Masdar F. Mas’udi: “Euthanasia adalah Refleksi Kegagalan Negara”

Gonjang-ganjing permohonan euthanasia yang sempat melanda kita, sesungguhnya merupakan refleksi kegagalan negara dalam menyediakan sistem jaminan kesehatan bagi masyarakat. Itu dapat dicermati, setidaknya dari dua kasus permohonan euthanasia terakhir. Secara implisit dapat ditangkap, bukan kehendak menyingkat hidup isterinya yang sungguh-sungguh diharap Hasan Kesuma (10/2004) maupun Rudi Hartono (02/2005).
Keduanya sebenarnya sedang bermanuver untuk mengetuk hati pemerintah dan membuka mata kita akan carut marut sistem kesehatan negeri ini. Lantas bagaimana status hukum euthanasia an sich menurut sudut pandang fikih? Untuk menjawab itu, Novriantoni Kahar dari Jaringan Islam Liberal berbincang-bincang dengan KH. Masdar Farid Mas’udi, salah seorang ketua PBNU, sekaligus direktur P3M, Kamis, 24 Februari kamarin.
Pak Masdar, ada dua kasus permohonan euthanasia yang cukup mengguncang kita dalam beberapa bulan terakhir. Pertama kasus pasangan Hasan Kesuma-Isna Nauli (10/2004), dan kedua Rudi Hartono-Siti Zulaekha (02/2005). Menurut Anda, ini menunjukkan gejala apa?
Menurut cerita yang saya dengar dari Anda, beberapa kasus permintaan euthanasia itu diduga berawal dari kasus malparktik kedokteran. Ini memang dua hal yang berbeda dan dua perkara yang berdiri sendiri, sekalipun masih ada hubungannya.
Kita sekarang fokus soal euthanasia, yaitu usaha untuk menghentikan hidup seseorang dengan alasan-alasan tertentu. Dari sudut pandang agama sudah sangat jelas bahwa soal kehidupan memang sangat dihormati, bahkan dianggap sakral. Makanya, tidak seorang pun berhak menghabisi jatah hidup seseorang, atau membuat orang lain, bahkan dirinya sendiri, teresiko kematian.
Jadi jatah hidup itu merupakan ketentuan yang menjadi hak prerogatif Tuhan, ya?
Ya, biasanya disebut juga haqqullâh (hak Tuhan), bukan hak manusia (haqqul âdam). Artinya, meskipun secara lahiriah atau tampak jelas bahwa saya menguasai diri saya sendiri, tapi saya sebenarnya bukan pemilik penuh atas diri saya sendiri.
Untuk itu, saya harus juga tunduk pada aturan-aturan tertentu yang kita imani sebagai aturan Tuhan. Atau, meskipun saya memiliki diri saya sendiri, tetapi saya tetap tidak boleh membunuh diri.
Pak Masdar sudah mengambarkan pandangan normatif-keagamaan. Tapi kenyataan sosial yang dihadapi mereka yang mohon euthanasia itu jauh lebih kompleks. Misalnya, ada soal keputusasaan atas sistem kesehatan, ketidakmampuan menopang biaya pengobatan, dan lain-lain. Tanggapan Anda?
Sebenarnya memang ada kecarut-marutan dan ketidakadilan di situ, misalnya soal malpraktik. Sebagian kasus malpraktik memang benar-benar terjadi, tapi tidak diketahui oleh publik yang luas. Sejauh ini, belum ada penyelesaian yang terasa adil atau memenuhi rasa keadilan para korban.
Beberapa kasus malpraktik yang terjadi selalu berakhir dengan kekalahan di pihak pasien. Dokter yang diduga bersalah lagi-lagi bisa selamat dari tanggung jawab. Padahal, dugaan (malpraktik) itu saya kira memang terjadi, karena siapa lagi yang melakukan kalau bukan dokter.
Ketidakadilan ini mungkin terjadi karena pihak yang memutuskan siapa yang bersalah juga sesama dokter. Artinya, ada aspek subjektivitas dalam proses pengambilan keputusan. Bagaimanapun juga, dokter-dokter itu tetaplah manusia yang punya feeling corps-group atau rasa sebagai satu kelompok. Ini juga persoalan yang harus kita pecahkan, supaya kita tidak terlalu lama membiarkan proses menghakimi diri sendiri.
Ketidakadilan misalnya juga terjadi pada kasus pelanggaran yang dilakukan anggota kepolisian. Polisi yang melakukan pelanggaran, justru dihakimi kalangan internal mereka juga. Akibatnya, keputusan hakimnya juga tidak memberikan rasa keadilan publik.
Pak Masdar, kita tahu permasalahannya sangat kompleks. Ketika akan menetapkan hukum agama, apakah kompleksitas pengalaman manusia itu juga masuk dalam pertimbangan?
Saya kira, pada kasus-kasus tertentu, hukum agama memang berkelindan dengan hukum positif. Sebab, di dalam hukum agama juga terdapat dimensi-dimensi etik dan moral yang juga bersifat publik. Misalnya soal perlindungan terhadap kehidupan, jiwa atau nyawa.
Itu jelas merupakan ketentuan yang sangat prinsip dalam agama. Dan hukum positif manapun, prinsip itu juga diakomodir. Makanya, ketika kita melakukan perlindungan terhadap nyawa atau jiwa manusia, sebenarnya kita juga sedang menegakkan hukum agama, sekalipun wujud materinya sudah berbentuk hukum positif atau hukum negara.
Pak Masdar, persoalan euthanasia ini termasuk kategori soal-soal kontermporer yang belum jelas rumusan hukum fikihnya. Nah, bagaimana merumuskan hukum fikih untuk kasus-kasus seperti ini?
Memang kasus ini persoalan baru. Dulu kita hampir tidak pernah mendengar istilah euthanasia. Sekarang sudah ditemukan alat pacu jantung. Makanya, sekarang seorang pasien bisa saja sudah tidak lagi bisa dikatakan hidup dari sudut kesadaran, tapi jantungnya masih berdegup karena dipacu. Nah, ketika alat pacu jantung itu dilepas, maka jantungnya langsung berhenti. Makanya, perumusan hukum fikih juga harus betul-betul peka terhadap kemajuan dan kompleksitas persoalan seperti itu.
Sebenarnya perbedaan hukum fikih dengan hukum positif adalah kenyataan bahwa hukum positif dikawal oleh kekuasaan. Kalau kita bicara soal euthanasia dari sudut pandang hukum positif, sudah jelas itu tidak dibenarkan. Dalam pandangan hukum Islam atau fikih saya kira sama saja. Artinya, aksi tertentu yang secara sengaja berakibat pada berakhirnya kehidupan seseorang, selalu saja tidak dapat dibenarkan.
Tapi kondisi yang dialami mereka yang memohon euthanasia akhir-akhir ini terlihat begitu kompleks, kan?
Sebenarnya permintaan euthanasia yang diajukan beberapa orang belakangan ini, erat hubungannya dengan soal beban biaya. Inilah persoalan yang real. Ini artinya, kita tidak bisa bicara tentang kasus euthanasia semata-mata dari sudut boleh atau tidaknya menurut kaca mata agama. Ada aspek lain yang lebih luas dari sekedar itu.
Saya pikir, ketika kita menemukan kasus di mana orang harus menyelamatkan hidup, sementara beban biaya sangat berat, dan mereka atau keluarganya tidak mampu, ini sudah menjadi tanggung jawab negara. Pemerintah mestinya berperan di situ. Jangan sampai ada orang yang jatuh bagkrut demi menyelamatkan hidupnya, apalagi sampai tidak mempu membiayai.
Jadi sebenarnya kasus ini refleksi dari kegagalan negara dalam menjamin kesehatan masyarakat?
Ya, karena kita merasakan bahwa permintaan eutanasia yang muncul dari keluarga yang sedang sakit, sangat terkait dengan soal beban biaya yang tidak tertanggung lagi. Jadi sebenarnya masalah ini hampir tidak ada sangkut-pautnya dengan permintaan memutus nyawa itu sendiri.
Faktanya, dalam permintaan euthanasia terakhir, orang yang diminta untuk dieuthanasia ternyata justru bisa sembuh kembali setelah mengalami beberapa alternatif pengobatan. Makanya, secara etis akan menjadi sangat riskan dan kontroversial bila keputusan euthanasia itu diambil.
Jangan-jangan, kasus ini heboh karena liputan media yang gencar saja. Sekiranya, mereka melakukan “euthanasia” secara sembunyi-sembunyi, misalnya dengan membawa yang sakit parah itu ke rumah, mungkin tidak akan terjadi ribut-ribut seperti ini…
Ya, tentu ada unsur blow-up media yang membuat sesuatu menjadi lebih heboh dari yang semestinya. Tapi menurut saya, tetap harus ada jaminan hukum atau undang-undang yang membantu orang tertentu yang tidak bisa membiayai pengobatan.
Negara harus turun tangan membantu kasus-kasus seperti itu, sehingga orang tidak lagi mengambil jalan euthanasia. Saya yakin, sebenarnya negara ini mampu melakukan itu semua asalkan ada kemauan politik yang kuat dari pihak yang punya kewenangan untuk itu.
Sejauh ini mungkin belum terlaksana, karena kenyataannya memang tidak ter-cover. Mereka yang mengaku bahwa keluarganya betul-betul tidak mampu, sejauh ini belum mendapat uluran tangan apa-apa. Media juga tidak memberitakan apapun.
Tapi berkat media juga sebetulnya kasus-kasus seperti ini mendapat cukup perhatian!
Ya, tapi tidak boleh dibiarkan secara sporadis seperti sekarang. Harus ada suatu pendekatan yang sistemik dan lebih meyakinkan. Jaminan sistemik dari pemerintah mesti ada. Jadi jangan hanya karena diliput oleh media, lalu satu dua orang menjadi peduli.
Makanya, harus ada jaminan yang positif dan pasti dari negara itu sendiri. Bagi keluarga yang mampu membiayai pengobatan pada penyakit yang akut, otomatis dia menanggung sendiri.
Pak Masdar, sekarang ada juga beberapa orang yang menyebut bahwa kita sedang berada dalam ancaman euthanasia demografis dengan cepatnya pertumbuhan penduduk. Makanya, muncul usul tentang perlunya fikih kependudukan untuk menanggulangi bunuh diri sosial. Tanggapan Anda?
Ini tema tersendiri lagi. Tapi memang tingkat constrain atau hambatan agama untuk program keluarga berencana dan usaha-usaha pembatasan penduduk di negeri ini tinggal 0,5% saja. Itu sangat sedikit dan nyaris sudah tidak berarti.
Fatwa fikih soal kependudukan di negeri ini memang sudah sangat radikal dibandingkan negara-negara lain, apalagi Timur Tengah. Sekarang persoalannya, bagaimana penyelesaian soal kependudukan dari dimensi yang lain (selain pandangan agama), seperti dari tata hukum dan perundang-undangan negara?
Pertanyaannya, sejauh mana undang-undang di Indonesia telah menerjemahkan amanat proklamasi berupa jaminan kesejahteraan bagi orang yang tidak mampu, kaum fakir miskin, anak yatim, dan mereka yang mestinya dijamin oleh negara?
Kalau kembali ke soal euthanasia, bagaimanapun juga, kasusnya masih bisa dihitung jari. Masak negara tidak mampu menaggulangi keputusasaan beberapa warga negaranya sehingga harus memohon euthanasia?
