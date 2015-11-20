Citra Islam di Media

IslamLib – Dewasa ini, media seringkali menghadirkan Islam melalui dua citranya yang kontradiktif. Satu sisi Islam dicitrakan dalam wujud keganasan, kumal, jenggot awut-awutan lecek, mata melotot teriak-teriak takbir atau wajah ‘fundamentalis’ lainnya. Sisi lainnya Islam hadir melalui citra kocak, gaul, ngepop dan trendi dengan simbol dai-dai selebritus.
Namun kedua citra tersebut sesungguhnya “hiperrealitas” karena keduanya menjadikan Islam kehilangan makna transformatifnya. Dua realitas tersebut adalah wajah dari Islam yang telah dijinakan dan dimanipulasi sedemikian rupa oleh realitas virtual budaya media yang selalu aktif mereproduksi tanda-tanda.
Persoalannya, bagaimana intelektual Muslim menunjukkan ketajaman visi transformatifnya dalam menguraikan Islam sebagai agama yang selalu mengalami metamorfosis?
Muslim dalam wacana Media. Tidak bisa dipungkiri, kita telah berada dalam era yang disebut sebagai Postmodern. Sebuah era di mana manusia dicirikan oleh perkembangan masyarakat massa yang menjadikan konsumsi sebagai pusat aktivitas kehidupan. Dalam era ini, manusia dimanipulasi oleh tanda yang ditonjolkan sebagai status, prestise, dan kehormatan melalui objek tanda dan simbol.
Dalam kaitan itu, ke-Islam-an oleh media dominan “ditandakan” dalam citra yang saling bertolak belakang dan saling bertarung.
Pertama Islam dihadirkan dalam wacana kekerasan kelompok ‘garis keras’ meliputi: aksi terorisme, tayangan penggerebekan kantong-kantong teroris, pengadilan terhadap terpidana teroris dengan pengamanan super ketat seakan menggambarkan betapa bahayanya umat Islam.
Belum lagi tayangan seputar ganasnya aksi sweeping yang dilakukan oleh ormas-ormas Islam terhadap tempat-tempat yang dianggap sarang maksiat. Mereka yang berbondong-bondong menuju lokasi hiburan tersebut dengan meneriakkan “allahu’akbar” berkali-kali dan terkesan mengerikan. Muslim dalam citra ini, digambarkan sebagai manusia kerasukan setan, tidak tertib berkendaraan dan juga manusia kumal (dengan warna pakaian yang mencolok tapi tetap kumal dan tidak modis alias cingkrang).
Hal-hal tersebut di atas, yang menandai salah satu wajah Islam, kerap disoroti media secara mendetail, terkadang dibumbui diksi-diksi yang provokatif.
Kedua, media mencitrakan Islam sebagai damai, kocak, modis dan gaul. Pada bagian ini, Islam ditayangkan melalui pengajian-pengajian, sinetron Islami (yang sekaligus mengangkat citra Islam yang lebih ngepop dan trendi/modis).
Dalam citra bagian ini tidak terdapat simbol-simbol kekerasan yang dipadu dengan kalimat-kalimat dari Al-Qur’an. Para ustadz/ustadzah ditandakan dengan busana muslim yang terkesan lebih modis dan (yang laki-laki) jenggotnya-pun terlihat lebih rapi. Pembawa acara perempuan, walaupun memakai kerudung, tetapi dengan aksesoris dan dandanan yang membuat mereka terlihat menarik.
Demikian juga dengan sinetron Islami yang menggambarkan Muslim sebagai komunitas serba menari, meskipun terkesan naif. Singkatnya, pada bagian ini Muslim dicitrakan dalam budaya popular yang seakan serba terbalik dari citra manusia ‘fundamentalis’.
Islam Hibrida. Penandaan/simbolisasi dua citra Islam dalam media tersebut, dibangun di atas logika bahwa Islam yang radikal, anarkis, dan kolot akan dengan sendirinya dapat dijungkirbalikan oleh tanda Islam yang lebih toleran, modern, kontekstual, ngepop/trendi. Namun tidak bisa disembunyikan lagi bahwa baik citra Islam ‘kaku/kolot’ fundamentalis, maupun Islam popular, toleran dan trendi, sama-sama lahir dari rahim budaya dominan yang kapitalistik. Islam dalam media tidak lebih sebagai “tanda” atau komoditas yang bisa dikonsumsi sebagaimana umum dalam logika masyarakat konsumtif.
Islam tidak lagi merepresentasikan makna dan kedalaman nilai-nilai religiusitas melainkan merepresentasikan status, prestise dan kehormatan melalui sebuah mekanisme penandaan. Menjadi Muslim saleh tidak perlu melalui pencerahan spiritual, tetapi cukup melalui mekanisme konsumsi objek tanda dan simbol seperti: jilbab, kopiah, baju taqwa dan senyum yang telah diproduksi massal oleh industri kapitalis. Atau diperlihatkan dengan simbol sebaliknya: kumal, marah-marah dan bringas.
Dalam bingkai ini, “selebriti religius” bertugas merepresentasikan identitas diri dengan beragam tanda dan simbol sebagai seorang yang agamais melalui citra media. Maka, meminjam kalimat Jean Baudrillard (1970), masyarakat Islam dewasa ini telah dimanipulasi dan dipaksa untuk mengkonsumsi tanda-tanda tersebut.
Pencitraan media atas Islam tersebut kemudian melahirkan apa yang oleh Homy Bhaba disebut “budaya hibrida”. Dalam konteks ini disebut “Islam hibrida”, yakni Islam yang lahir dari pertemuan antara tuntutan menjadi agama ramah dan realitas budaya pop, yang mengambil representasi ‘selebriti religius’ sebagai ikon utama. Wajah hibrida Islam dapat dipahami sebagai model Islam yang telah dijinakkan, dimanipulasi. Atau mungkin dalam bahasa gaulnya disebut sebagai Islam telmi “telat mikir” karena ketidakmampuan bersikap kritis terhadap realitas budaya yang menggerogotinya.
Peran Intelektual Islam. Siapa dan bagaimana peran intelektual Islam terkait realitas tersebut? Meminjam bahasa Ali Syari’ati (1994), intelektual Islam adalah “Raushan fikr” atau pemikir yang tercerahkan. Ia berbeda dengan ulama yang hanya menemukan kenyataan kemudian larut dalam kenyataan. Intelektual harus menemukan ‘kebenaran’ di balik penampakkan. Ia hadir untuk memberikan penilaian seharusnya dan berbicara dalam bahasa masyarakat.
Intelektual seharusnya melibatkan diri pada ideologi. Yakni ideologi yang akan membimbing masyarakat untuk keluar dari kesadaran palsu yang dibangun oleh media dominan. Intelektual Islam dituntut menemukan loncatan kreatif yang besar menuju peradaban baru. Dengan begitu, peran mereka mampu mengeluarkan masyarakat dari sangkar besi (iron cage) dan mencairkan keadaan/citra Islam yang dibangun oleh hegemoni rezim media.
Intinya, intelektual muslim harus hadir di antara Islam wajah ganas dan Islam wajah selebritis religius yang terpasarkan. Tanpa keterlibatan praksis demikian, intelektual layaknya manusia zombi yang hanya mengintip di balik menara gading.[]
Good day I am so happy I found your blog page, I really found you by mistake, while I was researching on Aol for something else, Anyways I am here now and would just like to say many thanks for a marvelous post and a all round interesting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to browse it all at the moment but I have saved it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the excellent job.
What’s up, all is going perfectly here and ofcourse every one
is sharing data, that’s genuinely good, keep up writing.
I carry on listening to the rumor speak about receiving free online grant applications so I have been looking around for the best site to get one. Could you advise me please, where could i get some?
Great site you have here but I was curious about if
you knew of any message boards that cover the same topics talked
about here? I’d really like to be a part of group where I can get suggestions from other experienced individuals that share the
same interest. If you have any recommendations, please let me know.
Thank you!
After study a few of the blog posts on your website now, and I truly like your way of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark website list and will be checking back soon. Pls check out my web site as well and let me know what you think.
Hey just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your article seem to be running off the screen in Ie. I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know. The layout look great though! Hope you get the issue solved soon. Many thanks
F*ckin’ remarkable issues here. I am very glad to look your post. Thanks so much and i’m looking ahead to touch you. Will you please drop me a mail?
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
I’ve been surfing on-line more than three hours as of late, yet I by no means discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours. It’s lovely price enough for me. Personally, if all web owners and bloggers made good content material as you did, the net will likely be much more helpful than ever before. “Now I see the secret of the making of the best persons.” by Walt Whitman.
As a Newbie, I am constantly searching online for articles that can help me. Thank you
I believe you have remarked some very interesting points, thanks for the post.
When I originally commented I clicked the -Notify me when new feedback are added- checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four emails with the identical comment. Is there any method you may remove me from that service? Thanks!
Hiya, I’m really glad I have found this info. Today bloggers publish only about gossips and internet and this is really annoying. A good website with exciting content, this is what I need. Thanks for keeping this site, I’ll be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Cant find it.
I was recommended this web site by way of my cousin. I’m no longer sure whether or not this put up is written by way of him as no one else realize such exact about my difficulty. You are incredible! Thank you!
Hello there, simply was alert to your weblog through Google, and found that it is really informative. I am going to watch out for brussels. I’ll appreciate in the event you continue this in future. A lot of people will likely be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
Excellent, what a web site it is! This webpage provides useful facts to us, keep it
up.
I have to to thanks for this very good read!!
I certainly loved every bit of it. I’ve got you book-marked to think about new items you post
I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you design this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you? Plz respond as I’m looking to create my own blog and would like to find out where u got this from. many thanks
Howdy! I was able to have sworn I’ve gone to this blog before but after checking
through a few of the post I realized it’s unfamiliar with me.
Anyways, I’m definitely glad I discovered it and I’ll be bookmarking and checking back often!
It’s almost impossible to find educated people about this subject, however,
you seem like do you know what you’re discussing!
Thanks
I’d have to examine with you here. Which is not one thing I usually do! I take pleasure in reading a post that may make folks think. Additionally, thanks for permitting me to comment!
I wanted to thank you for this great read!! I definitely enjoying every little bit of it I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you post…
Unquestionably imagine that which you stated. Your favorite reason appeared to be on the net the easiest factor to take into account of. I say to you, I certainly get annoyed while other folks consider worries that they just don’t recognize about. You managed to hit the nail upon the highest and outlined out the whole thing with no need side-effects , other folks can take a signal. Will probably be again to get more. Thank you
I always was interested in this subject and still am, thankyou for putting up.
This is a topic close to my heart cheers, where are your contact details though?
What i do not understood is in truth how you’re not actually much more smartly-appreciated than you may be now. You’re very intelligent. You recognize thus significantly in the case of this subject, produced me personally imagine it from so many various angles. Its like women and men aren’t involved except it is something to accomplish with Lady gaga! Your personal stuffs great. Always take care of it up!
Hey very interesting blog!