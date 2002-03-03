Demokrasi dan Kepercayaan

Tolong nilai artikel ini di akhir tulisan.

Memang tidak mudah untuk membangun saling percaya (interpersonal trust) di antara warga. Karena berbicara tentang budaya berarti menyangkut dengan mentalitas yang terkait dengan sistem pengetahuan yang dimiliki oleh suatu masyarakat atau komunitas.

Berarti dengan sendirinya memiliki hubungan dengan aspek bagaimana budaya tersebut diterima dan ditrasmisikan ke dalam struktur berpikir masyarakat dan itu sangat bersifat askriptif. Yakni suatu proses pembelajaran yang didapat sesorang melalui yang ‘dipaksa’. Dan ini terkait dengan aspek pendidikan, baik formal maupun informal.

Konsolidasi demokrasi tak hanya bisa dibangun dengan sejumlah perangkat prosedur dan mekanisme pengelolaan kekuasan, seperti sistem hubungan eksekutif-legislatif-yudikatif, sistem pemilihan umum, partai politik dan lain-lain. Tetapi, banyak faktor yang mempengaruhi sejauhmana sebuah negara dapat mengkonsolidasikan demokrasi tersebut.

Salah satu yang amat penting dalam konteks itu adalah adanya kultur demokrasi yang berkembang dalam masyarakat di suatu bernegara. Dalam banyak literatur ilmu politik, seperti yang diungkapkan Roland Inglehart (Trust, well-being and democracy, 1999), bahwa demokrasi tak akan tumbuh dalam sebuah masyarakat yang tidak memiliki kultur demokrasi.

Inglehart mempercayai bahwa kultur demokrasi erat kaitannya dengan sikap saling percaya (interpersonal trust) antara warga negara yang diyakini menjadi pendorong yang cukup kuat ke arah demokrasi.

Dalam nada yang sama, Francis Fukuyama dalam Trust: The Social Virtues and the Creation of Prosperity mengatakan betapa sangat pentingnya faktor budaya. Secara lebih khusus Fukuyama menyebutkan “the expectation … of regular, honest, and cooperative behavior, based on commonly shared norms”.

Semangat nilai-nilai kultur tersebut akan melahirkan social capital (modal sosial) yang mendorong masyarakat untuk saling bekerjasama dan berasosiasi antara satu dengan yang lainnya. Tetapi, landasan utamanya adalah sikap saling percaya (trust). Kata Fukuyama “arises from the prevalence of trust in a society”.

Dalam kerangka inilah civic engagement dibutuhkan, bukan hanya sekedar political engagement. Jika yang political engagement menyangkut keterlibatan dan keterkaitan warga negara dengan urusan-urusan politik dan pemerintahan, maka civic engagement menyangkut keterlibatan warga negara di dalam kegiatan-kegiatan sosial secara sukarela dan trust antar sesama warga negara.

Pertanyaannya, apakah kultur saling percaya antara warga negara di Indonesia ini telah pudar? Memang tidak ada data-data yang cukup kuat untuk mengindikasikan hal itu. Hasil survey yang dilakukan Pusat Pengkajian Islam dan Masyarakat (PPIM) IAIN Jakarta yang dilakukan di 16 Provinsi di Indonesia, misalnya, menunjukan ternyata interpersonal trust di antara warga kita masih amat rendah.

86 persen ( dari 2.017 sample responden) umumnya masyarakat kita merasa harus hati-hati dengan yang lainnya, atau tidak mudah percaya. Ini berarti betapa cukup dominan sikap curiga-mencurigai antar warga masyarakat dalam kehidupan sosial mereka. (Mujani & Jamhari, 2002)

Namun demikian, kesukarelaan (voluntary) masyarakat dalam kegiatan-kegiatan sosial ternyata lebih menonjol dalam aktifitas-aktifitas keagamaan. Bahkan mereka mengaku sebagai bagian dari komunitas keagamaan tertentu, seperti Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) dan Muhammadiyah.

Dari sini kita bisa melihat bahwa organisasi-organisasi keagamaan di Indonesia masih cukup signifikan dan berpengaruh dalam mendorong masyarakat untuk berasosiasi. Dan ini mengindikasikan bahwa masih besarnya keyakinan masyarakat terhadap agama sebagai perekat dalam kehidupan sosial mereka.

Sayangnya, proporsi yang cukup besar dalam kegiatan sosial kemasyarakatan yang dilakukan lembaga-lembaga agama, ternyata belum cukup bisa membantu memediasi hubungan antar warga untuk membentuk saling percaya dan sikap toleran.

Artinya, komunitas-komunitas keagamaan yang merupakan civil society itu belum mampu untuk mentransformasikan nilai-nilai keadaban (civility) seperti, trust, dan toleran, ke dalam sistem perilaku dan sikap pengikutnya seperti yang ditunjukan dalam hasil di atas.

Padahal dalam wacana civil society, yang oleh Nurcholish Madjid disebut sebagai “rumah demokrasi”, sikap berkeadaban yang mensyaratkan sikap saling percaya, fairness, toleran, kesukarelaan, merupakan modal yang penting dan mutlak.

Secara normatif, setiap agama manapun selalu mengajarkan sikap toleran dan saling percaya. Dalam nomeklatur Islam, misalnya, sikap saling percaya ini ditunjukan dalam konsep husn adz-dzon (berbaik sangka).

Demikian pula dengan sikap toleransi yang ditemukan dalam seluruh agama (dalam Islam: Tasamuh) Banyak dari ayat-ayat suci yang menyebutkan agar setiap agama menganut sikap dan perilaku seperti itu. Tetapi, tentu saja, bukan hanya sekedar konsep normatif belaka.

Sejumlah persoalan yang diakibatkan hilangnya trust dan sikap toleran dalam masyarakat kita ternyata berimplikasi luas terhadap konstruksi budaya secara keseluruhan. Kecurigaan seseorang kepada yang lainnya melahirkan masalah-masalah yang tidak sepele.

Lebih jauh lagi wajah dari kehidupan politik pada masa transisi dewasa ini di Indonesia diwarnai dengan wajah kekerasan secara terbuka. Proses demokratisasi dibarengi dengan konflik yang bermuatan kekerasan yang dapat dikatakan cukup merata.

Lahirnya konflik antar etnis, persaingan identitas budaya yang tidak fair dan tidak terkelola dengan baik, perlakuan yang diskriminatif terhadap hak-hak minoritas, saya kira memang berangkat dari masyarakat yang tidak memiliki sikap saling percaya dan toleran.

Paradigma berpikir yang sering mengemuka dalam pikiran kita, misalnya selalu menganggap orang yang tidak sama dari segi identitas, baik agama, etnik, pilihan partai politik, kelompok keagamaan, bahkan antar tetangga yang saling berdekatanpun, dianggap sebagai “orang lain” (the other).

Sehingga, ketika muncul persoalan-persoalan yang menyangkut dengan kepentingan diri kita manakala berhubungan dengan orang lain selalu disikapi dengan sikap curiga, dan hati-hati. Maka cara berfikir semacam itu akan mengalami kesulitan dan penghambat yang cukup vital bagi terciptanya saling bekerjasama, duduk bersama mendiologkan persoalan yang dihadapinya.

Kata Foster dalam Subculture of Peasantry (1967:91), “So deep is the suspicion and mistrust of others, it is difficult for people to believe that no hidden meaning underlies even the most causal act”.

Menurut Parsudi Suparlan, dalam masyarakat majemuk seperti Indonesia yang penekanannya adalah pada perbedaan-perbedaan SARA, warganya dilahirkan, dididik, dan dibesarkan dalam suasana yang askriptif dan primordial.

Warga masyarakat tersebut juga mengembangkan dan memantapkan chauvinisme dan etnosentrisme, dan memahami serta memperlakukan yang lainnya secara stereotip dan penuh dengan prasangka (prejudice).

Inilah pangkal kuat hancurnya sikap trust dan toleransi. Si anak didik sedari awal selalu diajarkan untuk berbangga dengan sukunya, agamanya bahkan keluarganya (familism). Anak didik tidak dibiarkan untuk membuka cakrawala pikirannya dengan diberikan alternatif-alternatif pemikiran yang pluralis, bukan curiosity tapi doktrin-doktrin yang askriptif.

Tetapi kita masih menyisakan sejumlah optimisme. Seperti hasil survey PPIM IAIN Jakarta yang menyebutkan bahwa masyarakat masih mempercayai bahwa agama sebagai unsur perekat dalam berasosiasi, sesungguhnya merupakan modal yang cukup signifikan untuk melakukan transformasi nilai saling percaya dan toleran.

Namun demikian, semestinya organisasi-organisasi keagamaan seperti NU dan Muhamadiyah, begitu juga dengan LSM atau asosiasi lainnya, melakukan proses internalisasi nilai kepada para basis konstituennya dengan paradigma trust dan plural dengan bingkai kebangsaan.

Penyataan bersama NU dan Muhammadiyah dan Deklarasi Malino beberapa pekan lalu, saya kira, merupakan pembelajaran sekaligus sikap moral yang luar biasa bagi meminimalisir sikap prejudice, syakwasangka, kecurigaan dan sikap komunialisme yang berlebihan antar warga negara .