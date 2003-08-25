Ali Maschan Musa: “Agama dan Politik Tak Bisa Dipisahkan”

Substansi memelihara agama adalah dengan memakai pendekatan intrinsik, bukan pada yang ekstrinsik, atau sekedar something to use. Islam artinya kedamaian, yang intinya bagaimana kita berdamai dengan orang lain, bagaimana agar tiap detik kita bisa menyelamatkan orang lain.
Semua teladan Nabi Muhammad bertujuan untuk menyelamatkan dan berdamai dengan orang lain. Demikian sekelumit isi wawancara Ulil Abshar-Abdalla dengan K.H. Ali Maschan Musa, ketua DPW NU Jawa Timur pada hari Kamis, 22 Agustus 2003.
Pak kyai, tanggal 8 Agustus lalu, Kapolda Jateng, Irjen Didi Wijayadi MBA menyiarkan pihak kepolisian telah menemukan beberapa dokumen penting dari 4 anggota Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) yang tertangkap di Semarang. Dokumen itu mengungkap, sekitar 141 pesantren dan 388 ulama dan dai di Jawa Tengah menjadi sasaran ajaran dan gerakan JI. Pertanyaan saya, bagaimana persepsi di bawah, khususnya di kalangan Nahdatul Ulama (NU) sendiri tentang JI?
Sejarah membuktikan bahwa di tubuh NU hampir tidak pernah ada soal keterlibatan dengan urusan yang bersifat kekerasan, termasuk kalangan pesantren. Dulu, bom Bali yang melibatkan Amrozi, memang menyebabkan pesantren terkena getahnya, karena Amrozi terhitung dari pesantren. Hanya saja, kebetulan pesantren yang mengeluarkan Amrozi bukan pesantren yang berafiliasi dengan NU.
Jadi, apakah berita itu sebetulnya tidak berdampak apa-apa terhadap pesantren?
Menurut saya, sebetulnya temuan tersebut tidak harus dipublikasikan seperti itu. Yang diperlukan adalah proses dialog terus menerus antara pihak kepolisian dengan pihak pesantren. Itu yang harus dijelaskan, agar tidak muncul persepsi bahwa kepolisian ingin memojokkan pesantren. Persepsi semacam itu berbahaya. Kita memerlukan dialog untuk persoalan ini.
Menurut pengamatan Anda, apakah ada model pesantren di luar yang kita kenal?
Itu yang sampai sekarang belum ada rinciannya. Tapi menurut saya, kalau mengikut klasifikasi model lama, hanya ada model pesantren tradisional dan pesantren modern. Yang tradisional umumnya berada di bawah naungan NU. Sementara yang modern, seperti Pondok Modern Gontor di Jawa Timur, tidak berafiliasi ke NU ataupun Muhamadiyah.
Apakah ada perkembangan baru belakangan ini?
Kalau mau diklasifikasi lebih detail lagi akan ada. Sekarang, nampaknya banyak bermunculan pesantren model baru yang dikelola oleh para alumni Timur Tengah. Itu klasifikasi yang saya lakukan secara longgar.
Apa perbedaan mereka dengan pesantren yang ada selama ini?
Kalau peantren yang bernaung di bawah NU, konsentrasinya tetap seperti dulu juga. Yang diajarkan di sana adalah ilmu gramatikal Arab seperti nahwu, shorf, fiqih dan tasawuf. Tafsir-hadis otomatis diajarkan. Sementara pesantren modern, umumnya tidak mengajarkan kitab-kitab kuning ataupun kitab klasik. Mereka lebih banyak menekankan sisi pengajaran bahasa, baik Arab maupun Inggris.
Pesantren yang dikelola alumni Timur Tengah itu agak lain lagi. Nampaknya, mereka juga mengikuti perkembangan kitab-kitab yang diajarkan di Timur Tengah. Memang, sebetulnya belum ada perincian dan kalkulasi yang baku tentang pesantren yang disebutkan belakangan ini.
Bagaimana dengan perspektif keislaman yang mereka anut; apakah lebih keras atau bagaimana?
Yang tradisional jelas tidak. Yang berafiliasi ke NU, biasanya nasionalisme mereka relatif kuat, dan mereka sangat mengerti konteks sosiologis di masyarakat. Sebab, fikih biasanya sangat akomodatif dengan konteks lokalitas, khususnya terhadap keputusan publik dari pemerintah.
Yang modern biasanya kuat menekankan pada penguasaan bahasa, khususnya Arab dan Inggris, seperti Gontor dan pesantren yang menyebut diri sebagai pesantren modern.
Sementara pesantren alumni Timur Tengah ini belum saya ketahui; apakah mereka lebih keras atau bagaimana. Memang, diperlukan penelitian yang lebih mendalam tentang itu. Yang jelas, pesantren para alumni Timur Tengah itu punya sisi pengajaran atau pendapat yang tidak sama dengan pendapat ulama di pesantren umumnya –untuk tidak mengatakan punya pendapat yang keras.
Secara spesifik menyangkut apa perbedaan itu?
Pertama, soal orientasi politik, jelas. Kedua, menyangkut sikap dan respon mereka terhadap apa yang dilakukan oleh pemerintah. Ketiga, mereka juga tidak terlalu akomodatif dengan budaya lokal.
WONDERFUL Post.thanks for share..more wait .. …
Simply wanna comment on few general things, The website style and design is perfect, the subject matter is really fantastic. “Some for renown, on scraps of learning dote, And think they grow immortal as they quote.” by Edward Young.
Thanks for helping out, wonderful info .
Everything is very open and very clear explanation of issues. was truly information. Your website is very useful. Thanks for sharing.
We’re a gaggle of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your site offered us with helpful information to paintings on. You have done a formidable task and our whole group can be grateful to you.
Hi, Neat post. There’s a problem with your website in internet explorer, would test this… IE still is the market leader and a good portion of people will miss your magnificent writing due to this problem.
Thanks , I have recently been looking for information approximately this subject for a while and yours is the best I have came upon so far. However, what about the conclusion? Are you sure concerning the source?
Oh my goodness! an amazing article dude. Thank you Nevertheless I’m experiencing challenge with ur rss . Don’t know why Unable to subscribe to it. Is there anybody getting equivalent rss drawback? Anybody who knows kindly respond. Thnkx
A person essentially lend a hand to make seriously articles I would state. This is the first time I frequented your website page and so far? I surprised with the research you made to make this actual publish extraordinary. Wonderful job!
Enjoyed reading this, very good stuff, appreciate it.
Hi, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, fantastic blog!
Simply wish to say your article is as amazing. The clarity in your post is just great and i can assume you are an expert on this subject. Well with your permission allow me to grab your RSS feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please carry on the enjoyable work.
Thankyou for this marvellous post, I am glad I detected this internet site on yahoo.
The following time I read a blog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as a lot as this one. I imply, I know it was my option to learn, but I truly thought youd have one thing interesting to say. All I hear is a bunch of whining about something that you can repair in the event you werent too busy on the lookout for attention.
You can definitely see your skills in the paintings you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers such as you who aren’t afraid to mention how they believe. Always go after your heart.
Definitely imagine that which you stated. Your favourite justification seemed to be on the net the simplest factor to take into accout of. I say to you, I definitely get irked while other folks think about worries that they plainly don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the highest as well as defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people can take a signal. Will likely be again to get more. Thank you
I truly appreciate this post. I¦ve been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thx again
I do not know if it’s just me or if perhaps everybody else encountering problems with your website.
It appears as though some of the written text in your
content are running off the screen. Can someone else please comment and let me know if this is happening to them too?
This may be a problem with my internet browser because I’ve had this
happen previously. Kudos
This actually answered my problem, thanks!
You have brought up a very superb points, regards for the post.
I would like to thnkx for the efforts you have put in writing this blog. I am hoping the same high-grade blog post from you in the upcoming as well. In fact your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own blog now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings quickly. Your write up is a good example of it.
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to say that I’ve truly loved surfing around your blog posts.
After all I’ll be subscribing on your feed and I’m hoping you write again very soon!
I’m not sure where you are getting your information, but good topic.
I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more.
Thanks for magnificent information I was looking for this information for my mission.
An impressive share, I just given this onto a colleague who was doing a little analysis on this. And he in fact bought me breakfast because I found it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the treat! But yeah Thnkx for spending the time to discuss this, I feel strongly about it and love reading more on this topic. If possible, as you become expertise, would you mind updating your blog with more details? It is highly helpful for me. Big thumb up for this blog post!
Hey this is kind of of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding experience so I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience. Any help would be greatly appreciated!
I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your blog. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a designer to create your theme? Great work!
Excellent read, I just passed this onto a colleague who was doing some research on that. And he actually bought me lunch because I found it for him smile So let me rephrase that: Thank you for lunch! “One who’s our friend is fond of us one who’s fond of us isn’t necessarily our friend.” by Geoffrey F. Albert.
Can I simply say what a aid to search out someone who actually is aware of what theyre talking about on the internet. You positively know tips on how to convey a problem to mild and make it important. More people need to learn this and understand this aspect of the story. I cant consider youre no more in style since you definitely have the gift.
Hello, Neat post. There is a problem with your website in web explorer, could test this… IE nonetheless is the marketplace chief and a large component to other folks will leave out your magnificent writing because of this problem.
Wow! Thank you! I continually wanted to write on my site something like that. Can I include a portion of your post to my website?
With havin so much written content do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright violation? My blog has a lot of exclusive content I’ve either created myself or outsourced but it looks like a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my permission. Do you know any solutions to help prevent content from being stolen? I’d definitely appreciate it.
This blog is definitely rather handy since I’m at the moment creating an internet floral website – although I am only starting out therefore it’s really fairly small, nothing like this site. Can link to a few of the posts here as they are quite. Thanks much. Zoey Olsen
Thankyou for all your efforts that you have put in this. very interesting info .
Hello there, I discovered your web site via Google even as looking for a related matter, your web site came up, it appears good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Howdy I am so excited I found your webpage, I really found you by mistake, while I was looking on Askjeeve for something else, Anyhow I am here now and would just like to say cheers for a remarkable post and a all round entertaining blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to look over it all at the moment but I have book-marked it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read much more, Please do keep up the great job.
Yay google is my king helped me to find this outstanding web site! .
Fantastic web site. Plenty of helpful info here. I am sending it to some pals ans additionally sharing in delicious. And naturally, thank you to your sweat!
bonjour I love Your Blog can not say I come here often but im liking what i c so far….
Your idea is outstanding; the issue is something that not enough persons are speaking intelligently about. I’m very happy that I stumbled throughout this in my seek for one thing regarding this.
It’s really a nice and useful piece of info.
I am happy that you shared this helpful info with us.
Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Highly descriptive article, I liked that a lot. Will there be a part 2?
Really no matter if someone doesn’t understand then its
up to other people that they will help, so here it takes place.
Hey there! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering
which blog platform are you using for this site?
I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers
and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform. I would
be great if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
Your style is very unique in comparison to other people
I’ve read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you’ve got the opportunity,
Guess I’ll just book mark this page.
My programmer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from
PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the costs.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on various
websites for about a year and am concerned about
switching to another platform. I have heard fantastic things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can import all my wordpress content into it?
Any kind of help would be really appreciated!
Hi colleagues, how is all, and what you wish for
to say concerning this piece of writing, in my view its actually
remarkable in support of me.
What’s Happening i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I have discovered It positively useful and it has aided me out
loads. I am hoping to contribute & aid different
users like its helped me. Good job.
Yes! Finally someone writes about online home business.
I am regular visitor, how are you everybody? This paragraph posted
at this web page is in fact pleasant.
Excellent article. Keep writing such kind of information on your
blog. Im really impressed by it.
Hi there, You have done an excellent job. I
will certainly digg it and in my view recommend to my friends.
I am sure they will be benefited from this web site.
I’d like to find out more? I’d like to find out some additional information.
Thank you for sharing your info. I truly appreciate your efforts and I am
waiting for your further post thank you once again.
What’s up i am kavin, its my first occasion to commenting anywhere, when i read this
post i thought i could also make comment due
to this brilliant post.
I take pleasure in, cause I found exactly what I was looking
for. You have ended my four day lengthy hunt!
God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye
Hey there! Someone in my Facebook group shared this website with us so I came to give it a look. I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this to my followers! Exceptional blog and terrific design.
I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you design this website yourself or did
you hire someone to do it for you? Plz answer back as I’m
looking to create my own blog and would like to know where u got this from.
cheers
Very good post. I definitely appreciate this website.
Stick with it!
Hey! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and tell you I truly enjoy reading your blog posts. Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that go over the same topics? Thanks!
I got what you intend, appreciate it for posting.Woh I am pleased to find this website through google.
Have you ever thought about writing an ebook or guest authoring on other websites?
I have a blog based on the same information you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my readers would appreciate your work.
If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an e-mail.
wonderful post, very informative. I wonder why the other specialists of this sector do not notice this. You must continue your writing. I’m sure, you have a huge readers’ base already!
Excellent way of telling, and fastidious paragraph to take data about my presentation focus, which i
am going to convey in school.
Thanks on your marvelous posting! I seriously
enjoyed reading it, you’re a great author. I will make sure to bookmark your blog and will
often come back someday. I want to encourage yourself to continue your great writing, have a nice weekend!
naturally like your website however you have to check the spelling on several of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling issues and I to find it very bothersome to tell the truth then again I¦ll definitely come back again.
you’re really a good webmaster. The web site loading speed is incredible. It kind of feels that you are doing any unique trick. In addition, The contents are masterpiece. you have performed a fantastic job in this topic!
Hi there! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this website? I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform. I would be awesome if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
Incredible story there. What occurred after?
Take care!
Hello i am kavin, its my first occasion to commenting anyplace,
when i read this post i thought i could also make comment due to this good post.
Have you ever thought about adding a little
bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is important
and all. Nevertheless think about if you added some great visuals
or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is
excellent but with images and clips, this blog could certainly be one of the most beneficial in its field.
Awesome blog!
I was suggested this blog by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post
is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my problem.
You’re wonderful! Thanks!
It’s really a great and useful piece of info.
I am glad that you shared this useful info with us. Please
keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
I am genuinely delighted to glance at this weblog posts which contains lots
of valuable information, thanks for providing such data.
naturally like your web-site however you have to take a look at the
spelling on several of your posts. Many of them are rife with spelling issues and I in finding it very bothersome to inform the truth nevertheless I will certainly come
back again.
I must express my love for your kindness supporting visitors who must have help on in this matter. Your personal commitment to getting the message all-around turned out to be quite valuable and have without exception helped men and women like me to achieve their objectives. This informative advice indicates much to me and a whole lot more to my peers. Thank you; from each one of us.
I blog often and I really appreciate your content.
Your article has truly peaked my interest. I am going to bookmark your site and keep checking
for new information about once a week. I subscribed to your RSS feed too.
Hello this is a wonderful write-up. I’m going to e mail this to my friends. I came on this while searching on yahoo I’ll be sure to come back. thanks for sharing.
Hello would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re working with? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different internet browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most. Can you recommend a good internet hosting provider at a fair price? Kudos, I appreciate it!
My developer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on several websites
for about a year and am nervous about switching to another platform.
I have heard great things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I
can transfer all my wordpress posts into it? Any help would be really appreciated!
These are genuinely enormous ideas in on the topic of blogging.
You have touched some pleasant points here.
Any way keep up wrinting.
Hi! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be
ok. I’m absolutely enjoying your blog and look
forward to new posts.
Yesterday, while I was at work, my sister stole my iPad
and tested to see if it can survive a twenty five foot drop,
just so she can be a youtube sensation. My
apple ipad is now broken and she has 83 views. I know
this is completely off topic but I had to share it with someone!
Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is wonderful, as well as the content!
Hey there! I’ve been following your web site for a while
now and finally got the bravery to go ahead and give you a shout
out from Porter Texas! Just wanted to mention keep up the good work!
My spouse and I stumbled over here different website
and thought I might as well check things out. I like what I
see so now i’m following you. Look forward to
looking over your web page for a second time.
hi!,I like your writing very so much! share we keep in touch more about your post
on AOL? I need a specialist in this house to solve my problem.
May be that’s you! Having a look ahead to look you.
hi!,I like your writing so a lot! share we keep in touch extra about your
post on AOL? I require an expert on this space to unravel my problem.
Maybe that is you! Looking ahead to see you.
Thanks in support of sharing such a nice idea, paragraph is nice, thats
why i have read it fully
Throughout the awesome design of things you actually get an A with regard to effort. Exactly where you actually lost me personally ended up being on all the specifics. As people say, details make or break the argument.. And that couldn’t be more true right here. Having said that, allow me inform you what did do the job. Your writing is actually rather convincing which is probably the reason why I am making the effort to comment. I do not make it a regular habit of doing that. Next, despite the fact that I can easily notice the jumps in reason you make, I am not necessarily certain of just how you seem to unite the points that help to make your final result. For the moment I shall subscribe to your point however trust in the future you actually link the dots much better.
Right away I am going away to do my breakfast, when having
my breakfast coming over again to read additional news.
Hi there! This post could not be written any better!
Reading through this post reminds me of my good old room mate!
He always kept talking about this. I will forward this post
to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!
If some one wants to be updated with newest technologies after that he must be pay
a visit this site and be up to date all the time.
Howdy I am so excited I found your webpage, I really found
you by mistake, while I was researching on Aol for something else, Anyhow I am here now and would just like to say thank you for a marvelous post and a all round interesting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to browse it all at the
minute but I have saved it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have
time I will be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the excellent b.
Good day! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering
which blog platform are you using for this website?
I’m getting tired of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives
for another platform. I would be great if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
Yesterday, while I was at work, my sister stole my apple ipad and tested to see if it can survive a forty foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now destroyed and she has 83 views. I know this is totally off topic but I had to share it with someone!
I do accept as true with all the concepts you have introduced in your post.
They’re really convincing and can definitely work.
Nonetheless, the posts are too quick for beginners.
May you please extend them a little from subsequent time?
Thank you for the post.
Saved as a favorite, I like your web site!
whoah this weblog is excellent i really like reading
your articles. Keep up the great work! You understand, lots of individuals are searching around for this information, you can aid them greatly.
Howdy! I simply want to give you a big thumbs up for
your great information you have here on this post. I will be coming back
to your site for more soon.
We are a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.
Your web site offered us with valuable information to work on. You have done an impressive job and our entire community
will be thankful to you.
Hey there would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re using?
I’m going to start my own blog soon but I’m having a hard time choosing between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and
Drupal. The reason I ask is because your layout seems different
then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique.
P.S My apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!
Very good site you have here but I was curious about if you knew of any user discussion forums that cover the same topics talked about here?
I’d really love to be a part of online community where I
can get responses from other knowledgeable people
that share the same interest. If you have any suggestions,
please let me know. Thanks a lot!
My programmer is trying to convince me to move to .net
from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on numerous websites for about a year and am concerned about
switching to another platform. I have heard excellent things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can import all my wordpress content
into it? Any help would be greatly appreciated!
I?¦ve been exploring for a little bit for any high quality articles or blog posts on this kind of area . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this web site. Studying this information So i?¦m glad to exhibit that I’ve a very excellent uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed. I so much indisputably will make sure to don?¦t put out of your mind this website and give it a glance on a continuing basis.
Thank you for sharing with us, I think this website really stands out : D.