Gadis Arivia: “Biarkan Nurani Menerjemahkan Teks”

Mencari sisi kebenaran agama dengan merujuk kepada teks-teks normatif adalah biasa. Tapi menelusuri sisi kebenaran penghayatan keagamaan dengan menggunakan hati nurani merupakan pengalaman spiritual yang mengesankan.
Apalagi pengalaman ini dialami oleh Gadis Arivia Effendi yang lama bergelut di dunia filsafat yang lazim mengunggulkan rasio. Ia menulis buku berjudul Filsafat perspektif Feminis, yang oleh Franz Magnis Suseno, Rektor Sekolah Tinggi Filsafat (STF) Driyarkara Jakarta, wajib dibaca penyuka filsafat.
Menurut Gadis yang juga pemimpin redaksi Jurnal Perempuan dan dosen filsafat Universitas Indonesia, sikap waswas perlu diambil ketika menemukan teks-teks agama yang mendikte hati nurani. Berikut petikan wawancaranya dengan Nong Darol Mahmada dari Kajian Islam Utan Kayu, Kamis (20/11/03).
Mbak Gadis, Anda dikenal sebagai seorang perempuan dengan background filsafat yang kental. Adakah pengaruh latar belakang ini dalam menggeluti sikap dan pemahaman keagamaan Anda?
Pertama-tama, bagi saya agama merupakan unsur yang sangat pribadi sekali dalam hidup. Sangat privat. Dengan begitu, bagi saya agama tidak datang dari teks-teks agama yang tersedia saja, tapi datang dari penghayatan hati nurani yang paling terdalam.
Kebetulan saya dilahirkan sebagai orang Islam. Saya tidak pernah memilih untuk masuk Islam, tapi sampai saat ini saya merasa masih cocok dengan Islam. Saya menikmati segala pengalaman religius saya dari hati nurani yang pribadi. Ukurannya adalah apakah penghayatan keagamaan ini cocok dan damai di hati saya atau tidak.
Biasanya, agama ditegaskan bersumber dari teks-teks mulia yang diyakini bersumber dari Tuhan langsung, tapi Anda memberikan penekanan pada hati nurani. Bisa Anda jelaskan?
Begitulah pandangan saya. Bagi saya, menyelami agama dimulai dari bagimana upaya saya menghadirkan agama itu ke dalam diri saya. Upaya itu dapat ditempuh melalui cara yang bermacam-macam; bisa lewat perasaan, hati atau rasio. Saya dalam hal ini tidak memilih jalur rasio. Sebab, ketika menerjemahkan agama melalui pendekatan rasio, akan banyak sekali muncul persoalan.
Banyak persoalan penghayatan keagamaan yang kalau hendak didekati secara rasio sulit ditemukan jawabnya. Karena itu, kalau saya bergumul dengan agama, saya lebih memilih pendekatan hati. Inilah yang saya kira menuntun saya dalam hal hidup.
Selama ini bila saya terjemahkan penghayatan agama itu dengan hati, sepertinya saya merasa bertanggung jawab terhadap diri dan hati saya sendiri. Dengan begitu, tentu saya ingin sekali menjaga kebeningan hati, sebab dengan hati yang bening saya menjaga agama.
Memang, dalam memandang agama, modal utama saya adalah hati. Orang mungkin mengatakan, pertama-tama agama mesti dihayati lewat jalur teks, lantas barulah kita membuka hati untuk menafsirkan teks tersebut. Persoalannya, apakah teks yang mendikte hati, atau hati kita yang justru mendikte teks?
Saya selalu merasa waswas kalau menemukan teks-teks agama yang mendikte hati saya, atau ada sekelompok orang yang merasa berotoritas untuk mendikte hati saya dalam penghayatan keagamaan.
Karena, kalau saya membiarkan itu terjadi, saya akan kehilangan hati nurani saya, dan saya akan tersesat. Tapi kalau saya loyal kepada hati nurani saya, dan dialah yang menafsirkan teks tersebut, saya justru merasa aman dan lebih confident akan terjemahan agama tersebut.
Persoalannya, bagaimana menjaga hati supaya tetap bening, leading dan memberikan guiding dalam kehidupan?
Menjaga hati itu memang sangat susah. Begitu kita mengekang hati, kita lepas dari kontrol hati. Tapi begitu kita tidak memberi pilihan pada hati kita, kita juga bisa terlepas dari keluwesan hati. Nah, ketika kita lost dari kontrol hati, kala itulah kita bisa menjadi manusia yang tersesat.
Maka dari itu, cara saya menjaga hati adalah dengan selalu memberinya kebebasan untuk memilih, juga kebebasan berpikir untuk melakukan penentuan-penentuan yang cocok dengan hati nurani saya.
Tentu akan ada yang mengatakan bahwa tata cara itu tidak sesuai dengan teks Islam. Itu tak mengapa. Saya berpikir perhitungan tentang benar atau kelirunya cara semacam itu akan saya deal belakangan hari dengan Tuhan saya sendiri. Makanya, untuk sementara saya akan selalu mengikuti apa yang hati kecil saya katakan.
Sebelum meyakini bahwa kunci keberagamaan ada di lubuk hati, apakah Anda punya referensi tertentu atau pengalaman sehingga sampai pada pemaknaan keberagamaan yang demikian?
Sebelumnya perlu ditegaskan bahwa untuk memberi kebebasan dan pilihan pada hati nurani, kita terlebih dulu harus menjadi orang yang terbuka. Itulah langkah yang pertama. Dengan keterbukaan, kita dapat menerima banyak wawasan agama, baik wawasan yang menguatkan maupun menolak aspek-aspek tertentu dari agama itu.
Wawasan-wawasan tersebut perlu sama-sama kita berikan peluang untuk masuk tahap seleksi dan interpretasi pada hati nurani kita. Dengan begitu hati nurani kita lantas memilih yang menurutnya benar.
Saya kira, proses keterbukaan itu merupakan langkah yang pertama sekaligus yang paling susah. Tapi, bagi saya, penghayatan keberagamaan tidak pernah statis, tapi dia selalu dinamis.
Saya memahami agama selalu dengan cara yang berbeda-beda. Sejak kecil sampai sekarang dan ke depan akan selalu melalui proses yang berkembang. Selain itu, agama bagi saya sangat luas sekali maknanya. Tapi, maknanya mungkin lebih banyak mengarah ke makna spiritual.
Apakah ada kaitan antara etos filsafat yang senantiasa berupaya mencari kebenaran yang terbuka, khususnya filsafat berperspektif perempuan seperti yang Anda gagas, dengan sisi kebenaran agama?
Ya. Saya melihat bahwa konsep kebenaran yang terbuka itu sangat membantu. Pencarian kebenaran dalam setiap agama mungkin bagi sebagian orang menjadi penting. Tapi lebih penting dari itu, bagaimana agama kita bisa berdialog dengan dirinya sendiri, sekaligus inklusif terhadap agama-agama dan pemikiran lain.
Apakah Islam yang Anda idealkan seperti itu?
Kalau kita melihat sebuah makna bukan sebagai pencarian kebenaran belaka, tapi justru percakapan, akan terasa berbeda hasilnya. Misalnya, mainstream pemikiran filsafat etika mengatakan bahwa “kewajiban adalah etika utama” sebagaimana yang diutarakan Immanuel Kant.
Agama yang sangat ekstrem pun mengatakan “kewajiban agama merupakan etika utama”. Tapi filsuf perempuan justru mengatakan bahwa bukan etika kewajiban yang lebih penting; etika kepedulian jauh lebih penting.
Kalau kita melihat dan memahami konsep itu, kita tentu akan lebih terbuka. Etika kepedulian ini berarti kepedulian terhadap segala makna yang ada di sekeliling kita. Apapun dan dari manapun makna itu berasal, tak peduli. Kepedulian ini berarti kita bersedia untuk involve atau terlibat dengan orang lain. Kewajiban itu artinya sesuatu mengekang, sangat tertutup, kuat dan berotoritas. Kepedulian di sini mengandung sisi fleksibilitas.
Bagaimana Anda melihat konsep kepedulian yang digagas dengan kuat oleh filosof perempuan ini dalam Islam?
Saya melihat bahwa teks-teks tertentu dalam agama ini mengandung bias gender. Orang mungkin berargumentasi bahwa itu bukan persoalan teks agamanya, tapi lebih pada masalah interpertasinya saja.
Hanya saja, bagaimana kita bisa melakukan intrepertasi baru supaya tidak lagi terjebak pada interpertasi lama yang usang. Bagi saya, kita harus melakukan banyak interpertasi alternatif. Inilah yang mungkin dilakukan oleh para filsuf perempuan kontemporer.
Para filsuf perempuan kontemporer suka sekali menggunakan metode dekonstruksi dalam penafsiran keagamaan. Menurut mereka, metode itu bisa membantu teman-teman perempuan dalam aktivitas keagamaan mereka. Mereka punya alat-alat bantu yang memadai untuk mendekonstruksi teks-teks agama yang tidak lagi sesuai dengan semangat zaman kini, atau tidak lagi cocok dengan semangat keseteraan dan demokrasi.
Saya kira, itu merupakan satu poin penting mengapa filsafat berperspketif perempuan menjadi sangat menarik. Dengan metode dekonstruksi kita bisa menghasilkan interpertasi yang baru yang lebih bergairah dan bersifat progresif untuk kaum perempuan.
