Islam di Antara Dua Model Demokrasi

Di mata kelompok pro pelaksanaan syariat, mereka yang menolak syariat dianggap Islamophobia. Sementara kelompok anti pelaksanaan syariat memandang sebagian kelompok pro pelaksanaan syariat sebagai orang-orang yang hendak melakukan politisasi agama. Tulisan ini mencoba mengamati wacana pro-kontra penerapan syariat dari sudut pandang proses demokratisasi.
Dua Model Demokrasi. Penjelasan yang diberikan Robert Pinkney (1994) tentang model-model demokrasi barangkali berguna untuk mengamati pro-kontra penerapan syariat di Indonesia. Setidaknya ada dua model demokrasi yang relevan untuk dikemukakan di sini, yaitu demokrasi berwawasan radikal (radical democracy), dan demokrasi berwawasan liberal (liberal democracy).
Menurut Pinkney, demokrasi radikal ditandai dengan kuatnya pandangan bahwa hak-hak setiap warganegara dilindungi dengan prinsip persamaan di depan hukum, tetapi perhatian yang diberikan tidaklah sama besar dengan perlindungan hak individu di bawah demokrasi liberal berhadapan dengan negara.
Hal itu karena kehendak mayoritas dalam demokrasi radikal adalah yang terpenting, sedangkan negara tak lebih dalam posisi melaksanakan kehendak mayoritas itu. Wawasan demokrasi semacam ini, bagi Douglas M. Brown (1988), terlihat cenderung lebih menekankan makna formal demokrasi (the radicalization of formal democracy).
Adapun demokrasi liberal lebih menekankan pada pengakuan terhadap hak-hak warganegara, baik sebagai individu maupun anggota masyarakat. Dan karenanya lebih bertujuan menjaga tingkat representasi warganegara dan melindunginya dari tindakan kelompok lain ataupun dari negara.
Negara dalam hal ini tidak berposisi sebagai operator kehendak mayoritas, karena mungkin saja akan bertabrakan dengan kepentingan minoritas. Negara lebih berfungsi sebagai wasit untuk menjamin terpeliharanya tingkat representasi dan perlindungan bagi segenap warganegara.
Kelompok yang berwawasan demokrasi radikal adalah mereka yang pro syariat. Dengan argumen utama bahwa karena mayoritas warganegara beragama Islam maka sudah sewajarnya pula jika hukum yang diimplementasikan bersumber dari syariat. Namun karena menyadari bahwa implementasi syariat hanya bisa dilakukan melalui mekanisme konstitusional, maka mereka percaya bahwa usaha tersebut baru dapat tercapai jika mereka mampu mendominasi panggung politik.
Titik tolak upaya kelompok ini adalah negara, karena negara dengan otoritas yang dimilikinya dipercayai akan mampu mengimplementasikan syariat secara efektif di kalangan umat Islam. Kata kunci demokrasi bagi kelompok ini jelas sekali, yaitu kehendak mayoritas yang diimplementasikan oleh negara. Demokrasi semacam ini, di mata Judith Miller (1993), tampaknya merupakan tren umum di hampir semua kalangan Islam politik di dunia Muslim.
Berhadapan dengan kelompok di atas, kelompok yang berwawasan demokrasi liberal kurang berminat mendukung perjuangan penerapan hukum Islam. Hal itu karena mereka melihat perjuangan semacam itu akan melanggar prinsip kesetaraan semua warganegara di depan hukum sebagai salah satu pilar demokratisasi.
Karena itu, negara tidak boleh mengabulkan tuntutan penegakan syariat dalam sebuah negara yang multi-varian seperti Indonesia. Sebab jika tidak, pemberlakuan syariat akan berakibat uniformisasi dan hal itu akan melanggar kebebasan beragama sebagai bagian dari hak-hak asasi setiap manusia.
Bagi kelompok ini, dalam sebuah negara dengan kewarganegaraan yang plural, hak-hak harus didistribusikan secara setara dan universal atas basis keanggotaan teritorial politik dan bukan atas dasar keanggotaan dalam suatu komunitas keagamaan. Pandangan kelompok ini jelas lebih mengutamakan makna substantif demokrasi ketimbang pengertian formalnya yang cenderung bersifat prosedural.
Prosedur atau Substansi. Pertanyaan yang muncul kemudian adalah bagaimana sebetulnya demokrasi berlangsung; apakah lebih mengutamakan prosedur atau substansi? Apakah tuntutan penerapan hukum Islam oleh negara, walaupun disuarakan mayoritas, merupakan langkah tidak demokratis?
Apakah memang ada “elemen” hukum Islam yang anti-demokrasi? Dan, betulkah jika hukum Islam diimplementasikan oleh negara akan membawa implikasi non-demokratis, terutama di negara yang berpenduduk majemuk seperti Indonesia?
Sungguhpun dalam ajaran Islam terkandung sangat banyak nilai yang mendukung prinsip demokrasi, ada suatu kondisi yang oleh sementara pengamat dianggap bertentangan dengan demokrasi jika kehendak penerapan syariat Islam akan diakomodasi. Kondisi yang dimaksud itu adalah kedudukan syariat yang amat signifikan dalam Islam; yang tentu saja lebih penting dari kehidupan demokrasi itu sendiri.
Daniel E. Price (1999) mengungkapkan bahwa banyak kelompok Islam politik di negara-negara Muslim mengklaim bahwa keberadaan negara adalah tak lebih sebagai sarana untuk menerapkan syariat Islam. Karena itu, walaupun suatu negara diperintah oleh rezim otoriter, asalkan mempunyai kebijakan penerapan syariat Islam, akan tetap didukung dan dipertahankan. Pandangan semacam ini tentu saja akan dapat melanggengkan rezim otoriter dan menyulitkan bagi munculnya rezim demokratis.
Memang benar bahwa umat Islam merupakan populasi mayoritas bangsa ini. Tapi hal itu tidaklah meniscayakan bahwa hukum yang berlaku di Indonesia haruslah berasal dari hukum Islam, karena logika dan prosedur demokrasi bukanlah berdasarkan mayoritas populasi tetapi lebih berdasarkan mayoritas politik (vote).
Begitu juga, prinsip dan substansi demokrasi mensyaratkan keharusan adanya persamaan, non-diskriminasi dan kebebasan individu; suatu kondisi yang cukup sulit diciptakan jika penerapan syariat ingin direalisasikan, walaupun khusus diperuntukkan bagi umat Islam Indonesia.
Sebab, dalam demokrasi, sungguhpun setiap warganegara berhak dan diperbolehkan untuk mempengaruhi kondisi politik dengan menggunakan persepsi, ideologi dan keyakinan agama yang dianutnya, tidak seorang pun boleh menggunakan negara untuk menjadi instrumen atau aparatus ajaran agama tertentu saja.
Hal ini karena melanggar prinsip netralitas negara dalam hal keharusan memberi perlakuan yang sama, tidak hanya kepada kemajemukan agama, tetapi juga terhadap berbagai macam interpretasi yang terdapat dalam satu agama, serta kebebasan individu untuk mengikuti pilihan interpretasi yang dikehendakinya.
