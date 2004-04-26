Demokrasi dan Puritanisme

Dalam bukunya yang telah menjadi klasik, Democracy in America, Alexis de Tocqueville melontarkan pernyataan yang menggelitik: “Puritanisme bukanlah semata-mata doktrin keagamaan, tapi dalam banyak hal ia terkait erat dengan teori-teori demokrasi dan republik.”
Yang dimaksud puritanisme adalah sikap dan keinginan untuk selalu menghadirkan dan mempraktikkan nilai-nilai dan ajaran-ajaran agama ke dalam kehidupan sehari-hari. Tocqueville berpendapat bahwa demokrasi Amerika yang tumbuh pada awal abad ke-17 disemai oleh gerakan-gerakan puritanisme Protestan yang datang dari Eropa, khususnya Inggris.
Kaum Puritan Amerika abad ke-17 menyebut diri mereka sebagai kaum muhajirin (pilgrims) yang datang dari negeri tertindas Inggris. Di Inggris, mereka adalah sekte-sekte kecil yang tidak diakui oleh Gereja Anglikan, agama penguasa.
Mereka disebut Puritan karena menjalankan ajaran-ajaran Kristen yang ketat dan berusaha mempraktikkannya ke dalam lingkup sosial-politik yang lebih luas. Tak tahan dengan tekanan Gereja penguasa, mereka hijrah ke Dunia Baru Amerika. Di Dunia Baru ini, mereka mencari sebuah suasana “di mana mereka dapat hidup sesuai dengan keyakinan mereka dan dapat menyembah Tuhan dalam kebebasan.”
Sejarah demokrasi di Amerika adalah sejarah perjuangan kaum agama untuk dapat layak hidup dengan iman dan keyakinan. Kebebasan agama tak bisa hidup di sebuah negara agama seperti Inggris abad ke-17, di mana hanya agama kerajaan (Gereja Anglikan) yang diakui sebagai agama yang sah. Di Amerika, para kaum Puritan itu bebas mengekspresikan ajaran-ajaran agama mereka.
Pada awalnya, kaum “muhajirin” asal Inggris itu membangun tatanan sosial-politik berbasiskan keimanan yang mereka bawa. Jangan heran kalau banyak pasal dari undang-undang, aturan hukum dan sosial, pada saat itu diambil langsung dari Alkitab. Bahkan, menurut Tocqueville, banyak aturan-aturan hukum itu dikopi secara apa adanya (verbatim) dari Kitab Exodus, Leviticus, dan Deuteronomy: pembunuh dihukum mati, pemerkosa dirajam, dan pencuri dicambuk.
Membaca sejarah demokrasi di Amerika lewat Tocqueville, saya langsung teringat dengan sejarah awal-awal kaum muhajirin Islam di Madinah 15 abad silam. Mereka juga berusaha menjalankan hukum-hukum Tuhan yang diambil langsung dari Alquran: pembunuh dibunuh, pemerkosa dirajam, dan pencuri dipotong tangannya.
Tapi, demokrasi di Amerika tidak berhenti sampai di situ. Hukum adalah refleksi dari masyarakat dan harus mencerminkan dinamika masyarakat. Tanpa itu, hukum tak akan berjalan efektif. Maka, sepanjang sejarahnya, generasi penerus kaum Puritan itu berusaha merevisi dan menyesuaikan aturan-aturan sosial, ekonomi, dan politik, berdasarkan dinamika yang berkembang dalam masyarakat. Demokrasi di Amerika kemudian menjadi sesuatu yang sangat menarik dan menjadi model yang diimpikan banyak orang.
Saya kira, kaum Muslim sebaiknya belajar dari sejarah demokrasi di Amerika. Jika mereka benar-benar menginginkan demokrasi, mereka harus mampu melampaui fase “hijrah” yang pernah dijalani oleh Nabi Muhammad abad ke-6 dan kaum Puritan Amerika abad ke-17. Mengharapkan demokrasi sambil membayangkan kembali ke masa “hijrah” atau menjadi “muhajirin” adalah sebuah kemunduran. Sejarah melaju cepat ke depan, bukan ke belakang. []
Way cool, some valid points! I appreciate you making this article available, the rest of the site is also high quality. Have a fun.
Deference to article author, some excellent information .
You really make it seem really easy with your presentation but I in finding this topic to be actually one thing that I believe I’d by no means understand. It kind of feels too complex and extremely wide for me. I’m having a look ahead on your next submit, I will attempt to get the grasp of it!
Some truly nice and utilitarian info on this website, besides I believe the layout contains superb features.
You should participate in a contest for one of the best blogs on the web. I’ll suggest this web site!
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
I conceive other website owners should take this site as an model, very clean and excellent user pleasant layout.
I appreciate, cause I found just what I was looking for. You have ended my 4 day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye
certainly like your web-site but you need to test the spelling on several of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling problems and I in finding it very bothersome to tell the truth however I will surely come back again.
I love it when people come together and share opinions, great blog, keep it up.
We’re a bunch of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your website offered us with valuable info to work on. You have performed a formidable process and our whole neighborhood can be grateful to you.
Thank you for helping out, good info. “Nobody can be exactly like me. Sometimes even I have trouble doing it.” by Tallulah Bankhead.
Good web site! I truly love how it is easy on my eyes and the data are well written. I’m wondering how I could be notified whenever a new post has been made. I’ve subscribed to your feed which must do the trick! Have a nice day!
What’s Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It positively helpful and it has aided me out loads. I hope to contribute & aid other users like its helped me. Good job.
Have you ever thought about adding a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is fundamental and all. However think about if you added some great graphics or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and clips, this blog could undeniably be one of the best in its niche. Excellent blog!
I genuinely treasure your work, Great post.
I¦ll immediately clutch your rss feed as I can’t to find your e-mail subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly let me realize so that I may subscribe. Thanks.
There are some fascinating deadlines in this article however I don’t know if I see all of them center to heart. There’s some validity however I will take maintain opinion till I look into it further. Good article , thanks and we want more! Added to FeedBurner as properly
Excellent post. I was checking continuously this blog and I’m impressed!
Very useful info specially the last part 🙂 I care for such
info much. I was seeking this particular info for a very long time.
Thank you and best of luck.
Spot on with this write-up, I really think this website wants rather more consideration. I’ll probably be again to read much more, thanks for that info.
Excellent read, I just passed this onto a colleague who was doing some research on that. And he actually bought me lunch as I found it for him smile Thus let me rephrase that: Thanks for lunch!
Hello there, simply turned into alert to your blog thru Google, and found that it’s truly informative. I am gonna watch out for brussels. I’ll appreciate in the event you continue this in future. Lots of other people might be benefited out of your writing. Cheers!
It is the best time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy.
I have read this post and if I could I want to suggest you some interesting
things or suggestions. Perhaps you can write next articles referring to
this article. I wish to read more things about it!
Hi my loved one! I wish to say that this post is awesome, great written and include almost all important infos. I?¦d like to peer more posts like this .
Today, I went to the beach front with my children. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is completely off topic but I had to tell someone!
My brother suggested I might like this web site. He was entirely right. This post actually made my day. You can not imagine just how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!
This really answered my problem, thank you!
I am not very good with English but I come up this very easygoing to interpret.
Simply wanna remark on few general things, The website design is perfect, the content is rattling superb : D.
You could definitely see your skills in the paintings you write. The sector hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to mention how they believe. All the time go after your heart.
I like the efforts you have put in this, thanks for all the great content.
What i don’t realize is if truth be told how you are now not really much more neatly-liked than you might be now. You are very intelligent. You realize therefore significantly in the case of this subject, produced me individually believe it from so many varied angles. Its like women and men aren’t involved unless it is something to do with Girl gaga! Your own stuffs outstanding. At all times deal with it up!
It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d certainly donate to this superb blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to fresh updates and will share this website with my Facebook group. Chat soon!
Jestem zadowolony і będę się starał żeby nie zawieść.
Some genuinely good posts on this web site, thanks for contribution. “A religious awakening which does not awaken the sleeper to love has roused him in vain.” by Jessamyn West.
This is a topic close to my heart cheers, where are your contact details though?
I have recently started a website, the info you offer on this web site has helped me greatly. Thanks for all of your time & work. “Men must be taught as if you taught them not, And things unknown proposed as things forgot.” by Alexander Pope.
naturally like your website but you need to test the spelling on several of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling problems and I to find it very bothersome to tell the truth nevertheless I¦ll certainly come back again.
of course like your web-site but you need to take a look at the spelling on several of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling issues and I in finding it very bothersome to tell the truth however I’ll definitely come again again.
Hey I am so glad I found your site, I really found you by error, while I was searching on Digg for something else, Anyways I am here now and would just like to say thanks for a marvelous post and a all round exciting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to go through it all at the minute but I have book-marked it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a great deal more, Please do keep up the excellent work.
I conceive other website proprietors should take this internet site as an example , very clean and great user genial style.
Thanks for a marvelous posting! I quite enjoyed reading it, you happen to be a great
author. I will always bookmark your blog and will eventually come
back sometime soon. I want to encourage continue your great job,
have a nice day!
I like this post, enjoyed this one appreciate it for posting.
Thank you for sharing with us, I believe this website truly stands out : D.
I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You’ve made my day! Thanks again
obviously like your website however you need to check the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Many of them are rife with spelling problems and I in finding it very bothersome to tell the truth nevertheless I will certainly come again again.
This design is incredible! You certainly know how to keep a reader amused. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Wonderful job. I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!
I like the helpful information you provide in your articles. I’ll bookmark your blog and check again here frequently. I am quite certain I’ll learn many new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!
Good day very nice web site!! Man .. Excellent .. Superb
.. I will bookmark your web site and take the feeds additionally?
I am satisfied to search out a lot of helpful information here in the submit, we
need work out more strategies in this regard, thanks for sharing.
. . . . .
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your
site and in accession capital to assert that I
acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I’ll be
subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently fast.
Good day! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website before but after looking
at a few of the posts I realized it’s new to me. Anyhow, I’m definitely delighted I stumbled upon it and I’ll
be book-marking it and checking back often!
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d definitely donate to
this superb blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your
RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to brand new
updates and will share this site with my Facebook group.
Chat soon!
It’s the best time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy.
I have read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you few interesting
things or tips. Perhaps you can write next articles referring to this
article. I want to read even more things
about it!
I am not positive where you are getting your info, however
good topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or working out more.
Thank you for wonderful information I used to be looking for this info for
my mission.
Aw, this was an incredibly good post. Spending some time and actual effort to create a
great article… but what can I say… I procrastinate a lot and never manage to get nearly anything done.
Hello, all is going sound here and ofcourse every one is sharing facts,
that’s really excellent, keep up writing.
I delight in, result in I discovered exactly what I used to be looking for. You’ve ended my 4 day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye
Nice post. I used to be checking constantly this weblog and
I’m impressed! Very helpful info particularly the last section :
) I take care of such information much. I used to be
seeking this certain info for a very long time. Thank you and best of luck.
My wife and i were so joyous when Raymond could conclude his basic research with the precious recommendations he had from your weblog. It is now and again perplexing to simply happen to be releasing hints which men and women could have been making money from. Therefore we recognize we’ve got the writer to give thanks to for this. These illustrations you’ve made, the straightforward website menu, the relationships you make it possible to promote – it’s got everything excellent, and it’s really making our son in addition to the family recognize that the matter is awesome, which is very vital. Many thanks for the whole thing!
F*ckin’ tremendous issues here. I am very happy to look your article. Thank you so much and i’m taking a look ahead to contact you. Will you kindly drop me a mail?
great issues altogether, you just received a logo new reader.
What might you suggest about your post that you simply made
some days ago? Any sure?
Howdy! I could have sworn I’ve been to this site before but after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyhow, I’m definitely delighted I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back frequently!
This is really interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger.
I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post.
Also, I’ve shared your site in my social networks!
Wow! This could be one particular of the most beneficial blogs We’ve ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Wonderful. I am also a specialist in this topic therefore I can understand your effort.
I appreciate, cause I found just what I was looking for. You have ended my 4 day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye
Thanks for sharing your thoughts about amerika.
Regards
This article provides clear idea for the new viewers of blogging, that actually
how to do blogging and site-building.
I’m impressed, I have to say. Actually hardly ever do I encounter a weblog that’s each educative and entertaining, and let me inform you, you might have hit the nail on the head. Your thought is outstanding; the problem is something that not enough individuals are talking intelligently about. I am very glad that I stumbled throughout this in my seek for one thing relating to this.
We stumbled over here coming from a different website
and thought I may as well check things out. I like what I
see so now i am following you. Look forward to looking at your
web page repeatedly.
Pretty! This was a really wonderful post. Thank you for your provided information.
I’ve been exploring for a little bit for any high-quality articles or blog posts on this sort of house .
Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this site.
Studying this info So i’m happy to show that I’ve a very good uncanny feeling I found out exactly what I needed.
I such a lot certainly will make certain to don?t overlook this website
and give it a look on a continuing basis.
It’s going to be ending of mine day, except before ending
I am reading this enormous post to improve my
experience.
If you want to obtain a great deal from this piece of writing then you have
to apply these techniques to your won webpage.
I’m curious to find out what blog system you happen to be working with? I’m having some minor security issues with my latest blog and I would like to find something more secure. Do you have any solutions?
I’m now not sure the place you are getting your information, however
good topic. I must spend some time finding out more or understanding more.
Thanks for excellent info I was searching for this info for my mission.
I am continually searching online for ideas that can help me. Thank you!
I have been surfing on-line greater than 3 hours lately, but I by no means found any attention-grabbing article like yours. It is lovely worth sufficient for me. In my opinion, if all site owners and bloggers made just right content as you probably did, the net might be much more useful than ever before.
This is very attention-grabbing, You are an excessively professional blogger. I’ve joined your rss feed and look ahead to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I’ve shared your web site in my social networks!
Fantastic beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your web site, how could i subscribe for a weblog web site? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I have been a little bit familiar of this your broadcast offered shiny clear concept
F*ckin’ awesome things here. I’m very satisfied to see your post. Thank you a lot and i’m having a look forward to contact you. Will you please drop me a mail?
When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get three e-mails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove people from that service? Thank you!
Cool site check out the best video seo in baltimore md.
Hey there! Someone in my Facebook group shared this website with us so I came to check it out. I’m definitely loving the information. I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this to my followers! Excellent blog and excellent design and style.
I will right away take hold of your rss feed as I can’t to find your email subscription link or newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Please permit me recognise in order that I may just subscribe. Thanks.
A person necessarily help to make severely posts I’d state.
That is the very first time I frequented your website page and thus
far? I surprised with the research you made to make this particular put
up extraordinary. Excellent process!
I could not refrain from commenting. Perfectly written!
Cool site check out the best video seo in baltimore md.
Thanks in favor of sharing such a fastidious idea, post is fastidious,
thats why i have read it completely
Hello there! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading through this post reminds me of my old room mate! He always kept talking about this. I will forward this write-up to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!
I?¦ve read several excellent stuff here. Certainly price bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how so much attempt you place to make the sort of excellent informative web site.
Hello there! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from an established blog. Is it tough to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast. I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m not sure where to start. Do you have any points or suggestions? Thanks
Hey there! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any problems with hackers?
My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing a few months of hard work
due to no backup. Do you have any solutions to protect against hackers?
Awesome site. Do you have a Snapchat?
I take pleasure in, lead to I discovered just what I used to be looking for.
You’ve ended my 4 day long hunt! God Bless
you man. Have a great day. Bye
Pretty great post. I simply stumbled upon your blog and wanted to mention that I’ve
truly enjoyed browsing your weblog posts. After all I’ll be
subscribing for your feed and I hope you write once more very soon!
I used to be able to find good info from your blog posts.
I simply could not go away your web site prior to suggesting that I really enjoyed the usual information an individual supply for your visitors? Is going to be back steadily to inspect new posts.
I’m not sure exactly why but this website is loading very slow
for me. Is anyone else having this problem or is it a issue on my end?
I’ll check back later on and see if the problem still exists.
I blog often and I truly appreciate your content. This
great article has really peaked my interest. I am going to bookmark
your site and keep checking for new details about once a week.
I opted in for your Feed too.
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this
post was great. I do not know who you are but definitely you are going to a famous blogger if you
aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
It’s hard to find knowledgeable people on this topic, but you sound like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my weblog thus i came
to “return the favor”.I am trying to find
things to enhance my web site!I suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!
If some one wants to be updated with latest
technologies therefore he must be pay a quick visit this
web site and be up to date daily.
Thanks for great information that really designate checking new definitions. The most preferable way to choose rates is cheap process which gives the most wanted offers on auto and homeowners insurance policy.
Thanks for good info that directly designate checking undiscovered definitions. The most preferable route to obtain rates is cheaper comparison tool that provides the best deals for auto and homeowners insurance coverage provided by Geico.
Thanks for nice feedback that truthfully determined in checking various findings. The better way to obtain quotes goes cheap quotes comparison process which provides the cheapest offers for auto and homeowners insurance provided by geico.
Hello.This post was really remarkable, especially since I was investigating for thoughts on this topic last week.
I like what you guys are up also. Such intelligent work and reporting! Keep up the excellent works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my web site :).
I am pleased that I detected this site, just the right info that I was searching for! .
No matter if some one searches for his vital thing,
thus he/she wishes to be available that in detail, thus that thing is maintained over here.
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a really well written article.
I’ll be sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful info.
Thanks for the post. I’ll certainly comeback.
It’s very effortless to find out any matter on web as
compared to books, as I found this piece of writing at this web site.