Islam dan Demokrasi

Demokrasi sering diartikan sebagai penghargaan terhadap hak-hak asasi manusia, partisipasi dalam pengambilan keputusan dan persamaan hak di depan hukum. Dari sini kemudian muncul idiom-idiom demokrasi, seperti egalite (persamaan), equality (keadilan), liberty (kebebasan), human right (hak asasi manusia), dst.
Dalam tradisi Barat, demokrasi didasarkan pada penekanan bahwa rakyat seharusnya menjadi “pemerintah” bagi dirinya sendiri, dan wakil rakyat seharusnya menjadi pengendali yang bertanggung jawab atas tugasnya. Karena alasan inilah maka lembaga legislatif di dunia Barat menganggap sebagai pioner dan garda depan demokrasi.
Lembaga legislatif benar-benar menjadi wakil rakyat dan berfungsi sebagai agen rakyat yang aspiratif dan distributif. Keberadaan wakil rakyat didasarkan atas pertimbangan, bahwa tidak mungkin semua rakyat dalam suatu negara mengambil keputusan karena jumlahnya yang terlalu besar. Oleh sebab itu kemudian dibentuk dewan perwakilan.
Di sini lantas prinsip amanah dan tanggung jawab (credible and accountable) menjadi keharusan bagi setiap anggota dewan. Sehingga jika ada tindakan pemerintah yang cenderung mengabaikan hak-hak sipil dan hak politik rakyat, maka harus segera ditegur. Itulah perlunya perwakilan rakyat yang kuat untuk menjadi penyeimbang dan kontrol pemerintah.
Secara normatif, Islam menekankan pentingnya ditegakkan amar ma’ruf nahi munkar bagi semua orang, baik sebagai individu, anggota masyarakat maupun sebagai pemimpin negara. Doktrin tersebut merupakan prinsip Islam yang harus ditegakkan dimana pun dan kapan saja, supaya terwujud masyarakat yang aman dan sejahtera.
Nah, bagaimanakah konsep demokrasi Islam itu sesungguhnya? Jika secara normatif Islam memiliki konsep demokrasi yang tercermin dalam prinsip dan idiom-idiom demokrasi, bagaimana realitas empirik politik Islam di negara-negara Muslim? Bagaimana dengan pengalaman demokrasi di negara-negara Islam?
Benarkah Samuel Huntington dan F. Fukuyama, yang menyatakan bahwa realitas empirik masyarakat Islam tidak compatible dengan demokrasi? Tulisan ini ingin mengkaji demokrasi dalam perspektif Islam dari aspek elemen-elemen pokok yang dikategorikan sebagai bagian terpenting dalam penegakan demokrasi, dan hubungannya dengan realitas demokrasi dalam negara yang berbasis mayoritas Islam.
Jika dilihat basis empiriknya, menurut Aswab Mahasin (1993:30), agama dan demokrasi memang berbeda. Agama berasal dari wahyu sementara demokrasi berasal dari pergumulan pemikiran manusia. Dengan demikian agama memiliki dialeketikanya sendiri.
Namun begitu menurut Mahasin, tidak ada halangan bagi agama untuk berdampingan dengan demokrasi. Dalam perspektif Islam elemen-elemen demokrasi meliputi: syura, musawah, adalah, amanah, masuliyyah dan hurriyyah, bagimana makna masing-masing elemen tersebut?
Pertama, Syura merupakan suatu prinsip tentang cara pengambilan keputusan yang secara eksplisit ditegaskan dalam al-Qur’an. Misalnya saja disebut dalam QS. As-Syura:38 dan Ali Imran:159. Dalam praktik kehidupan umat Islam, lembaga yang paling dikenal sebagai pelaksana syura adalah ahl halli wa-l‘aqdi pada zaman khulafaurrasyidin. Lembaga ini lebih menyerupai tim formatur yang bertugas memilih kepala negara atau khalifah (Madani, 1999: 12).
Jelas bahwa musyawarah sangat diperlukan sebagai bahan pertimbanagan dan tanggung jawab bersama di dalam setiap mengeluarkan sebuah keputusan. Dengan begitu, maka setiap keputusan yang dikeluarkan oleh pemerintah akan menjadi tanggung jawab bersama. Sikap musyawarah juga merupakan bentuk dari pemberian penghargaan terhadap orang lain karena pendapat-pendapat yang disampaikan menjadi pertimbangan bersama.
Kedua, al-‘adalah adalah keadilan, artinya dalam menegakkan hukum termasuk rekrutmen dalam berbagai jabatan pemerintahan harus dilakukan secara adil dan bijaksana. Tidak boleh kolusi dan nepotis. Arti pentingnya penegakan keadilan dalam sebuah pemerintahan ini ditegaskan oleh Allah SWT dalam beberapa ayat-Nya, antara lain dalam surat an-Nahl:90; QS. as-Syura:15; al-Maidah:8; An-Nisa’:58 dst.
Betapa prinsip keadilan dalam sebuah negara sangat diperlukan, sehingga ada ungkapan yang “ekstrim” berbunyi: “Negara yang berkeadilan akan lestari kendati ia negara kafir, sebaliknya negara yang zalim akan hancur meski ia negara (yang mengatasnamakan) Islam”. (lihat Madani, 1999:14).
Ketiga, al-Musawah adalah kesejajaran, artinya tidak ada pihak yang merasa lebih tinggi dari yang lain sehingga dapat memaksakan kehendaknya. Penguasa tidak bisa memaksakan kehendaknya terhadap rakyat, berlaku otoriter dan eksploitatif. Kesejajaran ini penting dalam suatu pemerintahan demi menghindari dari hegemoni penguasa atas rakyat.
Dalam perspektif Islam, pemerintah adalah orang atau institusi yang diberi wewenang dan kepercayaan oleh rakyat melalui pemilihan yang jujur dan adil untuk melaksanakan dan menegakkan peraturan dan undang-undang yang telah dibuat. Oleh sebab itu pemerintah memiliki tanggung jawab besar di hadapan rakyat demikian juga kepada Tuhan.
Dengan begitu pemerintah harus amanah, memiliki sikap dan perilaku yang dapat dipercaya, jujur dan adil. Sebagian ulama’ memahami al-musawah ini sebagai konsekuensi logis dari prinsip al-syura dan al-‘adalah. Diantara dalil al-Qur’an yang sering digunakan dalam hal ini adalah surat al-Hujurat:13, sementara dalil sunnah-nya cukup banyak antara lain tercakup dalam khutbah wada’ dan sabda Nabi kepada keluarga Bani Hasyim (Tolchah, 199:26).
Keempat, al-Amanah adalah sikap pemenuhan kepercayaan yang diberikan seseorang kepada orang lain. Oleh sebab itu kepercayaan atau amanah tersebut harus dijaga dengan baik. Dalam konteks kenegaraan, pemimpin atau pemerintah yang diberikan kepercayaan oleh rakyat harus mampu melaksanakan kepercayaan tersebut dengan penuh rasa tanggung jawab. Persoalan amanah ini terkait dengan sikap adil seperti ditegaskan Allah SWT dalam surat an-Nisa’:58.
Karena jabatan pemerintahan adalah amanah, maka jabatan tersebut tidak bisa diminta, dan orang yang menerima jabatan seharusnya merasa prihatin bukan malah bersyukur atas jabatan tersebut. Inilah etika Islam.
Kelima, al-Masuliyyah adalah tanggung jawab. Sebagaimana kita ketahui bahwa, kekuasaan dan jabatan itu adalah amanah yangh harus diwaspadai, bukan nikmat yang harus disyukuri, maka rasa tanggung jawab bagi seorang pemimpin atau penguasa harus dipenuhi. Dan kekuasaan sebagai amanah ini mememiliki dua pengertian, yaitu amanah yang harus dipertanggungjawabkan di depan rakyat dan juga amanah yang harus dipertenggungjawabkan di depan Tuhan.
Seperti yang dikatakan oleh Ibn Taimiyyah (Madani, 1999:13), bahwa penguasa merupakan wakil Tuhan dalam mengurus umat manusia dan sekaligus wakil umat manusia dalam mengatur dirinya. Dengan dihayatinya prinsip pertanggung jawaban (al-masuliyyah) ini diharapkan masing-masing orang berusaha untuk memberikan sesuatu yang terbaik bagi masyarakat luas.
Dengan demikian, pemimpin/penguasa tidak ditempatkan pada posisi sebagai sayyid al-ummah (penguasa umat), melainkan sebagai khadim al-ummah (pelayan umat). Dus dengan demikian, kemaslahatan umat wajib senantiasa menjadi pertimbangan dalam setiap pengambilan keputusan oleh para penguasa, bukan sebaliknya rakyat atau umat ditinggalkan.
Keenam, al-Hurriyyah adalah kebebasan, artinya bahwa setiap orang, setiap warga masyarakat diberi hak dan kebebasan untuk mengeksperesikan pendapatnya. Sepanjang hal itu dilakukan dengan cara yang bijak dan memperhatikan al-akhlaq al-karimah dan dalam rangka al-amr bi-‘l-ma’ruf wa an-nahy ‘an al-‘munkar, maka tidak ada alasan bagi penguasa untuk mencegahnya.
Bahkan yang harus diwaspadai adalah adanya kemungkinan tidak adanya lagi pihak yang berani melakukan kritik dan kontrol sosial bagi tegaknya keadilan. Jika sudah tidak ada lagi kontrol dalam suatu masyarakat, maka kezaliman akan semakin merajalela.
Jika suatu negara konsisten dengan penegakan prinsip-prinsip atau elemen-elemen demokrasi di atas, maka pemerintahan akan mendapat legitimasi dari rakyat. Dus dengan demikian maka roda pemerintahan akan berjalan dengan stabil.
Watak ajaran Islam sebagaimana banyak dipahami orang adalah inklusif dan demokratis. Oleh sebab itu doktrin ajaran ini memerlukan aktualisasi dalam kehidupan kongkret di masyarakat. Pertanyaannya kemudian, bagaimana realitas demokrasi di dunia Islam dalam sejarahnya?
Dalam realitas sejarah Islam memang ada pemerintahan otoriter yang dibungkus dengan baju Islam seperti pada praktek-praktek yang dilakukan oleh sebagian penguasa Bani ‘Abbasiyyah dan Umayyah. Tetapi itu bukan alasan untuk melegitimasi bahwa Islam agama yang tidak demokratis. Karena sebelum itu juga ada eksperimen demokratisasi dalam sejarah Islam, yaitu pada masa Nabi dan khulafaurrasyidin (lihat Mahasin, 1999:31).
Memang harus diakui, karena kepentingan dan untuk melanggengkan status quo raja-raja Islam, demokrasi sering dijadikan tumbal. Seperti pengamatan Mahasin (1999:31), bahwa di beberapa bagian negara Arab misalnya, Islam seolah-olah mengesankan pemerintahan raja-raja yang korup dan otoriter. Tetapi realitas seperti itu ternyata juga dialami oleh pemeluk agama lain.
Gereja Katolik misalnya , bersikap acuh-tak acuh ketika terjadi revolusi Perancis. Karena sikap tersebut kemudian Katolik disebut sebagai tidak demokratis. Hal yang sama ternyata juga dialami oleh agama Kristen Protestan, diamana pada awal munculnya, dengan reformasi Martin Luther Kristen memihak elit ekonomi, sehingga merugikan posisi kaum tani dan buruh. Tak mengherankan kalau Kristen pun disebut tidak demokratis.
Melihat kenyataan sejarah yang dialami oleh elit agama-agama di atas, maka tesis Huntington dan Fukuyama yang mengatakan, “bahwa realitas empirik masyarakat Islam tidak kompatibel dengan demokrasi” adalah tidak benar. Bahkan Huntington mengidentikkan demokrasi dengan the Western Christian Connection (lihat Imam, 1999:x-xi, Hefner, 2000:4-5).
Inilah memang, betapa sulitnya menegakkan demokrasi, yang di dalamnya menyangkut soal: persamaan hak, pemberian kebebasan bersuara, penegakan musyawarah, keadilan, amanah dan tanggung jawab.
Sulitnya menegakkan praktik demokratisasi dalam suatu negara oleh penguasa di atas, seiring dengan kompleksitas problem dan tantangan yang dihadapinya, dan lebih dari itu adalah menyangkut komitmen dan moralitas sang penguasa itu sendiri. Dengan demikian, meperhatikan relasi antara agama dan demokrasi dalam sebuah komunitas sosial menyangkut banyak variabel, termasuk variabel independen non-agama.
