Demokrasi dan Radikalisme Agama

Prof John O Voll, guru besar sejarah di Georgetown University AS, mempunyai kesimpulan menarik mengenai relasi Islam, demokrasi, dan terorisme seperti dikemukakan dalam diskusi tentang “Demokrasi dan Terorisme di Negara-Negara Muslim” di Jakarta beberapa waktu lalu.
Menurutnya, hubungan antara demokrasi dan terorisme di negara-negara muslim menampakkan wajah paradoks. Di satu sisi, tidak adanya demokrasi di negara-negara muslim dapat memunculkan terorisme, namun adanya demokrasi juga dapat melahirkan terorisme.
Meskipun diakui bahwa terorisme tidak khas Islam, artinya bisa juga dilakukan siapa saja di luar muslim, namun asumsi yang mengatakan bahwa proses demokratisasi dapat menghilangkan radikalisme agama seperti terorisme, tidak berlaku di negara-negara muslim, karena proses demokratisasi di negara-negara muslim tidak otomatis menghilangkan terorisme (Kompas, 15/1/02).
Tesis John O Voll tersebut tentu saja didasari oleh observasi yang mendalam mengenai perkembangan demokrasi di berbagai negara muslim serta efek-efek sampingan yang ditimbulkannya, sehingga kesimpulan tersebut memang banyak benarnya. Bahkan, proses demokratisasi bukan saja tidak secara otomatis menghilangkan terorisme, tapi justru dijadikan inspirasi bangkitnya radikalisme agama.
Di beberapa negara muslim, gerakan-gerakan radikal keagamaan justru lahir pada saat proses demokratisasi sedang digelar. Indonesia barangkali bisa dijadikan contoh yang baik mengenai hal ini. Gerakan-gerakan agama radikal di Indonesia justru lahir di saat proses demokratisasi sedang berjalan.
Otonomi daerah sebagai refleksi dari tuntutan demokrasi misalnya, justru ditandai dengan bangkitnya literalisme-radikalisme agama seperti kehendak untuk menerapkan “syariat Islam”. Di beberapa daerah seperti Sumatera Barat, Aceh, Makassar dan Cianjur sudah disusun sejumlah Peraturan Daerah (Perda) untuk menerapkan syari’at Islam.
Munculnya ormas-ormas Islam radikal dalam skala massif sebagai bagian dari gerakan sosial (social movement) juga terjadi ketika arus demokratisasi mulai digulirkan sejak Mei 1998, meskipun bibit-bibitnya sudah muncul jauh sebelum itu.
Bagaimana hal ini dijelaskan? Demokrasi yang seharusnya menjadikan tatanan masyarakat semakin cair, egaliter dan inklusif, tapi yang terjadi justru sebaliknya. Demokrasi di Indonesia justru semakin mengentalkan identitas kesukuan, keagamaan, perbedaan agama menjadi sedemikian dieksploitasi, yang kemudian memberi peluang lahirnya eksklusifisme beragama.
Kenyataan ini tentu saja tidak dikehendaki oleh proses demokrasi itu sendiri, tapi kemunculannya tidak dapat ditolak, persis seperti “anak jadah” yang kelahirannya tidak dikehendaki tapi juga tidak mungkin dicegah.
Bahkan, membunuh “anak jadah” itu dapat dikatakan sebagai perbuatan kriminal. Artinya, menghambat sebuah aliran pemikiran tertentu dapat dikatakan sebagai perbuatan yang bertentangan dengan semangat demokrasi. “Anak jadah” demokrasi berupa radikalisme agama tersebut pada tingkat tertentu justru menjadi ancaman bagi demokrasi.
Demokrasi yang melindungi kebebasan berbicara, berpikir dan mengemukakan pendapat (freedom to speech, and expression) tidak mungkin menghalang-halangi aspirasi masyarakat, apapun bentuknya.
Senang atau tidak, demokrasi tidak mungkin membungkam pemikiran-pemikiran tertentu meskipun pemikiran tersebut bertentangan dengan nilai demokrasi, karena pembungkaman itu bertentangan dengan makna demokrasi itu sendiri.
Negara-negara yang sudah dewasa dalam berdemokrasi menunjukkan bahwa variasi ideologi dan pemikiran tetap dilindungi oleh negara. Namun justru di sinilah problemnya, karena dalam demokrasi ada kebebasan dan penghormatan atas pluralitas, maka demokrasi kelihatan begitu “loyo” untuk menghadapi radikalisme agama.
Mekanisme demokrasi tidak bisa berbuat lain kecuali membiarkannya untuk berkompetisi dengan gagasan dan ide-ide lain.
Atas dasar itu tidak mengherankan jika bangkitnya radikalisme agama seringkali dibungkus dengan baju demokrasi, sesuatu yang sebenarnya paradoks dengan semangat demokrasi. Perjuangan menegakkan syariat Islam di beberapa daerah, semangat menghidupkan kembali Piagam Jakarta misalnya, muncul atas nama demokrasi dan kebebasan.
Barangkali inilah keterbatasan dari demokrasi yang tidak mampu mengeluarkan aspek-aspek yang dapat mengurangi kewibawaannya. Demokrasi bisa dimakan oleh kebebasan yang dibawanya, sehingga dengan demokrasi tidak menutup kemungkinan sebuah bangsa justru terjatuh pada otoritarianisme baru. Hal ini jelas sangat berbahaya, karena otoritarianisme baru berbaju demokrasi.
Dari perspektif inilah kita bisa menjelaskan mengapa perkembangan demokrasi di dunia Islam selalu defisit seperti survey yang dilakukan oleh Freedom House, sebuah lembaga penelitian di Amerika Serikat. Survey akhir tahun 2001 tentang skor kebebasan sejumlah negara di seluruh dunia memperlihatkan bahwa skor kebebasan dan demokrasi negara-negara Muslim sangat rendah.
Dari 47 negara-negara yang berpenduduk mayoritas Muslim, hanya 11 negara yang pemerintahnya dipilih secara demokratis. Sementara, di kawasan negara-negara non-Islam yang jumlahnya 145 negara, 110 di antaranya mengikuti sistem demokrasi elektoral.
