Demokrasi Plus Diskriminasi

IslamLib – Pemberian World Statesman Award kepada Presiden Republik Indonesia, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, oleh Appeal of Conscience Foundation (ACF) menuai kecaman dari dalam Indonesia dan luar negeri. ACF yang berbasis di Amerika Serikat ini menilai SBY berhasil membangun Indonesia yang toleran dan demokratis.
Indonesia di bawah rezim SBY memang menuai pujian. Di tengah merosotnya kualitas kebebasan dunia, Indonesia bertahan sebagai satu dari begitu sedikit negara Asia dan berpenduduk mayoritas Muslim sebagai negara bebas menurut Freedom House.
Dengan jumlah penduduk sekitar 4 % populasi dunia, kebebasan di negara ini memang memiliki dampak yang besar bagi dunia, terutama dunia Islam. Larry Diamond dari Stanford University menulis bahwa meski banyak negara lain gagal mempertahankan kualitas demokrasi, Indonesia jauh lebih baik (East Asia Forum, 2009).
Pujian serupa juga pernah dikemukakan oleh mantan Menteri Luar Negeri Amerika Serikat, Hillary Clinton. Di hadapan para akademisi, jurnalis, dan aktivis perempuan di sela kunjungannya ke Indonesia, Ny. Clinton menyatakan: “Kalau anda ingin melihat bagaimana Islam, demokrasi, modernitas, dan hak-hak perempuan berjalan seiring, datanglah ke Indonesia.” (New York Times, 2009).
Namun demikian, pemberian penghargaan kepada presiden RI sebagai tokoh yang berjasa atas toleransi dan demokrasi tetap dinilai tidak tepat. Dalam surat terbukanya kepada ACF, rohaniawan Franz Magnis Suseno meminta lembaga itu tidak mempermalukan dirinya dengan memberi penghargaan tersebut kepada SBY.
Di belakang Suseno berdiri para aktivis dan tokoh agama seperti mantan Ketua Umum Pengurus Pusat Muhammadiyah, Syafi’i Maarif. Lebih dari 5000 orang menandatangani petisi menolak pemberian penghargaan tersebut.
Dari luar negeri, sejumlah tulisan muncul memberi kecaman. Jeremy Menchik, asisten professor di Boston university, menulis bahwa SBY bukan hanya tidak melawan intoleransi di Indonesia, tapi juga aktif mendekati partai Islamis dan memberi mereka posisi kunci di dalam kabinet (Tabletmag.com, 2013).
Sederet fakta tindakan intoleransi yang meningkat semasa pemerintahan SBY menjadi alasan penolakan itu. Pelbagai kekerasan terhadap kelompok-kelompok minoritas terus terjadi dan tidak mendapat respons berarti dari pemerintah.
Dari 371 tindakan pelanggaran kebebasan beragama di Indonesia sepanjang tahun 2012, Setara Institute melaporkan 145 atau 39% di antaranya dilakukan oleh negara. Pada beberapa kasus, negara bahkan terlibat aktif menjadi pelaku pelanggaran kebebasan seperti pada penutupan rumah ibadah Kristen dan Ahmadiyah.
Beberapa kepala pemerintahan daerah, seperti Jawa Barat, Jawa Timur, Kota Bekasi, dan Bogor bahkan leluasa mengeluarkan pernyataan diskriminatif. Gubernur Jawa Barat, misalnya, beberapa waktu lalu menyatakan bahwa kekerasan terhadap jemaat Ahmadiyah akan berakhir jika kemunitas keagamaan itu hilang.
Gubernur ini juga mengeluarkan peraturan gubernur yang melarang aktivitas Ahmadiyah. Tahun 2008, pemerintah pusat melalui Menteri Agama, Menteri Dalam Negeri dan Jaksa Agung mengeluarkan surat keputusan bersama melarang aktivitas Ahmadiyah.
Bahwa kualitas demokrasi Indonesia semakin membaik, apalagi jika dibandingkan dengan negara-negara di kawasan Asia, hal itu tidak bisa dibantah. Sikap tidak peduli dan lepas tangan SBY pada peristiwa-peristiwa kekerasan dan diskriminatiflah yang menjadi masalah.
Kekerasan yang menyebabkan tiga jemaat Ahmadiah terbunuh di Banten dan seorang penganut Syi’ah di Madura, di mana pengadilan justru menghukum korban, adalah contoh bagaimana negara tidak hadir dalam persoalan diskriminasi. Walikota Bogor yang leluasa melawan keputusan Mahkamah Agung dengan tetap menyegel gereja GKI Yasmin adalah contoh lain.
Demokrasi memang mengandaikan keterlibatan banyak aktor dalam setiap kebijakan publik. Tugas negara adalah membuka ruang kebebasan selebar mungkin. Seorang negarawan akan tampil ketika kebebasan diciderai, apapun resikonya. Sejauh ini, SBY tidak dalam posisi itu.
