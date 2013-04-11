Islam dalam Transisi Demokrasi di Indonesia

IslamLib – Kemunculan Islam dalam pentas politik di Indonesia bukanlah suatu fenomena baru, tapi merupakan kelanjutan dari apa yang sudah ada jauh sebelum keruntuhan rezim Soeharto. Keinginan untuk mewarnai bentuk negara dan pemerintahan Indonesia dengan nilai-nilai agama sudah dicetuskan para tokoh Islam sejak sebelum kemerdekaan.
Perdebatan dalam Badan Penyelidik Usaha Persiapan Kemerdekaan Indonesia (BPUPKI) yang terjadi dua setengah bulan sebelum deklarasi kemerdekaan Indonesia menyisakan persoalan yang kemudian menjadi pemicu bagi munculnya kelompok-kelompok yang ingin membela kepentingan Islam. Islam politik bukanlah sesuatu yang baru di negeri ini. Yang baru adalah suasana di mana para pengusungnya hidup.
Suasana baru itu membentuk ekspresi-ekspresi yang berbeda dari sebelum-sebelumnya. Berubahnya peta politik dunia, khususnya sejak berakhirnya Perang Dingin, munculnya medium-medium informasi baru, menguatnya interaktifitas manusia, dan semakin terbukanya akses terhadap pengetahuan, memaksa kelompok-kelompok Islam untuk mendefinisikan kembali peran dan kiprah mereka di dunia kontemporer.
Demokrasi yang kita raih tidak memberi banyak opsi kepada kelompok-kelompok Islam selain mengikuti “aturan main” yang disepakati bersama dalam ruang deliberasi yang kita sebut parlemen. Kita patut bersyukur bahwa kekuatan-kekuatan ideologis di negeri ini cukup berimbang. Keinginan satu kelompok untuk memaksakan ideologinya, karenanya, tak mudah dilakukan.
Perimbangan kekuatan ideologi dalam transisi politik sangatlah penting. Hal ini untuk menjaga agar proses-proses deliberasi berjalan lancar. Kesenjangan ideologi akan memunculkan kekhawatiran-kekhawatiran, khususnya jika ideologi itu tidak sejalan dengan tuntutan perubahan. Inilah yang terjadi di Mesir dan di beberapa negara di Timur Tengah belakangan ini.
Transisi politik di negeri itu memunculkan kekhawatiran akibat menguatnya satu ideologi tertentu dan surutnya kekuatan-kekuatan ideologi lain. Proses demokrasi bukannya menjanjikan kebebasan, tapi ketidakpastian dan kecemasan akan bangkitnya otoritarianisme dalam bentuk lain.
Kita juga memiliki sejumlah kecemasan dalam transisi demokrasi yang kita jalani. Tapi, saya kira, kecemasan kita mestinya jauh lebih ringan untuk diatasi. Persoalan besar kita bukanlah masalah ideologi yang kerap merobek persatuan, tapi pada kualitas kepemimpinan, budaya politik, dan penegakan hukum yang belum maksimal.
Meningkatnya kasus-kasus intoleransi dan kekerasan terhadap kelompok minoritas yang belakangan sering terjadi adalah buah dari kepemimpinan yang lemah dan penegakan hukum yang tidak bekerja. Kasus-kasus korupsi yang seperti tanpa henti menghiasi media massa kita adalah akibat dari perilaku politik yang culas.
Tantangan demokrasi di Indonesia bukan apakah partai-partai berideologi Islam mampu mengubah dasar negara menjadi negara agama, tapi bagaimana partai-partai di negeri ini –yang Islam maupun yang bukan– memiliki integritas dan mampu menjadi wadah bagi perekrutan pemimpin negara dan wakil rakyat seperti yang diharapkan.
Di tengah ramainya tokoh-tokoh Islam yang terjerat kasus korupsi, pembicaraan ideologi tidak lagi relevan. Tantangan terberat partai-partai Islam di Indonesia bukanlah menegakkan Syari’ah dan menerapkan hukum Islam, tapi memastikan bahwa para pemimpin mereka dan anggota-anggotanya tidak tergoda untuk mencuri sebelum hukum potong tangan kepada pencuri diterapkan.
Ekspresi-Ekspresi Baru
Dunia yang berubah dengan cepat mendorong siapa saja untuk menata dan menyesuaikan diri, tidak terkecuali kaum Muslim. Hanya ada satu cara untuk menyelamatkan diri agar terus bisa bertahan hidup di dunia yang tak bersahabat ini: beradaptasi dengan lingkungan.
Modernitas selalu menyediakan kesempatan ganda dan sekaligus menjadi dilema yang rumit bagi kaum beragama. Pada satu sisi, mereka disuguhkan kebebasan untuk mengekspresikan iman mereka, tapi pada sisi lain, mereka dijejali pengetahuan dan gaya hidup menggoda yang bisa mengancam fondasi keimanan.
Alam mengajarkan kita bahwa proses adaptasi pada makhluk hidup memunculkan sejumlah kreatifitas yang diekspresikan dalam perilaku baru. Para ahli Biologi menyebut munculnya perilaku dan karakter baru ini sebagai “spesiasi” atau proses lahirnya suatu spesies.
Kita menyaksikan terjadinya “spesiasi” dalam perilaku keberagamaan umat manusia di dunia. Modernitas memaksa mereka untuk terus kreatif, agar bisa bertahan hidup di lingkungan yang beda.
Dalam dunia politik, kita menyaksikan munculnya partai-partai Islam dengan corak baru. Didesak oleh situasi yang terus berubah, partai-partai ini mendifinisikan kembali jatidirinya yang berbeda dari partai-partai serupa pada tahun 1950an. Partai Keadilan Sejahtera (PKS) adalah salah satu contoh “spesiasi” yang terjadi dalam dunia politik kita.
Percampuran antara politik Islam warisan masa silam dengan semangat puritanisme yang ditransfer dari luar menghasilkan “spesies” baru. Tidak Masyumi, tidak juga Partai NU di tahun 1950an yang bisa mendefinisikan partai ini. PKS adalah sebuah kreatifitas hasil adaptasi generasi kaum terdidik Muslim dengan lingkungan yang baru.
Di tengah persaingan partai-partai politik yang begitu ketat diperlukan kreatifitas untuk survive. Politik Indonesia tidak lagi sama seperti 50 atau 60 tahun silam. Lawan politik partai-partai Islam bukan lagi partai-partai sekular atau kelompok-kelompok nasionalis seperti tahun 1950an.
Ketika semua partai –termasuk partai-partai sekular– mengakomodasi aspirasi Islam, tidak lagi relevan menjual agama sebagai daya tarik merebut suara. Apa yang dilakukan oleh PKS dengan menjual agenda non-Islamis, khususnya sejak Pemilu 2004, merupakan terobosan yang cukup berhasil. Dari partai yang hanya mendapat 1,3% suara pada Pemilu 1999 menjadi 7,3% suara pada Pemilu berikutnya.
My brother recommended I might like this website. He was totally right. This post truly made my day. You can not imagine just how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!
Good website! I truly love how it is easy on my eyes and the data are well written. I am wondering how I might be notified whenever a new post has been made. I have subscribed to your RSS feed which must do the trick! Have a nice day!
I am impressed with this internet site, real I am a big fan .
I went over this website and I conceive you have a lot of excellent information, bookmarked (:.
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
I am curious to find out what blog platform you happen to be working with? I’m experiencing some minor security issues with my latest website and I’d like to find something more risk-free. Do you have any suggestions?
Hello! I just would like to give a huge thumbs up for the great info you have here on this post. I will be coming back to your blog for more soon.
I am not real good with English but I find this real leisurely to read .
I conceive you have mentioned some very interesting points, thanks for the post.
I’ve recently started a website, the info you provide on this site has helped me tremendously. Thanks for all of your time & work.
Hmm is anyone else having problems with the pictures on this blog loading? I’m trying to determine if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any feed-back would be greatly appreciated.
Hey would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re working with? I’m looking to start my own blog soon but I’m having a tough time deciding between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique. P.S My apologies for being off-topic but I had to ask!
Appreciate it for this rattling post, I am glad I observed this site on yahoo.
Hello There. I discovered your blog the usage of msn. This is an extremely well written article. I’ll make sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful info. Thank you for the post. I will certainly return.
Normally I do not read post on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do so! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thanks, quite nice article.
This is the right blog for anyone who wants to find out about this topic. You realize so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that I actually would want…HaHa). You definitely put a new spin on a topic thats been written about for years. Great stuff, just great!
Woh I enjoy your posts, saved to favorites! .
What a material of un-ambiguity and preserveness of precious familiarity
concerning unpredicted emotions.
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you create this website yourself? Plz reply back as I’m looking to create my own blog and would like to know wheere u got this from. thanks
We are a bunch of volunteers and starting a brand new scheme in our community. Your site provided us with valuable information to paintings on. You’ve done a formidable activity and our whole group will probably be thankful to you.
I like what you guys are up too. Such smart work and reporting! Keep up the superb works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my website 🙂
Thanks for all your efforts that you have put in this. very interesting information.
naturally like your web-site but you have to check the spelling on several of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling issues and I find it very troublesome to tell the truth nevertheless I’ll certainly come back again.
Great beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your web site, how could i subscribe for a blog website? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear concept
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and was curious what all is needed to get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very internet savvy so I’m not 100 positive. Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated. Thank you
Thank you for the sensible critique. Me and my neighbor were just preparing to do some research on this. We got a grab a book from our local library but I think I learned more clear from this post. I’m very glad to see such magnificent info being shared freely out there.
You are my aspiration, I possess few web logs and very sporadically run out from to brand.
Sweet site, super layout, very clean and use pleasant.
whoah this weblog is excellent i like studying your articles. Stay up the great work! You already know, a lot of persons are looking round for this info, you can aid them greatly.
I like the valuable info you provide in your articles. I will bookmark your weblog and check again here regularly. I’m quite sure I will learn many new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!
I am always browsing online for ideas that can aid me. Thank you!
Hiya very cool website!! Guy .. Excellent .. Amazing .. I will bookmark your blog and take the feeds additionally…I am happy to find so many helpful information here within the post, we need work out more techniques in this regard, thanks for sharing.
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here.
The sketch is attractive, your authored subject matter stylish.
nonetheless, you command get bought an nervousness over that you
wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come
further formerly again since exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this increase.
I like this post, enjoyed this one appreciate it for posting.
This blog is definitely rather handy since I’m at the moment creating an internet floral website – although I am only starting out therefore it’s really fairly small, nothing like this site. Can link to a few of the posts here as they are quite. Thanks much. Zoey Olsen
Thanks for a marvelous posting! I certainly enjoyed reading it, you can be a great author.I will make sure to bookmark your blog and will come back down the road. I want to encourage you to ultimately continue your great posts, have a nice weekend!
Woh I love your posts, saved to favorites! .
What’s up to all, the contents present at this web page are in fact
amazing for people experience, well, keep up the good work fellows.
Outstanding post, you have pointed out some fantastic points, I too think this s a very good website.
Heya i am for the primary time here. I came across this board and I
in finding It truly useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give one thing back and aid others
like you helped me.
My brother recommended I might like this web site. He was totally right. This post truly made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!
Hello, Neat post. There is a problem along with your site in internet explorer, might check this?K IE nonetheless is the marketplace leader and a good portion of folks will miss your fantastic writing because of this problem.
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my blog thus i came to “return the favor”.I am trying to
find things to improve my web site!I suppose its ok to use some of your
ideas!!
Hmm is anyone else experiencing problems with the images on this blog loading? I’m trying to figure out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any feed-back would be greatly appreciated.
Hi to every single one, it’s actually a good for me to pay a quick visit this
web page, it contains important Information.
Attractive portion of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to say that I get in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I’ll be subscribing in your feeds and even I success you get entry to persistently quickly.
I like this post, enjoyed this one thank you for putting up. “The reward for conformity was that everyone liked you except yourself.” by Rita Mae Brown.
I’m really impressed together with your writing talents and also with the format on your blog.
Is that this a paid theme or did you customize it your self?
Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it’s rare to look a great
weblog like this one today..
When some one searches for his necessary thing,
therefore he/she wishes to be available that in detail, so that thing
is maintained over here.
I see your site on google. I searching something about research statistic and I find it in your site. Thank a lot.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. I truly appreciate your
efforts and I am waiting for your next post thanks once again.
I am really loving the theme/design of your site. Do you ever run into any web browser compatibility issues? A couple of my blog visitors have complained about my blog not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Firefox. Do you have any advice to help fix this issue?
Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It truly useful & it helped
me out a lot. I hope to give something back and help others like you aided
me.
Helpful info. Fortunate me I found your website by chance, and I’m shocked why this accident did not happened in advance!
I bookmarked it.
Good day! I simply wish to offer you a huge thumbs up for the great
info you’ve got here on this post. I will be returning
to your site for more soon.
I was recommended this blog by means of my cousin. I’m now not sure whether this
publish is written by way of him as no one else realize such targeted about my problem.
You’re incredible! Thank you!
I like this post, enjoyed this one thankyou for putting up.
What’s up, its nice paragraph concerning media print, we all know media is a fantastic source of information.
whoah this weblog is excellent i really like reading your articles. Keep up the good work! You understand, many individuals are hunting around for this info, you can aid them greatly.
Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long as I provide credit and
sources back to your blog? My website is in the exact same niche as yours
and my visitors would truly benefit from a lot of the information you provide here.
Please let me know if this alright with you. Thanks a lot!
What’s up to every one, since I am truly eager of reading this
weblog’s post to be updated daily. It consists of pleasant data.
Paragraph writing is also a excitement, if you be familiar with then you can write or else it is complex to write.