
    and do it! Your writing taste has been amazed me. Thank you, very
    great article.

  3. adult dating
    16/12/2016 at 3:30 am

    A swiping Encounters recreation the place you possibly can go through profiles annd point
    out your interest primarily based on profile photos.

  4. http://hamptonbayceilingfanslighting.com
    16/12/2016 at 4:24 am

    Real fantastic visual appeal on this site, I’d rate it 10 10.

  5. cara bermain saham
    16/12/2016 at 5:13 am

    Very quickly this website will be famous among all blogging
    and site-building people, due to it’s nice posts

  6. fake pay stubs online
    16/12/2016 at 6:24 am

    Useful information. Fortunate me I discovered your website by accident, and I’m stunned why this accident did not took place in advance!
    I bookmarked it.

  7. bmw
    16/12/2016 at 7:38 am

    Hey there! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new iphone 3gs!
    Just wanted to say I love reading your blog and look forward to all
    your posts! Carry on the superb work!

  8. subwaysurfersgame.net
    16/12/2016 at 9:11 am

    Hi, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, fantastic blog!

  9. Yeezy Boost 350
    16/12/2016 at 11:00 am

    Thanks for your marvelous posting! I really enjoyed reading it,
    you could be a great author.I will be sure
    to bookmark your blog and will eventually come back in the future.
    I want to encourage that you continue your great posts, have a nice weekend!

  10. s3.amazonaws.com
    16/12/2016 at 12:51 pm

    You’re good sufficient to know a pretend evaluation from a real one once you learn it.

    That is why our binary choices opinions are totally different.

  11. khoa cua cuon
    16/12/2016 at 1:33 pm

    Marvelous, what a web site it is! This website gives valuable information to us, keep it up.

  12. jobs to do from home
    16/12/2016 at 2:42 pm

    I conceive this internet site holds some rattling great info for everyone. “A man’s dreams are an index to his greatness.” by Zadok Rabinwitz.

  13. xxx gratis
    16/12/2016 at 11:17 pm

    I have been surfing on-line more than three hours lately,
    yet I by no means discovered any fascinating article like
    yours. It’s pretty worth sufficient for me. In my opinion, if all site owners and bloggers
    made just right content as you did, the web can be a lot more helpful than ever before.

  14. 海外微信充值
    17/12/2016 at 2:45 am

    I wanted to thank you for this great read!! I certainly loved every little bit of it.
    I have you bookmarked to look at new stuff you post…

  15. filmy do obejrzenia
    17/12/2016 at 5:39 am

    The selections continue to expand and shift to ensure that interesting things can be available with patience.
    This immediate access to movies and television shows causes it to be that much easier plus more convenient to rent online.
    ” Brooks explains that online viewing sites offer more choices among more brand-new movie and television hits, often at little or no charge.

  16. memu download
    17/12/2016 at 7:37 am

    Thank you for sharing excellent informations. Your web-site is so cool. I’m impressed by the details that you’ve on this web site. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for extra articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found simply the information I already searched everywhere and just could not come across. What an ideal web-site.

  17. Dak Prescott Jerseys
    17/12/2016 at 3:23 pm

    Hello mates, how is all, and what you wish for to say about this piece of writing, in my view its in fact awesome in favor of me.

  18. 愛知県のフリーランスエンジニアを解説
    17/12/2016 at 3:46 pm

    愛知県のフリーランスエンジニアの後側を焙出すします。争闘取りいれるします。

  19. inexpensive college laptop
    17/12/2016 at 6:27 pm

    It’s really a cool and useful piece of info.

    I am happy that you just shared this helpful information with us.
    Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.

  20. polres madiun
    17/12/2016 at 8:53 pm

    Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to mention that I’ve truly
    loved surfing around your blog posts. In any case I’ll be subscribing to your rss feed and I am hoping you write again very
    soon!

  21. good racing movies 2014
    18/12/2016 at 1:17 am

    Seven Racing Video (Hoosiers) received at least one Oscar® nomination in any category….or 17.39% of the movies that are listed.

  22. cara memasukan akun coc
    18/12/2016 at 4:38 am

    Hello there, just became aware of your blog through Google,
    and found that it is really informative. I am gonna watch out for brussels.
    I’ll be grateful if you continue this in future.
    Numerous people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!

  23. Best Kung Fu Chinese Movie
    18/12/2016 at 4:46 am

    I think that is one of the such a lot vital information for me.
    And i am glad studying your article. However wanna statement on few normal issues, The web site style is ideal,
    the articles is in reality nice : D. Excellent activity, cheers

  24. Gladys
    18/12/2016 at 5:20 am

    In addition, thesre are more expewrienced patients who have been on testosterone therapy.

  25. http://tinyurl.com/nudistdating
    18/12/2016 at 7:54 am

    Excellent article! We will be linking to this great post on our website.
    Keep up the good writing.

  26. LouisZHarbin
    18/12/2016 at 8:22 am

    If some one needs expert view about running
    a blog afterward i suggest him/her to check out see this weblog, Keep up
    to date the good work.

  27. Quyen
    18/12/2016 at 9:18 am

    I got this web page from my buddy who informed me regarding this web
    page and now this time I am visiting this web page and reading very informative posts here.

  28. trace mobile number location
    18/12/2016 at 12:00 pm

    whoah this weblog is magnificent i really like
    studying your articles. Keep up the great work! You already know,
    lots of individuals are looking around for this information, you can aid
    them greatly.

  29. snapchat hack
    18/12/2016 at 12:52 pm

    As the admin of this web site is working, no hesitation very
    soon it will be renowned, due to its quality contents.

  30. JAVHD Free Porn - Watch jav streaming free JAV porn HD
    18/12/2016 at 1:29 pm

    My relatives all the time say that I am killing my time here at net, except I know I am
    getting familiarity everyday by reading such pleasant posts.

  31. 看護職
    18/12/2016 at 3:25 pm

    看護職

    勤務中の看護職の長所、短所を書きだしてみましょう。次に転職することの改善できること、マイナス面を書き出してみましよう。すぐに退職、転職すべきかどうか、冷静に判断する材料になります。退職という結論が出たのなら、きっと今が転職時なのでしよう。次は、「上手くいく退職」を考えます。ナースはスムースに看護職を退職できないことが少なくありません。最初に大切なのは、スムーズに退職するということ。一時的な感情で「もう辞めます！」と辞表を出し、職場を飛び出してしまうことのないように。看護職の雇用保険や健康保険などの手続きもありますし、退職金、ボーナスなどのもらえるはずのものがもらえず、自分が損をしてしまいます。円満に退職の気持ちを伝えましょう。法律上は、看護職退職の意志は、2週間前までに伝えればよいとされています。たいていは就業規則で「退職する日の○か月前までに」などと 規定されています。上司の都合の良さそうなタイミングを見計らって、ソフトに切り出し、退職意志をキッパリと伝えます。様々な不満があったとしても、退職までしばらく一緒に働くことを考えると、不満を言うのではなく、退職してどんな看護職キャリアアップを図りたいのかなど前向きな理由を伝えます。

  32. video seo services
    18/12/2016 at 5:15 pm

    SEO HERO WIX CONTEST

  33. https://docs.google.com/document/d/10y8txmal4jyn11poieddceeurnsanvcjpje86dv1mqy
    18/12/2016 at 7:34 pm

    I simply couldn’t depart your site before suggesting that I actually
    enjoyed the usual info a person supply on your guests? Is going to be again incessantly in order to investigate cross-check new posts

  34. hay day forum ipad
    18/12/2016 at 8:58 pm

    Some crops only take a handful of minutes
    to pop up — wheat, corn, and carrots, for instance, all take much less than ten minutes.

  35. Vonnie
    18/12/2016 at 10:19 pm

    Bassed on our findings, we are requiring labeling change
    for all prescription testosterone products to represent the possible increased risak of heart attacks and
    strokes linked with testosterone use.

  36. 栃木県の結婚式｜裏側を解説します
    18/12/2016 at 10:38 pm

    栃木県の結婚式の役立てる学校とは。色々書付けと思います。

  37. Gearbubble Necklace
    18/12/2016 at 10:48 pm

    I am genuinely pleased to read this blog posts which carries plenty
    of valuable information, thanks for providing these statistics.

  38. tax accountant in the internet
    18/12/2016 at 11:20 pm

    I believe that is one of the so much vital information for me.

    And i’m satisfied studying your article.

    However want to statement on some normal things, The web
    site taste is great, the articles is actually excellent : D.
    Just right task, cheers

  39. motupatlu
    18/12/2016 at 11:22 pm

    you’re really a good webmaster. The site loading speed is amazing. It seems that you’re doing any unique trick. In addition, The contents are masterpiece. you have done a wonderful job on this topic!

  40. http://okaihau.co.nz/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=33981
    18/12/2016 at 11:58 pm

    I feel that is one of the such a lot important information for me.

    And i am happy studying your article. But want to statement on some basic things, The web site style is wonderful, the articles
    is in reality nice : D. Good activity, cheers

  41. www.signageportal.com
    19/12/2016 at 12:00 am

    I think this is one of the most important info for me.
    And i’m glad studying your article. However want
    to observation on few common issues, The web site style is ideal, the articles
    is truly nice : D. Excellent job, cheers

  42. alkaramgroup.com
    19/12/2016 at 12:03 am

    Howdy, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just
    wondering if you get a lot of spam remarks?
    If so how do you stop it, any plugin or anything
    you can recommend? I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any help
    is very much appreciated.

  43. der beste steuerberater
    19/12/2016 at 12:49 am

    thank you for this post, I am a big big fan of this web site would like to
    go on updated.

  44. neting.edu.mk
    19/12/2016 at 1:19 am

    Oh my goodness! Incredible article dude! Thank you so much, However I am encountering problems with your RSS.
    I don?t understand the reason why I can’t subscribe
    to it. Is there anybody else having similar
    RSS issues? Anyone that knows the answer can you kindly respond?
    Thanx!!

  45. http://wiki.datahaskell.org/index.php/User:MargeryOswalt
    19/12/2016 at 1:21 am

    My partner and i still can’t quite assume that I could end
    up being one of those studying the important guidelines
    found on this blog. My family and I are sincerely thankful
    on your generosity and for giving me the chance to pursue this chosen career path.
    Appreciate your sharing the important information I managed to get
    from your web site.

  46. Jacob Oquendo
    19/12/2016 at 3:08 am

    The first thing is knowing the exact location and parameters that is being leased. Here are some tips on living all by yourself within your dwelling that might be valuable. You may not realize it, but setting up your utilities may be a little difficult, so take the necessary steps to ensure you have success.

  47. android emulator for windows
    19/12/2016 at 3:10 am

    Yay google is my king assisted me to find this great site! .

  48. http://www.netakod.com/
    19/12/2016 at 3:26 am

    This website was… how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I’ve found
    something that helped me. Thanks!

  49. mongolievoyages.com
    19/12/2016 at 3:26 am

    This website truly has all the info I wanted
    concerning this subject and didn?t know who to ask.

  50. http://votebolaomotosho.com/index.php/component/k2/itemlist/user/211355
    19/12/2016 at 3:54 am

    hello!,I like your writing very much! proportion we keep in touch extra
    about your post on AOL? I need an expert on this house to resolve
    my problem. May be that’s you! Taking a look forward to see you.

  51. http://aopaco.cn/index.php/component/k2/itemlist/user/366780
    19/12/2016 at 4:59 am

    Howdy, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just wondering if you get a lot
    of spam comments? If so how do you prevent it, any plugin or
    anything you can recommend? I get so much lately it’s
    driving me crazy so any help is very much
    appreciated.

  52. der beste steuerberater
    19/12/2016 at 5:34 am

    This site definitely has all the information and
    facts I wanted about this subject and didn?t know who to ask.

  53. Robin Hickson
    19/12/2016 at 5:49 am

    Have you ever considered about including a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is fundamental and all. But just imagine if you added some great graphics or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and videos, this site could definitely be one of the best in its field. Terrific blog!

  54. charity Car donation
    19/12/2016 at 6:04 am

    Oh my goodness! Incredible article dude! Thanks, However I am
    having difficulties with your RSS. I don?t know the reason why I cannot join it.
    Is there anyone else getting the same RSS problems? Anyone that knows the solution can you kindly respond?

    Thanks!!

  55. עורך דין לענייני ירושה בפתח תקווה
    19/12/2016 at 6:55 am

    You got a very good website, Glad I detected it through yahoo.

  56. der beste steuerberater
    19/12/2016 at 7:28 am

    I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your website.
    It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me
    to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to create your theme?

    Fantastic work!

  57. is a tax accountant really important?
    19/12/2016 at 8:45 am

    Excellent read, I just passed this onto a friend who was doing a little research on that.
    And he just bought me lunch because I found it for him
    smile Thus let me rephrase that: Thank you for lunch!

  58. http://thecliqs.com
    19/12/2016 at 8:46 am

    Simply wanna comment on few general things, The website style
    is perfect, the articles is very excellent :D.

  59. der beste steuerberater
    19/12/2016 at 8:54 am

    Keep functioning ,splendid job!

  60. http://refinishnation.com/index.php?action=profile;u=7022
    19/12/2016 at 9:23 am

    Keep functioning ,great job!

  61. www.영종명문.com
    19/12/2016 at 9:41 am

    Thank you for all your efforts on this web site. My mom take interest
    in setting aside time for investigations and it’s easy to understand why.

    Almost all notice all about the powerful form you make helpful tips and tricks through the
    web blog and invigorate response from some others on the
    content so our favorite simple princess is studying a whole lot.
    Enjoy the rest of the new year. You are doing a really good job.[X-N-E-W-L-I-N-S-P-I-N-X]I am extremely
    impressed with your writing abilities as well as with the structure in your blog.
    Is this a paid subject or did you customize it yourself?
    Either way stay up the nice high quality writing, it’s uncommon to look a nice weblog like this one these
    days.

  62. www.sillustrated.com
    19/12/2016 at 9:53 am

    I believe that is among the such a lot significant
    information for me. And i am satisfied reading your article.
    But wanna remark on few common things, The website
    style is wonderful, the articles is truly nice : D. Excellent activity, cheers

  63. www.ijaabat.com
    19/12/2016 at 9:59 am

    This web site certainly has all the information and facts I wanted concerning this subject and didn?t know who to ask.

  64. anniehammer.com
    19/12/2016 at 10:11 am

    Howdy! I know this is kinda off topic but I was
    wondering if you knew where I could locate a captcha plugin for my comment form?
    I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m
    having difficulty finding one? Thanks a lot!

  65. der beste steuerberater
    19/12/2016 at 10:29 am

    My partner and i still cannot quite feel that I could be one of those reading the important ideas found on your web site.
    My family and I are sincerely thankful for the generosity and for presenting
    me the chance to pursue my personal chosen career
    path. Appreciate your sharing the important information I acquired from your web site.

  66. http://simplemobilesolutionsbaltimore.com/
    19/12/2016 at 10:34 am

    Hello, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam
    remarks? If so how do you prevent it, any plugin or anything you can suggest?

    I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any assistance is very much appreciated.

  67. la manga resort
    19/12/2016 at 10:43 am

    Thank you for your whole work on this web page. Kim enjoys managing investigation and it is simple to grasp why. My partner and i learn all concerning the powerful means you present invaluable guides via this web site and even welcome contribution from the others on this content while our favorite child is now being taught a lot of things. Take advantage of the remaining portion of the new year. You are always conducting a glorious job.

  68. Wiki.Gatecrafters.Net
    19/12/2016 at 10:58 am

    This blog was… how do you say it? Relevant!!
    Finally I have found something that helped me. Thanks a lot!

  69. http://yumiko.nayana.com/
    19/12/2016 at 11:26 am

    I don’t usually comment but I gotta tell appreciate it for
    the post on this amazing one :D.

  70. der beste steuerberater
    19/12/2016 at 12:15 pm

    I believe that is among the so much significant info for me.
    And i’m satisfied studying your article. But should statement
    on few normal issues, The site taste is perfect, the articles is truly
    great : D. Excellent task, cheers

  71. http://instyletokyo.com
    19/12/2016 at 12:19 pm

    I don’t normally comment but I gotta admit appreciate it for the post on this
    amazing one :D.

  72. tax accountant job
    19/12/2016 at 12:30 pm

    Hmm is anyone else encountering problems with the pictures
    on this blog loading? I’m trying to figure out if its a problem on my end or if
    it’s the blog. Any feedback would be greatly appreciated.

  73. http://en.joy-toilet.com/
    19/12/2016 at 12:45 pm

    Oh my goodness! Awesome article dude! Thanks, However I am having
    issues with your RSS. I don?t understand the reason why I can’t join it.
    Is there anyone else having identical RSS issues? Anybody
    who knows the solution can you kindly respond? Thanks!!

  74. tax file year
    19/12/2016 at 1:25 pm

    I don’t unremarkably comment but I gotta say thanks for the post
    on this one :D.

  75. http://Ramarsamuel.co.uk/
    19/12/2016 at 1:42 pm

    I am just commenting to let you know what a incredible experience my cousin’s
    daughter had using yuor web blog. She picked
    up a lot of details, not to mention how it is like to have a wonderful coaching
    spirit to get others completely know specified complex issues.
    You actually exceeded her expectations. I appreciate
    you for imparting the great, dependable, explanatory and even unique guidance on the topic
    to Evelyn.

  76. owchtube.com
    19/12/2016 at 2:24 pm

    Keep working ,terrific job!

  77. zio.myqnapcloud.com
    19/12/2016 at 3:47 pm

    I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your website. It’s a very easy on the eyes which
    makes it much more pleasant for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a designer to create your theme?
    Exceptional work!

  78. jacob tucker vertical jump program reviews
    19/12/2016 at 3:48 pm

    Several pulmo rehab applications have a big emphasis on physical exercise, with formal classes of exercising education employing equipment such as
    bicycle ergometers, treadmills, structured walking
    or stair climbing supervised by authorities. These applications have documented considerable patient rehab benefits.
    This is an excellent way to effectively start your rehab system.

  79. make money
    19/12/2016 at 3:54 pm

    Greetings! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering if you knew
    where I could find a captcha plugin for my comment form?
    I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having trouble
    finding one? Thanks a lot!

  80. 坐骨神経痛 ストレッチ
    19/12/2016 at 5:01 pm

    ストレッチ体操は体が熱くなっているお風呂上りに行うことがとても有効的です。身体が熱くなるとマッスルの張りもほぐれるのでストレッチ体操の効果がなおいっそう向上するのです。

    次に毎日継続してすることです。ストレッチ体操というのは、毎日継続してすることで有効性を示すものです。従って、毎日短い時間でいいので毎日するようにしましょう。

  81. deviriaasmaranti.web.id
    19/12/2016 at 5:09 pm

    Why viewers still make use of to read news papers
    when in this technological globe the whole thing is existing on web?

  82. http://onesteppilates.gr/
    19/12/2016 at 5:14 pm

    Appreciate it for this post, I am a big fan of this internet site would like to go on updated.

  83. tax returns
    19/12/2016 at 6:56 pm

    But wanna remark on few general things, The website style is perfect, the content is very excellent :D.

  84. 佐賀県のアパレル派遣の情報
    19/12/2016 at 7:01 pm

    佐賀県のアパレル派遣を仰ぐよね。観念を発表する。

  85. Orbita-Lviv.Com
    19/12/2016 at 8:13 pm

    Nice read, I just passed this onto a colleague who was doing some research
    on that. And he actually bought me lunch since I found it for him smile So let me rephrase
    that: Thanks for lunch!

  86. Erin Sessums
    19/12/2016 at 8:21 pm

    While you are looking at apartments, keep your eye open for your neighbors. Chances are if you have in kids that are in school, that the location might be the most important feature. Give a key to one of your neighbors who you trust just in case you lock yourself out.

  87. http://allminecraftgames.com/
    19/12/2016 at 9:35 pm

    Simply wanna remark on few general things, The website design and style is perfect, the articles is rattling great :D.

  88. tax accounts and the best on the market
    19/12/2016 at 9:48 pm

    I feel this is one of the such a lot significant info for me.
    And i am glad reading your article. But wanna commentary on some
    normal things, The site taste is wonderful, the articles is actually great : D.
    Excellent activity, cheers

  89. der beste steuerberater
    19/12/2016 at 9:51 pm

    Nice read, I just passed this onto a colleague who
    was doing a little research on that. And he just bought me lunch since I found
    it for him smile Thus let me rephrase that: Thanks for lunch!

  90. http://carpasguayllabamba.com/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=17084
    19/12/2016 at 10:06 pm

    Nice read, I just passed this onto a colleague who was doing some research on that.
    And he actually bought me lunch since I found it for him smile Therefore
    let me rephrase that: Thanks for lunch!

  91. iroshaint.com
    19/12/2016 at 10:41 pm

    We still can’t quite think I could possibly be one of those reading through the important ideas found on your web blog.
    My family and I are sincerely thankful for your generosity and for offering me the chance to pursue the chosen career path.
    Appreciate your sharing the important information I
    got from your web site.

  92. Cathryn
    20/12/2016 at 6:44 am

    St Tinney Ranch: A. four-star site in rural Cornwall, with a David
    Bellamy Gold Award for Preservation, five rugged angling lakes and a heated outside pool.

  93. giay nham mirka
    20/12/2016 at 9:02 am

    Attractive component to content. I simply stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to say that I get actually enjoyed
    account your weblog posts. Any way I will be subscribing
    to your augment and even I achievement you get right of entry to constantly quickly.

  94. Gertie Sani
    20/12/2016 at 10:05 am

    It’s in reality a great and helpful piece of information. I’m satisfied that you simply shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.

  95. 山梨県の結婚式なら
    20/12/2016 at 12:08 pm

    山梨県の結婚式の口数を知りたい。文字です。

  96. Orval Estell
    20/12/2016 at 6:43 pm

    you are really a just right webmaster. The website loading velocity is amazing. It seems that you are doing any unique trick. Furthermore, The contents are masterpiece. you have done a excellent process in this subject!

  97. Rosalind Darrington
    20/12/2016 at 7:51 pm

    You have made some decent points there. I looked on the web to learn more about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this website.

  98. ดูหนังเอ็ก
    21/12/2016 at 12:33 am

    Hello there! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you
    if that would be okay. I’m definitely enjoying your blog and look forward to new updates.

  99. sua cua cuon quan hoan kiem
    21/12/2016 at 12:46 am

    Greetings! Very useful advice in this particular article!

    It’s the little changes that will make the largest changes.
    Thanks for sharing!

  100. Teri Walston
    21/12/2016 at 3:15 am

    What’s up to every , for the reason that I am really eager of reading this webpage’s post to be updated on a regular basis. It includes fastidious information.

  101. new ideas for inventions
    21/12/2016 at 3:45 am

    Dead written subject matter, Really enjoyed reading.

  102. Emelia Thornburg
    21/12/2016 at 6:35 am

    Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it but, I’d like to send you an email. I’ve got some ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great website and I look forward to seeing it develop over time.

  103. safety and security
    21/12/2016 at 9:48 am

    I am regular visitor, how are you everybody? This article posted at this web site is really good.

  104. Israel Neel
    21/12/2016 at 12:18 pm

    Great post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m inspired! Very helpful info specially the ultimate section 🙂 I take care of such info a lot. I used to be seeking this certain info for a long time. Thanks and best of luck.

  105. myspace.com/kuznianaklejekk
    21/12/2016 at 4:50 pm

    My brother recommended I might like this blog. He was totally right. This post actually made my day. You cann’t imagine just how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!

  106. Ninja Thailook
    21/12/2016 at 5:31 pm

    Hello, this weekend is good for me, because this
    time i am reading this great educational paragraph here at
    my home.

  107. Aurora Coleman
    21/12/2016 at 9:02 pm

    hey there and thank you for your information ? I have certainly picked up something new from right here. I did however expertise several technical points using this web site, since I experienced to reload the website lots of times previous to I could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if your hosting is OK? Not that I am complaining, but slow loading instances times will very frequently affect your placement in google and could damage your high-quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords. Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my email and can look out for much more of your respective interesting content. Ensure that you update this again very soon.

  108. Ann Barker
    22/12/2016 at 1:34 am

    Nice post. I used to be checking constantly this weblog and I am inspired! Very helpful info specially the closing part 🙂 I handle such information much. I used to be seeking this certain information for a very lengthy time. Thank you and good luck.

  109. 山形県のプラコレなら
    22/12/2016 at 4:17 pm

    山形県のプラコレをだいたい～であるして知りたい。お達しをする。

  110. biaya fumigasi adalah
    22/12/2016 at 4:53 pm

    You’ve made some good points there. I checked on the internet for additional information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.

  111. Lillie Salter
    22/12/2016 at 11:09 pm

    magnificent post, very informative. I wonder why the other specialists of this sector don’t notice this. You must continue your writing. I am sure, you’ve a huge readers’ base already!

  112. Hellen Gavin
    23/12/2016 at 2:42 am

    Hey i just visited your web site for the very first time and i truly enjoyed it, i saved it and will be back.

  113. queimação no estomago e gases
    23/12/2016 at 5:06 am

    YM

  114. Gabriele
    23/12/2016 at 5:36 am

    Anti-aging hormones have not been aroundd for longitudinal studies.

  115. Merry Manchee
    23/12/2016 at 12:29 pm

    What’s up, I check your blog on a regular basis. Your writing style is witty, keep it up!

  116. Connor Downie
    23/12/2016 at 4:07 pm

    My brother recommended I might like this website. He was entirely right. This post actually made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!

  117. gabloty na puchary
    23/12/2016 at 8:30 pm

    re not гeaⅼly penalizeⅾ for having better business strategy and earning moгe pгofit.
    Ex gratia sums are vߋluntary payments created bү the employer with
    no requirеment to do so. Now thегe are many ways to file taxes free without from the hassle.

  118. whatsappstatus
    23/12/2016 at 9:19 pm

    Hey there, You’ve done a fantastic job. I’ll certainly digg it and individually suggest to my friends. I am sure they’ll be benefited from this site.

  119. Janine Focken
    23/12/2016 at 9:34 pm

    Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! By the way, how could we communicate?

  120. 和歌山県の自動車担保ローン
    24/12/2016 at 1:25 am

    和歌山県の自動車担保ローンの意外なな接触とは。耐忍ぶ取材します。

  121. how to stop the waterfall noise in a turtle tank
    24/12/2016 at 2:44 am

    Take your time and find the right method that works for you.
    This progress in design concept is changing how we
    treat our living spaces. Capturing the waterfall images are
    always challenging as water flow is in rapid motion.

  122. watch online suicide squad
    24/12/2016 at 11:15 pm

    Very interesting subject, appreciate it for posting. “Nothing is more wretched than the mind of a man conscious of guilt.” by Titus Maccius Plautus.

  123. Florine Tudawali
    25/12/2016 at 1:00 am

    Hello! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from an established blog. Is it very difficult to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast. I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m not sure where to start. Do you have any ideas or suggestions? With thanks

  124. Meagan Thalberg
    25/12/2016 at 4:05 am

    If you need only top quality and durable pool enclosures, is the suitable place to go.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Redaksi | Naskah | Iklan |
Copyright (c) 2016 Islamlib