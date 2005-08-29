Bachtiar Effendi: “Islam dan Nasionalisme tidak Mesti Bertentangan”

Hubungan antara Islam dengan nasionalisme tidak mesti bersifat diametral. Menjadi seorang muslim yang baik, tidak berarti menjadi seorang yang anti-nasionalisme. Fakta itulah yang telah ditunjukkan para perintis perjuangan kemerdekaan Indonesia tempo dulu. Demikian sekelumit perbincangan Burhanuddin dari Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL) dengan Dr. Bachtiar Effendi, dosen Pascasarjana UI, Kamis (18/8) lalu.
Mas Bachtiar, kini muncul suatu genre muslim transnasional yang tidak tidak lagi mau terbatasi kantor imigrasi dan paspor. Beberapa kelompok umat Islam merasa tidak perlu disatukan oleh nation, tapi oleh persamaan agama. Apa komentar Anda?
Problemnya, pertanyaan Anda mengambil contoh-contoh dari orang yang sedang bermasalah. Sebetulnya kita bisa melihat persoalan itu dari perspektif lain, misalnya dari segi ajaran dan sejarah. Dari segi ajaran, Islam itu memang tidak mengenal batas-batas geografis. Jadi kalau dikatakan transnasional, transbangsa, transsuku, transdaerah, saya kira doktrinnya memang seperti itu. Dari segi wilayah kekuasaan, dulunya juga begitu.
Kalau sedang mengajar tema Islam dan globalisasi, saya memang mengemukakan bahwa banyak juga orang-orang Islam yang khawatir terhadap globalisasi, karena kemungkinan atau potensinya untuk mensubordinasi Islam.
Jadi pergumulan antara Islam dan globalisasi itu mirip pergumulan antara Islam dan modernitas yang sampai sekarang belum selesai. Tidak semua orang Islam bahagia dengan pergumulan itu, karena mereka merasa berada di posisi yang pinggiran dan kalah.
Tapi kalau kita lihat soal globalisasi dari sudut lain, sebetulnya nilai-nilai universal atau âlamî itulah yang sering orang-orang Islam katakan akan diperjuangkan. Doktrin itu sebetulnya mengandung paralelisme dengan globalisasi.
Dan gagasan itu sebetulnya bukan gagasan-gagasan yang hanya dikenal di kalangan ekslusif Islam saja. Kalau meninjau kembali gagasan-gagasan Nurcholis Madjid, kita akan menemukan doktrin-doktrin Islam yang global, universal, dan transnasional.
Ketika dia mengatakan bahwa ketaatan dan loyalitas itu harus pada Islam saja, bukan kepada partai atau ideologi, itu sebetulnya juga berarti ketaatan bukan pada teritori dan bangsa.
Kalau dari sudut doktrin, bukan hanya Islam yang mengklaim transnasional. Semua Abrahamic religion masuk kategori transnasional, kan?
Ya. Seingat ilmu perbandingan agama saya, kecuali agama Yahudi. Tapi saya tahu, pertanyaan Anda bukan soal Islam transnasional dari sudut doktrin dan ajaran. Ketika diletakkan dalam konteks ajaran dan doktrin, sudah tidak ada masalah. Contohnya ibadah haji. Di waktu haji, tidak ada persoalan dalam pertemuan antara orang-orang Islam Wonosobo dengan orang Islam Citagong.
Tapi ketika pertanyaan lebih spesifik lagi, misalnya soal sikap orang Islam terhadap konflik Irak dan Kuwait, atau Irak dan Iran, maka akan jadi problematis. Bagaimana sikap orang Islam terhadap kebijakan Bung Karno yang ingin mengganyang Malaysia dulunya, menjadi sedikit problematis. Apakah dalam soal seperti itu orang Islam akan berpihak kepada doktrin atau kenyataan?
Secara doktrin, orang Islam memang tidak mengenal batas-batas kewilayahan, kebangsaan, negara, bendera, dan macam-macam simbol lainnya. Tapi kehidupan mereka sehari-hari juga diletakkan dalam batasan-batasan itu. Misalnya, ketika kita sedang konfrontasi dengan Malaysia dalam kasus Ambalat, bagaimana sikap orang Islam Indonesia?
Apakah agama masih ada fungsinya dalam melihat persoalan itu? Apakah pemerintah tiap-tiap negara tidak menyisihkan faktor agama yang mengatakan kita bersaudara tanpa batas-batas wilayah dalam menentukan kebijakan?
Dalam kenyataan, ada saja sekelompok muslim yang konsisten meletakkan agama di atas bangsa dan setia mengampanyekan gagasan khilafah universal yang lintas negara. Bagi mereka, nasionalisme tidak penting bahkan tercela. Apa pendapat Anda?
Kalau batasan-batasan khilafah itu diletakkan dalam konteks doktrin agama saja, tentu tidak ada persoalan. Tapi kalau batasan-batasan khilafah itu diletakkan dalam kerangka nation-state yang lain, yang lebih besar, makanation-nya akan menjadi nation Islam. State-nya adalah wilayah mana saja yang bisa dikuasai umat Islam. Jadi semacam macro nation-state.
Saya kira, pandangan seperti itu bukan persoalan agama lagi, tapi sudah persoalan politik. Dan kalau soalnya politik, saya bisa berbeda, Anda bisa berbeda, dan siapa pun bisa berbeda pendirian.
Saya kira, soal seperti itu tidak ada hubungannya dengan tebal dan tipisnya iman seseorang, dan tidak ada kaitan dengan halal dan haram. Jadi kalau kawan-kawan di Hizbut Tahrir misalnya percaya bahwa tekanan geo-politik orang-orang Islam itu harus Pan-Islamic State, atau Pan-Caliphate State, silakan saja diperjuangkan, kalau bisa.
