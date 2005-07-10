Sukidi Mulyadi: “Di Amerika Saya Menemukan Islam”

Belajar Islam dalam perspektif perbandingan dengan agama lain akan memperkaya pemahaman tentang Islam itu sendiri. Pusat-pusat keunggulan pendidikan di Amerika, seperti Universitas Harvard, kini membuka akses lebih luas pada peminat studi Islam untuk menimba ilmu di sana.
Itulah penuturan Sukidi Mulyadi, kandidat doktor yang kini sedang merampungkan studi di Universitas Harvard Amerika Serikat kepada Ulil Abshar-Abdalla dari Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL) dalam wawancara Kamis, (30/6) lalu.
Bung Sukidi, apa pengalaman yang paling menarik ketika menimba Islam di pusat-pusat keunggulan pendidikan seperti di Harvard University?
Yang paling menyenangkan, saya dapat meletakkan studi Islam dalam konteks studi agama-agama lain. Jadi, iman atau keberislaman saya diletakkan dalam konteks studi agama-agama, sehingga Islam tidak menjadi satu studi agama yang independen dan terpisah dari agama-agama lain.
Kedua, yang cukup menyenangkan dan menjadi pengalaman personal adalah proses pencarian kebenaran Islam dalam konteks kebenaran agama-agama lain. Dengan begitu, saya sadar bahwa sangat menarik ketika studi Islam terintegrasi dengan studi agama Kristen, Yahudi, Budhisme, Hinduisme, dan seterusnya.
Semua itu dibingkai dalam perspektif perbandingan. Jadi kita belajar Islam dalam kaitannya dengan tradisi-tradisi agama lain, bukan belajar Islam sebagai agama yang seolah-olah tidak punya kaitan dengan agama-agama lain.
Apa bedanya belajar Islam di sana dengan di UIN?
Semasa di IAIN dulu (sekarang UIN, Red), Islam yang dipelajari itu terisolasi dari studi agama-agama lain. Islam yang dulu saya pelajari penuh dengan indoktrinasi, klaim-klaim kebenaran dan keselamatan, serta meletakkan Islam seolah-olah sebagai satu-satunya jalan menuju Tuhan.
Di Harvard, Islam yang diletakkan dalam koteks studi agama-agama lain memberi inspirasi bahwa Islam hanyalah salah satu jalan di antara sekian banyak jalan menuju hadirat Tuhan.
Itu semua ditunjukkan oleh beberapa profesor yang pandangannya sangat pluralis terhadap studi agama apa pun. Misalnya Profesor Diana L. Eks, profesor perbandingan agama yang punya otoritas mengajar agama-agama dan menransfer pengetahuan agama melalui konteks perbandingan.
Dia memilih beberapa pemikir pluralis untuk studi agama, seperti Khalid Abou El Fadl (untuk Islam), Johnatan Schofer (untuk Yahudi) dan Mahatma Ghandi (untuk bahan pelajaran Hinduisme). Pemikir-pemikir pluralis tiap-tiap agama itu pada akhirnya ikut memengaruhi cara pandang kita terhadap agama-agama.
Bisakah ungkapan Islam tidak dipandang sebagai satu-satunya jalan kepada Tuhan itu diterangkan lebih detil?
Ungkapan itu beranjak dari asumsi bahwa kebenaran itu pada hakikatnya tunggal, tapi fragmentasinya kemudian menyebar karena spektrum penangkapan tiap orang atas kebenaran itu ditempuh melalui beragam dimensi, bahasa, dan cara pandang.
Karena itulah Islam dianggap sebagai bukan satu-satunya jalan menuju Tuhan dalam pencarian kebenaran pada agama-agama. Mahatma Ghandi yang menjadi inspirator pandangan yang pluralis ini misalnya mengatakan, “Semua agama pada hakikatnya benar, tapi karena kebenaran tunggal itu diterima sekian banyak manusia dari beragam ras, agama, dan identitas, maka kebenaran yang tertangkap dari yang tunggal itu terfragmentasi, terpecah-pecah. Padahal, inti kebenaran itu satu jua.”
Karena itu, semua agama pada hakikatnya benar, hanya cara mendekati kebenaran itu saja yang menggunakan sekian banyak jalan.
Mungkin agama itu seperti kotak. Yang memandang dari sebelah kiri akan melihatnya berbeda dengan yang melihat dari kanan, depan, dan belakang?
Saya kira demikian. Tamsil atau perumpamaan yang biasa digunakan sejumlah sarjana dan pemikir agama-agama adalah ibarat cahaya. Jadi agama itu ibarat cahaya. Tapi spektrum cahaya yang kita tangkap selalu warna-warni. Tamsil lain adalah mata air. Sumber mata air memang satu juga, tapi ia dapat mengalir melalui beberapa jalur.
Karena itu, penting sekali mengakui pandangan yang pluralis dalam agama. Di Amerika, seluruh spektrum dan tradisi agama bisa berkumpul, terutama sejak 1965, saat kebijakan imigrasi mulai diperlonggar. Sejak itu di sana terdapat umat Kristen yang menjadi penganut agama dominan, Islam, Budhisme, Hinduisme dan seterusnya.
Yang cukup mengagetkan, Islam yang seringkali kita sangka berada di seberang sana, di Timur Tengah atau di Indonesia, sebenarnya justru berada di Amerika. Menurut Diana L. Eks, yang disebut islamic world atau dunia Islam itu sebetulnya termasuk juga Amerika.
Sebab di Chicago misalnya, terdapat tak kurang dari 70 masjid. Di Boston atau di Harvard sendiri, Anda bisa salat Jumat, berkumpul dan berdialog dengan sesama muslim di mana saja.
Jadi Amerika sudah menjadi arena di mana hampir semua agama bisa berekspresi secara bebas?
Betul, dan karena itu pemahaman tentang agama yang plural menjadi tumbuh subur di sana. Itu sekaligus menjadi bukti baru bahwa Amerika sekarang ini sangat plural dan multidimensional, baik dari segi agama, ras, maupun etnik.
Tingkat konflik antara satu dengan yang lain juga relatif rendah. Keberadaan Islam, Kristen, Budhisme, Hinduisme dan seterusnya, sebagai ekspresi beragama, dijamin oleh konstitusi Amerika. Dengan itu mereka bisa berkumpul, saling berdialog dan saling menyapa.
Lalu, bagaimana sikap orang Amerika terhadap serbuan tradisi-tradisi agama baru ini?
Sejauh yang saya tahu, lingkungan akademik sangat terbuka terhadap masuknya beberapa penganut agama lain di lingkungan Amerika. Mereka memandang itu justru akan memberi warna baru, mengukuhkan kehidupan yang plural, dan menumbuhkan semangat dan komitmen untuk saling menghargai.
Karena itu, apa yang disebut pluralisme bagi masyarakat Amerika tidak sekadar mengakui fakta sosial yang memang plural, tapi bagaimana terlibat aktif dalam menciptakan pluralitas itu sendiri.
Penerimaan itu mungkin terkait dengan sejarah orang-orang puritan yang datang ke Amerika untuk mencari kebebasan. Amerika bagi mereka ini adalah pulau baru atau new island untuk menggantungkan harapan kebebasan.
Jadi secara historis, mereka adalah kelompok puritan yang menganut prinsip dasar kebebasan itu sendiri. Dan, atas nama kebebasan itulah mereka mengekspresikan keberagamannya.
Karena jaminan kebebasan itu pula sebetulnya alasan sebagian orang Islam hijrah ke Amerika, ya?
Ya. Kita tahu Prof. Fazlur Rahman yang diusir dan dikejar-kejar orang-orang Islam fanatik di Pakistan, menghirup udara bebas di Amerika. Dan rupanya, banyak sekali pemikir-pemikir muslim yang justru mencari kebebasan di Amerika dan memberi kontribusi positif di dunia akademik Amerika.
Di Harvard sendiri ada orang seperti Leila Ahmed, profesor perempuan yang sangat ahli dalam studi Islam dan Timur Tengah. Ada juga Profesor Khalid Abou el-Fadl dan Ali Asani, pengajar studi Islam. Orang seperti Omid Safi melakukan studi Islam yang lama sekali di Iran, tapi justru memperoleh ruang kebebasan di Amerika.
Karena itu, ungkapan Tariq Ramadan yang menyebut Eropa sebagai “rumah syahadat” saya kira juga berlaku untuk Amerika. Sebab orang yang convert atau masuk Islam di Amerika besar sekali.
Itulah yang mendorong orang untuk membuat kesimpulan umum bahwa perkembangan Islam di Amerika paling pesat di dunia Barat.Sekarang, populasi muslim Amerika sudah berjumlah sekitar 6-7 juta orang. Itu jumlah yang disepakati sejumlah sarjana.
Selain itu, yang penting juga adalah fakta bahwa di Amerika, mereka seperti menemukan kebebasan untuk menunjukkan wajah Islam yang progresif dan liberal. Kita tahu, salah satu alasan Amina Wadud masuk Islam adalah untuk menemukan semangat kebebasan dan persamaan yang dikandung oleh Alquran.
Orang-orang seperti Amina Wadud, Omid Safi, Khalid Abou El Fadl, dan sarjana Islam lainnya, justru bisa menerbitkan buku-buku berkualitas di Amerika, bukan di negeri asal mereka.
Kenyataan ini berbeda dengan pengalaman pahit feminis Mesir, Nawal El Sadawi yang beberapa tahun lalu bukunya Shuqûtul Imam atau The Fall of The Imam justru dilarang beredar di Timur Tengah. Hal seperti itu saya kira tidak akan terjadi di Amerika, karena ruang kebebasan benar-benar dimaksimalkan.
Apakah Anda telah merasakan ruang kebebasan seperti itu?
Ya, saya merasakan sendiri. Bahkan saya tinggal di sebuah Seminari, tempat di mana orang-orang Yahudi, Kristen, dan lain-lain berkumpul. Di situ, sayalah satu-satunya orang muslim. Namun di situ saya juga tidak mengalami erosi atau degradasi keimanan.
Prasangka bahwa pergaulan lintas agama akan membuat kita lemah iman tidak terbukti di situ. Dengan itu, saya justru menemukan bahwa nilai-nilai kemanusiaan, kebenaran, dan keadilan, yang dapat ditemukan dalam tradisi agama-agama mana pun.
Keimanan pribadi saya justru lebih terasa meaningfull, sangat bermakna ketika dipertemukan dan mengalami perjumpaan dengan tradisi agama-agama lain. Nuansa itu berbeda sekali dengan keimanan yang terisolasi dari tradisi agama-agama lain.
Iman yang diletakkan dalam konteks perjumpaan dengan agama-agama lain, bagi saya justru akan semakin memperkaya iman itu sendiri. Sebab dengan itu, kita sadar bahwa ternyata ada sekian ragam iman dan sekian banyak ekspresi untuk menunjukkan keberimanan.
Apakah masyarakat Amerika tidak merasa terancam keimanannya dengan keragaman seperti itu?
Selama ini, kita memang mengenal Amerika lewat ketidakadilan kebijakan luar negri pemerintahanya, film-film Hollywood, dan lagu-lagunya. Kita tidak tahu fakta bahwa masyarakat Amerika punya tingkat toleransi yang begitu tinggi, menjunjung tinggi nilai kebebasan, dan sangat hormat terhadap orang lain.
Bagi saya, mereka jauh lebih muslim dibandingkan banyak orang muslim sendiri. Kalau Anda tidak mendapat kebebasan di Timur Tengah, kebebasan akan Anda jumpai di Amerika.
Tingkat trust atau kepercayaan masyarakat satu dengan yang lain juga sangat tinggi. Dalam membangun rumah, mereka sama sekali tidak memerlukan pagar. Itu saja menunjukkan bahwa masyarakat Amerika tidak kuatir akan kecurian. Menurut saya, masyarakat Amerika adalah contoh tentang high trust society, masyarakat dengan tingkat kepercayaan yang tinggi antara satu dengan yang lain.
I think you have observed some very interesting details, regards for the post.
Hey There. I found your blog the usage of msn. That is an extremely smartly written article. I’ll make sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your helpful information. Thanks for the post. I will definitely comeback.
You could certainly see your expertise in the paintings you write. The sector hopes for more passionate writers such as you who are not afraid to mention how they believe. At all times follow your heart. “A simple fact that is hard to learn is that the time to save money is when you have some.” by Joe Moore.
I am incessantly thought about this, regards for putting up.
certainly like your web site but you need to check the spelling on several of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling issues and I find it very troublesome to inform the reality however I¦ll definitely come back again.
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
hi!,I like your writing so much! percentage we communicate more approximately your post on AOL? I require an expert on this area to resolve my problem. May be that’s you! Having a look forward to look you.
Wow that was odd. I just wrote an incredibly long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyways, just wanted to say superb blog!
Woh I love your posts, saved to my bookmarks! .
My coder is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the costs. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on various websites for about a year and am nervous about switching to another platform. I have heard great things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress posts into it? Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!
This site can be a walk-by for all of the info you wished about this and didn’t know who to ask. Glimpse here, and also you’ll undoubtedly discover it.
Greetings! Very helpful advice on this article! It is the little changes that make the biggest changes. Thanks a lot for sharing!
Some really superb information, Glad I detected this. “Leaders must encourage their organizations to dance to forms of music yet to be heard.” by Warren Bennis.
I have been exploring for a little for any high quality articles or weblog posts on this sort of space . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this web site. Studying this info So i am glad to show that I’ve an incredibly excellent uncanny feeling I came upon just what I needed. I most certainly will make sure to don?¦t overlook this site and provides it a look on a constant basis.
I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thank you again
I always was interested in this subject and stock still am, thankyou for posting.
I went over this internet site and I think you have a lot of fantastic info, saved to fav (:.
Nice post. I used to be checking continuously this blog and I’m impressed! Extremely useful information particularly the ultimate section 🙂 I deal with such info a lot. I used to be seeking this particular info for a very lengthy time. Thank you and best of luck.
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d most certainly donate to this excellent blog!
I suppose for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to
my Google account. I look forward to new updates and
will share this blog with my Facebook group. Talk soon!
magnificent issues altogether, you simply won a new reader.
What could you suggest in regards to your put up that you made some
days in the past? Any sure?
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You definitely know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your blog when you could be giving us something informative to read?
I always spent my half an hour to read this weblog’s
posts every day along with a cup of coffee.
Just want to say your article is as astonishing. The clearness in your post is just great and i can assume you are an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission allow me to grab your RSS feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please carry on the rewarding work.
Dead pent articles, Really enjoyed examining.
Its fantastic as your other content : D, regards for putting up. “To be able to look back upon ones life in satisfaction, is to live twice.” by Kahlil Gibran.
Some genuinely excellent info , Gladiola I discovered this. “We must learn our limits. We are all something, but none of us are everything.” by Blaise Pascal.
Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and I in finding It
really useful & it helped me out much. I hope to present
one thing again and aid others such as you helped me.
hey there and thanks on your information – I’ve definitely picked up anything new from proper here. I did then again experience a few technical points using this site, as I experienced to reload the website a lot of occasions prior to I could get it to load correctly. I have been wondering if your hosting is OK? Not that I’m complaining, however sluggish loading cases occasions will often have an effect on your placement in google and can damage your high-quality rating if ads and ***********|advertising|advertising|advertising and *********** with Adwords. Well I am adding this RSS to my e-mail and can glance out for a lot extra of your respective exciting content. Ensure that you replace this once more very soon..
Great post, I believe blog owners should larn a lot from this blog its really user friendly.
Nice post. I learn something more challenging on different blogs everyday. It will always be stimulating to read content from other writers and practice a little something from their store. I’d prefer to use some with the content on my blog whether you don’t mind. Natually I’ll give you a link on your web blog. Thanks for sharing.
Outstanding post, you have pointed out some good points, I likewise conceive this s a very good website.
It’s appropriate time to make some plans for the future and
it’s time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you
few interesting things or suggestions. Maybe you can write next articles referring
to this article. I desire to read even more
things about it!
I must show my thanks to this writer just for rescuing me from such a issue. Because of surfing around throughout the search engines and meeting proposals which are not productive, I figured my entire life was done. Existing without the solutions to the issues you’ve solved all through your main guideline is a critical case, and the kind that could have negatively affected my career if I had not discovered your website. Your primary ability and kindness in maneuvering all the pieces was priceless. I am not sure what I would’ve done if I hadn’t come upon such a solution like this. I am able to at this time look ahead to my future. Thanks a lot so much for the reliable and amazing guide. I will not think twice to endorse your web blog to any person who needs care on this problem.
I just wanted to post a brief note to be able to appreciate you for all the fantastic ways you are giving at this site. My time intensive internet lookup has at the end been recognized with high-quality facts and strategies to go over with my neighbours. I would assert that many of us visitors are undoubtedly lucky to live in a magnificent place with very many brilliant people with useful points. I feel very much blessed to have discovered your entire website page and look forward to plenty of more amazing times reading here. Thank you once more for everything.
I really like your writing style, excellent info, regards for putting up :D. “Let every man mind his own business.” by Miguel de Cervantes.
As I web-site possessor I believe the content material here is rattling excellent , appreciate it for your efforts. You should keep it up forever! Good Luck.
Thanks for sharing excellent informations. Your web site is very cool. I am impressed by the details that you have on this blog. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for more articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found simply the info I already searched everywhere and simply could not come across. What a great web site.
I’d forever want to be update on new articles on this web site, bookmarked! .
Hiya! I just would like to give a huge thumbs up for the great data you have got here on this post. I shall be coming again to your blog for more soon.
Merely a smiling visitor here to share the love (:, btw great design and style.
It is actually a nice and helpful piece of info. I’m satisfied that you just shared this useful information with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
I every time emailed this website post page to all my contacts, since if
like to read it then my friends will too.
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to assert that I acquire actually enjoyed account your blog posts.
Any way I’ll be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently fast.
I enjoy what you guys are usually up too. This kind of clever work and reporting!
Keep up the superb works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to my own blogroll.
My brother recommended I may like this blog. He
used to be entirely right. This put up truly made my day.
You can not imagine just how a lot time I had spent for this info!
Thank you!
I could not refrain from commenting. Perfectly written!
Your way of explaining the whole thing in this piece
of writing is actually good, every one be able to effortlessly know it, Thanks a lot.
This paragraph is actually a fastidious one it assists new net people,
who are wishing in favor of blogging.
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement
account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable
from you! However, how could we communicate?
I am continually searching online for ideas that can facilitate me. Thank you!
After all, what a great site and informative posts, I will upload inbound link – bookmark this web site? Regards, Reader.
Thanks for any other excellent article. The place else may anyone get that type of info in such an ideal approach of
writing? I have a presentation next week, and I’m on the
look for such information.
I’d constantly want to be update on new articles on this website , bookmarked! .
certainly like your website however you have to check the spelling on quite a few of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling issues and I in finding it very troublesome to inform the reality however I will surely come back again.
I visited various blogs however the audio feature for audio songs current
at this web page is in fact excellent.
Howdy! I know this is sort of off-topic however I needed to ask.
Does building a well-established blog like yours take a large amount of work?
I am completely new to operating a blog however I do write in my
journal every day. I’d like to start a blog so I will be able to share
my experience and thoughts online. Please let me know if
you have any kind of suggestions or tips for
brand new aspiring bloggers. Thankyou!
My family members every time say that I am wasting my time here at web, however I know I am
getting know-how every day by reading thes pleasant articles or reviews.
I have read a few good stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how much effort you put to create such a great informative web site.
As a Newbie, I am constantly exploring online for articles that can be of assistance to me. Thank you
Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your blog? My website is in the very same area of interest as yours and my visitors would genuinely benefit from some of the information you present here. Please let me know if this okay with you. Thank you!
No matter if some one searches for his required thing, so he/she needs to be available that in detail,
therefore that thing is maintained over here.
Hello, its pleasant post regarding media print, we all understand media is a fantastic source of data.
Very good post. I’m facing a few of these issues as well..
Just want to say your article is as astounding.
The clearness on your post is just great and that i could
suppose you’re an expert on this subject.
Fine with your permission allow me to clutch your feed to stay updated with imminent post.
Thank you 1,000,000 and please keep up the rewarding work.
I’m really enjoying the theme/design of your blog. Do you ever
run into any web browser compatibility problems?
A number of my blog visitors have complained about my blog
not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Safari.
Do you have any solutions to help fix this problem?
I’m gone to convey my little brother, that he should also pay a
quick visit this blog on regular basis to get updated from most recent reports.
I’m gone to say to my little brother, that he should also pay a visit this blog on regular basis to take
updated from most recent news.
Hello there, just became alert to your blog through Google,
and found that it’s really informative. I’m going to watch out for brussels.
I will be grateful if you continue this in future.
A lot of people will be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!
Hi there! I know this is somewhat off-topic but I needed to ask. Does running a well-established website like yours take a large amount of work? I am brand new to writing a blog but I do write in my diary every day. I’d like to start a blog so I will be able to share my experience and views online. Please let me know if you have any kind of ideas or tips for brand new aspiring bloggers. Thankyou!
Hi there! Would you mind if I share your blog with my myspace group? There’s a lot of people that I think would really appreciate your content. Please let me know. Thank you
There are some attention-grabbing deadlines on this article but I don’t know if I see all of them heart to heart. There is some validity but I will take maintain opinion till I look into it further. Good article , thanks and we want more! Added to FeedBurner as nicely
Definitely consider that that you stated. Your
favorite justification seemed to be at the net the simplest thing to be aware
of. I say to you, I certainly get annoyed while other folks consider
issues that they plainly don’t realize about. You
managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the entire thing with no
need side-effects , other people can take a signal.
Will likely be back to get more. Thank you
Good post. I learn something totally new and challenging on websites I stumbleupon everyday.
It will always be helpful to read through content from other authors and use
a little something from other sites.
Amazing! Its actually awesome paragraph, I have got
much clear idea on the topic of from this article.
I’m gone to say to my little brother, that he should also go
to see this web site on regular basis to get updated from hottest
reports.
When someone writes an piece of writing he/she keeps the thought of a user in his/her mind that how a user can be
aware of it. Therefore that’s why this piece of writing is perfect.
Thanks!
I always emailed this blog post page to all my associates, for the reason that if like to read it next my links will too.
I’m gone to convey my little brother, that
he should also pay a visit this website on regular basis to get updated from most up-to-date gossip.
If you would like to get much from this post then you have to
apply these methods to your won website.
You’ve made some really good points there. I checked on the web to learn more about
the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this
web site.
It’s hard to come by knowledgeable people about this subject, however,
you sound like you know what you’re talking about!
Thanks
Incredible! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It’s on a completely different topic but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Great choice of colors!
I am sure this paragraph has touched all the
internet viewers, its really really good paragraph on building
up new weblog.
Howdy just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the pictures aren’t loading correctly.
I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different web
browsers and both show the same outcome.
This is really interesting, You’re an overly skilled
blogger. I’ve joined your feed and stay up for looking for
more of your excellent post. Also, I have shared
your web site in my social networks
Hello there, just became aware of your blog through Google,
and found that it’s truly informative. I am going to
watch out for brussels. I will be grateful if you continue
this in future. A lot of people will be benefited
from your writing. Cheers!
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you make this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you? Plz answer back as I’m looking to construct my own blog and would like to find out where u got this from. many thanks
Its not my first time to pay a quick visit this site, i am browsing this site
dailly and get pleasant facts from here all the time.
It’s the best time to make some plans for the long run and it is time to be happy.
I’ve learn this publish and if I could I want to counsel
you few interesting things or suggestions. Maybe you
could write next articles regarding this article.
I desire to read even more things about it!
Wow that was odd. I just wrote an very long comment but after I clicked submit
my comment didn’t appear. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Regardless, just wanted to say excellent blog!
Thank you for every other informative blog. The place else may
just I am getting that type of info written in such an ideal manner?
I’ve a venture that I am simply now operating on,
and I’ve been at the glance out for such information.
Hi i am kavin, its my first occasion to commenting anywhere, when i read this piece
of writing i thought i could also create comment due to this brilliant piece
of writing.
Hello, the whole thing is going perfectly here and ofcourse every one is
sharing data, that’s actually good, keep up writing.
I have been exploring for a little for any high quality articles or blog posts on this kind of area . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this web site. Reading this info So i?¦m glad to express that I’ve an incredibly just right uncanny feeling I came upon just what I needed. I such a lot for sure will make certain to don?¦t put out of your mind this site and give it a look on a constant basis.
Good write-up, I’m normal visitor of one’s web site, maintain up the excellent operate, and It is going to be a regular visitor for a lengthy time.
Very interesting topic, thank you for putting up.
you are in reality a good webmaster. The web site loading velocity is incredible. It seems that you are doing any unique trick. In addition, The contents are masterwork. you’ve done a magnificent job in this topic!
I’m not that much of a internet reader to be honest but your blogs really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your site to come back in the future. Many thanks
Nice weblog here! Additionally your site rather a lot up
fast! What host are you the use of? Can I get your associate link for your host?
I wish my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
You should take part in a contest for one of the highest quality blogs on the internet.
I will highly recommend this site!
I read this paragraph completely on the topic of the comparison of newest
and preceding technologies, it’s remarkable article.
I am extremely inspired along with your writing talents and also with the format on your weblog. Is that this a paid subject or did you customize it yourself? Anyway stay up the excellent quality writing, it’s uncommon to see a nice weblog like this one today..
Cool site check out the best video seo in baltimore md.
Those are yours alright! . We at least need to get these people stealing images to start blogging! They probably just did a image search and grabbed them. They look good though!
This is a topic which is close to my heart… Take care!
Where are your contact details though?
Some really superb articles on this internet site, regards for contribution. “Give me the splendid silent sun with all his beams full-dazzling.” by Walt Whitman.
Cool site check out the best video seo in baltimore md.
Great post. I am facing a couple of these problems.
I have been surfing online more than 4 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all web owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be much
more useful than ever before.
Thanks in support of sharing such a good thought, piece of writing is good,
thats why i have read it completely
If you are going for most excellent contents like myself, simply visit this site daily because
it provides feature contents, thanks
Everyone loves what you guys tend to be up
too. This type of clever work and reporting!
Keep up the amazing works guys I’ve added you guys to blogroll.
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d definitely donate to this fantastic blog!
I suppose for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your
RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to brand new updates and will share this site with
my Facebook group. Talk soon!
The very crux of your writing whilst appearing agreeable initially, did not really settle perfectly with me after some time. Someplace throughout the paragraphs you managed to make me a believer but only for a while. I nevertheless have a problem with your leaps in assumptions and one would do well to fill in those gaps. If you actually can accomplish that, I would surely be fascinated.
Greetings! Very helpful advice in this particular article!
It is the little changes that produce the most significant changes.
Thanks a lot for sharing!
Awesome site. Do you have a Facebook?
This is very interesting, You are an overly professional blogger.
I’ve joined your feed and look forward to in quest of extra of your magnificent post.
Additionally, I have shared your web site in my social networks
This is the right blog for anyone who would like to find out about this topic.
You know a whole lot its almost hard to argue with you (not that I personally would want to…HaHa).
You certainly put a brand new spin on a topic that’s been discussed for decades.
Excellent stuff, just wonderful!
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is
a really well written article. I will make sure to bookmark it and
come back to read more of your useful information. Thanks
for the post. I will certainly comeback.
May I just say what a comfort to discover a person that really knows what they are talking about on the
net. You actually understand how to bring an issue
to light and make it important. More and more people must check this out and understand this side of the story.
I was surprised that you’re not more popular given that you certainly have the gift.
This is a good tip particularly to those new to the blogosphere.
Brief but very accurate info… Thank you for sharing this
one. A must read article!
At this time it seems like Movable Type is the best blogging platform available right now.
(from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using on your blog?
Good day! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a
quick shout out and tell you I really enjoy reading your posts.
Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that cover the same topics?
Thank you!
I believe that is one of the such a lot vital info for me.
And i’m happy studying your article. But wanna statement
on few common issues, The web site style is great, the articles
is in point of fact great : D. Good task,
cheers
You need to participate in a contest for the most effective blogs on the web. I’ll recommend this website!
I’d like to find out more? I’d want to find out some additional information.
Hi there, I discovered your website via Google whilst looking
for a comparable subject, your website got here up, it appears great.
I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hi there, simply changed into aware of your weblog via Google, and located that it is really informative.
I am gonna watch out for brussels. I’ll be grateful
should you proceed this in future. A lot of people might be benefited out of your writing.
Cheers!
Hello colleagues, how is the whole thing, and what you
want to say on the topic of this piece of writing, in my
view its really amazing in support of me.
Amazing! Its really remarkable article, I have got much clear idea concerning from this piece of writing.
Everything said was very logical. However, think about this, what if you typed a
catchier post title? I mean, I don’t wish to tell you how to run your website,
but what if you added a headline that grabbed folk’s attention? I mean Sukidi Mulyadi: “Di Amerika Saya
Menemukan Islam” | IslamLib – Part 2 is a little boring.
You ought to look at Yahoo’s home page and see how they create
post titles to get people interested. You might try adding a video or a related picture or two to get readers excited about everything’ve got to say.
Just my opinion, it could bring your blog a little bit more interesting.
What a data of un-ambiguity and preserveness of valuable knowledge regarding unexpected feelings.
I was extremely pleased to find this web site. I need to to thank
you for your time for this particularly fantastic read!! I definitely liked every little bit of it and I have you saved to fav to
see new stuff on your blog.
Hello, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar
one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam feedback?
If so how do you protect against it, any plugin or anything you can recommend?
I get so much lately it’s driving me insane so any assistance is very much appreciated.
Have you ever considered about including a little bit more
than just your articles? I mean, what you say is important
and all. However think about if you added some great graphics or videos to give your posts more, “pop”!
Your content is excellent but with pics and clips, this site
could certainly be one of the greatest in its niche. Fantastic blog!
This site definitely has all of the information I wanted about this subject
and didn’t know who to ask.
It’s actually a nice and helpful piece of information. I am
happy that you just shared this helpful info with us.
Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
When I initially commented I clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now each time a remark is added I get four emails with the same comment. Is there any manner you can remove me from that service? Thanks!
Thanks very nice blog!