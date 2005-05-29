Sudarto: “Masyarakat Terkelabui oleh Formalisasi Jilbab”

Pewajiban jilbab dan busana islami (bagi siswa/i Islam) dan anjuran memakainya (untuk non-Islam), yang dikeluarkan Walikota Padang lewat Instruksi No. 451.422/Binsos-III/2005, sesungguhnya mengandung banyak persoalan.
Perda-perda syariat dan aturan lokal yang kental bersemangat provinsial dan sektarian, mestinya sudah menjadi perhatian para pakar hukum dan orang-orang yang peduli pada nilai-nilai kebhinnekaan Indonesia.
Lalu bagaimana penilaian aktivis lintas agama Padang atas kasus ini? Sudarto. S.Ag., Direktur Pusat Studi Antar Komunitas (Pusaka), sebuah LSM yang bergiat dalam aktivitas dialog antar agama di Padang, menilai kasus ini tak lebih dari upaya untuk memalingkan masyarakat dari persoalan mereka yang lebih substansial.
Berikut perbincangan Novriantoni Kahar dari Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL) dengan aktivis yang juga mengajar agama Islam di Sekolah Katolik Don Bosco Padang itu.
Bung Darto, bagaimana cerita pewajiban jilbab di Padang itu?
Pertama, di Sumbar sebetulnya secara tidak langsung sudah ada asumsi yang mengasosiasikan keminangan dengan keislaman. Jadi orang-orang menyatakan bahwa Minangkabau adalah Islam dan Islam adalah Minangkabau.
Karena itu, sekalipun muncul kebijakan daerah menyangkut agama (Islam), mereka akan selalu mengasosiasikannya dengan keminangkabauan itu sendiri. Begitulah kira-kira sikap dan pemahaman mereka tentang pewajiban pakaian Islami dalam Instruksi Walikota Padang No. 451.422/Binsos-III/2005, tertanggal 7 Maret 2005 itu.
Kebijakan ini digulirkan karena asumsi menurunnya moral kalangan muda dan remaja Padang, disebabkan oleh pakaian mereka yang dianggap kurang Islami. Karena itu, pilihan kebijakannya adalah mengembalikan identitas keislaman masyarakat Padang dengan busana muslim.
Kedua, sejak Walikota Fauzi Bahar terpilih, dia memang telah berupaya mengembangkan kegiatan keagamaan dalam bentuk program Pesantren Ramadan. Karena program itu berhasil, mereka terpikir untuk merambah kebijakan-kebijakan keagamaan lain.
Selain kewajiban Pesantren Ramadan, anak-anak SMP dan SMU juga diwajibkan ikut program Wirid Remaja setiap dua minggu sekali. Ada juga kegiatan Didikan Subuh bagi anak-anak TK dan SD. Kegiatan itu diwajibkan tiap Minggu pagi.
Salah satu syarat yang menyertai semua kegiatan itu adalah kewajiban mengenakan jilbab bagi yang putri. Pada awalnya, kewajiban itu hanya dikenakan pada siswa-siswa sekolah dasar dan menengah muslim. Tapi kemudian muncul pertanyaan tentang anak-anak Islam yang bersekolah di luar sekolah Islam seperti Don Bosco, tempat saya mengajar agama Islam, atau sekolah negeri.
Usul yang muncul: yang Islam wajib memakai jilbab, sementara yang tidak Islam dianjurkan memakai baju kurung. Tapi yang menghebohkan, di beberapa SMU, ternyata sudah ada beberapa kasus pemaksaan. Di waktu ujian, anak-anak yang non-muslim bahkan ditanya, “Kenapa Anda tidak pakai jilbab?” Jadi itulah kronologi singkatnya.
Apakah instruksi ini turun setelah dibincangkan secara luas di masyarakat?
Perbincangan dengan masyarakat umum dan luas memang tidak ada. Tapi saya kira, Bapak Wali sudah punya tim ahli yang membisikkan tentang perlunya program-program formalisasi syariat. Jadi dengan dukungan itu, dia tidak butuh lagi perbincangan yang partisipatif.
Karena itu, ketika kebijakan sudah marak dibincangkan, anak-anak Islam di Don Bosco mulai gelisah, walaupun kebijakannya sendiri baru akan berlaku efektif secara formal pada tahun ajaran depan.
Mereka gelisah karena kebijakan ini butuh ongkos lagi, karena mereka telah mengenakan pakaian umum seperti biasa. Dan rupanya, kebijakan ini juga mesti diterapkan di sekolah saya di Don Bosco. Itulah yang menjadi kegelisahan.
Sebatas pengamatan Anda, apakah Walikota pernah berdialog dengan komunitas lintas agama sebelum mengambil kebijakan?
Sepengetahuan saya belum pernah. Dia telah mendapat dukungan dari tokoh-tokoh Islam sendiri. Karena sudah merasa mendapat dukungan kuat dari masyarakat, dia tidak merasa perlu lagi bermusyawarah dengan kaum minoritas. Mungkin, baginya yang lain hanya tamu di Padang. Itulah yang saya tangkap sejauh ini.
Apakah ada resistensi dari masyarakat atas kebijakan ini?
Kemarin saya mendengar Konferensi Waligereja Indonesia (KWI) menolak kebijakan itu. Mereka menganggap ini sudah bentuk intervensi pemerintah atas persoalan yang sangat pribadi; menyangkut apa yang orang pakai. Tapi sayangnya, di mainstream masyarakat Padang sudah ada pola pikir yang monolitik soal ini.
Karena itu, resistensi masyarakat sipil Islam sendiri tidak ada, karena kebijakan itu sudah dianggap kebaikan bagi masyarakat. Resistensi yang lebih mirip suara lirih datang dari masyarakat Katolik. Mereka misalnya menyatakan, mengapa hal-hal seperti ini mesti dipaksakan?
Saya dengar umat non-Islam hanya dianjurkan berbusana Islami, tidak diwajibkan!
Tapi saya juga mendengar dari beberapa komunitas Katolik bahwa ada pemaksaan tidak langsung. Misalnya muncul pertanyaan seperti ini: kenapa Anda tidak patuh? Lebih dari itu, di Padang ada jargon ‘adat basandi syara’; syara’ basandi kitabullah.
Jargon itu secara tidak langsung mengandaikan bahwa orang non-Minang tidak harus ada di ranah Minang. Atau, kalaupun mereka ada, mereka harus menaati sepenuhnya aturan-aturan di sana agar tidak dianggap menyimpang dari adat dan syara’.
Walikota Padang, Fauzi Bahar, memang menampik kalau dia mewajibkan non-muslim untuk berbusana muslim. Tapi dia juga beranalogi dengan menyatakan tidak senang melihat sekawanan domba berbulu putih disela beberapa domba yang berwarna lain. Bagaimana Anda melihat logika seperti ini?
Saya kira logika itu naif. Mengapa persoalan yang bersifat simbolik seperti itu mesti diatur dan ingin diseragamkan sedemikian rupa? Masih banyak persoalan-persoalan lain yang lebih substansial.
Bagi saya, mengurusi pakaian merupakan bagian dari intervensi pemerintah dalam praktik keagamaan masyarakat. Dan itu tidak bisa dibenarkan. Kenapa Pak Walikota tidak berpikir seperti sebuah kabupaten ber-PAD (Pendapatan Asli Daerah) rendah di Bali, tapi justru mampu membebaskan siswa-siswanya dari SPP atau biaya sekolah? Kenapa tidak memikirkan hal-hal yang lebih substansial seperti itu?
Karena itu, wajar kalau sebagian LSM, seperti Lembagai Bantuan Hukum (LBH) kota Padang, mengajukan gugatan. Bagi mereka, kebijakan simbolisasi agama itu hanya cara lain untuk menutupi problem Padang yang lebih besar. Soal yang lebih penting umpamanya soal pembangunan pasar-pasar modern yang cenderung memarjinalkan masyarakat miskin.
Hanya, karena masyarakat Padang cenderung sudah terjebak pada kebijakan simbolis, mereka lalu menerima saja dan tidak sempat mengontrol perilaku pemerintah lainnya. Mereka secara aklamasi mendukung dan tidak ada resistensi. Bahkan, sebagian masyarakat menilai keberhasilan Walikota justru terletak pada formalisasi syariat itu sendiri.
Konon program ini bagian dari paket pemberantasan pekat (penyakit masyarakat). Anda melihat kaitan antara pemberantasan pekat dengan jilbabisasi?
Lupakan dulu soal kaitan itu! Sebab, sudah ada asumsi dari awal bahwa penyebab kemaksiatan adalah pakaian yang tidak sopan dan cenderung terbuka. Nah, agar kemaksiatan lebih minim, harus ada kebijakan pewajiban jilbab.
Tapi yang terlupa, sebetulnya kebijakan itu tidak berpengaruh signifikan pada pemberantasan pekat. Bahkan ada indikasi bahwa kebijakan itu akan cenderung menodai agama.
Misalnya, anak-anak yang memakai jilbab tidak dari keinginan batinnya langsung, akan tetap saja menganut pola pergaulan umumnya muda-mudi. Dia bisa saja mojok di pantai dengan mengenakan jilbab. Saya kira, hal seperti itu lebih tepat disebut degradasi syariat, bukan penerapan syariat.
Apa problem mendasar Padang selain soal pekat?
Yang paling kasat mata dalam bidang pendidikan adalah soal susahnya membayar SPP, seperti yang saya dengar langsung dari anak didik saya. Menurut saya, ini persoalan yang lebih serius.
Soal yang lebih luas dari itu adalah soal kemiskinan yang mestinya ditangani lebih serius. Pemberian tunjangan dan lainnya untuk orang miskin, mestinya harus diutamakan. Kenapa bukan soal itu yang dijadikan prioritas?
Selain itu, masih ada soal yang masih masuk lingkup pendidikan. Dua tahun kemarin, Sumbar ternyata berada di posisi terendah dan terpuruk dalam prestasi pendidikan. Rangking Sumbar terendah di seluruh Indonesia, bahkan di bawah Irian Jaya yang konon terbelakang di bidang itu.
Peringkat itu dilihat dari indikator kelulusan tingkat nasional. Pertanyaan saya: kenapa bukan soal kualitas pendidikan yang harus digenjot? Selama ini, Sumbar kan punya track record baik sebagai pusat “industri otak”. Lalu mengapa mereka tidak menggenjot itu ketimbang memamerkan Sumbar sebagai kota berjilbab?
Secara sosio-kultural, kenapa masyarakat Padang tidak menentang pewajiban jilbab yang sudah menyentuh persoalan pribadi ini (menyangkut apa yang mesti mereka pakai)?
Masyarakat Sumbar secara sosio-kultural memang cenderung homogen. Jadi sudah ada asumsi bahwa Sumbar adalah Islam dan pakaian yang Islami adalah jilbab. Karena itu, masyarakat tidak berani menentang. Soalnya, itu kemungkinan juga dijadikan entry point untuk menegaskan keislaman Sumbar.
Tapi saya kira, memaksakan jilbab sama saja dengan kasus pelarangan berjilbab pada masa Orde Baru dulu; keduanya sama-sama menggunakan otoritas yang memaksa. Tapi bagaimana lagi, masyarakat sudah cenderung monolitik dalam pemahaman keagamaan.
Selain itu, soal ini juga dikembalikan ke soal keminangan. Padahal, pakaian Minang sendiri adalah baju kurung dengan selendang, seperti tradisi Melayu. Kalau hanya seperti itu, saya kira tidak ada soal.
Anda mendengar suara lirih yang mengeluhkan formalisasi syariat selama di Don Bosco?
Saya memang sering mendengar keluhan umat non-Islam. Pertama tentang makin kuatnya arus formalisasi syariat. Sebab selain mengajar di Don Bosco, saya juga aktif berdialog dengan komunitas non-Islam di bawah lembaga Pusat Studi Antar Komunitas (Pusaka) yang bergerak dalam dialog antar agama.
Salah satu keluhan mereka adalah kecenderungan kurang toleran belakangan ini, yang merasuki umat Islam dalam soal-soal agama. Dalam pergaulan sehari-hari, di Padang memang tidak ada soal antara Islam dan non-Islam. Tapi kalau sudah bicara soal pewajiban jilbab seperti ini, akan terlihat watak kurang toleran umat Islam.
Saya telah mengajar di Don Bosco kurang lebih 4 tahun. Sekolah ini telah menampung kurang lebih 300 siswa Islam dari total 1000 orang siswa. Mereka selalu diberi fasilitas yang layak dalam bidang pendidikan. Saya sendiri diangkat dan digaji oleh yayasan, tanpa membebani anggaran pemerintah.
Tapi keluh mereka, ketika anak-anak non-muslim minta fasilitas di sekolah-sekolah negeri, mereka sering patah arang. Ini saya kira contoh-contoh dari sikap tidak toleran yang mengabaikan kemajemukan bangsa kita.
Soal kedua yang mereka keluhkan adalah soal isu kristenisasi. Sejauh ini, Sumbar sangat sensitif dan rentan terkena isu kristenisasi. Dan isu-isu kristenisasi sering kali dihembuskan akhir-akhir ini. Padahal, ketika kita mengadakan riset serius yang betul-betul partisipatif, isu-isu itu seringkali tidak terbukti.
Soal kristenisasi juga sering dikait-kaitkan dengan sejarah kedatangan non-Islam di Sumbar. Akibatnya, orang Padang tidak lagi bisa melihat agama dari nilai yang diajarkannya, tapi dari proses datangnya yang membonceng penjajah.
Lantas bagaimana hubungan antar-agama di Padang?
Soal agama selalu berada pada titik tegangan laten. Saya membayangkan, kalau konstalasi umat beragama di Padang cukup berimbang, konflik akan gampang sekali tersulut. Kini, kaum minoritas hanya bisa mengeluh secara tidak langsung, sebab mereka tidak bisa bersuara.
Secara umum, hubungan antar-umat beragama di Padang memang cukup baik dan rukun. Hanya saja, rukunnya ibarat iringan gerbong kereta yang berjalan lurus beriringan, tanpa ada pertemuan. Mereka hanya bisa bertemu dalam hal-hal yang bersifat pragmatis seperti makan-makan. Tapi kalau sudah menyangkut soal agama, pasti akan sensitif sekali.
Apa komunitas Anda di Pusaka berusaha menjembatani dialog lintas agama itu?
Salah satu konsen kita adalah bagaimana membangun dialog yang tulus dan tidak basa-basi seperti yang sering dilaksanakan pemerintah. Jadi, kita tidak ingin sekadar mempertemukan tokoh-tokoh agama agar bisa saling berpelukan sembari grassroot-nya tetap saling salah paham.
Menurut kami, persoalan negeri ini sangat serius dan tidak bisa hanya dipecahkan satu komunitas. Karena itu, kerja sama antar-komunitas sangat diperlukan.
Anda melihat indikasi perbenturan antara Instruksi Walikota ini dengan undang-undang yang lebih tinggi, bahkan nilai kemajemukan bangsa?
Dalam kasus ini, sebetulnya sangat berbenturan. Aturan-aturan dalam hubungan antar-komunitas beragama selalu mensyaratkan toleransi, saling menghargai, dan perlunya kebebasan beragama. Yang dilarang dalam undang-undang kita cuma mengajak orang yang sudah beragama untuk masuk agama tertentu.
Selain itu, saya juga telah melihat dampak buruk otonomi daerah ketika disalahtafsirkan sebagian orang sebagai kemungkinan masing-masing daerah untuk mengekspresikan kecenderungan eksklusifnya masing-masing sembari mengabaikan aturan-aturan yang lebih tinggi.
Beberapa minggu lalu, saya melakukan investigasi atas kasus pelarangan umat non-Islam untuk beribadah di sebuah kabupaten di Sumbar. Mereka yang melarang merujuk pada Surat Keputusan Bersama atau SKB tiga menteri. Tapi rupanya, yang dijadikan rujukan tidak sesuai dengan tuntutan mereka.
Dalam SKB misalnya disebutkan bahwa kerukunan umat beragama mensyaratkan tidak bolehnya memaksakan suatu agama pada orang yang sudah beragama, sekaligus menghormati praktik agama-agama tanpa pandang bulu. Tapi mereka yang merujuk ke SKB justru mengancam orang yang ingin beribadah menurut agamanya dengan tindak-tindak kekerasan. Hal-hal seperti ini, saya kira berlawanan dengan semangat undang-undang yang mereka rujuk sendiri.
Apakah kemungkinan perbenturan Perda-perda sudah menjadi perhatian para pakar hukum di Padang?
Saya tidak melihat perhatian mereka, apalagi ketika menyangkut kebijakan yang berkenaan dengan agama. Para pakar hukum lebih suka melihat persoalan korupsi dan soal-soal prosedural demokrasi.
Sebagian besar aktivis yang rasional di Padang pun cenderung takut menentang aturan seperti ini. Para politisi jelas akan takut kehilangan konstituen, sementara para pakar hukum takut namanya didiskreditkan. Banyak sekali tuduhan-tuduhan atas mereka yang menentang aturan-aturan seperti ini. Saya sendiri dianggap antek kristenisasi dan tuduhan lainnya.
Dalam buku State Building, Francis Fukuyama mengajurkan pemerintah untuk menyempitkan skup urusannya agar pelayanan publik lebih baik. Mestinya pemerintah fokus pada peningkatan mutu pendidikan, pembangunan infrastuktur, dan peningkatan taraf ekonomi. Bagaimana Anda menilai kinerja Walikota Padang dalam kerangka itu?
Kebijakan-kebijakan Walikota Padang selama ini memang mengarah pada sebentuk heroisme. Jadi, memang ada kecenderungan untuk menangani segala persoalan, sampai soal baju apa yang mesti kita pakai. Tapi yang aneh, justru dengan itu dia mendapat dukungan tokoh-tokoh masyarakat dan agamawan.
Dan ketika dia membuat kebijakan modernisasi pasar, pendirian mal-mal, semuanya gampang dianggap pemenuhan aspirasi masyarakat dalam pembenahan infrastruktur. Orang lupa, dengan kebijakan itu tersisa persoalan serius, yaitu terpinggirkannya masyarakat yang tidak bermodal.
Program ekonomi yang sangat kanan itu cenderung tidak dikritisi lagi. Yang dipikirkan hanya bagaimana modal dan investor datang. Masyarakat telah terkelabui oleh kebijakan-kebijakan keagamaan yang populer dan bahasa-bahasa agama.
